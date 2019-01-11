WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 in D Major: Movements 3 & 4 Jeffrey Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita/Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 4:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 20:13

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Osmo Vänskä, conductor The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD Music: 4:11

Paquito D'Rivera: Tembandumba Paquito D'Rivera, narrator; Young People's Chorus of New York City; Francisco Nunez, artistic directo and founder Album: Transient Glory III Cantaloupe Music 21113 Music: 6:55

Rafael Bullumba Landestoy: Fantasia Dominicana: Parts 1 & 2 Martin Soderberg, piano Album: Piano Music of Rafael Landestoy Martin Soderberg NA Music: 7:55

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, "Moonlight": Movement 1 Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 66301 Music: 4:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Joshua Roman, cello The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 17:44

Thomas Dorsey: Take my Hand, Precious Lord Eliran Avni, piano; Hassan Anderson, oboe UCCS Presents/Classical 88.7 KCME/Adventure Culture Fund, Ent Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 4:52

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Opus 43: Movements 3 & 4 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:47

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:52 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Nashville Symphony Chorus Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 570716 33:31

02:37:00 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 22:22

03:04:01 Aaron Copland: Hear Ye! Hear Ye! London Sinfonietta Oliver Knussen Argo 443203 32:18

03:38:22 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 44:51

04:27:36 Giovanni Palestrina: Mass 'Pope Marcellus' Westminster Abbey Choir Simon Preston Archiv 415517 31:57

05:00:56 Anton Reicha: Wind Quintet No. 25 Albert Schweitzer Quintet CPO 999028 22:32

05:27:12 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

05:50:35 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:53 Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem Op 9 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:25

06:13:33 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

06:22:28 Edward White: Puffin' Billy New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:38

06:27:43 Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 7:04

06:43:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387 10:13

06:54:58 Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 4:16

07:01:28 Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:17

07:07:15 Chris Marshall: Bluestone Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 5:48

07:14:56 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois TWV 43:G7 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 8:51

07:28:06 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 2:58

07:32:12 Johann Strauss Jr: Nightingale Polka Op 222 Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 3:03

07:39:43 Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 6:45

07:47:12 Joseph Hellmesberger Sr: Ball Scene New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 5:40

07:55:08 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

08:08:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 6:01

08:16:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4796018 8:04

08:29:50 Yin Chengzong: Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto Lang Lang, piano China Philharmonic Long Yu DeutGram 8233 3:30

08:33:49 Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma Jonas Kaufmann, tenor St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Sony 509249 3:04

08:42:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi BWV 978 Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272 7:04

08:50:39 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2 American String Project MSR 1386 4:03

08:55:43 John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme Tim Morrison, trumpet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

09:06:50 Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

09:27:32 Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 4:15

09:33:08 Joseph Haydn: Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12 Janice Watson, soprano Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 592 3:39

09:44:57 Samuel Scheidt: Galliard Battaglia Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 1:33

09:49:38 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Octave BWV 1080 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano (Fr.1957- rhymes with "hey THARR") DeutGram 10765 2:16

10:04:18 Alexander Scriabin: Canon English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:51

10:09:00 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06

10:21:03 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 50 Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 5:19

10:32:15 Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle Op 16 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 4:36

10:40:15 Pablo de Sarasate: Navarra Op 33 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 6:46

10:50:50 Friedrich Witt: Jena Symphony Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 25:35

11:19:10 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro Op 134 Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 12:27

11:35:39 Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151 9:52

11:52:54 Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 5:00

12:06:36 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

12:20:25 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 S 515 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur EMI 64850 10:35

12:39:00 Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4 Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

12:47:09 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:58

12:53:26 Richard Rodgers: Cinderella: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:37

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 47334 31:06

13:38:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 K 385 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Josef Krips Philips 4788977 18:03

13:57:04 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 2:43

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Cosi fan tutte Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi fan tutte – Highlights Erato 94821 Music: 4:33

Hildegard von Bingen (arr. Marianne Pfau): Three Antiphons Arnaud Sussman, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:15

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Paul Huang, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 22:58

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Magic Flute Overture Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 5:52

Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Movement 3 Riffs Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Vienna Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein: The Best of All Possible Worlds DG 11878 Music: 4:29

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto in D Major Hob. XVIII, No. 11 Rudolf Buchbinder, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Rudolf Buchbinder, conductor Musikverein, Golden Hall, Vienna, Austria Music: 20:19

Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA: James Stern, violin; Nathan Williams, clarinet; Audrey Andrist, piano The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY Music: 11:37

Joan Tower: Copperwave for Brass Quintet Tim McCarthy, trumpet; Chris Boulais, trumpet; Cort Roberts, horn; Jacob Musquiz, trombone; Justin Bain, bass trombone Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:33

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:52 Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 Op 42 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 503293 7:00

16:08:45 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 2:21

16:13:23 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

16:29:45 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano (Jap. 1982- CIPC Gold 2003) Hortus 113 3:46

16:35:30 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo Op 19 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 4:04

16:42:03 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

16:52:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache Florence Foster Jenkins, sop? RCA 61175 3:37

16:58:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance K 605/1 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 1:47

17:03:44 Saverio Mercadante: Russian Rondo from Flute Concerto Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 6:50

17:21:51 Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 2:27

17:26:49 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

17:37:57 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring Almeda Trio Albany 1386 4:43

17:44:45 Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring Op 32 # 3 Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300 3:19

17:54:54 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:48 Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' Op 11 Thomas Hampson, baritone Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56878 19:17

18:31:51 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32

18:37:47 Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:04

18:42:20 Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 13:04

18:56:42 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:07

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:19 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

19:30:23 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64a Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:43 Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 17:29

20:20:09 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

20:38:55 Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 45 H 15:29 Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535 16:32

20:56:06 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:45

21:03:25 Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra Op 10 Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn EMI 62590 12:27

21:17:43 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 7:02

21:25:43 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 Op 38 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448 7:41

21:37:28 Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 Concerto Copenhagen Andrew Manze Chandos 550 10:32

21:50:00 Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 Op 25 New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 45:45

22:36:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from String Quintet No. 3 K 515 Pinchas Zukerman, viola Tokyo String Quartet RCA 60940 9:55

22:48:58 Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides Op 73 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 9:50

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26 K 537 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 6:34

23:08:36 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

23:13:07 Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 # 1 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 1:41

23:16:19 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

23:24:29 Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies Anne Queffélec, piano Virgin 90754 9:12

23:35:16 Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 8:27

23:43:44 Jorge Cardoso: Milonga Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:43

23:48:28 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Elina Garanca, mezzo Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:55:58 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:20