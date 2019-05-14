WCLV Program Guide 05-14-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:55 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Mats Widlund, piano Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9074 12:32

00:15:26 George W. Chadwick: Elegy in Memory of Horatio Parker Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 7:50

00:24:10 Scott Joplin: Solace Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 6:43

00:32:09 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:35

00:46:17 Edmund Rubbra: Symphony No. 2 Op 45 New Philharmonia Orchestra Vernon Handley Lyrita 235 34:18

01:24:10 Peter Boyer: Three Olympians London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 14:12

01:39:14 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 8:45

01:48:46 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 11 Op 37 # 1 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 6:15

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 for Solo Piano: Movement 1 and 2 Allemande and Courante Wu Han, piano Album: Wu Han Live Music@Menlo 2014 Music: 4:11

Eugene Ysaye: Reve d'enfant Paul Huang, violin; Helen Huang, piano Tuesday Musical Club, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 4:44

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:58

Franz Schubert: Allegro in A minor for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 144, D. 947 Lebenssturme Gilbert Kalish, Wu Han, pianos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 12:16

Peter Tchaikovsky: 6 Morceaux, Op. 19, TH 133 No. 4 Nocturne in C Johannes Moser, cello; L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Andrew Manze, conductor Album: Elgar & Tchaikovsky: Cello Works PentaTone 5186570 Music: 4:22

Cesar Cui: Selections from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 13:54

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71: Movement 1 Daniel Phillips and Livia Sohn, violins; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 5:00

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Johannes Moser, cello; Houston Symphony; Matthew Halls, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 23:32

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 K 543 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 24:42

04:29:15 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 9:01

04:40:49 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:49

04:44:54 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Christus factus est' Collegium Vocale Ghent Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:04

04:53:12 Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet Op 37 Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 30:30

05:27:56 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Orch de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:20

05:40:51 Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Distant Princess: Prelude Op 4 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 9:09

05:50:51 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 4:22

05:56:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Chopin Op 72 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518 2:50

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:37 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 3:36

06:12:44 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Verbum nobile: Overture Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 5:09

06:18:26 Alan Hovhaness: Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 3:03

06:23:04 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601 7:00

06:30:24 Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554 5:03

06:40:25 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:09

06:53:43 Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 2:54

06:57:55 Frederick A. Jewell: March "The Screamer" USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

07:04:21 John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:44

07:11:36 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 D 935/2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 8:04

07:20:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte BWV 1012 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 3:59

07:25:33 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 1:56

07:28:27 Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 3:30

07:32:05 Anonymous: Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho' Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 2:16

07:40:39 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 359/2 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

07:53:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 3:21

07:57:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Little Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:34

08:07:15 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Village Festival Op 48 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:05

08:15:10 Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 11:57

08:29:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 8:18

08:43:26 Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Virgin 61146 5:19

08:49:18 Toru Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketch No. 2 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427 5:23

08:56:57 Alfred Newman: Street Scene Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

09:08:01 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture Philharmonia Orchestra Otto Klemperer EMI 64143 11:27

09:19:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue on a Theme by Tomaso Albinoni BWV 951 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 6:02

09:30:06 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

09:37:52 Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02

09:43:36 Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 7:03

09:53:25 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 Op 33 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:11

09:57:02 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 1:50

09:59:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: I come from the poplars, Mother Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 2:01

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:11 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 1:35

10:05:45 Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46536 10:49

10:18:55 Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 3:43

10:25:19 Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 Op 42 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 503293 7:00

10:36:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31 St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 6:34

10:43:46 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' S 558/2 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 4:05

10:49:56 Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 H 7b:1 Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis DeutGram 429219 24:52

11:16:34 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 10:20

11:28:57 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 13:47

11:44:41 Karl Goldmark: In Italy Op 49 National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 12:01

11:57:56 Percy Grainger: Spoon River Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 2:18

12:06:55 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:13

12:21:30 Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

12:29:40 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

12:38:19 Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 4:54

12:48:17 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Lincoln Mayorga, piano Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 12:19

13:03:08 William Boyce: Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 1:49

13:04:57 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 1:51

13:09:16 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

13:31:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2 American String Project MSR 1386 6:02

13:41:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 4:37

13:46:51 Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 13:22

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in a minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano Album: Zemlinsky, Bruch: Clarinet Trio Ondine 760 Music: 4:38

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor Op. 105: Movement 1 & 2 Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerahaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:06

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 9:44

Ulysses S. Kay: Suite from The Quiet One Metropolitan Philharmonic Orchestra; Kevin Scott, conductor Album: Kay: Works for Chamber Orchestra Albany Records NA Music: 21:25

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 7 "Eroica" Nelson Goerner , piano Album: Liszt: Eudes d'execution transcendante Cascavelle 3029 Music: 4:29

Ottorino Respighi: Piano Quintet in F minor, P.35 Aaron Wunsch, piano; Daedalus Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 17:07

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:30

Franz Liszt: Funerailles, from 'Harmonies poetiques et religieuses' Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 11:51

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:44 Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Brooklyn Philharmonic Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 67089 6:07

16:04:44 Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 3:57

16:07:23 Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 3:57

16:31:26 Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:11

16:35:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegretto from String Sextet Op 70 Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet Sony 547060 6:36

16:45:40 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: The Raven: Overture Odense Symphony Ole Schmidt DaCapo 226047 7:48

16:56:19 John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 3:04

17:04:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 485 Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 6:21

17:13:55 Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 421182 11:50

17:27:45 Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 7:57

17:41:07 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:29

17:47:14 John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 3:32

17:51:45 Jorge Martínez Zßrate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 6:32

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:04 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

18:26:34 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 Op 59 # 4 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 5:43

18:34:27 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 Op 59 # 3 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:04

18:40:09 Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 14:45

18:56:15 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 2:07

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 K 211 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:56

19:25:20 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Symphony No. 1 Op 17 Danish National Radio Sym Thomas Dausgaard DaCapo 224042 31:15

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:30 Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Jiri Starek Schwann 311128 21:18

20:23:42 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337 20:33

20:45:29 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 9:56

20:56:05 Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'My selfe' Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 2:07

21:01:07 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 16:45

21:19:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 K 74 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

21:28:33 Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 7:04

21:39:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 61767 7:05

21:49:10 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421439 37:15

22:27:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Keyboards BWV 1061 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 17:56

22:50:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 K 551 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 10:12

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:43 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:19

23:09:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' Augustin Hadelich, violin Steinway 30033 8:53

23:17:56 Duke Ellington: Reflections Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 7:22

23:26:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 4:51

23:31:48 Viktor Ullmann: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 4 Op 38 Jeanne Golan, piano Steinway 30014 6:58

23:38:46 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:44:15 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09

23:47:24 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 3 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 5:19

23:52:44 Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:54

23:58:16 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song Op 12 # 3 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 2:49