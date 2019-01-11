© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2019

Published January 11, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 in D Major: Movements 3 & 4 Jeffrey Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita/Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 4:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 20:13

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Osmo Vänskä, conductor The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD Music: 4:11

Paquito D'Rivera: Tembandumba Paquito D'Rivera, narrator; Young People's Chorus of New York City; Francisco Nunez, artistic directo and founder Album: Transient Glory III Cantaloupe Music 21113 Music: 6:55

Rafael Bullumba Landestoy: Fantasia Dominicana: Parts 1 & 2 Martin Soderberg, piano Album: Piano Music of Rafael Landestoy Martin Soderberg NA Music: 7:55

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, "Moonlight": Movement 1 Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 66301 Music: 4:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Joshua Roman, cello The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 17:44

Thomas Dorsey: Take my Hand, Precious Lord  Eliran Avni, piano; Hassan Anderson, oboe UCCS Presents/Classical 88.7 KCME/Adventure Culture Fund, Ent Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 4:52

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Opus 43: Movements 3 & 4 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:47

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:52  Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition    Nashville Symphony Chorus Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 570716 33:31

02:37:00  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94     Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 22:22

03:04:01  Aaron Copland: Hear Ye! Hear Ye!     London Sinfonietta Oliver Knussen Argo 443203 32:18

03:38:22  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68    Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 44:51

04:27:36  Giovanni Palestrina: Mass 'Pope Marcellus'    Westminster Abbey Choir  Simon Preston Archiv 415517 31:57

05:00:56  Anton Reicha: Wind Quintet No. 25     Albert Schweitzer Quintet  CPO 999028 22:32

05:27:12  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

05:50:35  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80178 8:03

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:53  Maurice Duruflé: Sanctus from Requiem Op 9   Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:25

06:13:33  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

06:22:28  Edward White: Puffin' Billy     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:38

06:27:43  Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107   Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 7:04

06:43:11  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106   Igor Levit, piano   Sony 370387 10:13

06:54:58  Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves    La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 4:16

07:01:28  Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King'     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:17

07:07:15  Chris Marshall: Bluestone    Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 5:48

07:14:56  Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois  TWV 43:G7  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 8:51

07:28:06  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4791728 2:58

07:32:12  Johann Strauss Jr: Nightingale Polka Op 222    Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 3:03

07:39:43  Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves     Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9362 6:45

07:47:12  Joseph Hellmesberger Sr: Ball Scene     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 5:40

07:55:08  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:52

08:08:15  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 6:01

08:16:01  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74    Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4796018 8:04

08:29:50  Yin Chengzong: Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto    Lang Lang, piano China Philharmonic Long Yu DeutGram 8233 3:30

08:33:49  Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma    Jonas Kaufmann, tenor St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Sony 509249 3:04

08:42:08  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi  BWV 978 Cyprien Katsaris, piano   Sony 66272 7:04

08:50:39  Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2  American String Project  MSR 1386 4:03

08:55:43  John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme    Tim Morrison, trumpet  Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

09:06:50  Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

09:27:32  Cole Porter: Can-Can: Overture     London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 4:15

09:33:08  Joseph Haydn: Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12    Janice Watson, soprano Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 592 3:39

09:44:57  Samuel Scheidt: Galliard Battaglia     Canadian Brass  Steinway 30008 1:33

09:49:38  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:35  Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Octave  BWV 1080 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano (Fr.1957-  rhymes with "hey THARR")   DeutGram 10765 2:16

10:04:18  Alexander Scriabin: Canon     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:51

10:09:00  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06

10:21:03  Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 50   Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 5:19

10:32:15  Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle Op 16   Shannon Lee, violin  Telarc 80695 4:36

10:40:15  Pablo de Sarasate: Navarra Op 33   Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 6:46

10:50:50  Friedrich Witt: Jena Symphony     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 25:35

11:19:10  Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro Op 134   Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 12:27

11:35:39  Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 9151 9:52

11:52:54  Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning     Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 5:00

12:06:36  Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

12:20:25  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2  S 515  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur EMI 64850 10:35

12:39:00  Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

12:47:09  Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:58

12:53:26  Richard Rodgers: Cinderella: Overture     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:37

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19   Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 47334 31:06

13:38:18  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35  K 385  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Josef Krips Philips 4788977 18:03

13:57:04  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 2:43

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Cosi fan tutte Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi fan tutte – Highlights Erato 94821 Music: 4:33

Hildegard von Bingen (arr. Marianne Pfau): Three Antiphons Arnaud Sussman, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:15

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Paul Huang, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 22:58

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Magic Flute Overture Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 5:52

Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Movement 3 Riffs Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Vienna Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein: The Best of All Possible Worlds DG 11878 Music: 4:29

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto in D Major Hob. XVIII, No. 11 Rudolf Buchbinder, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Rudolf Buchbinder, conductor Musikverein, Golden Hall, Vienna, Austria Music: 20:19

Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA: James Stern, violin; Nathan Williams, clarinet; Audrey Andrist, piano The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY Music: 11:37

Joan Tower: Copperwave for Brass Quintet Tim McCarthy, trumpet; Chris Boulais, trumpet; Cort Roberts, horn; Jacob Musquiz, trombone; Justin Bain, bass trombone Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:33

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:52  Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 Op 42    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 503293 7:00

16:08:45  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz     New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 2:21

16:13:23  Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

16:29:45  Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1    Kotaro Fukuma, piano (Jap. 1982-  CIPC Gold 2003)   Hortus 113 3:46

16:35:30  Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo Op 19    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 4:04

16:42:03  Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei    Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

16:52:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache    Florence Foster Jenkins, sop?   RCA 61175 3:37

16:58:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance  K 605/1  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429783 1:47

17:03:44  Saverio Mercadante: Russian Rondo from Flute Concerto    Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 6:50

17:21:51  Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 2:27

17:26:49  Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

17:37:57  Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 4:43

17:44:45  Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring Op 32 # 3 Daniell Revenaugh, piano   Seraphim 73300 3:19

17:54:54  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:48  Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' Op 11   Thomas Hampson, baritone Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56878 19:17

18:31:51  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32

18:37:47  Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz    Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 3:04

18:42:20  Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 13:04

18:56:42  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:07

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:19  Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

19:30:23  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64a    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:43  Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 17:29

20:20:09  Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

20:38:55  Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 45  H 15:29  Vienna Piano Trio  Nimbus 5535 16:32

20:56:06  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:45

21:03:25  Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra Op 10   Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn EMI 62590 12:27

21:17:43  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4793449 7:02

21:25:43  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 Op 38   Krystian Zimerman, piano   DeutGram 4795448 7:41

21:37:28  Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16     Concerto Copenhagen Andrew Manze Chandos 550 10:32

21:50:00  Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 Op 25    New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 45:45

22:36:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from String Quintet No. 3  K 515 Pinchas Zukerman, viola Tokyo String Quartet  RCA 60940 9:55

22:48:58  Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides Op 73    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 9:50

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:02  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26  K 537 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 6:34

23:08:36  Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

23:13:07  Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 # 1 Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 32664 1:41

23:16:19  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

23:24:29  Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies    Anne Queffélec, piano   Virgin 90754 9:12

23:35:16  Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85   Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 8:27

23:43:44  Jorge Cardoso: Milonga    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 4:43

23:48:28  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria    Elina Garanca, mezzo Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:55:58  Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:20

 