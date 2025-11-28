WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bartók, Bela Romanian Folk Dances Jean-Jacques Kantorow, v; Jacques Rouvier, p
Elgar, Edward String Serenade in e, Op 20 Orch d'Auvergne/Jean-Jacques Kantorow
Elgar, Edward Lux Aeterna after Op 36 New College Choir Oxford U/Edward Higginbottom
Elgar, Edward Enigma Variations, Op. 36 Martin Jones, p
Field, John Piano Concerto #7 in C Míceál O'Rourke, p; London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert
Trad, Irish Celtic Wedding March Carol Thompson, h
Krebs, Johann Ludwig Chorale Prelude, "Jesu, meine Freude" Hans Peter Westermann, ob; Franz Raml, o
Weber, Carl Maria von Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F, Op. 73 Andreas Ottensamer, cl; Berlin Phil/Mariss Jansons
Creston, Paul Invocation and Dance, Op 58 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz
Gershwin, George Second Rhapsody Anne-Marie McDermott, p; Dallas Sym/Justin Brown
Dowland, John The Right Honourable the Lady Clifton's Spirit Paul O'Dette, l
Gallo, Domenico Trio Sonata #6 in D Parnassi musici
Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in C, R 474 Daniel Smith, bn; English Chamber Orch/Philip Ledger
Schickele, Peter Summer Serenade (1989) David Muller, bn; Rose Chen, p
Adam, Adolphe-Charles Giselle London Sym Orch/Anatole Fistoulari
Gounod, Charles Romances sans paroles Roberto Prosseda, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Berlioz, Hector Les Nuits d'ete, Op. 7 Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Berlin Phil
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Divertimento in B-Flat, K. Anh. 226 Berlin Philharmonic Winds
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Tale of Tsar Saltan David Muller, bn; Rose Chen, p
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34 Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Fantasia on Serbian Themes, Op. 6 Moscow Sym/Igor Golovchin
Rivera Raven Dance (Serbian song) Cavatina Duo
Aulin, Tor Settings of Four Serbian Folksongs Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Bengt Forsberg, p
Loewe, Karl Three Ballades, Op 1 Hans Hotter, b-br; Gerald Moore, p
Brahms, Johannes Four Ballades, Op 10 Earl Wild, p
Mackenzie, Alexander Pibroch Suite, Op 42 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Scottish Chamber Orch/Alexander Platt
Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Carlo Maria Giulini
Guion, David Mother Goose Suite (1937) Eugene Rowley, p
Rossini, Gioacchino L'italiana in Algeri Jennifer Larmore, ms; William Powers, b; Joseph Holt, p Us Army Band
Thalberg, Sigismond Grande Fantasie on Themes from Don Pasquale, Op 67 Francesco Nicolosi, p
Saint-Lubin Fantasy on sextet from Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Ruggiero Ricci, v
Barret, Apollon Fantasie on Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia Bert Lucarelli, ob, Manhattan String Quartet
Roussel, Albert Le festin de l'araignee, Op 17 French National Orch/Georges Prêtre
Honegger, Arthur Hommage à Albert Roussel (1928) Annette Middelbeek, p
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite in d (1739)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:
TBA
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:Advent 1
The themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah permeate the time of preparation known as Advent. Choral and organ music of longing and expectation will be featured as we begin the Advent journey.
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 36 'Schwingt freudig euch empor' (1731)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 3 in b (1854)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 (1890)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Orchestral Suite from Platee: Mvt 1 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Album: Rameau: Platee & Dardanus Suite Conifer 51313 Music: 4:30
Viet Cuong: Constellations ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 15:24
Jean-Philippe Rameau, arr. Steven Verhelst: Suite from Dardanus Karidion Brass EBU, Saalbau, Homburg, Germany Music: 10:36
Joan Tower: No Longer Very Clear Kara Huber, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 16:21
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 18: Mvt 3 Orli Shaham, piano
Album: Orli Shahm Mozart Sonatas Vol. 2 and 3 Canary 21 Music: 4:12
Antonin Dvoak: Piano Trio No. 2 in G minor, Op. 26: Mvt 1 Orli Shaham, piano; Francisco Fullana, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 11:46
Julian Yu: Six Chinese Folk Songs Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Zhang Yi, conductor
EBU, Concert Hall, Symphony Hall, Shanghai, China Music: 10:49
Jean Francaix: Wind Quintet No. 2 Imani Winds Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 19:43
14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen–
Anders Hillborg: Sound Atlas (U.S. premiere, LA Phil commission)
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor; Yeol Eum Son, piano
Carl August Nielsen: Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable”
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Ryan Bancroft, conductor
Jean Sibelius: En saga
Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Labadie/et al
Bach
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Peter Olmeda, 18, Cello, from Winchester, Massachusetts
Adolphus Hailstork (b.1941): Theme and Variations on "Draw the Sacred Circle Closer" (5:51)
Perry Moskowitz, 17, Piano, from Ipswich, Massachusetts
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827): Sonata No. 13 in Eb major "Quasi una Fantasia" Op. 27, No. 1, I. Andante-Allegro (4:47)
W.A. Mozart (1756-1791): Sonata in D Major No 18, K 576, 3rd mvmt performed by Orli Shaham, piano
Noah Ferris, 18, Cello, from Amherst, Massachusetts
Claude Debussy (1862-1918): Cello Sonata in D Minor, L. 135, I. Prologue (4:30)
Lillian Arnold Mages, 15, Violin, from Waltham, Massachusetts
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893): Melodie (3:35)
Victoria S. Bi, 16, Piano, from Plano, Texas
Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849): Nocturne Op. 62, No. 2 (5:55)
CLOSING PIECE: W.A. Mozart: Sonata in A major No. 11, K.331, 3rd mvmt “Alla Turca” performed by Orli Shaham, piano
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Alabiev's 'The Nightingale' (1842)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Mumford: of fields unfolding…echoing depths of resonant light for cello and orchestrs (2012) — Christine Lamprea, cello; Detroit Symphony Orch/Kazeem Abdullah, cond. (Albany1948) 21:51
Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding (1993) — 20th Century Consort (Centaur 2138) 13:27
Jeffrey Mumford: verdant cycles of deepening spring (Concerto No. 2 for violin and orchestra) — Christine Wu, violin; Chicago Composers Orchestra/Allen Tinkham, cond. (Albany 1948) 18:45
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,
Celebrate Ohio Space Week with NASA Astronauts Sunita L. Williams and Doug H. Wheelock!
An Inspiring Conversation on the Importance of Space Exploration for the Benefit of All.
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)
Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)