Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-09-2019

Published September 9, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

William Byrd: Selections from My Lady Nevells Booke--Mark Edwards, harpsichord

Felix Mendelssohn: First movement from Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49--Mai Miyagaki ('18), piano; Christine Showalter ('17), violin; Angelique Montes ('17), cello

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto #3 in C Op 26--Zheyu Jiang, piano; Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jiménez, conductor

01:09:52  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80110 49:36

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Ernesto Nazareth: Odeon Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547

02:03:29 Ernesto Nazareth: Gaucho  Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547

02:06:19 Ernesto Nazareth: Fon-Fon! Thomas Tirino, piano  Koch International 7547

02:09:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2  Antonio Meneses, cello; Menahem Pressler, piano  Avie 2103

02:32:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba  Enrique Perez Mesa

03:00:45 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E, K.162  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292

03:06:43 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f, K. 466  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292

03:14:05 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G, K. 432  Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Nonesuch 79292

03:17:21 Antonio Carlos Jobim: The Girl from Ipanema (orch. by Patrick Hollenbeck)  Boston Pops Orchestra  John Williams   Philips 422064

03:20:39 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Desafinado  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra  Erich Kunzel Telarc 80235

03:23:19 Antonio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade  Jason Vieaux, guitar  Azica 71287

03:30:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano  IMP 846                                        

03:33:21 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem)  Cristina Ortiz, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra  Moshe Atzmon  Decca 414348   

03:42:18 Francisco Mignone: String Quartet No. 2 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:04  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 29:15

04:34:07  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 459463 26:03

05:01:12  Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes Op 13   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 444338 25:05

05:28:55  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 27:54

05:57:14  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Dark-Eyed Sailor    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 2:23

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:06  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:47

06:13:07  Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9    London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 8:57

06:23:31  Traditional: Waltzing Matilda     Made in Berlin  Decca 4833852 3:14

06:28:42  Josef Suk: Toward a New Life Op 35    Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 5:53

06:39:27  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23   Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 7:06

06:47:09  Traditional: The Drunken Sailor    Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony 745456 1:53

06:50:13  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 3:34

06:54:45  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

06:57:59  Johann Strauss Jr: Napoleon March Op 156    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 2:45

07:04:42  Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

07:11:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 7:59

07:20:34  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:51

07:26:51  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 2:28

07:31:16  Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond    Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald DeutGram 21290 5:18

07:42:36  Maurice Ravel: La valse     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

07:56:51  David Ludwig: Seasons Lost: Spring    Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 3:11

08:08:23  George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture     Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:08

08:17:43  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 9:56

08:29:09  Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley    Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

08:33:41  Benjamin Britten: Boisterous Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423624 3:22

08:41:30  George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 5 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 8:22

08:50:55  Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: New York, New York    Thomas Hampson, baritone London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas DeutGram 27991 03:59

08:55:47  Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   E1 Music 7780 5:42

09:06:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28  K 200  London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 18:43

09:29:12  Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:34

09:34:38  Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 6 Op 101 # 6 Orion Weiss, piano   Bridge 9355 4:15

09:40:24  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite    Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

09:53:35  Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak     London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 5:57

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:02  Maurice Ravel: In the Style of Chabrier    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 433515 1:24

10:03:02  Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Twelfth  BWV 1080 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 10765 1:54

10:07:24  Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67    Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 12:25

10:21:47  Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 8:28

10:32:51  Sergei Prokofiev: Toccata Op 11   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4793449 4:04

10:40:43  York Bowen: Toccata Op 155   Gregory Brown, piano   RCA 66007 4:13

10:47:45  Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne    Leo Smit, piano   Sony 82849 2:00

10:51:01  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 22:30

11:15:06  Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

11:28:41  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 6:24

11:37:57  Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No.161    Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 16:29

11:56:11  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto    Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic  EMI 16213 3:30

12:06:38  Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy    Leo Phillips, violin Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 9:37

12:18:18  Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo     Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 8464 7:23

12:26:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 485 Lars Vogt, piano   EMI 36080 6:21

12:36:29  Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture    Denitsa Laffchieva, clarinet Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 5:26

12:44:25  Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

12:56:49  Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators Op 68    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 2:31

13:00:35  Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces: Allegro appassionato Op 75 # 3 Caroline Goulding, violin   Ars Prod. 38536 2:12

13:03:11  Josef Suk: Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447109 4:22

13:10:23  Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 30   Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 22:22

13:35:05  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 3:34

13:41:27  Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 6:25

13:49:06  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 8:09

13:58:13  Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 1:50

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Olga Kern, piano Album: Rachmaninoff Transcriptions Corelli Variations Harmonia Mundi 907336 Music: 4:20

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Concert pour Quatre Parties de Violes H.545 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 10:32

Alberto Ginastera: Concerto for Harp and Orchestra, Op. 25 Kathy Kienzle, harp; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 25:12

Claude Debussy: Fireworks from Preludes Bk 2 No.12 Olga Kern, piano Virginia Arts Festival, TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, Norfolk, VA Music: 3:52

Anatoly Lyadov: Musical Snuff Box, Op.32 Olga Kern, piano Virginia Arts Festival, TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, Norfolk, VA Music: 2:27

Antonin Dvorak: Polonaise from Rusalka Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor Album: Exotic Dances from the Opera Reference Recordings RR-71CD Music: 4:28

Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT Music: 10:05

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes  Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of  Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:41

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:23  Erik Satie: Jack in the Box    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 5:43

16:07:06  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 3:19

16:12:49  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5258 13:28

16:29:47  John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 4:08

16:35:29  Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11    Ying Quartet  Sono Luminus 92143 4:32

16:41:58  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:46

16:51:35  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

16:57:28  Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata Op 5 # 9 Andrew Manze, violin   Harm Mundi 907261 2:57

17:04:09  Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G  RV 149  English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

17:13:53  Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 14764 8:21

17:25:01  Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus Op 5   Kenneth Riegel, tenor Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:15

17:40:05  Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 5:48

17:47:30  Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Octave  BWV 1080 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 10765 2:16

17:52:13  Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26    Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80095 7:47

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:33  Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 Op 44   Anton Nel, piano Austin Symphony Peter Bay Bridge 9443 13:35

18:24:19  Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves    La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 4:16

18:30:58  Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees    Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:54

18:37:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 15:31

18:54:18  Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?'    La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 3:23

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:22  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 45     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5530 26:11

19:31:14  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 458930 26:24

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:23  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 8     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 21:42

20:25:37  Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9    Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 19:47

20:48:43  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra  S 359/4  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:02

21:02:31  Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet Op 95    Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt  Bis 612 21:30

21:24:56  Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto    Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 6:34

21:32:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni  BWV 951 Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30034 6:02

21:41:31  Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God    Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:01

21:48:19  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73   Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 47334 39:31

22:30:00  Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise    Nancy C. Tunnicliffe, bagpipes Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420946 13:56

22:46:09  Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10   Martin Jones, piano English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:44

22:56:35  Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12   Nigel Kennedy, violin   Chandos 40 3:04

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:27  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 3:37

23:05:04  Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25   Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:51

23:10:56  Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun    Latvian Radio Choir  Sigvards Klava DeutGram 21327 2:42

23:14:59  Alec Wilder: Air for Flute    Eugenia Zukerman, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:57

23:20:56  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41  K 551  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 10:12

23:32:04  Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70   Osian Ellis, harp English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:58

23:37:02  Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 6:57

23:44:00  Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21   Idil Biret, piano Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Naxos 503293 9:23

23:53:59  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung'  S 566 Daniil Trifonov, piano   Mariinsky 530 3:26

23:57:56  Luciano Berio: Wasserklavier    Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 24427 2:04

 