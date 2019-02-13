© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2019

Published February 13, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Frideric Handel: Die ihr aus dunklen Gruften, HWV 208 Louise Pellerin, oboe; Dom Andre Laberge, organ; Helene Plouffe, violin Album: Handel: Pellerin - Laberge – Plouffe CBC 1157 Music: 4:34

In-studio performance by Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano

David Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Billy Childs: Incident on Larpenteur Avenue Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:05

George Frederick Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 3 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:46

In-studio performance with Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Strut Chinquinha Gonzaga: Balada William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Movement 1 African Dancer Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3: Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Beethoven: The Violin Sonatas DG 457619 Music: 4:20

Astor Piazzolla: Bordel 1900 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:34

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 26:52

Mily Balakirev (arr. Casella): Islamey: Oriental Fantasy, Op. 18 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:27

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:45  Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 15 Op 144    Fitzwilliam String Quartet  Decca 4785437 34:39

02:37:53  Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 Op 73   Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 20:51

03:00:46  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55    Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 19:18

03:24:50  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9     Berlin Philharmonic Wilhelm Furtwängler DeutGram 4796018 54:41

04:21:10  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160   Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 28:52

04:53:47  Hans Gál: Symphony No. 1 Op 30    Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 29:39

05:26:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1  K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 24:17

05:51:50  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 7:36

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:08  Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

06:15:38  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 9:11

06:25:10  Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn    Joyful Company of Singers City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:05

06:29:21  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160   Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 6:28

06:40:52  Maurice Ravel: La valse     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

06:54:51  Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:05

07:03:05  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 6:23

07:12:04  Antonín Dvorák: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 8 Op 88    Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 10:25

07:22:45  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Intermezzo Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 1:25

07:26:16  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Genuin 10181 3:18

07:30:56  Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2  BWV 1003 Chris Thile, mandolin   Nonesuch 535360 5:03

07:41:57  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

07:54:49  Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More    Anonymous 4   Harm Mundi 807549 4:13

08:08:26  Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine    Kristin Chenoweth, vocal Chamber Ensemble  Sony 52716 5:46

08:16:58  Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto    Julia Fischer, violin Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 059 9:11

08:28:56  Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo Op 81 # 2  Pacifica Quartet  Cedille 82 3:26

08:32:59  Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime for 11 Instruments    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30028 5:16

08:44:07  "PDQ Bach": 1712 Overture  S 1712  Hoople Off-Season Philharmonic Walter Bruno Telarc 80210 11:29

08:57:23  Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:26

09:07:26  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 15:46

09:31:50  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow     Canadian Brass  RCA 68633 3:53

09:36:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 1 Op 5 # 1 Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 80740 6:59

09:45:00  Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 4:41

09:52:59  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod    Birgit Nilsson, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Hans Knappertsbusch Decca 4788210 6:56

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:22  Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve'  S 207 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 2:15

10:04:14  Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 2:37

10:09:17  Robert Schumann: Allegro Op 8   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 471370 9:06

10:20:08  Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20   Meliora String Quartet Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80142 14:08

10:35:41  Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' Op 15   Kristo Käo, guitar   Kitarrikoo 2008 4:32

10:44:08  Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9   Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 56730 6:13

10:52:11  Franz Berwald: Grand Septet     Vienna Octet  Decca 4785437 23:03

11:17:01  Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute  TWV 52:e1 Michael Lynn, recorder Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 13:47

11:32:34  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Trio Op 3    Leopold String Trio  Hyperion 67253 9:32

11:44:21  Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro    Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble  Telarc 80361 11:06

11:57:27  Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 2 Op 87 # 2 Pekka Kuusisto, violin Tapiola Sinfonietta Pekka Kuusisto Ondine 1074 2:05

12:06:21  Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8    Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

12:16:54  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22    Trio Parnassus  MDG 3307 12:44

12:31:17  William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions'    Denver Oldham, piano   Koch Intl 7084 3:43

12:38:43  Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 3:32

12:44:24  Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 11:46

12:57:13  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

13:00:07  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue  BWV 1007 Pierre Fournier, cello   DeutGram 4795448 2:03

13:02:31  William Byrd: Jig     Canadian Brass  CBS 45792 1:54

13:06:19  György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc     CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 16:21

13:22:56  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo     Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 4:33

13:23:00  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo     Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 4:33

13:29:22  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello  WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano   Decca 436834 4:38

13:37:51  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture     Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 7:15

13:46:56  Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture     Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553051 7:54

13:56:01  Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo     Toronto Symphony Orchestra Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finlandia 14911 3:00

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo a la russe Russian National Orchestra; Mikhail Pletnev, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Symphony in E-flat, Op. 1/"Firebird" Suite/Scherzo a la russe DG 453434 Music: 4:32

Matthew Locke: Music for The Tempest Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, American Philosophical Society, Philadelphia, PA Music: 13:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jackie Aivaliotis from Pittsburgh, PA Music: ~9:24

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583 Music: 3:54

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from the Fairy's Kiss, (1928, 1934) Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jason Hardink, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jacskson Hole, WY Music: 20:27

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat for clarinet, two violins, viola and cello Emma Johnson, clarinet; Rebecca Hirsch & Gabor Takacs-Nagy, violins; Tim Boulton, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello Album: Mozart - Weber: Clarinet Quintets ASV 1079 Music: 4:24

Cesar Franck: Prelude, Chorale, and Fugue Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 18:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet in E-flat Major, K 407 Peter Moore, alto trombone; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Masumi Per Rostad and Meena Bhasin, viola; Nina Lee, cello Spoleto Festival USA, South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 14:20

Fanny Mendelssohn: Overture in C Major ROCO; Mei Ann Chen, conductor ROCO Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:30

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:36  Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

16:05:33  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Concerto  K 314 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 5:07

16:13:23  Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto  RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 67097 10:40

16:27:47  George Duning: Picnic: 'Moonglow' & Main Theme     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:20

16:33:24  Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody'     National Symphony of Ireland Andrew Penny MarcoPolo 223726 5:10

16:41:13  Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade    Ana Bela Chaves, viola Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 7:54

16:51:26  Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3161 3:16

16:56:44  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 3:02

17:04:51  Florence Price: Andante cantabile from Symphony No. 4     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 5:37

17:13:20  Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25   Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 12:22

17:28:21  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 Op 38   Yundi, piano   Mercury 4812443 7:28

17:39:52  Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 4:52

17:46:55  Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Finale Op 98   Benjamin Pasternack, piano   Naxos 559777 2:58

17:52:35  Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 6:57

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:17  Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

18:27:19  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3    Martina Filjak, piano   Naxos 572515 6:14

18:36:02  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 13    Martina Filjak, piano   Naxos 572515 3:40

18:41:26  George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13    Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 12:45

18:55:47  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84    David Greilsammer, piano   Sony 792969 2:44

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:56  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 16:50

19:20:49  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37   Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 33:38

19:56:24  Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich Op 5 # 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 52567 2:30

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Orchestra/Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Ann Yu, violin, live from Kulas Hall

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Jesse Montgomery: Starburst (2012)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Major ‘Italian’

 

22:10 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by composer Edmond Dédé

 

23:10 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:11:18  Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:16:17  Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40   Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:33

23:23:02  Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus Op 60   Robert Shaw Festival Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 11:16

23:34:18  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 9:21

23:44:49  Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble    Isabelle Veyrier, cello Ensemble Musique Oblique  Harm Mundi 901455 8:53

23:54:11  Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy'    Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway 30036 2:58

23:57:26  Peter Warlock: Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite'     English Chamber Orchestra José Luis García Sony 82849 2:14

 

 