WCLV Program Guide 08-23-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:05 Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 6:35

00:08:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 George Szell, piano Budapest String Quartet Sony 86793 20:39

00:30:28 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 5:01

00:36:14 Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 5:17

00:43:04 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 Op 63 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 34:30

01:21:49 Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch Op 108 Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 14:48

01:37:32 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:33

01:47:56 Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

01:55:38 Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:54

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Eugene Bozza: Andante et scherzo Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones Album: French Saxophone Quartets Naxos Music: 4:29

Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: Emporium for Solo Piano and Orchestra (World Premiere) Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 26:48

Michael Gilbertson: Low Hanging Fruit Bridget Pasker,cello; David Fung; piano; Hanah Stuart, violin; Zach Mani, clarinet Iowa Public Radio, Studio One, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA Music: 5:26

David Maslanka: Recitation Book Movement 5 Fanfare/Variations on Durch Adams Fall Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:10

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in D Major, Op. 94bis: Movement 2 Scherzo James Ehnes, violin; Wendy Chen, piano Album: The Essential James Ehnes Analekta 2015 Music: 4:31

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 6:18

Joseph Suk: Quartet in A minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 1 Gloria Chien, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:45

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (original version) Wendy Chen, piano; Strings Festival Musicians; Loras Schissel, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 15:58

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:12 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

04:28:38 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 YL Male Voice Choir Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 9048 8:19

04:39:19 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Coeli Ingold, soprano Chamber Ensemble Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 4:00

04:45:07 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Coeli Ingold, soprano Chamber Ensemble Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 4:00

04:51:25 George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 3 Op 26 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9169 34:37

05:29:50 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:32

05:41:03 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 8:23

05:50:16 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:15

05:54:20 Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme Alexandre Desplat, flute Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 5:34

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:18 Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Langsam Op 102 # 2 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 3:41

06:13:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

06:20:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 4:03

06:25:43 Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3 Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4793449 9:36

06:40:17 Sir William Herschel: Oboe Concerto Richard Woodhams, oboe Mozart Orchestra Davis Jerome Newport 85612 9:14

06:52:19 Erik Satie: Poudre d'or Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713 4:33

06:58:21 Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:08

07:04:42 Moritz Moszkowski: Gondoliera Op 41 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:45

07:13:36 Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 9:33

07:25:06 Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999521 10:00

07:39:30 Richard Rodgers: South Pacific: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:54

07:49:42 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 3:01

07:54:26 Joaquín Rodrigo: Canario from 'Fantasía para un Gentilhombre' Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 4:55

08:07:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio BWV 1006 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 3:32

08:14:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Serenade No. 9 K 320 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 8:43

08:24:56 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

08:39:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 11:02

08:54:29 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 Op 41 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240 6:30

09:05:53 César Franck: Symphonic Variations Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 4785437 16:48

09:26:51 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Telarc 80606 5:29

09:35:19 Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:21

09:44:47 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:30

09:51:56 Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings Op 10 Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 03:58

09:57:57 Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter Alasdair Malloy, typewriter BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:35

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:12 Camille Saint-Saëns: Chanson 'Danse macabre' Op 40 François Le Roux, baritone Hyperion 66856 2:33

10:03:08 Charles Gounod: Faust: Mephistopheles' Serenade 'Vous qui faites l'endormie' René Pape, bass Dresden State Orchestra Sebastian Weigle DeutGram 4776408 2:41

10:08:00 Moritz Moszkowski: Don Juan and Faust: Airs de ballet Op 56 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 14:24

10:23:01 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 4:59

10:29:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 564 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884 4:48

10:37:47 Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128 Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 6:53

10:45:51 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 2 D 733 Paul Badura-Skoda, piano Valois 4622 3:38

10:51:46 Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996 24:38

11:17:44 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Orch de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:20

11:30:55 Joseph Fiala: English Horn Concerto Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 11:45

11:45:00 César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 11:17

11:57:42 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 Op 67 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:22

12:06:31 Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 7:39

12:16:08 Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture English Chamber Orchestra Richard Bonynge Decca 440646 9:49

12:29:17 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 András Schiff, piano Denon 7573 15:55

12:36:23 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece Op 73 # 2 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 3:56

12:41:46 John Ireland: A London Overture London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

12:57:12 Dominick Argento: Valse triste Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 91 1:45

12:59:33 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 1:45

13:01:39 Jean-François Dandrieu: Rondeau Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:51

13:05:35 Sir Michael Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme by Corelli Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4756117 20:56

13:28:02 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:33

13:35:51 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 6:11

13:43:18 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op 54 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 12:19

13:56:14 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jake Heggie Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano Here/After Pentatone 186515

Natalie Dietterich Bound: Movement 1 Ben Larsen, cello; Martha Cargo, flute Concerts on the Slope, Concerts on the Slope, Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY

Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Suite Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY

Jean Cras Quintet for Flute, Harp and Strings Carol Wincenc, flute; Mia Venezia, harp; Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Ching-Hung Chen, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: Movement 10 October: Autumn Song Yefim Bronfman, piano Tchaikovsky: The Seasons. Balakirev: Islamey Sony 60689

Bela Bartok Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major, Sz. 95: Movements 1 & 3 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Dmitri Shostakovich Five Pieces for Two Violins & Piano ASP Pre-Concert Chamber Music: Anastasia Agapova and Sissi Zhang, violins; Choo Choo Hu, piano Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, Georgia

Jean Marie Leclair Sonata en Sol-majeur Op. 3, No. 12 Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:52 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 7 'Vito' Op 26 # 1 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 5:34

16:04:53 Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 19 Julia Fischer, violin Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 059 3:36

16:10:56 Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer Op 53 Orch de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:54

16:27:30 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 CIM Orchestra Arie Lipsky CIM 2003 5:07

16:33:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 6 BWV 1057 Murray Perahia, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 4:33

16:40:56 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

16:52:07 Leroy Anderson: Old MacDonald Had a Farm BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:11

16:56:35 Antonio Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins RV 532 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48177 4:00

17:04:51 Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance Op 51 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 6:12

17:14:00 Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528 11:58

17:28:13 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 7:27

17:40:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 8 Op 13 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293 4:42

17:47:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 3:11

17:53:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 373 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 6:46

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:57 Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 17:47

18:28:11 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20 # 6 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 5:32

18:35:02 Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 58 H 18:48 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 4:05

18:40:58 John Mauceri: An American in London Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:46

18:53:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 5:33

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:22 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 23:40

19:28:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concertone for 2 Violins K 190 Shlomo Mintz, violin English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Avie 2058 28:26

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:42 Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 13:26

20:15:47 Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande Kathryn Stott, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 14:24

20:32:10 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66295 24:09

20:56:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Capriccio BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 2:59

21:00 SPECIAL: BBC PROMS 2019 – Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Gavotte en rondeau from Partita No. 3 in E, BWV 1006

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:37 Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 6:35

23:08:13 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

23:11:51 Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 4:50

23:17:57 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 8:56

23:26:53 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 6:15

23:33:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus K 618 Amsterdam Baroque Choir Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 10705 3:46

23:37:34 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80 Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006 9:02

23:46:36 Ernest Bloch: Abodah Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 7:51

23:54:59 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Sarah Chang, violin EMI 56791 3:07

23:58:29 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 1:15