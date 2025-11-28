WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bartók, Bela Romanian Folk Dances Jean-Jacques Kantorow, v; Jacques Rouvier, p

Elgar, Edward String Serenade in e, Op 20 Orch d'Auvergne/Jean-Jacques Kantorow

Elgar, Edward Lux Aeterna after Op 36 New College Choir Oxford U/Edward Higginbottom

Elgar, Edward Enigma Variations, Op. 36 Martin Jones, p

Field, John Piano Concerto #7 in C Míceál O'Rourke, p; London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert

Trad, Irish Celtic Wedding March Carol Thompson, h

Krebs, Johann Ludwig Chorale Prelude, "Jesu, meine Freude" Hans Peter Westermann, ob; Franz Raml, o

Weber, Carl Maria von Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F, Op. 73 Andreas Ottensamer, cl; Berlin Phil/Mariss Jansons

Creston, Paul Invocation and Dance, Op 58 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Gershwin, George Second Rhapsody Anne-Marie McDermott, p; Dallas Sym/Justin Brown

Dowland, John The Right Honourable the Lady Clifton's Spirit Paul O'Dette, l

Gallo, Domenico Trio Sonata #6 in D Parnassi musici

Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in C, R 474 Daniel Smith, bn; English Chamber Orch/Philip Ledger

Schickele, Peter Summer Serenade (1989) David Muller, bn; Rose Chen, p

Adam, Adolphe-Charles Giselle London Sym Orch/Anatole Fistoulari

Gounod, Charles Romances sans paroles Roberto Prosseda, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Berlioz, Hector Les Nuits d'ete, Op. 7 Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Berlin Phil

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Divertimento in B-Flat, K. Anh. 226 Berlin Philharmonic Winds

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Tale of Tsar Saltan David Muller, bn; Rose Chen, p

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34 Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Fantasia on Serbian Themes, Op. 6 Moscow Sym/Igor Golovchin

Rivera Raven Dance (Serbian song) Cavatina Duo

Aulin, Tor Settings of Four Serbian Folksongs Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Bengt Forsberg, p

Loewe, Karl Three Ballades, Op 1 Hans Hotter, b-br; Gerald Moore, p

Brahms, Johannes Four Ballades, Op 10 Earl Wild, p

Mackenzie, Alexander Pibroch Suite, Op 42 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Scottish Chamber Orch/Alexander Platt

Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Carlo Maria Giulini

Guion, David Mother Goose Suite (1937) Eugene Rowley, p

Rossini, Gioacchino L'italiana in Algeri Jennifer Larmore, ms; William Powers, b; Joseph Holt, p Us Army Band

Thalberg, Sigismond Grande Fantasie on Themes from Don Pasquale, Op 67 Francesco Nicolosi, p

Saint-Lubin Fantasy on sextet from Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Ruggiero Ricci, v

Barret, Apollon Fantasie on Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia Bert Lucarelli, ob, Manhattan String Quartet

Roussel, Albert Le festin de l'araignee, Op 17 French National Orch/Georges Prêtre

Honegger, Arthur Hommage à Albert Roussel (1928) Annette Middelbeek, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite in d (1739)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

TBA

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:Advent 1

The themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah permeate the time of preparation known as Advent. Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 36 'Schwingt freudig euch empor' (1731)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 3 in b (1854)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Orchestral Suite from Platee: Mvt 1 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Album: Rameau: Platee & Dardanus Suite Conifer 51313 Music: 4:30

Viet Cuong: Constellations ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 15:24

Jean-Philippe Rameau, arr. Steven Verhelst: Suite from Dardanus Karidion Brass EBU, Saalbau, Homburg, Germany Music: 10:36

Joan Tower: No Longer Very Clear Kara Huber, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 16:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 18: Mvt 3 Orli Shaham, piano

Album: Orli Shahm Mozart Sonatas Vol. 2 and 3 Canary 21 Music: 4:12

Antonin Dvoak: Piano Trio No. 2 in G minor, Op. 26: Mvt 1 Orli Shaham, piano; Francisco Fullana, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 11:46

Julian Yu: Six Chinese Folk Songs Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Zhang Yi, conductor

EBU, Concert Hall, Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China Music: 10:49

Jean Francaix: Wind Quintet No. 2 Imani Winds Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 19:43

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen–

Anders Hillborg: Sound Atlas (U.S. premiere, LA Phil commission)

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor; Yeol Eum Son, piano

Carl August Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable”

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Jean Sibelius: En saga

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Labadie/et al

Bach

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Peter Olmeda, 18, Cello, from Winchester, Massachusetts

Adolphus Hailstork (b.1941): Theme and Variations on "Draw the Sacred Circle Closer" (5:51)



Perry Moskowitz, 17, Piano, from Ipswich, Massachusetts

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827): Sonata No. 13 in Eb major "Quasi una Fantasia" Op. 27, No. 1, I. Andante-Allegro (4:47)



W.A. Mozart (1756-1791): Sonata in D Major No 18, K 576, 3rd mvmt performed by Orli Shaham, piano



Noah Ferris, 18, Cello, from Amherst, Massachusetts

Claude Debussy (1862-1918): Cello Sonata in D Minor, L. 135, I. Prologue (4:30)



Lillian Arnold Mages, 15, Violin, from Waltham, Massachusetts

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893): Melodie (3:35)



Victoria S. Bi, 16, Piano, from Plano, Texas

Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849): Nocturne Op. 62, No. 2 (5:55)



CLOSING PIECE: W.A. Mozart: Sonata in A major No. 11, K.331, 3rd mvmt “Alla Turca” performed by Orli Shaham, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Alabiev's 'The Nightingale' (1842)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: of fields unfolding…echoing depths of resonant light for cello and orchestrs (2012) — Christine Lamprea, cello; Detroit Symphony Orch/Kazeem Abdullah, cond. (Albany1948) 21:51

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding (1993) — 20th Century Consort (Centaur 2138) 13:27

Jeffrey Mumford: verdant cycles of deepening spring (Concerto No. 2 for violin and orchestra) — Christine Wu, violin; Chicago Composers Orchestra/Allen Tinkham, cond. (Albany 1948) 18:45

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Celebrate Ohio Space Week with NASA Astronauts Sunita L. Williams and Doug H. Wheelock!

An Inspiring Conversation on the Importance of Space Exploration for the Benefit of All.

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)