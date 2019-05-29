© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 05-29-2019

Published May 29, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:20  Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 82   Albert Guinovart, piano   Harm Mundi 987007 7:34

00:10:09  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11   Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 439886 5:32

00:16:35  Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music    Polyphony  Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:30

00:22:09  Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26    Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80095 7:47

00:31:03  Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63225 46:45

01:22:42  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Après une lecture du Dante  S 161/7 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 17:29

01:41:22  Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

01:48:53  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:47

01:56:17  Johann Strauss Jr: Annen Polka Op 117    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 3:55

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: 2. Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn Album: Barber: Summer Music and Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet Sony 46250 Music: 4:24

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet Courtney Hershey Bress, harp; Claude Sim, violin; Monique Mead, violin; Karen Dirks, viola; David Hardy, cello; Demarre McGill, flute Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavillion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 10:55

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C Major, Op. 15, D. 760, "Wanderer" Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo, Atherton, CA Music: 21:01

Franz Schubert (arr. Dan Graser): Quartettsatz in C Minor, D. 703 Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:31

Carl Nielsen: Overture to An Imaginary Journey to the Faroe Islands Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 5:10

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Previn Conducts Prokofiev Telarc 80143 Music: 4:17

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66: Movement 4 Emily Daggett Smith, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT Music: 8:06

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68: Movements 2-4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 30:07

Jose Mauricio Nunes Garcia: Gloria in excelsis Associacao de Canto Coral & Camerata de Rio Janeiro; Carlos Alberto Figueiredo, conductor Album: The Passion of Brazilian Baroque: Magnificat & Missa Jade/Milan Records  Music: 3:47

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:34  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:10

04:25:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2  K 417 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 12:40

04:41:01  Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 3:28

04:46:04  Igor Stravinsky: King of the Stars    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 471197 5:26

04:54:08  William Grant Still: Africa     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559174 27:41

05:25:10  Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:36:12  Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C  BWV 1037 Wilbert Hazelzet, flute   Glossa 920802 12:03

05:49:04  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4791728 2:58

05:53:35  Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 6:47

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:23  Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River'     Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 62034 6:19

06:16:48  Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Finale     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 4:39

06:21:29  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:54

06:27:48  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture     City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3010 7:14

06:39:59  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 10:05

06:51:33  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto    Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 4:47

06:57:22  Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps'     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:50

07:04:09  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Sonata Op 57   Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 449820 4:50

07:12:05  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Joshua Smith, flute   S&W 1 9:45

07:24:15  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony Op 40    Philadelphia Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56169 10:01

07:39:50  Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:28

07:48:49  Isaac Albéniz: España: Malagueña Op 165 # 3  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 2013 3:51

07:54:11  Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade Op 31    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 445857 6:11

08:07:38  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 34  K 338  English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 420937 5:31

08:16:08  Georg Muffat: Florilegium: Suite No.7     Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 9:49

08:27:56  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3  D 797/5  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

08:40:07  Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite     Eroica Trio  EMI 7351 11:40

08:54:43  Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 6:16

09:06:30  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite     London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 15:04

09:23:04  Danny Elfman: Alice in Wonderland: Alice's Theme    Chorus City of Prague Philharmonic  Silva 1398 5:04

09:32:13  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19  K 459 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 8:01

09:47:49  Anderson & Roe: Papageno!    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 3:51

09:53:16  Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 4:52

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:59  Anthony Holborne: Galliard "The Fairie Round"     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

10:02:34  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March Op 61 # 2  Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901502 1:21

10:05:58  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite     London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:25

10:18:34  Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert Op 26    Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 9:24

10:29:11  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers     BBC Philharmonic Vassily Sinaisky BBC 248 4:36

10:36:22  Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 6:50

10:49:53  Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 20:11

11:12:53  Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2    Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 633 8:14

11:22:46  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2  BWV 1042 Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili DeutGram 4792479 15:48

11:40:37  Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell     Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 12:38

11:54:38  Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby     Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Rauf Abdullayev Delos 2009 5:47

12:06:32  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

12:19:05  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

12:32:32  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture     Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

12:37:40  Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture     Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 4:11

12:46:55  Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 76 12:01

13:01:26  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

13:03:58  Stephen Goss: The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming    Xuefei Yang, guitar   EMI 6322 2:20

13:08:49  Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 18:19

13:28:53  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 6:18

13:38:52  Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 14    Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Supraphon 111964 6:49

13:49:06  Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9     Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 10:24

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen, Op. 132 Lebhaft, sehr markiert Jurg Dahler, viola; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Francois Benda, clarinet Album: Fairy Tales Without Words Genuin Music: 4:38

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 12:36

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 6:51

Puzzler Payoff - Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 2:47

George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world") Jeremy Denk, piano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 24:01

Joseph Jongen: Danse Lente Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp Album: Medieval Dances for Flute and Harp Cantilena 66034 Music: 4:16

Nikolai Medtner: Piano Sonata in F Minor, Op. 5: Movements 3 & 4 Aleksandra Kasman, piano Southeastern piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 16:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F major for oboe and strings, K.370 Frisson Ensemble; Tom Gallant, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 13:30

Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, cello; Thalia Moore, cello; Janet Steinberg, cello; Amy Leung, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 12:55

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:07  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47   Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 5:49

16:06:06  Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 3:23

16:12:36  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 64    Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4793449 11:06

16:26:29  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80682 5:30

16:36:37  Anton Arensky: Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11    Ying Quartet  Sono Luminus 92143 4:32

16:44:14  Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Gustav Kuhn Capriccio 10052 7:45

16:54:59  Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 4:36

17:04:13  Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 4:42

17:20:45  Arthur Honegger: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra    Walter Klien, piano Vienna Pro Musica Heinrich Hollreiser Vox 8157 10:44

17:33:47  Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:32

17:41:18  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Sabine Devieilhe, soprano   Erato 557829 6:03

17:48:24  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1: Russian Easter Op 5   Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 61767 2:36

17:53:38  Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy     Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 6:17

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:00  Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 20:11

18:32:58  Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Noche de Jaranas     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4778775 4:59

18:40:47  Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 13458 4:45

18:47:16  Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils     Orch de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 9:38

18:57:55  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 8 Op 7 # 4 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6730 1:06

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:29  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 14:54

19:21:05  Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons Op 67    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61434 37:29

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Wind Ensemble performances:

April 11, 2019 – CSU Wind Ensemble, John Perrine, conductor

Charles Ives (arr W. Schuman & William E. Rhoads): Variations on ‘America’

John Barnes Chance: Variations on a Korean Folk Song

Victor Davies (arr J.c. Sherman): Concerto for Tubameister

Fisher Tull: Sketches on a Tudor Psalm

April 7, 2019 Cleveland Winds, Birch Browning, conductor

Frank Ticheli:  Blue Shades

Joseph Schwantnter   New Morning for the World:  Daybreak of Freedom—Dr. Roby George, narrator

Gustav Holst:  First Suite for Band in E-Flat

21:43:35  Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Shirley Verrett

Ernest Chausson: Poeme de l’amour et de la mer

Jules Massenet: Allon! Adieu, Je Marche (Cetra CDC 90)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:53  Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra     City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

23:06:54  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 5:15

23:12:09  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba Op 47   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 5:43

23:19:05  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3     London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 10:10

23:29:15  Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22   Steven Isserlis, cello St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 68283 7:06

23:36:48  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:06

23:40:55  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30 # 1  Delmé String Quartet  Hyperion 66568 8:44

23:49:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm süsser Tod  BWV 478  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:03

23:55:58  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 3:28

 

 