WCLV Program Guide 01-30-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Women's Dance, from Aleko London Symphony Orchestra; Andre Previn, conductor Album: Rachmaninov, Symphonic Dances Op. 45 EMI 69025 Music: 4:37

Sean Michael Salamon: June dances for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet & Piano Yi Xiang, flute; Bethany Lawrence, oboe; Jacob Meyer, clarinet; Jenny Huang, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 8:11

Radiohead (arr. Sybarite5): No Surprises sybarite5 Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:54

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op. 1 Daniil Trifanov, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 30:20

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Movement 1 Noctuelles Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Beautiful Starry Night - Jean-Yves Thibaudet Plays Ravel Decca 448618 Music: 4:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.3 Fabio Bidini, piano; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:20

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10 New York Principals The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 20:17

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau Bertrand Chamayou, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:51

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:58 Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 34:43

02:37:46 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

02:59:34 Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano Allan Vogel, oboe Delos 3136 24:18

03:28:39 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 43:50

04:15:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 K 332 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 26:52

04:46:12 Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 3 Op 44 # 1 Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82 28:37

05:19:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 31:04

05:51:36 Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 8:17

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:39 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 3:13

06:12:52 Felix Mendelssohn: Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12 Juilliard String Quartet Sony 60579 3:49

06:18:53 Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle Julie Andrijesky, violin Les Délices Délices 2012 10:10

06:30:03 Francis Poulenc: Un soir de neige Robert Shaw Festival Singers (summer workshop ens., France) Robert Shaw Telarc 80408 6:39

06:43:55 Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon H 4:1 Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Sony 48061 10:12

06:56:09 Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 3:12

07:03:54 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 2:32

07:08:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 Op 23 # 5 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:39

07:15:30 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 8:23

07:26:32 Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Aubade Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:43

07:31:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 4:43

07:41:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 12:23

07:55:43 Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 4:19

08:08:20 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

08:18:57 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 10:30

08:31:15 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 4:03

08:40:47 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Alice Chalifoux, harp Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 10:31

08:53:36 Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Medley Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 8:50

09:08:41 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 16:09

09:28:52 Dennis Wilson: Fawlty Towers: Theme United Kingdom Symphony Harry Rabinowitz RCA 60470 4:24

09:36:35 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 4:14

09:43:13 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887 10:00

09:55:45 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Villagers London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 8412 4:25

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 2334 2:47

10:05:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4 BWV 1017 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:38

10:09:54 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie Op 49 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388 13:08

10:24:25 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 453432 6:56

10:33:25 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

10:43:00 Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8 Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne James Conlon EMI 56784 6:26

10:52:25 William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Sonata Op 46 Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596 23:15

11:18:01 Karl Goldmark: Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding' National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 15:46

11:36:33 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 10 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 9:12

11:46:54 Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

12:06:25 Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Bert Lucarelli, oboe Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Koch Intl 7282 9:18

12:17:59 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 10:43

12:30:14 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

12:39:30 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 7:34

12:49:32 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony Op 18 # 2 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 8:47

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:46 Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto Op 85 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 28:15

13:31:37 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

13:49:06 Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words Op 22 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 8:12

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Modest Mussorgsky: In the Village Vovka Ashkenazy, piano Album: Mussorgsky Songs, Vol. 4 Conifer 51274 Music: 4:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasia in C Minor, Op. 80 Lori Sims, piano; Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Westminster Choir; Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus; Joe Miller, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC Music: 18:46

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jessie J. Marshall from Tallahassee, FL Music: 8:13

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:37

Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov): Night on Bald Mountain Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:47

Franz Schubert: 11 Ecossaises D781 Imogen Cooper, piano Album: Imogen Cooper - Schubert Live - Volume 1 Avie 2156 Music: 4:14

Matthew Jackfert: On the Shores of Qingdao Diego Gabete-Rodriguez, violin; West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra; Mitchell Arnold, conductor West Virginia University College of Creative Arts School of Music, Lyell B. Clay Theatre, Morgantown, WV Music: 9:11

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Ensemble Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:45

Joseph Haydn: Variations in F minor, H.XVII:6 Imogen Cooper, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:59

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:21 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:00

16:07:48 Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:48

16:14:00 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53 Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:06

16:29:29 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:47

16:35:59 Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223641 4:49

16:43:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso Op 62 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:36

16:52:32 Traditional: On a Cold Winter's Day Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harm Mundi 907325 4:08

17:04:39 Henry Purcell: King Arthur: What power art thou & Chorus of Cold People Monteverdi Choir Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 88056 6:18

17:13:28 Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 10:21

17:27:09 Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45

17:33:16 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from 'Winter' Concerto Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 2:18

17:40:01 Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed Bert Lucarelli, oboe Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Koch Intl 7187 5:15

17:46:41 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

17:53:10 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter Almeda Trio Albany 1386 7:07

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:49 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 19:05

18:31:02 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January Op 37 # 1 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 5:23

18:38:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February Op 37 # 2 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 2:58

18:43:06 Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 10:11

18:54:43 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12 London Symphony Richard Bonynge DeutGram 469376 4:07

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:27 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 25:05

19:32:07 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 27:10

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Stefan Willich, conductor; Frank Rosenwein, oboe

Gioacchino Rossini L’italiana in Algeri: Overture

Richard Strauss Oboe Concerto in D

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E Flat K 543

21:13:23 Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40 Herman Krebbers, violin Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 47:03

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Martina Arroyo

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Ying Quartet Telarc 80685 6:57

23:09:29 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 Op 9 # 3 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 6:45

23:16:14 Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann D 911 Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 379565 3:48

23:21:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 K 280 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 9:52

23:31:06 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Orch de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 6:53

23:38:21 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie Les Délices Délices 2013 5:17

23:43:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37 # 3 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 6:06

23:49:45 George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699 4:19

23:54:37 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:55

23:57:49 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:24