WCLV Program Guide 05-29-2019
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
00:01:20 Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82 Albert Guinovart, piano Harm Mundi 987007 7:34
00:10:09 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 439886 5:32
00:16:35 Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:30
00:22:09 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80095 7:47
00:31:03 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63225 46:45
01:22:42 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Après une lecture du Dante S 161/7 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 17:29
01:41:22 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41
01:48:53 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:47
01:56:17 Johann Strauss Jr: Annen Polka Op 117 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 3:55
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: 2. Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn Album: Barber: Summer Music and Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet Sony 46250 Music: 4:24
Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet Courtney Hershey Bress, harp; Claude Sim, violin; Monique Mead, violin; Karen Dirks, viola; David Hardy, cello; Demarre McGill, flute Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavillion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 10:55
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C Major, Op. 15, D. 760, "Wanderer" Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo, Atherton, CA Music: 21:01
Franz Schubert (arr. Dan Graser): Quartettsatz in C Minor, D. 703 Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:31
Carl Nielsen: Overture to An Imaginary Journey to the Faroe Islands Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 5:10
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:17
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66: Movement 4 Emily Daggett Smith, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT Music: 8:06
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68: Movements 2-4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 30:07
Jose Mauricio Nunes Garcia: Gloria in excelsis Associacao de Canto Coral & Camerata de Rio Janeiro; Carlos Alberto Figueiredo, conductor Album: The Passion of Brazilian Baroque: Magnificat & Missa Jade/Milan Records Music: 3:47
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:01:34 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:10
04:25:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 K 417 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 12:40
04:41:01 Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 3:28
04:46:04 Igor Stravinsky: King of the Stars Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 471197 5:26
04:54:08 William Grant Still: Africa Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559174 27:41
05:25:10 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58
05:36:12 Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C BWV 1037 Wilbert Hazelzet, flute Glossa 920802 12:03
05:49:04 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 2:58
05:53:35 Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 6:47
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:23 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 62034 6:19
06:16:48 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Finale Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 4:39
06:21:29 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:54
06:27:48 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3010 7:14
06:39:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 10:05
06:51:33 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 4:47
06:57:22 Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:50
07:04:09 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Sonata Op 57 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 449820 4:50
07:12:05 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute S&W 1 9:45
07:24:15 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony Op 40 Philadelphia Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56169 10:01
07:39:50 Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:28
07:48:49 Isaac Albéniz: España: Malagueña Op 165 # 3 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:51
07:54:11 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade Op 31 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 445857 6:11
08:07:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 34 K 338 English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 420937 5:31
08:16:08 Georg Muffat: Florilegium: Suite No.7 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 9:49
08:27:56 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38
08:40:07 Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite Eroica Trio EMI 7351 11:40
08:54:43 Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 6:16
09:06:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 15:04
09:23:04 Danny Elfman: Alice in Wonderland: Alice's Theme Chorus City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398 5:04
09:32:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 K 459 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 8:01
09:47:49 Anderson & Roe: Papageno! Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 3:51
09:53:16 Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 4:52
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:59 Anthony Holborne: Galliard "The Fairie Round" Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34
10:02:34 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March Op 61 # 2 Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901502 1:21
10:05:58 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:25
10:18:34 Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert Op 26 Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 9:24
10:29:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers BBC Philharmonic Vassily Sinaisky BBC 248 4:36
10:36:22 Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 6:50
10:49:53 Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 20:11
11:12:53 Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 633 8:14
11:22:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili DeutGram 4792479 15:48
11:40:37 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 12:38
11:54:38 Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Rauf Abdullayev Delos 2009 5:47
12:06:32 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28
12:19:05 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44
12:32:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43
12:37:40 Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 4:11
12:46:55 Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 76 12:01
13:01:26 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31
13:03:58 Stephen Goss: The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 2:20
13:08:49 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 18:19
13:28:53 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 6:18
13:38:52 Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 14 Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Supraphon 111964 6:49
13:49:06 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 10:24
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen, Op. 132 Lebhaft, sehr markiert Jurg Dahler, viola; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Francois Benda, clarinet Album: Fairy Tales Without Words Genuin Music: 4:38
Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 12:36
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 6:51
Puzzler Payoff - Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 2:47
George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world") Jeremy Denk, piano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 24:01
Joseph Jongen: Danse Lente Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp Album: Medieval Dances for Flute and Harp Cantilena 66034 Music: 4:16
Nikolai Medtner: Piano Sonata in F Minor, Op. 5: Movements 3 & 4 Aleksandra Kasman, piano Southeastern piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 16:00
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F major for oboe and strings, K.370 Frisson Ensemble; Tom Gallant, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 13:30
Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, cello; Thalia Moore, cello; Janet Steinberg, cello; Amy Leung, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 12:55
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:57:07 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 5:49
16:06:06 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 3:23
16:12:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4793449 11:06
16:26:29 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80682 5:30
16:36:37 Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 Ying Quartet Sono Luminus 92143 4:32
16:44:14 Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture Dresden State Orchestra Gustav Kuhn Capriccio 10052 7:45
16:54:59 Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:36
17:04:13 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 4:42
17:20:45 Arthur Honegger: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra Walter Klien, piano Vienna Pro Musica Heinrich Hollreiser Vox 8157 10:44
17:33:47 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:32
17:41:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Sabine Devieilhe, soprano Erato 557829 6:03
17:48:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1: Russian Easter Op 5 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767 2:36
17:53:38 Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 6:17
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:10:00 Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 20:11
18:32:58 Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Noche de Jaranas Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4778775 4:59
18:40:47 Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 13458 4:45
18:47:16 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Orch de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 9:38
18:57:55 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 8 Op 7 # 4 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:06
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:03:29 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 14:54
19:21:05 Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons Op 67 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61434 37:29
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Wind Ensemble performances:
April 11, 2019 – CSU Wind Ensemble, John Perrine, conductor
Charles Ives (arr W. Schuman & William E. Rhoads): Variations on ‘America’
John Barnes Chance: Variations on a Korean Folk Song
Victor Davies (arr J.c. Sherman): Concerto for Tubameister
Fisher Tull: Sketches on a Tudor Psalm
April 7, 2019 Cleveland Winds, Birch Browning, conductor
Frank Ticheli: Blue Shades
Joseph Schwantnter New Morning for the World: Daybreak of Freedom—Dr. Roby George, narrator
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Band in E-Flat
21:43:35 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Shirley Verrett
Ernest Chausson: Poeme de l’amour et de la mer
Jules Massenet: Allon! Adieu, Je Marche (Cetra CDC 90)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:01:53 Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05
23:06:54 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 5:15
23:12:09 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 5:43
23:19:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 10:10
23:29:15 Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22 Steven Isserlis, cello St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 68283 7:06
23:36:48 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:06
23:40:55 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30 # 1 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568 8:44
23:49:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm süsser Tod BWV 478 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:03
23:55:58 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 3:28