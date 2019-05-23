WCLV Program Guide 05-23-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:20

00:09:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1 Members of Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 557460 19:50

00:30:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

00:37:35 Paul Ben-Haim: Psalm from Symphony No. 1 Israel & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras Zubin Mehta Sony 45968 8:54

00:48:44 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 30:16

01:23:58 Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears Terrence Wilson, piano Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 503293 13:59

01:39:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro BWV 998 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 12:34

01:52:51 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:54

01:58:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Gavottes BWV 808 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 1:48

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jake Heggie: Camille Claudel: Into the Fire Movement 1: Rodin Joyce DiDonato, soprano; Brentano String Quartet Album: Into the Fire (Live at Wigmore Hall) Erato Music: 4:27

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Festival Overture Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:25

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Steven B. from Honolulu, Hawaii Music: 7:12

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade Philadelphia Orchestra; Eugene Ormandy, conductor Album: Greatest Hits: Trumpet Sony 45525 Music: 1:35 (excerpt)

Josef Haydn: Quartet in B minor, Op. 64 No. 2 Brentano String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:55

Carlos Salzedo: Bolero and Rumba Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Album: Salzedo's Harp Telarc 80691 Music: 4:28

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dances for Piano, Four Hands (selections) Michael Brown, piano; Wu Han, piano U of GA Performing Arts Center / CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 18:00

Enrique Crespo: Vals Peruano Canadian Brass Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:32

Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra; Ward Stare, conductor Album: American Rapture Azica 71327 Music: 21:11

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:21 César Franck: Violin Sonata Kyung Wha Chung, violin Decca 4785437 27:25

04:29:36 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:43

04:37:07 Percy Grainger: Country Gardens City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 2:27

04:41:04 Nikolai Kapustin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 54 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 3:54

04:46:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 48:23

05:39:20 Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

05:45:08 Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 4:26

05:50:15 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:53

05:56:06 Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 3:00

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:29 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 3:28

06:13:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 9:34

06:24:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1 BWV 1001 Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 4:09

06:29:00 Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

06:40:51 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

06:52:40 Traditional: The One from Romo Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 4:00

06:57:08 Samuel Barber: Commando March United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 3:34

07:04:33 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 5:50

07:12:41 Ignaz Moscheles: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 7:46

07:21:24 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 3:46

07:26:30 Paul Desmond: Take Five Richard Galler, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:11

07:29:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 821 6:12

07:41:53 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 658 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:36

07:55:23 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:51

08:07:47 Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 Op 21 # 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Naxos 557668 4:41

08:15:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 09:50

08:26:02 Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 3:28

08:30:55 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 4:22

08:41:04 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

09:07:05 Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 16:29

09:24:29 James Newton Howard: The Dark Knight: Suite Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 2 5:12

09:35:07 Sérgio Assad: Gypsy Slopes from 'Interchange' William Kanengiser, guitar Delaware Symphony David Amado Telarc 31754 5:02

09:49:22 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 59 # 5 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:40

09:53:40 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 6:44

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:16 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:45

10:03:23 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 2:42

10:07:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations WoO 80 Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 11:11

10:20:58 Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

10:31:13 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 Op 5 # 6 Sir Angel Romero, guitar Telarc 80216 4:22

10:38:53 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

10:47:12 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

10:50:52 Nikolai Kapustin: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 127 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 23:09

11:15:38 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

11:29:38 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43

11:43:46 Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy Leo Phillips, violin Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 9:37

11:55:14 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 3:33

12:06:16 Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture London Symphony Thomas Schippers EMI 64335 9:36

12:18:11 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra S 359/6 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:53

12:30:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio BWV 1006 Nathan Milstein, violin DeutGram 4796018 3:32

12:37:14 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

12:46:54 Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture Op 62 New Philharmonia Orchestra Vernon Handley Lyrita 235 7:08

12:55:24 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:29

13:00:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 2:38

13:03:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Koch Intl 7724 3:32

13:09:47 Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 17:02

13:28:03 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

13:37:18 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich MarcoPolo 223246 3:01

13:42:30 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 15:04

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major Movement 4 Allegro Alban Gerhardt, cello; Markus Groh, piano Album: Les Nouveaux Interpretes - Brahms: Sonatas Music Harmonia Music 911641 Music: 4:20

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 1 Julian Bliss, clarinet; Bradley Moore, piano Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 20:38

Benjamin Britten: Holiday Diary, Op. 5 for solo piano Dejan Lazic, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 16:03

Justin Holland: Carnival of Venice: Fantasie Douglas Back, guitar Album: American Pioneers of the Classic Guitar Mento Music Press NA Music: 5:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Der Schauspieldirektor Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor Album: Mozart Overtures Virgin 63284 Music: 4:26

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in G Major for Flute and Orchestra, K. 313 Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra First Editions; James Freeman, conductor Chamber Orchestra First Editions, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 27:53

Astor Piazzolla (Bragato/Sybarite5): Milonga del Angel Sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud, Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 7:32

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra Imperial Philharmonic of Tokyo; William Strickland, conductor Album: Music of Talma, Fine, Perry, Daniels & Howe NWCRI Music: 7:10

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:22 Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 5:36

16:07:06 Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:45

16:13:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

16:28:33 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:24

16:35:30 Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3 Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 4:04

16:41:46 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 7:44

16:51:56 Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chénier: Come un bel dì di maggio Salvatore Licitra, tenor Verdi Symphony Milan Roberto Rizzi Brignoli Sony 78852 3:06

16:56:40 Horacio Salgán: Don Agustín Bardi Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 2:51

17:04:01 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:00

17:12:19 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 10:44

17:25:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 K 318 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

17:39:31 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 59 # 5 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:40

17:44:10 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26

17:52:57 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 D 935/2 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 6:59

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 435619 19:57

18:30:55 Nikolai Kapustin: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 127 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 5:03

18:38:16 Nikolai Kapustin: Raillery Op 40 # 5 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:26

18:42:15 Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March Op 65 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 10:31

18:53:43 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 4:26

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:13 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 26:55

19:31:35 Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 25:50

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:23 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 22:44

20:26:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 Op 24 Henryk Szeryng, violin RCA 300350 20:07

20:47:28 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' F 65 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 9:33

21:00:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 15:25

21:18:31 Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15

21:34:52 Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Rauf Abdullayev Delos 2009 5:47

21:43:50 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 5:16

21:51:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Emil Gilels, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 69506 35:37

22:28:44 Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 16:48

22:48:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio K 261 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

22:57:22 Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby Op 35 # 2 Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 2:28

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:25

23:07:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:11:07 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2 American String Project MSR 1386 6:06

23:18:59 Percy Grainger: Walking Tune Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:11

23:23:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 K 385 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 8:04

23:31:15 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 9:23

23:41:40 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:45:49 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 6:26

23:52:16 Arvo Pärt: Christmas Lullaby Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Women Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste ECM 2225 2:27

23:55:34 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:26