WCLV Program Guide 05-16-2019

Published May 16, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:03  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 60771 5:10

00:07:15  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds  K 375  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 431683 24:01

00:32:07  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:00

00:39:30  Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo    Daniel Hope, violin   DeutGram 15312 5:36

00:47:56  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 3    José Feghali, piano Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 30:51

01:23:29  Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9456 12:44

01:37:29  Viktor Ullmann: Piano Sonata No. 6 Op 49   Jeanne Golan, piano   Steinway 30014 13:28

01:51:40  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 6:10

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words, Op. 109 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano EMI 73498 M c: 4:15

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat for Chamber Orchestra, "Dumbarton Oaks" The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:04

Francis Poulenc: Puzzler Payoff Flute Sonata Movement 1 Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 20:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12 Movement 3 Rondo - Allegro molto Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano Album: Live from the 2002 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis Arabesque Records Z6816 Music: 4:05

George Gershwin (arr. Jack Gale): Selections from Porgy and Bess Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet: Anthony Prisk, James Ross, trumpets; Jeffrey Lang, horn; Nitzan Haroz, trombone; Blair Bollinger, bass trombone Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 15:54

Kristina A. Bishoff: Escape From Selium Jenny Oaks Baker, violin; William Arnold, world flute; Utah Studio Orchestra; Dr. David Fullmer,  conductor HUGE Studios, Salt Lake City, UT Music: 2:34

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, Symphonic Suite, Op. 35: Movements 3 & 4 Frank Huang, violin; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 23:20

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:04  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 23:13

04:26:24  Kenneth Jennings: The Lord is an Everlasting God    St. Olaf Choir  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2396 6:27

04:35:17  Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse'     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

04:41:58  Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini    Westhuizen Duo   Westhuizen 2007 5:39

04:49:57  Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4778775 33:56

05:27:47  Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto  RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 67097 10:40

05:39:38  Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35

05:52:58  Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette     Aulos Ensemble  Centaur 3068 1:04

05:54:55  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:36  Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 Op 29   Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 3:41

06:13:16  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103     Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt ViennaPhil 2009 11:55

06:26:07  Sérgio Assad: Sephardic Passage from 'Interchange'    William Kanengiser, guitar Delaware Symphony David Amado Telarc 31754 5:43

06:32:11  Anonymous: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal     Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 2:12

06:40:51  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4  K 298 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony  Dorough 2016 11:48

06:53:53  Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 2:13

06:56:39  John Philip Sousa: March 'The New York Hippodrome'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 3:02

07:03:28  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 5:49

07:11:54  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 Op 49 # 2 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 7:59

07:20:05  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 2:36

07:24:17  Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche    Kathryn Stott, piano   EMI 56803 3:05

07:28:30  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 6:17

07:39:47  Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 10:55

07:53:21  John Williams: Midway: March     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:10

07:57:55  Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33   Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 447640 1:23

08:07:57  Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra    Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71287 5:09

08:16:52  Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425694 9:39

08:29:06  Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 4:01

08:33:18  John Farmer: Fair Phyllis I saw sitting all alone    King's Singers   EMI 63052 1:15

08:41:02  Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 19    Queensland Symphony John Georgiadis Naxos 550928 10:46

08:53:39  Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 2  D 733 Paul Badura-Skoda, piano   Valois 4622 3:38

08:59:02  Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme    Randy Kerber, synthesizer Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:32

09:07:06  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

09:26:04  Dimitri Tiomkin: Strangers on a Train: Suite     Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 8:39

09:42:02  Tomaso Albinoni: Sonata di Concerto à 7    John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:41

09:47:54  George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture     Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:08

09:57:53  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 1:27

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:18  Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 2:37

10:02:55  Amy Beach: Berceuse Op 40 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:44

10:08:19  Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

10:23:33  William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 Op 14   Ian Hobson, piano   Arabesque 6596 4:04

10:28:54  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81   Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante  Meridian 84459 4:04

10:35:33  Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet  D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 61964 6:16

10:45:55  Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet     Vienna-Berlin Ensemble  Sony 45996 24:38

11:12:36  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins  BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 14:13

11:28:17  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:26

11:41:42  Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:19

11:54:48  Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115   Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 4:48

12:06:37  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4  D 899/4 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Sony 798943 8:35

12:18:21  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2  S 515  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur EMI 64850 10:35

12:32:01  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:51

12:39:17  John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 8:21

12:53:09  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999379 8:32

13:02:57  Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin    Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 4795448 1:41

13:04:39  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins     Les Délices  Délices 2013 1:56

13:09:48  Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59    New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 7890 19:54

13:32:12  Robert Schumann: Toccata Op 7   Sviatoslav Richter, piano   DeutGram 4796018 6:31

13:44:25  Robert Fuchs: Finale from Serenade No. 5 Op 53    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 5:04

13:50:00  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Atlanta Symphony; Yoel Levi, conductor Album: The Telarc Collection, Vol. 8 Telarc 89108 Music: 4:19

Mel Bonis: Suite Orientale Sylvan Trio First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 10:09

Michael Kurth: String Quartet No. 2 "Some of a Sudden" (2017) members of ASO: Justin Bruns, violin; Anastasia Agapova, violin; Paul Murphy, viola; Joel Dallow, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta GA Music: 21:28

James MacMillan: Larghetto for Orchestra Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 9:55

Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, Etc / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:36

Gabriel Faure: Pelleas and Melisande Suite IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 15:59

Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J.S. Bach John Novacek, piano; Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Thornton, horn; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:51

Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 16:44

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:14  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81   Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante  Meridian 84459 7:23

16:08:14  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 7 Op 59 # 7  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 2:46

16:12:47  Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 Op 27    New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 11:17

16:28:03  Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite: The Girl I Left Behind     Symphony Orchestra Leroy Anderson MCA 9815 3:04

16:35:24  John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:02

16:43:29  Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz'    Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 8:09

16:54:17  Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka     Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

17:03:57  Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto Op 56   Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 6:43

17:13:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto  BWV 971 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 4795534 12:10

17:27:52  Peter Boyer: Celebration Overture     London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:32

17:38:40  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

17:45:24  Joseph Fiala: Finale from English Horn Concerto    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 3:14

17:51:11  Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique    Sean Chen, piano   Steinway 30029 6:41

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:21  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 11  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447733 16:43

18:27:49  Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 Op 21    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 5:47

18:35:13  Robert Fuchs: Finale from Serenade No. 3 Op 21    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 4:12

18:40:45  John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 10:20

18:52:00  Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture     Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 6:44

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:41  Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture     Paris Opera Orchestra Bruno Campanella EMI 63128 6:23

19:10:59  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 Op 13    Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Virgin 90830 45:53

19:58:03  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 118 # 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 1:52

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:56  Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25   Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 20:44

20:23:36  Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings Op 6    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447109 23:56

20:48:33  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony Op 7 # 5  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 7:37

20:57:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

21:03:12  Lord Berners: Luna Park     RTÉ Sinfonietta Kenneth Alwyn MarcoPolo 223716 16:32

21:21:00  Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia Op 3 # 3  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453435 7:43

21:29:45  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations     Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 805 6:43

21:40:21  Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude     Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 7:05

21:50:20  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 39:37

22:31:25  Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale Op 152    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 7031 14:08

22:48:52  Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony  F 64  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:05  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14

23:07:19  Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' Op 202   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 7:41

23:15:01  Eric Whitacre: Water Night    Elora Festival Singers  Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:30

23:20:50  Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 91184 5:55

23:26:45  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1  K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 9:02

23:35:48  Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49404 7:05

23:43:36  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 3:57

23:47:34  Franz Liszt: Romance oubliée  S 527 Paul Coletti, viola   Hyperion 66683 3:35

23:51:06  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 4:25

23:56:06  Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace'    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:55

 

 