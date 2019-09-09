WCLV Program Guide 09-09-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

William Byrd: Selections from My Lady Nevells Booke--Mark Edwards, harpsichord

Felix Mendelssohn: First movement from Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49--Mai Miyagaki ('18), piano; Christine Showalter ('17), violin; Angelique Montes ('17), cello

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto #3 in C Op 26--Zheyu Jiang, piano; Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jiménez, conductor

01:09:52 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80110 49:36

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Ernesto Nazareth: Odeon Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

02:03:29 Ernesto Nazareth: Gaucho Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

02:06:19 Ernesto Nazareth: Fon-Fon! Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

02:09:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2 Antonio Meneses, cello; Menahem Pressler, piano Avie 2103

02:32:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba Enrique Perez Mesa

03:00:45 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E, K.162 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

03:06:43 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f, K. 466 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

03:14:05 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G, K. 432 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

03:17:21 Antonio Carlos Jobim: The Girl from Ipanema (orch. by Patrick Hollenbeck) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 422064

03:20:39 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Desafinado Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80235

03:23:19 Antonio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

03:30:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

03:33:21 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Decca 414348

03:42:18 Francisco Mignone: String Quartet No. 2 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:04 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 29:15

04:34:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 459463 26:03

05:01:12 Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes Op 13 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 444338 25:05

05:28:55 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 27:54

05:57:14 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Dark-Eyed Sailor Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:23

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:06 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Prelude English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:47

06:13:07 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 8:57

06:23:31 Traditional: Waltzing Matilda Made in Berlin Decca 4833852 3:14

06:28:42 Josef Suk: Toward a New Life Op 35 Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 5:53

06:39:27 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 7:06

06:47:09 Traditional: The Drunken Sailor Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 1:53

06:50:13 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 3:34

06:54:45 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

06:57:59 Johann Strauss Jr: Napoleon March Op 156 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 2:45

07:04:42 Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

07:11:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 7:59

07:20:34 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:51

07:26:51 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 2:28

07:31:16 Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald DeutGram 21290 5:18

07:42:36 Maurice Ravel: La valse Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

07:56:51 David Ludwig: Seasons Lost: Spring Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 3:11

08:08:23 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:08

08:17:43 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 9:56

08:29:09 Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

08:33:41 Benjamin Britten: Boisterous Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 3:22

08:41:30 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 5 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 8:22

08:50:55 Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: New York, New York Thomas Hampson, baritone London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas DeutGram 27991 03:59

08:55:47 Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7780 5:42

09:06:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 K 200 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 18:43

09:26:43 Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:34

09:34:38 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 6 Op 101 # 6 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355 4:15

09:40:24 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

09:53:35 Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 5:57

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:02 Maurice Ravel: In the Style of Chabrier Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515 1:24

10:03:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Twelfth BWV 1080 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 10765 1:54

10:07:24 Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 12:25

10:21:44 Sergei Prokofiev: Toccata Op 11 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449 4:04

10:21:47 Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 8:28

10:40:43 York Bowen: Toccata Op 155 Gregory Brown, piano RCA 66007 4:13

10:47:45 Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849 2:00

10:51:01 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 22:30

11:15:06 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

11:28:41 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 6:24

11:37:57 Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No.161 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 16:29

11:56:11 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 3:30

12:06:38 Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy Leo Phillips, violin Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 9:37

12:18:18 Sir Arnold Bax: Symphonic Scherzo Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 8464 7:23

12:26:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 485 Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 6:21

12:36:29 Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture Denitsa Laffchieva, clarinet Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 5:26

12:44:25 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

12:56:49 Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators Op 68 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 2:31

13:00:35 Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces: Allegro appassionato Op 75 # 3 Caroline Goulding, violin Ars Prod. 38536 2:12

13:03:11 Josef Suk: Andante from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 4:22

13:10:23 Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 30 Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 22:22

13:35:05 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 3:34

13:41:27 Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 6:25

13:49:06 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 8:09

13:58:13 Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 1:50

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn (arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff): Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Olga Kern, piano Album: Rachmaninoff Transcriptions Corelli Variations Harmonia Mundi 907336 Music: 4:20

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Concert pour Quatre Parties de Violes H.545 Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 10:32

Alberto Ginastera: Concerto for Harp and Orchestra, Op. 25 Kathy Kienzle, harp; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 25:12

Claude Debussy: Fireworks from Preludes Bk 2 No.12 Olga Kern, piano Virginia Arts Festival, TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, Norfolk, VA Music: 3:52

Anatoly Lyadov: Musical Snuff Box, Op.32 Olga Kern, piano Virginia Arts Festival, TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, Norfolk, VA Music: 2:27

Antonin Dvorak: Polonaise from Rusalka Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor Album: Exotic Dances from the Opera Reference Recordings RR-71CD Music: 4:28

Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT Music: 10:05

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:02

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:41

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:23 Erik Satie: Jack in the Box Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 5:43

16:07:06 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:19

16:12:49 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5258 13:28

16:29:47 John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 4:08

16:35:29 Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 Ying Quartet Sono Luminus 92143 4:32

16:41:58 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:46

16:51:35 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 3:15

16:57:28 Arcangelo Corelli: Gigue from Violin Sonata Op 5 # 9 Andrew Manze, violin Harm Mundi 907261 2:57

17:04:09 Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G RV 149 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

17:13:53 Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 14764 8:21

17:25:01 Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Kenneth Riegel, tenor Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:15

17:40:05 Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:48

17:47:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Octave BWV 1080 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 10765 2:16

17:50:53 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80095 7:47

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:33 Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 Op 44 Anton Nel, piano Austin Symphony Peter Bay Bridge 9443 13:35

18:24:19 Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 4:16

18:30:58 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:54

18:37:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 15:31

18:54:18 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 3:23

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:22 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 45 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5530 26:11

19:31:14 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 458930 26:24

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:23 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 8 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 21:42

20:25:37 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 19:47

20:48:43 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra S 359/4 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:02

21:02:31 Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet Op 95 Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt Bis 612 21:30

21:24:56 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 6:34

21:32:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni BWV 951 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 6:02

21:41:31 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:01

21:48:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 47334 39:31

22:30:00 Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise Nancy C. Tunnicliffe, bagpipes Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420946 13:56

22:46:09 Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 Martin Jones, piano English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:44

22:56:35 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:04

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:27 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:37

23:05:04 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25 Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:51

23:10:56 Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava DeutGram 21327 2:42

23:14:59 Alec Wilder: Air for Flute Eugenia Zukerman, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:57

23:20:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 K 551 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 10:12

23:32:04 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Osian Ellis, harp English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:58

23:37:02 Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 6:57

23:44:00 Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Idil Biret, piano Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Naxos 503293 9:23

23:53:59 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:26

23:57:56 Luciano Berio: Wasserklavier Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427 2:04