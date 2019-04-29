WCLV Program Guide 04-29-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Linda Atherton and Derek Snyder, cellos – the concert of February 2 called Resonate Reinvention at Plymouth Church UCC

Osvaldo Golijov: Sidereus

Anton Bruckner (arr Lucas Drew): Adagio from String Quintet

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5

01:12:27 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 D 810 Jasper Quartet Sono Luminus 92152 38:19

01:52:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings RV 158 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 7:31

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano Centaur 2125

02:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano: El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc Musica 1079

02:36:55 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039

03:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178

03:21:28 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Glacia Symphony Orchestra Victor Pablo Perez Koch International 7597

03:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez: Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 K 551 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 35:10

04:38:57 Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus RV 807 Roberta Invernizzi, soprano Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Archiv 4776145 23:30

05:04:24 Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 300350 26:51

05:34:49 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 18:11

05:54:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 4:00

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:59 Giuseppe Martucci: Giga Op 61 # 3 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 3:41

06:12:28 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 Op 89 # 1 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 4:06

06:17:57 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 7:31

06:28:09 Robert Ramsey: How Are the Mighty Fallen Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 6:23

06:38:22 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars RV 532 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 11:51

06:53:17 Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme Salut Salon Warner 554295 2:08

06:56:30 Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

07:03:23 Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:25

07:11:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 11:42

07:24:47 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 63412 2:24

07:28:14 Robert Schumann: Allegro from String Quartet No. 2 Op 41 # 2 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670 5:55

07:40:33 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

07:53:30 Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 3:48

07:57:27 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes' Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 1:44

08:07:39 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 6:41

08:17:18 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

08:27:37 Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68189 3:04

08:31:32 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 4:45

08:41:06 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

08:52:24 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:23

08:56:07 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:40

09:05:55 Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 17:47

09:25:47 Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:48

09:36:15 Anonymous: Leave her, Johnny Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 3:30

09:40:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 6:03

09:49:07 Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra London Sinfonietta Riccardo Chailly Decca 417114 6:14

09:55:50 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 Op 25 # 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4785437 3:45

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:53 Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 2:22

10:03:43 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 2:55

10:08:30 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

10:26:47 Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 5:20

10:34:11 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28 Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 3:56

10:41:36 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 4:56

10:49:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:29

11:18:08 Franz Schubert: Rondo D 951 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 13:05

11:34:26 Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Warsaw Philharmonic George Manahan MMC 2094 8:43

11:45:46 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

11:57:39 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 1:31

12:06:13 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' Op 443 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 10:50

12:18:45 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

12:29:14 John Bull: Dr. Bull's Goodnight Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:58

12:37:23 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 6:14

12:45:25 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

12:58:05 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 1:35

13:00:22 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 # 3 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483 1:42

13:02:28 Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63 Orch de la Suisse Romande Ernest Ansermet Decca 4785437 6:16

13:10:14 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' S 98 Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Sony 66834 10:43

13:23:00 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 4:10

13:29:26 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 3:33

13:36:35 Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 6:27

13:44:18 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 12:34

13:57:46 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 2:03

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 Movement 3 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart Violin Concertos Avie 2317 Music: 4:19

Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 11:53

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Project W: Works by Diverse Women Composers Cedille 90000185 Music: 11:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 35 in D major K 385 "Haffner" Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 17:40

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in D minor, Op. 116, Nos. 1 & 7 Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:26

Maurice Greene: Overture No. 2 in G Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 5:55

Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne for violin and piano Tessa Lark, violin; Andrew Armstrong, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:18

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34: Movements 3-4 Inon Barnatan, piano; Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:23

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:07:01 Duke Ellington: Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554 4:06

16:13:57 Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' S 122 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13

16:29:19 Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: End titles City of Prague Philharmonic Unknown Conductor Silva 1398 4:27

16:36:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4 K 495 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:35

16:42:48 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 7:30

16:51:56 John W. Bratton: The Teddy Bears' Picnic New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:06

16:57:42 George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 2:46

17:04:05 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 13458 5:50

17:13:06 John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28 New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 10:12

17:26:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 382 Evgeny Kissin, piano Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov RCA 60400 8:58

17:40:38 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:53

17:50:24 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 1:24

17:53:18 Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 6:40

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:24 Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

18:29:25 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

18:37:06 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:13

18:42:53 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 11:10

18:55:17 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 3:24

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:37 Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy D 760 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 21:36

19:26:33 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:09 George Gershwin: An American in Paris Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 17:37

20:21:07 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique Op 59 German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 21:40

20:44:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on "La bergère Célimène" K 359 Temenuschka Vesselinova, piano Harm Mundi 901467 13:59

21:02:53 Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer Hallé Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 65119 11:15

21:15:28 Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 13:34

21:31:05 Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 7:10

21:41:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 6:14

21:49:42 John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1 Op 23 New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 37:32

22:28:09 Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 3109 13:58

22:45:44 Gabriel Fauré: Ballade Op 19 Kathryn Stott, piano BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9416 13:58

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:30 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

23:07:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque Op 72 # 14 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 6:19

23:13:39 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Irlandaise Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 3:20

23:17:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October Op 37 # 10 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 5:40

23:23:28 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 9:50

23:33:19 Jorge Cardoso: Milonga Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:43

23:38:31 Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Violin Sonatina Op 100 Zhou Qian, violin Naxos 559777 4:28

23:43:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 7:15

23:50:16 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 5:43

23:56:31 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin EMI 54576 3:03