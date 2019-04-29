© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-29-2019

Published April 29, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Linda Atherton and Derek Snyder, cellos – the concert of February 2 called Resonate Reinvention at Plymouth Church UCC

Osvaldo Golijov: Sidereus

Anton Bruckner (arr Lucas Drew): Adagio from String Quintet

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5

01:12:27  Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14  D 810  Jasper Quartet  Sono Luminus 92152 38:19

01:52:00  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings  RV 158  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 7:31

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano Centaur 2125 

02:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano: El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc Musica 1079

02:36:55 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039

03:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178 

03:21:28 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Glacia Symphony Orchestra Victor Pablo Perez Koch International 7597 

03:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez: Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094 

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:38  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41  K 551  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 35:10

04:38:57  Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus  RV 807 Roberta Invernizzi, soprano Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Archiv 4776145 23:30

05:04:24  Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 300350 26:51

05:34:49  Ottorino Respighi: The Birds     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437533 18:11

05:54:34  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture    Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble  Philips 4788977 4:00

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:59  Giuseppe Martucci: Giga Op 61 # 3  La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 3:41

06:12:28  Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 Op 89 # 1 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 4:06

06:17:57  Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes'     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 7:31

06:28:09  Robert Ramsey: How Are the Mighty Fallen     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807544 6:23

06:38:22  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars  RV 532 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 67097 11:51

06:53:17  Billy May: Green Hornet: Theme     Salut Salon  Warner 554295 2:08

06:56:30  Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

07:03:23  Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:25

07:11:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22  K 482 Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  EMI 17270 11:42

07:24:47  Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the     Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 63412 2:24

07:28:14  Robert Schumann: Allegro from String Quartet No. 2 Op 41 # 2  Melos Quartet  DeutGram 423670 5:55

07:40:33  Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ    Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

07:53:30  Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop     London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 3:48

07:57:27  George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes'    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 1:44

08:07:39  Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture     Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 6:41

08:17:18  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

08:27:37  Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 68189 3:04

08:31:32  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio Op 114   Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 4:45

08:41:06  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

08:52:24  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So    Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:23

08:56:07  John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen     Voces8  Decca 4785703 4:40

09:05:55  Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423624 17:47

09:25:47  Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 5:48

09:27:06  Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 5:48

09:36:15  Anonymous: Leave her, Johnny     Barokksolistene  Rubicon 1017 3:30

09:40:55  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 6:03

09:49:07  Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra     London Sinfonietta Riccardo Chailly Decca 417114 6:14

09:55:50  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 Op 25 # 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano   Decca 4785437 3:45

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:53  Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 2:22

10:03:43  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 2:55

10:08:30  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy  S 123 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

10:26:47  Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 5:20

10:34:11  Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28    Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 3:56

10:41:36  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 4:56

10:49:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:29

11:18:08  Franz Schubert: Rondo  D 951 Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4795096 13:05

11:34:26  Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood    Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Warsaw Philharmonic George Manahan MMC 2094 8:43

11:45:46  Aaron Copland: Quiet City    Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

11:57:39  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7    Yaara Tal, piano   Sony 53285 1:31

12:06:13  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' Op 443    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 10:50

12:18:45  Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

12:29:14  John Bull: Dr. Bull's Goodnight    Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30019 3:58

12:37:23  Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat    David Greilsammer, piano   Sony 792969 6:14

12:45:25  Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

12:58:05  Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71273 1:35

13:00:22  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 # 3 Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 463483 1:42

13:02:28  Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63    Orch de la Suisse Romande Ernest Ansermet Decca 4785437 6:16

13:10:14  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'  S 98  Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Sony 66834 10:43

13:23:00  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture     Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 4:10

13:29:26  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 4759101 3:33

13:36:35  Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 6:27

13:44:18  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 12:34

13:57:46  Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade     Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 2:03

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 Movement 3 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Mozart Violin Concertos Avie 2317 Music: 4:19

Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 11:53

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Project W: Works by Diverse Women Composers Cedille 90000185 Music: 11:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 35 in D major K 385 "Haffner" Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 17:40

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in D minor, Op. 116, Nos. 1 & 7 Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:26

Maurice Greene: Overture No. 2 in G Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 5:55

Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne for violin and piano Tessa Lark, violin; Andrew Armstrong, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:18

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34: Movements 3-4 Inon Barnatan, piano; Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:23

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:52  Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 5:48

16:07:01  Duke Ellington: Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me     Center City Brass Quintet  Chandos 4554 4:06

16:13:57  Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens'  S 122 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13

16:29:19  Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: End titles     City of Prague Philharmonic Unknown Conductor Silva 1398 4:27

16:36:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Concerto No. 4  K 495 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:35

16:42:48  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 7:30

16:51:56  John W. Bratton: The Teddy Bears' Picnic     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 3:06

16:57:42  George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 1  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 2:46

17:04:05  Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96    Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 13458 5:50

17:13:06  John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28    New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 10:12

17:26:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 382 Evgeny Kissin, piano Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov RCA 60400 8:58

17:40:38  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114   Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 7:53

17:50:24  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21     London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 1:24

17:53:18  Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 6:40

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:24  Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

18:29:25  Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture     Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

18:37:06  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:13

18:42:53  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2348 11:10

18:55:17  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 3:24

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:37  Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy  D 760 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 21:36

19:26:33  Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16    Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:09  George Gershwin: An American in Paris     Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 17:37

20:21:07  Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique Op 59    German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 21:40

20:44:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on "La bergère Célimène"  K 359 Temenuschka Vesselinova, piano   Harm Mundi 901467 13:59

21:02:53  Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer     Hallé Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 65119 11:15

21:15:28  Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin'    Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 13:34

21:31:05  Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C     Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 7:10

21:41:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 6:14

21:49:42  John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 1 Op 23    New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 37:32

22:28:09  Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose'    Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 3109 13:58

22:45:44  Gabriel Fauré: Ballade Op 19   Kathryn Stott, piano BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9416 13:58

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:30  John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

23:07:19  Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque Op 72 # 14 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 4284 6:19

23:13:39  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Irlandaise    Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 3:20

23:17:48  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October Op 37 # 10 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 5:40

23:23:28  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 9:50

23:33:19  Jorge Cardoso: Milonga    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 4:43

23:38:31  Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Violin Sonatina Op 100   Zhou Qian, violin   Naxos 559777 4:28

23:43:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 7:15

23:50:16  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba Op 47   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 5:43

23:56:31  Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin   EMI 54576 3:03

 

 