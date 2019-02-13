WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Frideric Handel: Die ihr aus dunklen Gruften, HWV 208 Louise Pellerin, oboe; Dom Andre Laberge, organ; Helene Plouffe, violin Album: Handel: Pellerin - Laberge – Plouffe CBC 1157 Music: 4:34

In-studio performance by Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano

David Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Billy Childs: Incident on Larpenteur Avenue Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:05

George Frederick Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 3 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:46

In-studio performance with Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Strut Chinquinha Gonzaga: Balada William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Movement 1 African Dancer Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3: Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Beethoven: The Violin Sonatas DG 457619 Music: 4:20

Astor Piazzolla: Bordel 1900 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:34

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 26:52

Mily Balakirev (arr. Casella): Islamey: Oriental Fantasy, Op. 18 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:27

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:45 Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 15 Op 144 Fitzwilliam String Quartet Decca 4785437 34:39

02:37:53 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 Op 73 Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 20:51

03:00:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 19:18

03:24:50 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 Berlin Philharmonic Wilhelm Furtwängler DeutGram 4796018 54:41

04:21:10 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160 Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 28:52

04:53:47 Hans Gál: Symphony No. 1 Op 30 Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 29:39

05:26:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 24:17

05:51:50 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 7:36

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:08 Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

06:15:38 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 9:11

06:25:10 Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn Joyful Company of Singers City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:05

06:29:21 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160 Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 6:28

06:40:52 Maurice Ravel: La valse Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

06:54:51 Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:05

07:03:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 6:23

07:12:04 Antonín Dvorák: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:25

07:22:45 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Intermezzo Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 1:25

07:26:16 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 3:18

07:30:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 BWV 1003 Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 5:03

07:41:57 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

07:54:49 Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549 4:13

08:08:26 Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine Kristin Chenoweth, vocal Chamber Ensemble Sony 52716 5:46

08:16:58 Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto Julia Fischer, violin Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 059 9:11

08:28:56 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo Op 81 # 2 Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82 3:26

08:32:59 Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime for 11 Instruments Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 5:16

08:44:07 "PDQ Bach": 1712 Overture S 1712 Hoople Off-Season Philharmonic Walter Bruno Telarc 80210 11:29

08:57:23 Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:26

09:07:26 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 15:46

09:31:50 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow Canadian Brass RCA 68633 3:53

09:36:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 1 Op 5 # 1 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 6:59

09:45:00 Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 4:41

09:52:59 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod Birgit Nilsson, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Hans Knappertsbusch Decca 4788210 6:56

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:22 Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve' S 207 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 2:15

10:04:14 Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:37

10:09:17 Robert Schumann: Allegro Op 8 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 471370 9:06

10:20:08 Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20 Meliora String Quartet Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80142 14:08

10:35:41 Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' Op 15 Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008 4:32

10:44:08 Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9 Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730 6:13

10:52:11 Franz Berwald: Grand Septet Vienna Octet Decca 4785437 23:03

11:17:01 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute TWV 52:e1 Michael Lynn, recorder Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 13:47

11:32:34 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Trio Op 3 Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253 9:32

11:44:21 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble Telarc 80361 11:06

11:57:27 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 2 Op 87 # 2 Pekka Kuusisto, violin Tapiola Sinfonietta Pekka Kuusisto Ondine 1074 2:05

12:06:21 Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

12:16:54 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 12:44

12:31:17 William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 3:43

12:38:43 Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 3:32

12:44:24 Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 11:46

12:57:13 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

13:00:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue BWV 1007 Pierre Fournier, cello DeutGram 4795448 2:03

13:02:31 William Byrd: Jig Canadian Brass CBS 45792 1:54

13:06:19 György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 16:21

13:22:56 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 4:33

13:29:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 4:38

13:37:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 7:15

13:46:56 Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553051 7:54

13:56:01 Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo Toronto Symphony Orchestra Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finlandia 14911 3:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo a la russe Russian National Orchestra; Mikhail Pletnev, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Symphony in E-flat, Op. 1/"Firebird" Suite/Scherzo a la russe DG 453434 Music: 4:32

Matthew Locke: Music for The Tempest Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, American Philosophical Society, Philadelphia, PA Music: 13:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jackie Aivaliotis from Pittsburgh, PA Music: ~9:24

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583 Music: 3:54

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from the Fairy's Kiss, (1928, 1934) Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jason Hardink, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jacskson Hole, WY Music: 20:27

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat for clarinet, two violins, viola and cello Emma Johnson, clarinet; Rebecca Hirsch & Gabor Takacs-Nagy, violins; Tim Boulton, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello Album: Mozart - Weber: Clarinet Quintets ASV 1079 Music: 4:24

Cesar Franck: Prelude, Chorale, and Fugue Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 18:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet in E-flat Major, K 407 Peter Moore, alto trombone; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Masumi Per Rostad and Meena Bhasin, viola; Nina Lee, cello Spoleto Festival USA, South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:20

Fanny Mendelssohn: Overture in C Major ROCO; Mei Ann Chen, conductor ROCO Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:30

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:36 Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

16:05:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Concerto K 314 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 5:07

16:13:23 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 10:40

16:27:47 George Duning: Picnic: 'Moonglow' & Main Theme Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:20

16:33:24 Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' National Symphony of Ireland Andrew Penny MarcoPolo 223726 5:10

16:41:13 Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Ana Bela Chaves, viola Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 7:54

16:51:26 Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161 3:16

16:56:44 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 3:02

17:04:51 Florence Price: Andante cantabile from Symphony No. 4 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 5:37

17:13:20 Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 12:22

17:28:21 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 Op 38 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 7:28

17:39:52 Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 4:52

17:46:55 Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Finale Op 98 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 2:58

17:52:35 Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 6:57

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:17 Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

18:27:19 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 6:14

18:36:02 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 13 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 3:40

18:41:26 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 12:45

18:55:47 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84 David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 2:44

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:56 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 16:50

19:20:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 33:38

19:56:24 Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich Op 5 # 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567 2:30

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Orchestra/Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Ann Yu, violin, live from Kulas Hall

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Jesse Montgomery: Starburst (2012)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Major ‘Italian’

22:10 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by composer Edmond Dédé

23:10 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:11:18 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:16:17 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:33

23:23:02 Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus Op 60 Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 11:16

23:34:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 9:21

23:44:49 Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble Isabelle Veyrier, cello Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455 8:53

23:54:11 Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 2:58

23:57:26 Peter Warlock: Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' English Chamber Orchestra José Luis García Sony 82849 2:14