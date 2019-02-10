WCLV Program Guide 02-10-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 7:47

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 2:18

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 4:07

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 63085) 19:34

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 2:53

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese 5480) 12:20

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 9:50

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Neeme Järvi; Soloist: Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Bedrich Smetana: Selections from The Bartered Bride

Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto, Op. 22

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 in F Major, Op. 76

Richard Strauss: Final Scene from Salome, Op. 54 Fritz Reiner, conductor; Inge Borkh, soprano

02:58:33 Percy Grainger: Train Music City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 1:30

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden

Conrad Tao: Everything Must Go

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8

Johann Wagenaar: Cyrano de Bergerac Overture

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: 17th century Spain & Portugal - Sacred works of Manuel Cardoso, popular music for harp, and the Cappella Mediterranea with music of the Golden Age

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:16 Guillaume Dufay: Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Pomerium Alexander Blachly Archiv 453477 7:26

06:12:27 William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 Pomerium Alexander Blachly Archiv 449819 14:43

06:29:28 Gregorian Chant: Jesu dulcis memoria Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696 2:28

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A New York Inaugural - Daniel Hyde’s opening concert on the highly anticipated new Miller-Scott Memorial Organ (Dobson Opus 93) at St. Thomas Church on 5th Avenue

RICHARD WAGNER: Die Meistersinger Overture

Commentary David Hyde

J. S. BACH: Allein Gott in der Höh sei Ehr, BWV 715-711-717-664 (4 settings)

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Valse Mignone, Op. 142, no. 2

DUDLEY BUCK: Variation on The Star-spangled Banner

BACH: Orgelbüchlein Chorale-prelude, Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Notable Birthdays - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will offer music by three notable composers who have important birthdays in February – Karl Jenkins, Felix Mendelssohn, and Charles-Marie Widor. Join us for some birthday goodies

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Opera without words

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act III: Dance of the Apprentices; Procession of the Meistersinger Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (BMG 61792 CD) 3:04; 3:13

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida: Act II Ballet Music Rome Opera Orchestra/Jonel Perlea (BMG 6652 CD) 4:21

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Air et Dance bacchanale Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (London 125235 CD) 7:06

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 3:32

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet music: Chaconne; Passepied; Gavotte Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (CD) 8:50

Charles Gounod: Faust: Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolf Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 5:17

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Polka Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 71852 CD) 5:10

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:57:18 Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 2:46

10:03:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 15:21

10:19:58 Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 11:38

10:33:41 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Lumin 92163 12:53

10:48:13 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 213 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 7:13

10:56:07 Biagio Marini: Passacaglia Op 22 Members of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001 3:59

11:00:58 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:32

11:05:57 Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 11:20

11:19:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Viola da gamba Sonata No. 3 BWV 1029 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 12:24

11:33:56 René Duchiffre: Concerto for 2 Violas da gamba Rene Schiffer, gamba Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 22:52

11:57:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Murray Perahia, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 2:53

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Bernard Labadie, conductor; Jan Lisiecki, piano

Heinri-Joseph Rigel:: Symphonie No. 4 in c Op 12/4

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with John Schaefer and Anthony McGill – Yuja Wang, piano

Johannes Brahms: Ballades Op 10/1 & 2

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana Op 16

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No 29 in B-flat Op 106 'Hammerklavier'

Encores:

Franz Schubert (arr Franz Liszt): Gretchen am Spinnrade D 118

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (after Bizet)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Arcadi Volodos, Fazil Say and Yuja Wang): Rondo all Turca

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C-sharp Minor Op 64/2

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Célina Béthoux, violin

JOHN ADAMS: The Chairman Dances

SAMUEL BARBER: Violin Concerto

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

17:32:09 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 28:01

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:54

19:32:00 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

20:05:53 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 459610 52:29

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Demeter Prelude (1997) Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 7:50

Jeffrey Quick : Divertimento in C Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 14:51

Loris Chobanian: Texturas (Piano Trio No. 2) Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 23:13

Nancy Daley: In Cynthia’s Garden George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal 718) 5:04

21:56:58 Sir Arnold Bax: The Poisoned Fountain Joshua Pierce, piano MSR 1260 3:53

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Future of Parks and Public Spaces - Mitchell J Silver, FAICP; Commissioner: NYC Department of Parks and Recreation

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:42 Randall Thompson: Alleluia Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:08:22 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:40

23:14:02 Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:32

23:21:06 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:28:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos K 242 Leon Fleisher, piano Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Sony 743505 9:04

23:38:48 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 6:03

23:44:51 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 8:53

23:54:08 Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto Heinz Holliger, oboe Philips 426288 3:36

23:58:03 Federico Mompou: Suite Compostelana: Cuna Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 3:14