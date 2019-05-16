WCLV Program Guide 05-16-2019
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
00:01:03 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 60771 5:10
00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683 24:01
00:32:07 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:00
00:39:30 Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312 5:36
00:47:56 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 3 José Feghali, piano Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 30:51
01:23:29 Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9456 12:44
01:37:29 Viktor Ullmann: Piano Sonata No. 6 Op 49 Jeanne Golan, piano Steinway 30014 13:28
01:51:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 6:10
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words, Op. 109 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano EMI 73498 M c: 4:15
Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E-flat for Chamber Orchestra, "Dumbarton Oaks" The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:50
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:04
Francis Poulenc: Puzzler Payoff Flute Sonata Movement 1 Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:33
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 20:13
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12 Movement 3 Rondo - Allegro molto Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano Album: Live from the 2002 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis Arabesque Records Z6816 Music: 4:05
George Gershwin (arr. Jack Gale): Selections from Porgy and Bess Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet: Anthony Prisk, James Ross, trumpets; Jeffrey Lang, horn; Nitzan Haroz, trombone; Blair Bollinger, bass trombone Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 15:54
Kristina A. Bishoff: Escape From Selium Jenny Oaks Baker, violin; William Arnold, world flute; Utah Studio Orchestra; Dr. David Fullmer, conductor HUGE Studios, Salt Lake City, UT Music: 2:34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, Symphonic Suite, Op. 35: Movements 3 & 4 Frank Huang, violin; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 23:20
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:02:04 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 23:13
04:26:24 Kenneth Jennings: The Lord is an Everlasting God St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2396 6:27
04:35:17 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24
04:41:58 Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini Westhuizen Duo Westhuizen 2007 5:39
04:49:57 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4778775 33:56
05:27:47 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 10:40
05:39:38 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35
05:52:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 1:04
05:54:55 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:36 Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 Op 29 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 3:41
06:13:16 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt ViennaPhil 2009 11:55
06:26:07 Sérgio Assad: Sephardic Passage from 'Interchange' William Kanengiser, guitar Delaware Symphony David Amado Telarc 31754 5:43
06:32:11 Anonymous: Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 2:12
06:40:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 K 298 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 11:48
06:53:53 Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 2:13
06:56:39 John Philip Sousa: March 'The New York Hippodrome' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 3:02
07:03:28 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 5:49
07:11:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 Op 49 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:59
07:20:05 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 2:36
07:24:17 Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 3:05
07:28:30 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 6:17
07:39:47 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 10:55
07:53:21 John Williams: Midway: March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:10
07:57:55 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 447640 1:23
08:07:57 Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 5:09
08:16:52 Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425694 9:39
08:29:06 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 4:01
08:33:18 John Farmer: Fair Phyllis I saw sitting all alone King's Singers EMI 63052 1:15
08:41:02 Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 19 Queensland Symphony John Georgiadis Naxos 550928 10:46
08:53:39 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 2 D 733 Paul Badura-Skoda, piano Valois 4622 3:38
08:59:02 Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme Randy Kerber, synthesizer Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:32
09:07:06 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04
09:26:04 Dimitri Tiomkin: Strangers on a Train: Suite Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 8:39
09:42:02 Tomaso Albinoni: Sonata di Concerto à 7 John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:41
09:47:54 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:08
09:57:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 1:27
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:18 Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:37
10:02:55 Amy Beach: Berceuse Op 40 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:44
10:08:19 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11
10:23:33 William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 Op 14 Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596 4:04
10:28:54 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 81 Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 4:04
10:35:33 Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61964 6:16
10:45:55 Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996 24:38
11:12:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 14:13
11:28:17 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:26
11:41:42 Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:19
11:54:48 Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 4:48
12:06:37 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 D 899/4 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 8:35
12:18:21 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 S 515 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur EMI 64850 10:35
12:32:01 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:51
12:39:17 John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 8:21
12:53:09 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999379 8:32
13:02:57 Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4795448 1:41
13:04:39 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins Les Délices Délices 2013 1:56
13:09:48 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 7890 19:54
13:32:12 Robert Schumann: Toccata Op 7 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018 6:31
13:44:25 Robert Fuchs: Finale from Serenade No. 5 Op 53 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 5:04
13:50:00 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Atlanta Symphony; Yoel Levi, conductor Album: The Telarc Collection, Vol. 8 Telarc 89108 Music: 4:19
Mel Bonis: Suite Orientale Sylvan Trio First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 10:09
Michael Kurth: String Quartet No. 2 "Some of a Sudden" (2017) members of ASO: Justin Bruns, violin; Anastasia Agapova, violin; Paul Murphy, viola; Joel Dallow, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta GA Music: 21:28
James MacMillan: Larghetto for Orchestra Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 9:55
Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, Etc / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:36
Gabriel Faure: Pelleas and Melisande Suite IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 15:59
Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J.S. Bach John Novacek, piano; Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Thornton, horn; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:51
Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 16:44
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:14 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81 Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 7:23
16:08:14 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 7 Op 59 # 7 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 2:46
16:12:47 Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 11:17
16:28:03 Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite: The Girl I Left Behind Symphony Orchestra Leroy Anderson MCA 9815 3:04
16:35:24 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:02
16:43:29 Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 8:09
16:54:17 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34
17:03:57 Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto Op 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 6:43
17:13:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 12:10
17:27:52 Peter Boyer: Celebration Overture London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:32
17:38:40 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08
17:45:24 Joseph Fiala: Finale from English Horn Concerto Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 3:14
17:51:11 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029 6:41
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:21 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 11 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 16:43
18:27:49 Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 5:47
18:35:13 Robert Fuchs: Finale from Serenade No. 3 Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 4:12
18:40:45 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 10:20
18:52:00 Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 6:44
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:01:41 Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture Paris Opera Orchestra Bruno Campanella EMI 63128 6:23
19:10:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Virgin 90830 45:53
19:58:03 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 118 # 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 1:52
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:00:56 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25 Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 20:44
20:23:36 Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 23:56
20:48:33 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony Op 7 # 5 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 7:37
20:57:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21
21:03:12 Lord Berners: Luna Park RTÉ Sinfonietta Kenneth Alwyn MarcoPolo 223716 16:32
21:21:00 Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia Op 3 # 3 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453435 7:43
21:29:45 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:43
21:40:21 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 7:05
21:50:20 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 39:37
22:31:25 Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale Op 152 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 7031 14:08
22:48:52 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony F 64 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:05 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14
23:07:19 Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' Op 202 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 7:41
23:15:01 Eric Whitacre: Water Night Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:30
23:20:50 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 91184 5:55
23:26:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 9:02
23:35:48 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:05
23:43:36 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 3:57
23:47:34 Franz Liszt: Romance oubliée S 527 Paul Coletti, viola Hyperion 66683 3:35
23:51:06 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 4:25
23:56:06 Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:55