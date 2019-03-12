WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:10 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:19

00:08:49 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03

00:18:09 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

00:39:08 Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

00:46:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 30:13

01:20:04 Georges Bizet: Variations chromatiques San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 14:04

01:35:36 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 8:40

01:45:05 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c Kk 99 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 7:04

01:52:35 Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 "La Felicite" Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2009 6:56

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche for Two Pianos, Op. 1: Movement 2 Vif Sergio Tiempo, piano; Karin Lechner, piano Album: Duo Lechner Tiempo: La Belle Epoque Avanticlassic 10312 Music: 4:28

Traditional (arr. Pablo Casals): Song of the Birds Heifetz Internat'l Music Institute: Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello; Stefan Petrov, piano University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 2:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Sergio Tiempo, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 34:38

Pete Seeger (arr. Adam Ward): Where have all the flowers gone? Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 05:43

Franz Schubert: Allegretto in C, D. 346 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Album: Piano Sonata D958/Lieder/Fragments EMI 84321 Music: 4:29

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night for String Sextet, Op. 4 Arnaud Sussmann, Kristin Lee, violins; Richard O'Neill, Matthew Lipman, violas; David Requiro, Nicholas Canellakis, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 28:12

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World" Movement 3 Scherzo The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 7:46

Franz Schubert: Impromptu, D. 935 No. 4 in F Minor Allegro scherzando Andras Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, Michigan Music: 6:35

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:40 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 23:13

04:27:10 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

04:36:41 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra George Szell Philips 4788977 4:53

04:42:51 David Noon: Elegy Variations Op 97 Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348 6:08

04:50:14 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 31:16

05:26:43 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

05:37:45 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 11:50

05:50:51 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:28

05:52:45 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614 6:32

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:04:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D K 335/1 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 3:52

06:14:01 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 5:49

06:23:13 Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 5:20

06:34:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio BWV 1006 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 3:32

06:44:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

06:57:41 Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:03:00 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:06

07:12:57 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 6:05

07:25:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi TCO 1024 5:20

07:35:07 Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 3:59

07:45:40 Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 7:54

08:05:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4794970 2:46

08:14:01 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

08:24:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

08:36:31 John Williams: 1941: March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:27

08:45:41 Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

09:02:08 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 4:22

09:12:56 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 5:41

09:37:27 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

09:46:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 K 320 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:18

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:54 Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363 8:45

10:15:12 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

10:27:15 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 Op 15 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:14

10:39:41 Andrea Falconieri: Folias I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802 4:03

10:50:34 Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 9:02

11:02:01 Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso Op 14 Murray Perahia, piano CBS 42401 6:30

11:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Overture K 87 Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:05

11:27:28 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

11:40:19 Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

11:49:46 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 8:12

12:04:37 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 4:04

12:14:50 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 8 # 6 Monica Huggett, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Virgin 61172 8:06

12:28:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Pas de trois Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 6:54

12:44:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 4:20

12:54:05 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 6:11

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robert Conrad

13:05:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78744 14:45

13:31:43 Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:27

13:48:41 Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 13:05

13:51:16 Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille 'The First Day of Happiness' Op 327 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 4:36

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Une Nuit a Lisbonne (A Night in Lisbon) Orchestre Symphonique Francais; Laurent Petitgirard, conductor Album: Saint-Saens Adda 590064 Music: 4:32

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz for String Quartet Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 8:51

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 14:32

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata in E flat major for Clarinet and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 18:54

John Williams: Princess Leia's Theme Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor Gardens, Schoenbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria Album: Summer Night Concert Schoenbrunn 2010 DG 001455902 Music: 4:24

Bohuslav Martinu: Trio in F Major for Flute, Cello, and Piano, H. 300 Christina Smith, flute; Barry Gold, cello; Gavin Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 20:17

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne, HWV 435 Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 8:09

John Williams: Escapades for Saxophone, from Catch Me If You Can Branford Marsalis, alto and tenor saxophones; Steve Merrill, vibraphone; John Wieland, bass Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 14:09

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:30 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 4:22

16:13:24 Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! Bryn Terfel, baritone BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 4:13

16:25:35 John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:23

16:34:30 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04

16:46:06 Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 5:50

17:00:58 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 3:51

17:11:30 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 5:30

17:24:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:00

17:33:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 6:05

17:47:11 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:06:27 Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture Op 45 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 8:10

18:19:07 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 4:04

18:29:31 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 D 899/2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 4:48

18:39:13 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Ave Maria Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:01

18:50:01 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 3:45

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 K 205 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45713 18:24

19:24:25 Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello Op 102 David Oistrakh, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 65701 33:27

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:02 Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Dale Clevenger, horn Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 23913 16:46

20:21:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck K 455 András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 14:18

20:37:03 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628 22:35

21:03:20 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

21:22:55 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30

21:33:05 William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 Op 2 # 2 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 6:21

21:43:09 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 6:30

21:51:59 Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 26:59

22:20:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

22:46:18 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 14:34

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:08 John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 6:12

23:10:20 Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 7:43

23:18:03 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:56

23:22:27 Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 7:49

23:30:16 Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 10:37

23:41:52 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

23:47:32 Luis Bacalov: Il Postino: Theme Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble Sony 52716 3:42

23:51:14 Bill Evans: Since We Met Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 4:52

23:56:44 Johannes Brahms: Feldeinsamkeit Op 86 # 2 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:49