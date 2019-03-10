WCLV Program Guide 03-10-2019

00:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Krassimira Stoyanova, soprano; Dmitry Korchak, tenor; Enea Scala, tenor; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie in D Minor, K. 341

Luigi Cherubini: Chant sur la mort de Joseph Haydn

Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat mater

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Xian Zhang; Masaaki Suzuki (fill); Soloist: Garrick Ohlsson, piano; fill: Sherezade Panthaki, Soprano; Joélle Harvey, Soprano; Iestyn Davies, Countertenor; Nicholas Phan, Tenor; Tyler Duncan, Baritone; Bach Collegium Japan, chorus; Yale Schola Cantorum, chorus

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in C Minor

Bohuslav Martinu: Incantation, Piano Concerto No. 4

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1

J.S. Bach: Magnificat

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Richard Egarr - The wonderful harpsichord soloist and conductor shares with us recordings of Purcell, Biber, and his latest recording dedicated to William Byrd

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:55 Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 6:16

06:12:13 William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 Pomerium Alexander Blachly Archiv 449819 14:43

06:29:14 Heinrich Schütz: Vater unser SWV 89 King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:55

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Te Deum! - Praises, blessings, and general glorifications make these compositions particularly splendid

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Te Deum in C Tewkesbury Abbey Preparatory School Schola/Simon Bell; Carleton Etherington (1997 Jones/Tewkesbury Abbey, England) Regent 510

JEAN LANGLAIS: Hymne d’action de grace (Te Deum), fr 3 Gregorian Paraphrases Ann Labounsky (1977 Casavant/St. Peter Cathedral, Erie, PA) Voix du Vent 1001

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Te Deum (improvisation, r. 1930) Charles Tournemire (1859 Cavaillé-Coll/Church of St. Clothilde, Paris, France) EMI 74866

NAJI HAKIM: Te Deum Naji Hakim (1871 Cavaillé-Coll/La Trinité, Paris, France) IFO 321

J.S. BACH: Herr Gott, dich loben wir, BWV 725 Hans Fagius (1724 Cahman/Kristine Church, Falun, Sweden) Bis 439/40

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Te Deum, BuxWV 218 John Scott (1996 Taylor & Boody/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) PD Archive (r. 5/12/07)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1 - Choral and organ music helps set the tone of introspection that is one of the hallmarks of the Lenten season. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share pieces from a variety of musical and textual sources that help us on the journey

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Horowitz Live at Carnegie Hall – Part I: the 1940s

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata in C Minor BWV911: Toccata & Fugue Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:43 & 6:27

Robert Schumann: Arabesque in C Major, op. 18 Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 7:04

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in A Major K.380 Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 3:12

Franz Liszt (arr. Vladimir Horowitz): Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 “Rakoczy March” Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:47

Frederic Chopin: Grand Valse brilliante in A minor Op.32//2 Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:22

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concerto No.1 in B-minor: movements II and III Vladimir Horowitz, piano; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Arturo Toscanini (Sony 84172 CD) 5:43 & 6:27

09:57:52 Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3 Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 1:53

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:00 Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque TWV 55:B8 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37

10:18:55 George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 HWV 302 Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553430 8:41

10:31:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188 12:50

10:45:23 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto RV 82 Eduardo Fernández, guitar English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Decca 417617 10:00

10:56:13 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 417 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:38

11:01:00 Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 3:54

11:06:31 Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici Philips 420189 14:42

11:40:03 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 17:59

11:58:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 BWV 784 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 1:08

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Matthew Mehaffey, director

GIUSEPPE VERDI: Requiem

14:00 SPECIAL TIME: FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman, Hollywood Dynasty

George Gershwin: My One and Only—Peter Donohoe (EMI 54280) 0:38

Alfred Newman: Street Scene—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 6:25

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare (Cinemascope version)—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri Philips 432109 0:22

Alfred Newman: Selznick Int’l Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:14

Alfred Newman (arr Angela Morley): Cathie’s Theme from Wuthering Heights–Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

Alfred Newman: The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts–Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 223750) 4:05

Alfred Newman: Gunga Din: Main title & Finale–Brandenburg Philharmonic/Richard Kaufman (Marco Polo 223608) 4:37

Alfred Newman: The Mark of Zorro: Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3010) 4:42

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite–Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 434932) 6:46

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 3:23

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80141) 7:19

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO MEMBERSHIP CAMPAIGN EDITION with Robert Conrad and Dave Kanzeg

15:03:11 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

15:22:01 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f Op 79 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

15:45:48 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:15

The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

GEORGE FRIEDRICH HANDEL: Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 11

JEAN PHILIPPE RAMEAU: Suite from Les Boreades

HENRY PURCELL: Suite from King Arthur

G.F. HANDEL: Music from the Royal Fireworks

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 5, 2018 - From Roxbury Community College in Boston,, MA this episode of From the Top featrures a remarkable 13-year-old pianist who shares the meaning of the family philosophy "no social comparisons" and how it's made her happier , a teenage trombone quartet performs two pieces back-to-back composed centuries apart, and the elementary school students get to ask the performers questions

18-year-old violinist Sam Parrini from Greeneville, South Carolina, performs Polonaise brillante No.2, Op.21 by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Han Lee from Hicksville, New York performs the fourth movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op. 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois perform "Canzona" by Biagio Marini (1594-1663) and "Intrada" by Walter Ross (b.1936)

Karl Kirkpatrick, 18; Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18; Jonah Blake, 16; Rafael Noriega, 15

18-year-old oboist Robert Diaz from Clearwater, Florida performs the first movement, Élégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13-year-old pianist Maxine Park from Hanover, New Hampshire performs VI. Capriccio from Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) and VI. Pastoral: Allegro moderato from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937)

18-year-old violinist Sam Parrini from Greeneville, South Carolina performs Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 29:25

19:33:55 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 27:59

20:04:27 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 1 Op 3 London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 446527 51:53

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling : Six Miniatures in Slavic Style Mio Arai, piano (CCG 10-07-18) 8:46

Fredric Lissauer: Dover Beach Op. 16a (1991) Eileen Moore, soprano; Christine Hill, piano (CCG 11-15-95) 4:47

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op. 36 (2001-02) Karin Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano (CCG 01-12-08) 12:19

Tom Lopez: Espaces Pointilles Kathleen Chastain, flute (CCG 09-08-02) 9:11

Daniel McCarthy : Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet and Orchestra Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward, cond. (Capstone 8736) 16:52

21:54:46 Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - High School Debate Championship

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:46 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:19

23:07:05 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 60803 9:34

23:16:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs Op 21 # 5 Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 2:27

23:20:53 Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude Berlin German Opera Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 449571 7:58

23:28:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 13:00

23:42:54 Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112 3:41

23:46:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 6:56

23:53:32 Claude Debussy: Valse romantique Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 3:56