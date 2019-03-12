© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2019

Published March 12, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:10  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:19

00:08:49  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80178 8:03

00:18:09  Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

00:39:08  Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18    BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

00:46:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22  K 482 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 30:13

01:20:04  Georges Bizet: Variations chromatiques     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 14:04

01:35:36  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11    Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 8:40

01:45:05  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c  Kk 99 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 7:04

01:52:35  Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 "La Felicite"    Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices  Délices 2009 6:56

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche for Two Pianos, Op. 1: Movement 2 Vif Sergio Tiempo, piano; Karin Lechner, piano Album: Duo Lechner Tiempo: La Belle Epoque Avanticlassic 10312 Music: 4:28

Traditional (arr. Pablo Casals): Song of the Birds Heifetz Internat'l Music Institute: Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello; Stefan Petrov, piano University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 2:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Sergio Tiempo, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 34:38

Pete Seeger (arr. Adam Ward): Where have all the flowers gone? Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 05:43

Franz Schubert: Allegretto in C, D. 346 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Album: Piano Sonata D958/Lieder/Fragments EMI 84321 Music: 4:29

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night for String Sextet, Op. 4 Arnaud Sussmann, Kristin Lee, violins; Richard O'Neill, Matthew Lipman, violas; David Requiro, Nicholas Canellakis, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 28:12

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World" Movement 3 Scherzo The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 7:46

Franz Schubert: Impromptu, D. 935 No. 4 in F Minor Allegro scherzando Andras Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, Michigan Music: 6:35

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:40  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 23:13

04:27:10  Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

04:36:41  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra George Szell Philips 4788977 4:53

04:42:51  David Noon: Elegy Variations Op 97   Robert Cassidy, piano   Albany 1348 6:08

04:50:14  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66   Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 31:16

05:26:43  Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

05:37:45  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110 Evgeny Kissin, piano   RCA 58420 11:50

05:50:51  Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:28

05:52:45  Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo     European Baroque Soloists  Denon 9614 6:32

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:04:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D  K 335/1  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 3:52

06:14:01  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 5:49

06:23:13  Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 5:20

06:34:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio  BWV 1006 Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 12504 3:32

06:44:10  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture     Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

06:57:41  Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:03:00  Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:06

07:12:57  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437782 6:05

07:25:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi TCO 1024 5:20

07:35:07  Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme     Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 3:59

07:45:40  Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 7:54

08:05:10  Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4794970 2:46

08:14:01  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace     São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

08:24:00  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

08:36:31  John Williams: 1941: March     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:27

08:45:41  Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

09:02:08  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 4:22

09:12:56  Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 5:41

09:37:27  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

09:46:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9  K 320  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:18

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:54  Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 415363 8:45

10:15:12  Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

10:27:15  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 Op 15 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 4:14

10:39:41  Andrea Falconieri: Folias     I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble  Dorian 90802 4:03

10:50:34  Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler'     Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 9:02

11:02:01  Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso Op 14   Murray Perahia, piano   CBS 42401 6:30

11:14:32  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Overture  K 87  Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:05

11:27:28  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

11:40:19  Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda     Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

11:49:46  Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 8:12

12:04:37  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Alisa Weilerstein, cello   Decca 19765 4:04

12:14:50  Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 8 # 6 Monica Huggett, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Virgin 61172 8:06

12:28:53  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Pas de trois     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 6:54

12:44:36  Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet     Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 4:20

12:54:05  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 6:11

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robert Conrad

13:05:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78744 14:45

13:31:43  Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:27

13:48:41  Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 13:05

13:51:16  Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille 'The First Day of Happiness' Op 327    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 4:36

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Une Nuit a Lisbonne (A Night in Lisbon) Orchestre Symphonique Francais; Laurent Petitgirard, conductor Album: Saint-Saens Adda 590064 Music: 4:32

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz for String Quartet Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 8:51

Valerie Coleman: Suite: Portraits of Josephine Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 14:32

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata in E flat major for Clarinet and Piano Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Michael Brown, piano Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 18:54

John Williams: Princess Leia's Theme Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor Gardens, Schoenbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria Album: Summer Night Concert Schoenbrunn 2010 DG 001455902 Music: 4:24

Bohuslav Martinu: Trio in F Major for Flute, Cello, and Piano, H. 300 Christina Smith, flute; Barry Gold, cello; Gavin Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 20:17

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne, HWV 435 Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 8:09

John Williams: Escapades for Saxophone, from Catch Me If You Can Branford Marsalis, alto and tenor saxophones; Steve Merrill, vibraphone; John Wieland, bass Jacksonville  Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 14:09

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:30  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 4:22

16:13:24  Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia!    Bryn Terfel, baritone BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 4:13

16:25:35  John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:23

16:34:30  George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest'    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04

16:46:06  Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 5:50

17:00:58  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 3:51

17:11:30  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 5:30

17:24:20  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:00

17:33:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43    Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 6:05

17:47:11  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo    John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:06:27  Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture Op 45    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 8:10

18:19:07  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96    Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 4:04

18:29:31  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2  D 899/2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Sony 798943 4:48

18:39:13  Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Ave Maria    Polyphony  Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:01

18:50:01  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 3:45

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7  K 205  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45713 18:24

19:24:25  Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello Op 102   David Oistrakh, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 65701 33:27

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:02  Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 Op 11   Dale Clevenger, horn Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 23913 16:46

20:21:08  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck  K 455 András Schiff, piano   Decca 421369 14:18

20:37:03  Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 419628 22:35

21:03:20  Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

21:22:55  Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1     Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30

21:33:05  William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 Op 2 # 2  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 6:21

21:43:09  Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 6:30

21:51:59  Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'     Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 26:59

22:20:56  Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture     Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

22:46:18  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35    Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 446077 14:34

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:08  John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone    Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30019 6:12

23:10:20  Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10   Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 7:43

23:18:03  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 2:56

23:22:27  Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 7:49

23:30:16  Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11   Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 10:37

23:41:52  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

23:47:32  Luis Bacalov: Il Postino: Theme    Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble  Sony 52716 3:42

23:51:14  Bill Evans: Since We Met    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 4:52

23:56:44  Johannes Brahms: Feldeinsamkeit Op 86 # 2 Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 32664 2:49

 

 

 