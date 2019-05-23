© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
WCLV Program Guide 05-23-2019

WCLV Program Guide 05-23-2019

Published May 23, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08  Claude Debussy: La plus que lente     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:20

00:09:32  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1    Members of Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 557460 19:50

00:30:09  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

00:37:35  Paul Ben-Haim: Psalm from Symphony No. 1     Israel & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras Zubin Mehta Sony 45968 8:54

00:48:44  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 30:16

01:23:58  Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears    Terrence Wilson, piano Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 503293 13:59

01:39:29  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro  BWV 998 Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71250 12:34

01:52:51  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:54

01:58:30  Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Gavottes  BWV 808 Margarita Shevchenko, piano   CIPC 96523 1:48

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jake Heggie: Camille Claudel: Into the Fire Movement 1: Rodin Joyce DiDonato, soprano; Brentano String Quartet Album: Into the Fire (Live at Wigmore Hall) Erato Music: 4:27

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Festival Overture Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:25

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Steven B. from Honolulu, Hawaii Music: 7:12

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade Philadelphia Orchestra; Eugene Ormandy, conductor Album: Greatest Hits: Trumpet Sony 45525 Music: 1:35 (excerpt)

Josef Haydn: Quartet in B minor, Op. 64 No. 2 Brentano String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:55

Carlos Salzedo: Bolero and Rumba Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Album: Salzedo's Harp Telarc 80691 Music: 4:28

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dances for Piano, Four Hands (selections) Michael Brown, piano; Wu Han, piano U of GA Performing Arts Center / CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 18:00

Enrique Crespo: Vals Peruano Canadian Brass Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:32

Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra; Ward Stare, conductor Album: American Rapture Azica 71327 Music: 21:11

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:21  César Franck: Violin Sonata    Kyung Wha Chung, violin   Decca 4785437 27:25

04:29:36  Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi'     Voces8  Decca 4785703 4:43

04:37:07  Percy Grainger: Country Gardens     City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 2:27

04:41:04  Nikolai Kapustin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 54   John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 3:54

04:46:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 Op 55    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 48:23

05:39:20  Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

05:45:08  Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 4:26

05:50:15  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:53

05:56:06  Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 3:00

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:29  Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2]    Roberto Plano, piano   Concerto 2069 3:28

06:13:19  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 9:34

06:24:09  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Violin Sonata No. 1  BWV 1001 Chris Thile, mandolin   Nonesuch 535360 4:09

06:29:00  Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18    BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

06:40:51  Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

06:52:40  Traditional: The One from Romo     Danish String Quartet  ECM 2550 4:00

06:57:08  Samuel Barber: Commando March     United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 3:34

07:04:33  Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 5:50

07:12:41  Ignaz Moscheles: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64   Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 7:46

07:21:24  Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 3:46

07:26:30  Paul Desmond: Take Five    Richard Galler, bassoon   Koch Intl 1374 2:11

07:29:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 821 6:12

07:41:53  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony  H 658  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:36

07:55:23  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:51

08:07:47  Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 Op 21 # 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Naxos 557668 4:41

08:15:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74    New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 09:50

08:26:02  Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica    Anonymous 4   Harm Mundi 2907546 3:28

08:30:55  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 4:22

08:41:04  Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

09:07:05  Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 16:29

09:24:29  James Newton Howard: The Dark Knight: Suite     Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 2 5:12

09:35:07  Sérgio Assad: Gypsy Slopes from 'Interchange'    William Kanengiser, guitar Delaware Symphony David Amado Telarc 31754 5:02

09:49:22  Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 59 # 5 John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 2:40

09:53:40  Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 6:44

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:16  Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:45

10:03:23  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 2:42

10:07:47  Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations  WoO 80 Alexander Schimpf, piano   Genuin 10181 11:11

10:20:58  Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8    Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

10:31:13  Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 Op 5 # 6 Sir Angel Romero, guitar   Telarc 80216 4:22

10:38:53  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

10:47:12  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

10:50:52  Nikolai Kapustin: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 127   John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 23:09

11:15:38  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

11:29:38  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3    London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43

11:43:46  Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy    Leo Phillips, violin Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 9:37

11:55:14  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 3:33

12:06:16  Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture     London Symphony Thomas Schippers EMI 64335 9:36

12:18:11  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra  S 359/6  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:53

12:30:34  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio  BWV 1006 Nathan Milstein, violin   DeutGram 4796018 3:32

12:37:14  George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia    Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

12:46:54  Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture Op 62    New Philharmonia Orchestra Vernon Handley Lyrita 235 7:08

12:55:24  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 4:29

13:00:23  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4796018 2:38

13:03:26  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Koch Intl 7724 3:32

13:09:47  Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 17:02

13:28:03  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

13:37:18  Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1  Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich MarcoPolo 223246 3:01

13:42:30  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 15:04

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major Movement 4 Allegro Alban Gerhardt, cello; Markus Groh, piano Album: Les Nouveaux Interpretes - Brahms: Sonatas Music Harmonia Music 911641 Music: 4:20

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 1 Julian Bliss, clarinet; Bradley Moore, piano Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 20:38

Benjamin Britten: Holiday Diary, Op. 5 for solo piano Dejan Lazic, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 16:03

Justin Holland: Carnival of Venice: Fantasie Douglas Back, guitar Album: American Pioneers of the Classic Guitar Mento Music Press NA Music: 5:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Der Schauspieldirektor Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor Album: Mozart Overtures Virgin 63284 Music: 4:26

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in G Major for Flute and Orchestra, K. 313 Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra First Editions; James Freeman, conductor Chamber Orchestra First Editions, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 27:53

Astor Piazzolla (Bragato/Sybarite5): Milonga del Angel Sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud, Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 7:32

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra Imperial Philharmonic of Tokyo; William Strickland, conductor Album: Music of Talma, Fine, Perry, Daniels & Howe NWCRI Music: 7:10

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:22  Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet    Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 5:36

16:07:06  Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III    Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:45

16:13:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

16:28:33  Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:24

16:35:30  Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3    Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 4:04

16:41:46  Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18   Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9300 7:44

16:51:56  Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chénier: Come un bel dì di maggio    Salvatore Licitra, tenor Verdi Symphony Milan Roberto Rizzi Brignoli Sony 78852 3:06

16:56:40  Horacio Salgán: Don Agustín Bardi    Mirian Conti, piano   Steinway 30010 2:51

17:04:01  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:00

17:12:19  Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 10:44

17:25:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32  K 318  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

17:39:31  Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 59 # 5 John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 2:40

17:44:10  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue    Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 5:26

17:52:57  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6  D 935/2 Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 6:59

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:53  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66    Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 435619 19:57

18:30:55  Nikolai Kapustin: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 127   John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 5:03

18:38:16  Nikolai Kapustin: Raillery Op 40 # 5 John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 2:26

18:42:15  Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March Op 65    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 10:31

18:53:43  Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 4:26

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:13  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 26:55

19:31:35  Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 64   Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 25:50

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:23  Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto    Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 22:44

20:26:06  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 Op 24   Henryk Szeryng, violin   RCA 300350 20:07

20:47:28  Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue'  F 65  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 9:33

21:00:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4  BWV 1049  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 15:25

21:18:31  Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69   Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15

21:34:52  Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby     Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Rauf Abdullayev Delos 2009 5:47

21:43:50  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 5:16

21:51:04  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37   Emil Gilels, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 69506 35:37

22:28:44  Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces Op 119   Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 16:48

22:48:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio  K 261 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

22:57:22  Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby Op 35 # 2 Gil Shaham, violin   Canary 10 2:28

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:34  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:25

23:07:00  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre'     Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:11:07  Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2  American String Project  MSR 1386 6:06

23:18:59  Percy Grainger: Walking Tune    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 4:11

23:23:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35  K 385  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 8:04

23:31:15  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 9:23

23:41:40  George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:45:49  Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 6:26

23:52:16  Arvo Pärt: Christmas Lullaby    Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Women Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste ECM 2225 2:27

23:55:34  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung'  S 566 Daniil Trifonov, piano   Mariinsky 530 3:26

 

 