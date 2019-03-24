WCLV Program Guide 03-24-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 6:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 5:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 3:06

Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 13:44

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 5:38

Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone (Sony 93456) 6:23

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 8:19

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Soloist: Till Fellner, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major, K. 503

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: EXCERPT: Symphony No. 35 in D Major, K.385 (Haffner)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Masur; Soloists: Helen Huang, piano; Teresa Kubiak, soprano; Isser Bushkin, bass

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 Kurt Masur conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 14 Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Marian Consort, continued - The excellent English ensemble gives us music of Palestrina and music of lamentation from Renaissance Portugal

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie K 341 La Chapelle Royale Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:17

06:11:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 Cyndia Sieden, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7685 15:25

06:27:49 Domenico Cimarosa: Sanctus from Requiem Montreux Festival Chorus Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Vittorio Negri Philips 4788977 2:08

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Out Bach - Performance styles over the years have changed, but the genius of J. S. B. remains a constant

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in g, BWV 535 Hans Otto (1714 G. Silbermann/Freiberg Cathedral, Germany) Denon7004

J.S. BACH: Prelude in e, BWV 533 Albert Schweitzer (1931 Kern/Parish Church, Gunsbach, Alsace) Archipel 0141

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in e, BWV 533 E. Power Biggs (1958 Flentrop/Busch Hall, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA) CBS 42657

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in e, BWV 533 Gustav Leonhardt (1645 Hegerbeer-1723 F. C. Schnitger/Laurenakerk, Alkmaar, Netherlands) Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 7868

J.S. BACH :(ed. Straube) Prelude & Fugue in A, BWV 536 Dean Billmeyer (1904 Sauer/Michaelskirche, Leipzig, Germany) Rondeau 614546

J.S. BACH: Partita, O Gott, du frommer Gott, BWV 767 Arthur Poister (1950 Holtkamp/Setnor Auditorium, Crouse Hall, Syracuse University, NY) Westminster WST 14131 (LP)

J.S. BACH (trans. De Jong): Chorus, Bringet dem Herrn Ehre seines Namens, BWV 148 Euwe and Sybolt de Jong (1721 F.C. Schnitger/Michaelskerk, Zwolle, Netherlands) DeJong 7

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3, Hymns and Psalms for the Season - The texts in the Book of Psalms span the whole of human experience, and during the Lenten Season we focus particularly on those of lament, reflection and comfort. Peter DuBois will share a survey of choral and organ music related to those texts, as well as hymns that enrich the season

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating Spring with David Rothenberg

Anonymous: Gregorian Chant: Haec dies (Gradual from the Easter Mass) Monks of the Abbey of Saint-Pierre, Solesmes (Accord 221602 CD) 3:04

Anonymous (13th c.): L’autre jour / Au tens pascour / In speculum Ensemble Anonymous (Analekta 29816 CD) 1:41

Guillaume de Machaut (ca.1300–77): Rose, liz, printemps, verdure Ensemble P. A. N. (New Albion 068 CD) 5:07

Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643): O primavera gioventù dell’anno (Book 3, 1592) La Venexiana (Glossa Music 920910 CD) 2:50

Claude Le Jeune (1528/30-1600): Revecy venir du printans Huelgas Ensemble/Paul Van Nevel (Sony 68259 CD) 3:49

Claudio Monteverdi: Zefiro torna (2 nd book of Scherzi musicali) Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis (Virgin 45293 CD) 6:14

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Spring Andrea Marcon, violin ; Venice Baroque Orchestra/Giuliano Carmignola, (Harmonia Mundi 907297 CD) 3:20 (I), 2:18 (II), 3:40 (III)

Heinrich Isaac: Regina caeli, laetare The Tallis Scholars/Peter Phillips (Gimell 454923 CD) 6:12

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:12 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 11:42

10:16:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 BWV 1051 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 16:08

10:34:53 Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto TWV 51:G9 Pinchas Zukerman, viola National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 13:05

10:49:21 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 6:14

10:56:20 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 547 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 3:37

11:00:49 George Frideric Handel: Musette from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 5:12

11:07:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein Helen Watts, alto Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Hänssler 98836 17:57

11:27:15 Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto RV 447 Alex Klein, oboe New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Cedille 7003 14:00

11:43:58 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 12:18

11:57:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonatina from Cantata No. 106 'Actus Tragicus' Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 2:25

17:55:58 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:06

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Juho Pohjonen, piano

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 33

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 4

REZA VALI: Isfahan

FRANZ LISZT: Les Preludes

RICHARD WAGNER: Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer - Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Mariss Jansons, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmerman, violin

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell Overture

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1

JS Bach: Sonata No. 2 in A Minor Allegro (encore)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde Quartet (Alban Berg Quartet)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat Major Op 55 “EroicaSergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Major (excerpt) Orchestra de Santa Cecilia

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

JOSEPH HAYDN: Symphony No. 100 “Military”

FERUCCIO BUSONI: Piano Concerto

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio, Texas, this week’s inspiring recording of From the Top features a fantastic line-up of all-Texas performers alongside special guests Black Violin! We’ll meet a young bassoonist who’s willing and able to play any instrument his band director needs covered, an award-winning saxophone quartet performs an exquisite piece by Guillermo Lago, and all the young performers join guests Black Violin on stage for their fun reimagining of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett

Haeun Moon, Violin, Age 16, from Woodway, Texas performing: Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

John Kaiser, Bassoon, Age 17, from Frisco, Texas performing II. Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Joanna Kim, Flute, Age 16, from Austin, Texas performing: III. Allegro giocoso from Sonata No. 1 for Flute and Piano, by Eric Ewazen with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Ages 15-17, from San Antonio, TX.

(Soprano Saxophone - Ryan Montemayor, 17; Alto Saxophone - Jacob Brockett, 15; Tenor Saxophone - Matt Escobedo, 17; Baritone Saxophone James Pachikara,15) performing ‘Sarajevo’ (Bosnia and Herzegovina) from Ciudades by Guillermo Lago

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet performing “Tango Virtuoso” by Thierry Escaich

Black Violin with From the Top performers performing “Shaker” based on variations of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett Jr. arranged for Black Violin by Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste. Arranged for From the Top’s performance by Evan Chapman.

Black Violin performing “Brandenburg" (based on I. Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 by Johann Sebastian Bach), arranged by Wilner Baptiste and Kevin M. Sylvester.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 K 450 Alfred Brendel, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 25:22

19:30:11 Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 27:46

20:00:00 Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony Op 58 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel MAA 75 55:42

20:56:58 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata Peter Hurford, organ RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Decca 414604 2:55

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovic: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001) George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 13:50

Nikola Resanovic: Drones and Nanorhythms (2000) Solaris Wind Quintet (private CD) 14:22

Nikola Resanovic: Symphony in One Movement (1981) University of Akron Symphony Orchestra/Richard Duncan, cond. (private CD) 11:00

Nikola Resanovic: Crosstalk for Alto Sax and CD (1994) Michael Van Arsdale, saxophone; CD prepared by Nikola Resanovich (private CD) 14:52

21:56:44 Aaron Copland: John Henry Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80117 3:50

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - More Green, Less White: Diversity in the Environmental Movement; Deb Yandala; CEO: Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:34 Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna Rosalie Asselin, piano La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:40

23:07:15 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 4:09

23:11:24 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 5:11

23:18:15 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

23:23:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 10:26

23:33:46 John Field: Nocturne No. 7 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:21

23:38:56 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:06

23:47:03 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 2 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Affectueuse Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:31

23:52:35 Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht Op 62 # 3 Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80326 2:28

23:56:42 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 3:24