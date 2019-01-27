WCLV Program Guide 01-27-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:12

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:18

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:20

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 11:03

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 1:09

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 5006) 6:40

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 6:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:25

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 4:50

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 6:38

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Christoph Eschenbach; David Fray, piano

Weber: Overture to ‘Der Freischütz’

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor Op 21

Mendelssohn: Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream Op 21

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Major Op 90 ‘Italian’

Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe, Suite No. 2--Jean Martinon, conductor (RCA 1964)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis; Soloist: Kent Tritle, organ

Hector Berlioz: Overture to ‘Les francs juges’

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique--Leonard Bernstein

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Vox Luminis - Bach reached back to the Lutheran polychoral tradition for his motets, and the award-winning Belgian group (conducted by Lionel Meunier) makes a passionate case for their beauty



06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem-Kyrie from Requiem K 626 Edith Mathis, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4795448 9:36

06:17:09 Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Frank Lopardo, tenor Atlanta Symphony & Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80627 10:39

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipe Organs Alive - Concert performances from near and far keep the King of Instruments in the spotlight

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Toccata in d, BuxWV 155 Craig Cramer (2001 Lively-Fulcher/St. Olaf Catholic Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 4/28/12)

HEALEY WILLAN: Prelude on Slane Schuyler Robinson (2013 Dyer/Christ the King Cathedral, Lexington, KY) PD Archive (r. 5/14/17)

WILLIAM WALTON (trans. Winpenny): Spitfire Prelude & Fugue Yun Kyong Kim (2013 Dyer/Cathedral of Christ the King, Lexington, KY) PD Archive (r. 5/8/15)

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Scherzo, Op. 2. OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Meditation No. 6, fr Meditations on the Mysteries of the Holy Trinity Glenn Tucker (1927 Skinner-1955 Aeolian-Skinner/Hill Auditorium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI) PD Archive (r. 11/19/13)

AARON DAVID MILLER: Fantasy on Lobe den Herren Bradley Hunter Welch (2001 Dyer/Church Street United Methodist Church, Knoxville, TN) PD Archive (r. 2/3/15)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Visit with Michael Barone - Pipedreams host Michael Barone stopped by our studios during the recent Organ Historical Society Convention, and we shared a wide-ranging conversation about his storied career in public radio; the genesis of the wonderful program he created 35 years ago; and of course, lots of great choral and organ music.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Old & New Acquaintances III

Michel Lambert: “Vos mespris chaques jour” Les Délices (Debra Nagy, baroque oboe; Mélisande Corriveau, viola da gamba; Eric Milnes, harpsichord) (Navona 6195 CD) 2:55

Joseph Kosma: “Autumn Leaves” Les Délices (Debra Nagy, baroque oboe; Mélisande Corriveau, viola da gamba; Eric Milnes, harpsichord) (Navona 6195 CD) 1:52

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Movements 2 & 3 Tessa Lark, violin; City Music Cleveland Orchestra/Avner Dorman (private recording of City Music CD) 18:03

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse Op.57 – Maryla Jonas, piano (Sony 91782 CD) 5:42

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz in B-minor, op.posth.69/2 Maryla Jonas, piano – (Sony 91782 CD) 2:58

Errollyn Wallen: Woogie Boogie Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano (Cedille 182 CD) 2:26

Sergei Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No.4: Finale allegro vivace Daniil Trifonov, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DG4835335 CD) 9:24

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 18:07

10:22:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 15:50

10:40:48 Michael Praetorius: Missa gantz Teudsch: Gloria Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 4795448 7:33

10:50:04 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings Op 5 # 10 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 5:31

10:56:33 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 2:58

11:01:00 Thomas Crequillon: Andreas Christi famulus Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 5:46

11:08:44 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 19:05

11:30:31 Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata BWV 1037 Wilbert Hazelzet, flute Glossa 920802 12:03

11:44:09 John Taverner: O splendor gloriae Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 12:47

11:57:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1006 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 2:46

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor - Voyage at Sea Gala

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer - Santa Cecilia Orchestra of Rome ; Soloists: Martha Argerich, and Anthony Pappano, pianos

Giuseppe Verdi: Sinfonia from Aida

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3--Martha Argerich, piano

Maurice Ravel: Little Ugly Girl--Martha Argerich and Anthony Pappano, piano

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome

Jean Sibelius: Valse Triste

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, recorded live in Severance Hall

Gerhard Siegel, tenor (Tristan)

Nina Stemme, soprano (Isolde)

Okka von der Damerau, mezzo- soprano (Brangäne) – Cleveland Orchestra debut

Ain Anger, bass (King Marke)

Markus Eiche, baritone (Kurwenal)

Sean Michael Plumb, baritone (Melot)

Matthew Plenk, tenor (Young Sailor/Shepherd)

RICHARD WAGNER: Tristan and Isolde: Act 1



18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 1, 2018 - From the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Highwood, Illinois, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all Chicago-area young musicians, including a fantastic teenage piano trio playing Cassado and seven members of the Percussion Scholarship Group of Chicago

Trio Keluvaina Piano Trio of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (pianist, Kimberly Han (16), violinist, Rebecca Moy (17), and cellist, Haddon Kay (18)) performs the third movement, Recitativo - Rondo: Allegro vivo, from Piano Trio in C Major by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966).

13-year-old cellist William Tan from Hinsdale, Illinois performs the second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Percussion Scholarship Group from Chicago, Illinois, coached by Patsy Dash and Douglas Waddell (Angelica Lorenzo, 16; Allen Dai, 17; Bella Villasenor, 17; Sui Lin Tam, 17; Avi Gotskind, 15; Gregory Phifer, 16; and Sean C. Edwards, 16) performs “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

17-year-old pianist George Dalianis from Park Ridge, Illinois performs Nocturne, Op. 48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Estrellita” by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:06 Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto Jacqueline Du Pré, cello Cleveland Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI 55528 26:29

19:31:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds K 361 London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 44:30

20:18:12 Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto Emmanuel Pahud, flute Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman EMI 57563 38:20

20:58:57 Igor Stravinsky: Valse Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 1:58

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Birch Whispers Bridgett Crocker Emerson, flute; Jocelyn Chang, harp (CCG 09-08-02) 9:07

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Concerto (1993) Nicholas Underhill, piano; Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Válek, cond. (MMC 2077) 29:00

21:52:54 Sir Edward Elgar: Dream Children Op 43 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 7:03

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Redesigning Public Education Systems for Today’s (and Tomorrow’s) World - Linda Darling Hammond, Ph.D.; President/CEO: Learning Policy Institute

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:31 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:55

23:07:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum K 339 Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:02

23:12:30 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

23:17:12 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

23:23:53 Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50 Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 10:08

23:34:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 K 320 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 6:24

23:41:06 Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:49

23:45:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: Canzonetta from Violin Concerto Op 35 Yehudi Menuhin, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult Warner 1 6:39

23:53:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 4:51

23:58:35 William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 2:18