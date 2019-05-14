© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 05-14-2019

Published May 14, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:55  Wilhelm Stenhammar: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1    Mats Widlund, piano Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9074 12:32

00:15:26  George W. Chadwick: Elegy in Memory of Horatio Parker     Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 7:50

00:24:10  Scott Joplin: Solace    Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 6:43

00:32:09  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau     New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:35

00:46:17  Edmund Rubbra: Symphony No. 2 Op 45    New Philharmonia Orchestra Vernon Handley Lyrita 235 34:18

01:24:10  Peter Boyer: Three Olympians     London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 14:12

01:39:14  Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92    Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 8:45

01:48:46  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 11 Op 37 # 1 Nelson Freire, piano   Decca 14053 6:15

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 for Solo Piano: Movement 1 and 2 Allemande and Courante Wu Han, piano Album: Wu Han Live Music@Menlo 2014 Music: 4:11

Eugene Ysaye: Reve d'enfant Paul Huang, violin; Helen Huang, piano Tuesday Musical Club, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 4:44

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:58

Franz Schubert: Allegro in A minor for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 144, D. 947 Lebenssturme Gilbert Kalish, Wu Han, pianos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 12:16

Peter Tchaikovsky: 6 Morceaux, Op. 19, TH 133 No. 4 Nocturne in C Johannes Moser, cello; L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Andrew Manze, conductor Album: Elgar & Tchaikovsky: Cello Works PentaTone 5186570 Music: 4:22

Cesar Cui: Selections from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 13:54

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71: Movement 1 Daniel Phillips and Livia Sohn, violins; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 5:00

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Johannes Moser, cello; Houston Symphony; Matthew Halls, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 23:32

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39  K 543  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 24:42

04:29:15  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 9:01

04:40:49  Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 2:49

04:44:54  Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Christus factus est'    Collegium Vocale Ghent  Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:04

04:53:12  Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet Op 37    Nash Ensemble  Hyperion 68215 30:30

05:27:56  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110  Orch de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:20

05:40:51  Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Distant Princess: Prelude Op 4    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 9:09

05:50:51  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 4:22

05:56:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Chopin Op 72 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4797518 2:50

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:37  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance    Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 3:36

06:12:44  Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 5:09

06:18:26  Alan Hovhaness: Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355    Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 3:03

06:23:04  Gregorio Allegri: Miserere     Voces8  Decca 22601 7:00

06:30:24  Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge     Center City Brass Quintet  Chandos 4554 5:03

06:40:25  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:09

06:53:43  Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 2:54

06:57:55  Frederick A. Jewell: March "The Screamer"     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

07:04:21  John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:44

07:11:36  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6  D 935/2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9327 8:04

07:20:01  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte  BWV 1012 Andrés Díaz, cello   Azica 71252 3:59

07:25:33  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs     Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 1:56

07:28:27  Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture     London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 3:30

07:32:05  Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'     Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 2:16

07:40:39  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2  S 359/2  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

07:53:20  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for Strings K 136  K 136  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 3:21

07:57:42  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Little     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:34

08:07:15  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival Op 48    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:05

08:15:10  Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite     Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 11:57

08:29:11  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 8:18

08:43:26  Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture     London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Virgin 61146 5:19

08:49:18  Toru Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketch No. 2    Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 24427 5:23

08:56:57  Alfred Newman: Street Scene     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

09:08:01  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture     Philharmonia Orchestra Otto Klemperer EMI 64143 11:27

09:20:43  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni  BWV 951 Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30034 6:02

09:30:06  Traditional: Red River Valley    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

09:37:52  Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song     English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02

09:43:36  Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 7:03

09:53:25  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 Op 33 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 2:11

09:57:02  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 1:50

09:59:46  Joaquín Rodrigo: I come from the poplars, Mother    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49406 2:01

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:11  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49406 1:35

10:05:45  Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46536 10:49

10:18:55  Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers     Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 3:43

10:25:19  Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 Op 42    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 503293 7:00

10:36:07  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31    St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 6:34

10:43:46  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen'  S 558/2 Daniil Trifonov, piano   Mariinsky 530 4:05

10:49:56  Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1  H 7b:1 Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis DeutGram 429219 24:52

11:16:34  John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 10:20

11:28:57  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56   Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 13:47

11:44:41  Karl Goldmark: In Italy Op 49    National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 12:01

11:57:56  Percy Grainger: Spoon River    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 2:18

12:06:55  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite     London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:13

12:21:30  Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

12:29:40  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

12:38:19  Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447109 4:54

12:48:17  George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody    Lincoln Mayorga, piano Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 12:19

13:03:08  William Boyce: Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2 # 1  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 1:49

13:04:57  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 1:51

13:09:16  Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33   Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

13:31:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2  American String Project  MSR 1386 6:02

13:41:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 4:37

13:46:51  Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 13:22

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in a minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano Album: Zemlinsky, Bruch: Clarinet Trio Ondine 760 Music: 4:38

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor Op. 105: Movement 1 & 2 Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerahaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:06

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 9:44

Ulysses S. Kay: Suite from The Quiet One Metropolitan Philharmonic Orchestra; Kevin Scott, conductor Album: Kay: Works for Chamber Orchestra Albany Records NA Music: 21:25

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 7 "Eroica" Nelson Goerner , piano Album: Liszt: Eudes d'execution transcendante Cascavelle 3029  Music: 4:29

Ottorino Respighi: Piano Quintet in F minor, P.35 Aaron Wunsch, piano; Daedalus Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 17:07

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:30

Franz Liszt: Funerailles, from 'Harmonies poetiques et religieuses' Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 11:51

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:44  Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"     Brooklyn Philharmonic Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 67089 6:07

16:04:44  Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie     American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 3:57

16:04:46  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture     Philharmonia Orchestra Otto Klemperer EMI 64143 11:27

16:07:23  Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie     American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 3:57

16:14:11  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture     Philharmonia Orchestra Otto Klemperer EMI 64143 11:27

16:31:26  Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:11

16:35:22  Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegretto from String Sextet Op 70   Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet  Sony 547060 6:36

16:45:40  Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: The Raven: Overture     Odense Symphony Ole Schmidt DaCapo 226047 7:48

16:56:19  John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 3:04

17:04:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 485 Lars Vogt, piano   EMI 36080 6:21

17:13:55  Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10     Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 421182 11:50

17:27:45  Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 7:57

17:41:07  John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:29

17:47:14  John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 3:32

17:51:45  Jorge Martínez Zßrate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia'     Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 501592 6:32

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:04  Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait    James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

18:26:34  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 Op 59 # 4  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 5:43

18:34:27  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 Op 59 # 3  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:04

18:40:09  Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C     La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 14:45

18:56:15  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 2:07

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:38  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2  K 211 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:56

19:25:20  Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Symphony No. 1 Op 17    Danish National Radio Sym Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224042 31:15

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:30  Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings     Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Jiri Starek Schwann 311128 21:18

20:23:42  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 427337 20:33

20:45:29  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 9:56

20:56:05  Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe'     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 2:07

21:01:07  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 16:45

21:19:32  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10  K 74  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

21:28:33  Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 7:04

21:39:36  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance Op 17   Yefim Bronfman, piano   Sony 61767 7:05

21:49:10  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421439 37:15

22:27:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Keyboards  BWV 1061 Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30033 17:56

22:50:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41  K 551  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 10:12

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:43  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:19

23:09:03  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen'    Augustin Hadelich, violin   Steinway 30033 8:53

23:17:56  Duke Ellington: Reflections    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 7:22

23:26:56  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13  K 525  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 4:51

23:31:48  Viktor Ullmann: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 4 Op 38   Jeanne Golan, piano   Steinway 30014 6:58

23:38:46  Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:44:15  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande     Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09

23:47:24  Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 3 Louise Dubin, cello   Delos 3469 5:19

23:52:44  Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament    Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:54

23:58:16  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song Op 12 # 3 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2930 2:49

 

 