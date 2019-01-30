© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-30-2019

Published January 30, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Women's Dance, from Aleko London Symphony Orchestra; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Rachmaninov, Symphonic Dances Op. 45 EMI 69025 Music: 4:37

Sean Michael Salamon: June dances for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet & Piano Yi Xiang, flute; Bethany Lawrence, oboe; Jacob Meyer, clarinet; Jenny Huang, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 8:11

Radiohead (arr. Sybarite5): No Surprises sybarite5 Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:54

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op. 1  Daniil Trifanov, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 30:20

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Movement 1 Noctuelles Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Beautiful Starry Night - Jean-Yves Thibaudet Plays Ravel Decca 448618 Music: 4:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.3 Fabio Bidini, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:20

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10  New York Principals The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 20:17

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau Bertrand Chamayou, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:51

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:58  Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1     CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 34:43

02:37:46  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

02:59:34  Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano    Allan Vogel, oboe   Delos 3136 24:18

03:28:39  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 43:50

04:15:36  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12  K 332 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 26:52

04:46:12  Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 3 Op 44 # 1  Pacifica Quartet  Cedille 82 28:37

05:19:22  Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 31:04

05:51:36  Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19   Daniel Gortler, piano   Roméo 7281 8:17

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:39  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 3:13

06:12:52  Felix Mendelssohn: Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12    Juilliard String Quartet  Sony 60579 3:49

06:18:53  Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle    Julie Andrijesky, violin Les Délices  Délices 2012 10:10

06:30:03  Francis Poulenc: Un soir de neige    Robert Shaw Festival Singers (summer workshop ens., France)  Robert Shaw Telarc 80408 6:39

06:43:55  Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon  H 4:1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute   Sony 48061 10:12

06:56:09  Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 3:12

07:03:54  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Mercury 24425 2:32

07:08:39  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 Op 23 # 5 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:39

07:15:30  Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 8:23

07:26:32  Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Aubade     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:43

07:31:48  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30033 4:43

07:41:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero    Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 80740 12:23

07:55:43  Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 4:19

08:08:20  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

08:18:57  Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice     Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 10:30

08:31:15  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town    Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 4:03

08:40:47  Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro    Alice Chalifoux, harp Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 10:31

08:53:36  Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Medley     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 8:50

09:08:41  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1     Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 16:09

09:28:52  Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme     United Kingdom Symphony Harry Rabinowitz RCA 60470 4:24

09:36:35  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart    Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 4:14

09:43:13  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31   Yundi, piano   DeutGram 3887 10:00

09:55:45  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers     London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 4:25

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00  Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne    Lynn Harrell, cello   Decca 2334 2:47

10:05:02  Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4  BWV 1017  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:38

10:09:54  Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie Op 49   Vanessa Perez, piano   Telarc 33388 13:08

10:24:25  Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 453432 6:56

10:33:25  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11    NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

10:43:00  Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8    Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne James Conlon EMI 56784 6:26

10:52:25  William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Sonata Op 46   Ian Hobson, piano   Arabesque 6596 23:15

11:18:01  Karl Goldmark: Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding'     National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 15:46

11:36:33  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 10    Martina Filjak, piano   Naxos 572515 9:12

11:46:54  Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'    Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

12:06:25  Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10    Bert Lucarelli, oboe Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Koch Intl 7282 9:18

12:17:59  Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 10:43

12:30:14  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

12:39:30  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 70    Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 7:34

12:49:32  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony Op 18 # 2  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 8:47

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:46  Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto Op 85   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 28:15

13:31:37  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

13:49:06  Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words Op 22    City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 8:12

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Modest Mussorgsky: In the Village Vovka Ashkenazy, piano Album: Mussorgsky Songs, Vol. 4 Conifer 51274 Music: 4:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasia in C Minor, Op. 80 Lori Sims, piano; Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Westminster Choir; Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus; Joe Miller, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC Music: 18:46

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jessie J. Marshall from Tallahassee, FL Music: 8:13

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano  Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:37

Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov): Night on Bald Mountain Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:47

Franz Schubert: 11 Ecossaises D781 Imogen Cooper, piano Album: Imogen Cooper - Schubert Live - Volume 1 Avie 2156 Music: 4:14

Matthew Jackfert: On the Shores of Qingdao Diego Gabete-Rodriguez, violin; West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra; Mitchell Arnold, conductor West Virginia University College of Creative Arts School of Music, Lyell B. Clay Theatre, Morgantown, WV Music: 9:11

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Ensemble Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:45

Joseph Haydn: Variations in F minor, H.XVII:6 Imogen Cooper, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:59

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:21  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:00

16:07:48  Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times    Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30019 3:48

16:14:00  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53   Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:06

16:29:29  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America    Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:47

16:35:59  Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture   Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223641 4:49

16:43:22  Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso Op 62   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:36

16:52:32  Traditional: On a Cold Winter's Day    Andrew Lawrence-King, harp   Harm Mundi 907325 4:08

17:04:39  Henry Purcell: King Arthur: What power art thou & Chorus of Cold People    Monteverdi Choir Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 88056 6:18

17:13:28  Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed    Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 10:21

17:27:09  Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'     Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45

17:33:16  Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 2:18

17:40:01  Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed    Bert Lucarelli, oboe Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Koch Intl 7187 5:15

17:46:41  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

17:53:10  Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 7:07

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:49  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 19:05

18:31:02  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January Op 37 # 1 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 5:23

18:38:35  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February Op 37 # 2 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 2:58

18:43:06  Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2  Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 10:11

18:54:43  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12  London Symphony Richard Bonynge DeutGram 469376 4:07

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:27  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto  H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 25:05

19:32:07  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 27:10

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Stefan Willich, conductor; Frank Rosenwein, oboe

Gioacchino Rossini L’italiana in Algeri: Overture

Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E Flat K 543

21:13:23  Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40   Herman Krebbers, violin Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 47:03

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Martina Arroyo

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:31  Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11    Ying Quartet  Telarc 80685 6:57

23:09:29  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 Op 9 # 3 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 6:45

23:16:14  Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann  D 911 Jonas Kaufmann, tenor   Sony 379565 3:48

23:21:14  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2  K 280 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 9:52

23:31:06  Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46    Orch de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 6:53

23:38:21  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie     Les Délices  Délices 2013 5:17

23:43:39  Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37 # 3 Latvian Radio Choir  Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 6:06

23:49:45  George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night'    Michael Tilson Thomas, piano   CBS 39699 4:19

23:54:37  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 2:55

23:57:49  Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 2:24

 

 