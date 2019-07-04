WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2019

00:00 ALL-AMERICAN MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:07 William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

00:09:58 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

00:18:21 Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 5:01

00:24:30 Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer Mark O'Connor, violin London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Sony 61679 20:05

00:46:35 Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

01:25:16 Samuel Barber: Summer Music Op 31 Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322 11:26

01:38:00 Michael Daugherty: Radio City: Ode to the Old World Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Naxos 559749 12:18

01:51:01 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 6:30

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Sonata in C Major, RV 2 Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:08

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tim Rogers from Austin, TX Music: 6:52

Arnold Schoenberg: 5 Klavierstucke (piano pieces), Op. 23: Movement 5 Walzer Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Schoenberg: The Piano Music DG 423249 Music: 2:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, "Pathetique" (excerpts) Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 19:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 23 (excerpt) Kenneth Broberg, piano; State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia; Vasily Petrenko, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Great Hall of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, Russia Music: ~2:00 (flexible)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony": Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegretto Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 39 & 41 Saint Luke's 3001 Music: 4:38

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for Two Violins, Op. 3, No. 5 Alexander Kerr, violin; Jun Iwasaki, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 8:33

Max Bruch: Piano Quintet in G minor John Novacek, piano; Scott Yoo, Rolf Haas, violins; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Robert deMaine, cello Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 24:24

Aaron Jay Kernis: For the Love of the Mountains Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:36

04:00 ALL-AMERICAN MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:15 Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 23:49

04:25:09 Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 14:16

04:41:49 William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 5:59

04:48:49 William Grant Still: Here's One Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:23

04:53:29 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 25:19

05:22:48 John Williams: The Reivers Burgess Meredith, narrator Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 18:37

05:42:37 Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45

05:50:39 Amy Beach: Fireflies Op 15 Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 3:05

05:54:04 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 5:06

06:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jim Mehrling

06:00:11 Morton Gould: Folk Suite London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

06:17:20 Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

06:24:45 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

06:34:04 John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 24:30

07:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:59:41 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:44

07:03:49 "PDQ Bach": 1712 Overture S 1712 Hoople Off-Season Philharmonic Walter Bruno Telarc 80210 11:29

07:16:38 Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away London Philharmonic Strings Kenneth Klein Albany 1058 4:52

07:22:21 Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' Nelson Rocha, trumpet Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50

07:29:58 George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 18:20

07:49:01 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55 Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667 5:30

07:54:39 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic St Louis Symphony Chorus St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05

08:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

08:00:24 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite Scott Goff, flute Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

08:21:14 John Williams: JFK: Prologue Tim Morrison, trumpet Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

08:25:13 John Williams: Liberty Fanfare Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

08:29:26 John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 752307 4:28

08:33:55 John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme Tim Morrison, trumpet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

08:43:14 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Katia Labèque, piano Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 15:57

09:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:00:21 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

09:15:13 Morton Gould: American Salute National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 4:24

09:22:04 Karl King: March 'Voice of America' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

09:24:46 Richard Wagner: American Centennial March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Elgar Howarth Decca 414149 13:42

09:40:26 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union Op 48 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 7:23

09:48:08 Aaron Copland: Emblems United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 10:29

10:00 TO HONOR AND INSPIRE

11:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Robert Conrad

11:02:06 Don Gillis: Fourth of July from 'Star-Spangled Symphony' Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 6:00

11:09:54 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2 Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 12:40

11:24:55 Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' Tony Chipurn, trombone Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 9:52

11:38:28 Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' Op 102 Joseph Evans, tenor Berlin Radio Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 60297 20:22

12:01:08 Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 1:43

12:02:51 Henry Fillmore: March 'Americans We' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7501 2:46

12:05:38 Samuel A. Ward: America, the Beautiful Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:07

12:08:46 Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 2:55

12:11:41 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:40

12:17:45 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 20:54

12:40:13 Victor Herbert: American Fantasy St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

12:51:21 Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain Op 37 Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Delos 3212 6:51

13:00:39 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:03

13:07:31 Harold Arlen: Concert Suite 'Free and Easy' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 12:44

13:23:13 Morton Gould: American Ballads National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

13:58:14 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A-Ring Chaw Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 1:33

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare Cincinnati Pops Orchestra; Erich Kunzel, conductor Album: American Jubilee Telarc 80144 Music: 4:20

Kevin Puts: Millennium Canons University of Georgia Wind Ensemble; John P. Lynch, conductor Album: Millennium Canons Naxos 572231 Music: 7:33

Jessie Montgomery: Banner String Orchestra featuring Catalyst Quartet; Julian Wachner, conductor Album: Strum: Music for Strings Azica 71302 Music: 9:01

Michael Torke: Unconquered The Philadelphia Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Album: Unconquered: Michael Torke Ecstatic Records 92271 Music: 25:41

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony, Film Suite for Orchestra: Movement 3a & 3b Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Litton, conductor Album: A Copland Profile Delos 3221 Music: 4:30

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, John Jay Senior High School, Hopewell Junction, NY Music: 10:59

Aaron Copland: Rodeo, Ballet in One Act: Movements 2-5 Colorado Symphony; Andrew Litton, conductor and honky-tonk pianist Album: Copland: Billy the Kid, Rodeo, Etc. Bis 2164 Music: 17:01

Ross Lee Finney: Fiddle-Doodle-Ad Noah Geller, violin; Xak Bjerken, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 8:45

Samuel Augustus Ward: America the Beautiful Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 3:49

16:00 LET FREEDOM SING

17:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with John Mills

17:00:49 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Telarc 80606 5:29

17:06:12 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55 Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667 5:30

17:11:41 Walter Kittredge: Tenting on the Old Camp Ground Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549 4:33

17:16:15 Jay Ungar: Ashokan Farewell from 'The Civil War' David McCullough, narrator Chamber Ensemble Nonesuch 1 3:33

17:22:39 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 5:09

17:27:48 George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

17:33:10 Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song Op 20 Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 9:05

17:44:49 John Williams: Midway: March Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 4:08

17:48:57 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

17:55:04 John Williams: Liberty Fanfare Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

18:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

18:00:47 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 9:16

18:10:28 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo Op 15 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 3:07

18:16:39 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 12:08

18:31:09 Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:06 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

19:28:32 Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 28:06

19:58:03 William Grant Still: Swanee River Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 1:52

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:48 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

20:27:09 Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody Op 47 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Alun Francis CPO 999308 14:32

20:43:27 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait Gregory Peck, narrator Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:00

21:02:58 Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Op 49 Kiev Symphony Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80541 15:41

21:20:56 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49

21:25:39 Jerome Kern: Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 19:27

21:47:03 William Billings: Independence Continental Harmony Singers Neely Bruce New World 80276 6:52

21:56:05 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 25:19

22:22:40 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

22:43:37 Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy Eastman Chorus Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 432008 12:03

22:56:13 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 3:53

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:53 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

23:10:43 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

23:16:04 Ron Nelson: Sarabande 'For Katharine in April' Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:21:57 Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

23:32:58 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 2:42

23:35:41 Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:09

23:39:39 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' Op 51 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 6:14

23:45:54 William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

23:53:26 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lucky To Be Me Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 3:55

23:57:39 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Horses Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano Sony 64498 2:25