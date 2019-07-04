WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2019

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published July 4, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 ALL-AMERICAN MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:07  William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

00:09:58  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

00:18:21  Robert Jager: Esprit de Corps     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 5:01

00:24:30  Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer    Mark O'Connor, violin London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Sony 61679 20:05

00:46:35  Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

01:25:16  Samuel Barber: Summer Music Op 31    Belgian Wind Quintet  Discover 920322 11:26

01:38:00  Michael Daugherty: Radio City: Ode to the Old World     Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Naxos 559749 12:18

01:51:01  Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 6:30

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Sonata in C Major, RV 2 Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:08

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tim Rogers from Austin, TX Music: 6:52

Arnold Schoenberg: 5 Klavierstucke (piano pieces), Op. 23: Movement 5 Walzer Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Schoenberg: The Piano Music DG 423249 Music: 2:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, "Pathetique" (excerpts) Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 19:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 23 (excerpt) Kenneth Broberg, piano; State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia; Vasily Petrenko, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Great Hall of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, Russia Music: ~2:00 (flexible)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony": Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegretto Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 39 & 41 Saint Luke's 3001 Music: 4:38

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for Two Violins, Op. 3, No. 5 Alexander Kerr, violin; Jun Iwasaki, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 8:33

Max Bruch: Piano Quintet in G minor John Novacek, piano; Scott Yoo, Rolf Haas, violins; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Robert deMaine, cello Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 24:24

Aaron Jay Kernis: For the Love of the Mountains Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:36

 

04:00 ALL-AMERICAN MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:15  Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom    Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 23:49

04:25:09  Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 14:16

04:41:49  William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester     United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 5:59

04:48:49  William Grant Still: Here's One    Alexa Still, flute   Koch Intl 7192 3:23

04:53:29  Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 25:19

05:22:48  John Williams: The Reivers    Burgess Meredith, narrator Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 18:37

05:42:37  Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45

05:50:39  Amy Beach: Fireflies Op 15   Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 3:05

05:54:04  Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 5:06

 

06:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jim Mehrling

06:00:11  Morton Gould: Folk Suite     London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

06:17:20  Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

06:24:45  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

06:34:04  John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress'     Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 24:30

 

07:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:59:41  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle'     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:44

07:03:49  "PDQ Bach": 1712 Overture  S 1712  Hoople Off-Season Philharmonic Walter Bruno Telarc 80210 11:29

07:16:38  Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away     London Philharmonic Strings Kenneth Klein Albany 1058 4:52

07:22:21  Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle'    Nelson Rocha, trumpet Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50

07:29:58  George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess'    William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two  Azica 71290 18:20

07:49:01  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55   Leonard Pennario, piano   EMI 64667 5:30

07:54:39  William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic    St Louis Symphony Chorus St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05

 

08:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

08:00:24  Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite    Scott Goff, flute Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

08:21:14  John Williams: JFK: Prologue    Tim Morrison, trumpet Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

08:25:13  John Williams: Liberty Fanfare     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

08:29:26  John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 752307 4:28

08:33:55  John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme    Tim Morrison, trumpet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

08:43:14  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    Katia Labèque, piano Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 15:57

 

09:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:00:21  Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait    James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

09:15:13  Morton Gould: American Salute     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 4:24

09:22:04  Karl King: March 'Voice of America'     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

09:24:46  Richard Wagner: American Centennial March     Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Elgar Howarth Decca 414149 13:42

09:40:26  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union Op 48   Cecile Licad, piano   Naxos 559145 7:23

09:48:08  Aaron Copland: Emblems     United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 10:29

 

10:00 TO HONOR AND INSPIRE

 

11:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Robert Conrad

11:02:06  Don Gillis: Fourth of July from 'Star-Spangled Symphony'     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 6:00

11:09:54  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2    Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 12:40

11:24:55  Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain'    Tony Chipurn, trombone Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 9:52

11:38:28  Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' Op 102   Joseph Evans, tenor Berlin Radio Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 60297 20:22

12:01:08  Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 1:43

12:02:51  Henry Fillmore: March 'Americans We'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7501 2:46

12:05:38  Samuel A. Ward: America, the Beautiful     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:07

12:08:46  Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh'     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 2:55

12:11:41  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:40

12:17:45  Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 20:54

12:40:13  Victor Herbert: American Fantasy     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

12:51:21  Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain Op 37   Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute   Delos 3212 6:51

13:00:39  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:03

13:07:31  Harold Arlen: Concert Suite 'Free and Easy'     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 12:44

13:23:13  Morton Gould: American Ballads     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

13:58:14  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A-Ring Chaw    Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 1:33

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare Cincinnati Pops Orchestra; Erich Kunzel, conductor Album: American Jubilee Telarc 80144 Music: 4:20

Kevin Puts: Millennium Canons University of Georgia Wind Ensemble; John P. Lynch, conductor Album: Millennium Canons Naxos 572231 Music: 7:33

Jessie Montgomery: Banner String Orchestra featuring Catalyst Quartet; Julian Wachner, conductor Album: Strum: Music for Strings Azica 71302 Music: 9:01

Michael Torke: Unconquered The Philadelphia Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Album: Unconquered: Michael Torke Ecstatic Records 92271 Music: 25:41

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony, Film Suite for Orchestra: Movement 3a & 3b Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Litton, conductor Album: A Copland Profile Delos 3221 Music: 4:30

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, John Jay Senior High School, Hopewell Junction, NY Music: 10:59

Aaron Copland: Rodeo, Ballet in One Act: Movements 2-5 Colorado Symphony; Andrew Litton, conductor and honky-tonk pianist Album: Copland: Billy the Kid, Rodeo, Etc. Bis 2164 Music: 17:01

Ross Lee Finney: Fiddle-Doodle-Ad Noah Geller, violin; Xak Bjerken, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 8:45

Samuel Augustus Ward: America the Beautiful Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 3:49

 

16:00 LET FREEDOM SING

 

17:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with John Mills

17:00:49  William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Telarc 80606 5:29

17:06:12  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55   Leonard Pennario, piano   EMI 64667 5:30

17:11:41  Walter Kittredge: Tenting on the Old Camp Ground    Anonymous 4   Harm Mundi 807549 4:33

17:16:15  Jay Ungar: Ashokan Farewell from 'The Civil War'    David McCullough, narrator Chamber Ensemble  Nonesuch 1 3:33

17:22:39  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 5:09

17:27:48  George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America    Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

17:33:10  Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song Op 20    Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 9:05

17:44:49  John Williams: Midway: March     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 4:08

17:48:57  John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

17:55:04  John Williams: Liberty Fanfare     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

 

18:00 INDEPENDENCE DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

18:00:47  Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 9:16

18:10:28  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo Op 15   Cecile Licad, piano   Naxos 559145 3:07

18:16:39  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1    Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 12:08

18:31:09  Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:06  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

19:28:32  Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 28:06

19:58:03  William Grant Still: Swanee River    Denver Oldham, piano   Koch Intl 7084 1:52

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:48  Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

20:27:09  Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody Op 47    Frankfurt Radio Symphony Alun Francis CPO 999308 14:32

20:43:27  Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait    Gregory Peck, narrator Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:00

21:02:58  Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Op 49   Kiev Symphony Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80541 15:41

21:20:56  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'    May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49

21:25:39  Jerome Kern: Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 19:27

21:47:03  William Billings: Independence    Continental Harmony Singers  Neely Bruce New World 80276 6:52

21:56:05  Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 25:19

22:22:40  Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

22:43:37  Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy    Eastman Chorus Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 432008 12:03

22:56:13  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 3:53

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:53  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11    Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

23:10:43  Traditional: Red River Valley    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

23:16:04  Ron Nelson: Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:21:57  Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

23:32:58  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago    Kyle Bielfield, tenor   Delos 3445 2:42

23:35:41  Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 3:09

23:39:39  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' Op 51   Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 6:14

23:45:54  William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

23:53:26  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lucky To Be Me    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 3:55

23:57:39  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Horses    Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano   Sony 64498 2:25