Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 28, 2025 at 4:18 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bartók, Bela      Romanian Folk Dances Jean-Jacques Kantorow, v; Jacques Rouvier, p      
Elgar, Edward   String Serenade in e, Op 20       Orch d'Auvergne/Jean-Jacques Kantorow         
Elgar, Edward   Lux Aeterna after Op 36 New College Choir Oxford U/Edward Higginbottom   
Elgar, Edward   Enigma Variations, Op. 36         Martin Jones, p
Field, John        Piano Concerto #7 in C  Míceál O'Rourke, p; London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert         
Trad, Irish         Celtic Wedding March   Carol Thompson, h       
Krebs, Johann Ludwig   Chorale Prelude, "Jesu, meine Freude"  Hans Peter Westermann, ob; Franz Raml, o
Weber, Carl Maria von   Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F, Op. 73       Andreas Ottensamer, cl; Berlin Phil/Mariss Jansons    
Creston, Paul    Invocation and Dance, Op 58     Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz          
Gershwin, George         Second Rhapsody         Anne-Marie McDermott, p; Dallas Sym/Justin Brown       
Dowland, John  The Right Honourable the Lady Clifton's Spirit    Paul O'Dette, l       
Gallo, Domenico           Trio Sonata #6 in D       Parnassi musici
Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in C, R 474   Daniel Smith, bn; English Chamber Orch/Philip Ledger        
Schickele, Peter            Summer Serenade (1989)         David Muller, bn; Rose Chen, p
Adam, Adolphe-Charles Giselle  London Sym Orch/Anatole Fistoulari     
Gounod, Charles           Romances sans paroles Roberto Prosseda, p    

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Berlioz, Hector  Les Nuits d'ete, Op. 7    Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Berlin Phil    
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Divertimento in B-Flat, K. Anh. 226         Berlin Philharmonic Winds     
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai          The Tale of Tsar Saltan David Muller, bn; Rose Chen, p
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai          Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34        Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai          Fantasia on Serbian Themes, Op. 6       Moscow Sym/Igor Golovchin      
Rivera  Raven Dance (Serbian song)     Cavatina Duo   
Aulin, Tor          Settings of Four Serbian Folksongs        Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Bengt Forsberg, p        
Loewe, Karl      Three Ballades, Op 1     Hans Hotter, b-br; Gerald Moore, p          
Brahms, Johannes        Four Ballades, Op 10     Earl Wild, p      
Mackenzie, Alexander   Pibroch Suite, Op 42     Rachel Barton Pine, v; Scottish Chamber Orch/Alexander Platt 
Ravel, Maurice  Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)  Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Carlo Maria Giulini    
Guion, David     Mother Goose Suite (1937)        Eugene Rowley, p        
Rossini, Gioacchino      L'italiana in Algeri          Jennifer Larmore, ms; William Powers, b; Joseph Holt, p          Us Army Band  
Thalberg, Sigismond     Grande Fantasie on Themes from Don Pasquale, Op 67            Francesco Nicolosi, p   
Saint-Lubin       Fantasy on sextet from Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Ruggiero Ricci, v
Barret, Apollon  Fantasie on Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia  Bert Lucarelli, ob, Manhattan String Quartet       
Roussel, Albert Le festin de l'araignee, Op 17     French National Orch/Georges Prêtre  
Honegger, Arthur           Hommage à Albert Roussel (1928)         Annette Middelbeek, p         

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite in d (1739)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:
TBA

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:Advent 1
The themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah permeate the time of preparation known as Advent. Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 36 'Schwingt freudig euch empor' (1731)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 3 in b (1854)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Orchestral Suite from Platee: Mvt 1 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Album: Rameau: Platee & Dardanus Suite Conifer 51313 Music: 4:30

Viet Cuong: Constellations ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 15:24

Jean-Philippe Rameau, arr. Steven Verhelst: Suite from Dardanus Karidion Brass EBU, Saalbau, Homburg, Germany Music: 10:36

Joan Tower: No Longer Very Clear Kara Huber, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 16:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 18: Mvt 3 Orli Shaham, piano
Album: Orli Shahm Mozart Sonatas Vol. 2 and 3 Canary 21 Music: 4:12

Antonin Dvoak: Piano Trio No. 2 in G minor, Op. 26: Mvt 1 Orli Shaham, piano; Francisco Fullana, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 11:46

Julian Yu: Six Chinese Folk Songs Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Zhang Yi, conductor
EBU, Concert Hall, Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China Music: 10:49

Jean Francaix: Wind Quintet No. 2 Imani Winds Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 19:43

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen–
Anders Hillborg: Sound Atlas (U.S. premiere, LA Phil commission)
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor; Yeol Eum Son, piano

Carl August Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable”
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor

Jean Sibelius: En saga
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Labadie/et al
Bach

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Peter Olmeda, 18, Cello, from Winchester, Massachusetts
Adolphus Hailstork (b.1941): Theme and Variations on "Draw the Sacred Circle Closer" (5:51)
  
Perry Moskowitz, 17, Piano, from Ipswich, Massachusetts
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827): Sonata No. 13 in Eb major "Quasi una Fantasia" Op. 27, No. 1, I. Andante-Allegro  (4:47)
 
W.A. Mozart (1756-1791): Sonata in D Major No 18, K 576, 3rd mvmt performed by Orli Shaham, piano
 
Noah Ferris, 18, Cello, from Amherst, Massachusetts
Claude Debussy (1862-1918): Cello Sonata in D Minor, L. 135, I. Prologue  (4:30)
 
Lillian Arnold Mages, 15, Violin, from Waltham, Massachusetts
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893): Melodie (3:35)
  
Victoria S. Bi, 16, Piano, from Plano, Texas
Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849): Nocturne Op. 62, No. 2 (5:55)
  
CLOSING PIECE:  W.A. Mozart: Sonata in A major No. 11, K.331, 3rd mvmt “Alla Turca” performed by Orli Shaham, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Alabiev's 'The Nightingale' (1842)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Mumford: of fields unfolding…echoing depths of resonant light for cello and orchestrs (2012) — Christine Lamprea, cello; Detroit Symphony Orch/Kazeem Abdullah, cond. (Albany1948) 21:51
Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding (1993) — 20th Century Consort (Centaur 2138) 13:27
Jeffrey Mumford: verdant cycles of deepening spring (Concerto No. 2 for violin and orchestra) — Christine Wu, violin; Chicago Composers Orchestra/Allen Tinkham, cond. (Albany 1948) 18:45

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,
Celebrate Ohio Space Week with NASA Astronauts Sunita L. Williams and Doug H. Wheelock!
An Inspiring Conversation on the Importance of Space Exploration for the Benefit of All.

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)
Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)
Arts & Culture