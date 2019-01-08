© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-08-2019

Published January 8, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edward Elgar: Chanson de Nuit, Op. 15, No. 1 English Sinfonia; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: English Sinfonia -- Sir Charles Groves MCA 25885 Music: 4:35

György Ranki: Don Quijote y Dulcinea Nicholas Daniel, oboe; Molly Morkoski, piano Adrian Spence, Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library, San Marino, CA Music: 6:20

Courtney Bryan: Blooming Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 5:34

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-flat major: Movement 2-4 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 30:53

Erich Korngold: Caprice fantastique (Wichtelmannchen) Sonja van Beek, violin; Andreas Frolich, piano Album: Korngold; Complete Works for Violin and Piano CPO 999709 Music: 4:37

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 7 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:41

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite, Op 11 Danbi Um, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Rosarian Academy, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 13:03

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.3 in C-sharp Minor, Op.39 Anna Han, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 7:41

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:04  Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46   David Oistrakh, violin London Symphony Jascha Horenstein Decca 4785437 31:08

02:33:42  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 25:15

03:02:07  Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2  S 171 Roberto Plano, piano   Azica 71222 16:15

03:21:58  Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7  WAB 107  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 67:35

04:32:37  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62  H 16:52 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 11952 19:38

04:55:52  Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op 32    Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 22:55

05:21:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 25:50

05:48:51  William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings     City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9595 9:56

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:32  Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2    Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 4:18

06:14:26  Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2  H 2:34 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin  EMI 56577 7:15

06:22:36  Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

06:29:58  Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 7:17

06:42:17  Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso  S 213  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 8:29

06:52:25  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 4759101 3:48

06:57:14  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines'     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:33

07:04:12  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance     New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 3:57

07:09:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 7:31

07:19:37  Marie-Auguste Durand: Waltz No. 1 Op 83   John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80391 3:42

07:25:12  Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:47

07:29:15  Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden     Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 4:56

07:42:16  Alan Hovhaness: Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355    Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 10:01

07:55:17  Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title     Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 2:50

08:08:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 373 Peter-Lukas Graf, flute English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Brilliant 93290 6:26

08:17:29  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:22

08:32:02  Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi     Festival Orchestra of Mexico Enrique Bátiz Naxos 550838 7:02

08:45:56  Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 9:25

08:57:09  Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 6:47

09:09:05  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1    André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 18:21

09:30:18  Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

09:43:59  Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4     Orchestra of St Luke's Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 7062 8:28

09:55:42  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow'    Chanticleer   Warner 574272 3:50

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:25  Moritz Moszkowski: By the Cradle Op 58 # 30  San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 2:08

10:03:07  Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby Op 35 # 2 Gil Shaham, violin   Canary 10 2:28

10:07:30  Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 10   Vladimir Feltsman, piano London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44818 15:36

10:25:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello  WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano   Decca 436834 4:38

10:31:26  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 Op 39    London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 5:01

10:40:32  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture     Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

10:52:00  Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 29:20

11:22:50  Aaron Copland: Music for Movies     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 15:04

11:40:01  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54

11:52:09  Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 6:44

12:07:16  Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches     Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 11:46

12:21:50  Camille Saint-Saëns: Phaëthon Op 39    Royal Philharmonic Christian Badea Telarc 80274 8:45

12:32:53  Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande  BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 4795534 4:39

12:41:55  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings     Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

12:53:06  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:59  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88    Berlin Philharmonic Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4795448 35:39

13:38:22  Robert Schumann: Konzertstück Op 86    Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 18:18

13:58:04  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies'     Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901502 1:21

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP. 100 Judy Dines, flute; Hassan Anderson, oboe; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Joshua Hood, bassoon; Amanda Collins, French horn; Terrence Wilson, piano Gateways Music Festival, Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester, NY Music: 18:53

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per Sua Altezza Reale di Sassonia, RV 576 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:20

Valerie Coleman: Rubispheres No. 1 Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago IL Music: 13:32

Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Play Azica 71287 Music: 04:18

Antonin Dvorak: Mazurek Op. 49 Scott St. John, violin ROCO St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:55

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat major, Op. 148, D. 897 Sasha Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Domo, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:27

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville TN Music: 24:58

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:47  Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 4:48

16:07:28  Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 14   Cristina Ortiz, piano Fine Arts Quartet  Naxos 572904 5:13

16:15:19  Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 13:04

16:30:17  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Berlin German Opera Orchestra Karl Böhm DeutGram 4796018 4:15

16:38:12  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 867 3:00

16:43:09  Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 79 # 2 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Azica 71214 7:30

16:52:55  Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:00

16:58:03  Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum: Prélude     Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 1:52

17:04:25  Anton Arensky: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32   Yefim Bronfman, piano   Sony 53269 5:53

17:18:05  Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland    Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:40

17:24:55  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances    Netherlands Radio Chorus Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Igor Markevitch Philips 4788977 11:09

17:41:13  Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum    Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38

17:47:24  Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne 7792 3:15

17:52:49  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:29  Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 19:55

18:32:07  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E-Flat  Kk 403 Stephen Marchionda, guitar   MDG 9031587 5:02

18:39:20  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D  Kk 29 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 5:04

18:46:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32  K 318  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

18:55:54  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F  Kk 445 Sergei Babayan, piano   ProPiano 224506 2:38

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:58  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107    Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Atma 2617 25:08

19:30:19  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite     New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 26:54

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:32  Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in E-Flat Op 6 # 2  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9791 17:48

20:20:26  Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 100   Vladimir Spivakov, violin   Capriccio 71082 21:42

20:44:12  Einojuhani Rautavaara: Garden of Spaces     Helsinki Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Ondine 1041 13:31

20:58:35  Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito    Mirian Conti, piano (Argentine/Amer. based in NYC)   Steinway 30010 1:15

21:02:56  Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f Op 79   Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

21:19:36  Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1]    Roberto Plano, piano   Concerto 2069 7:06

21:28:08  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10  K 74  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

21:38:13  George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2  HWV 302 Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553430 8:41

21:48:27  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 Op 141    Cleveland Orchestra Kurt Sanderling Erato 45815 50:35

22:39:51  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Joshua Smith, flute   S&W 1 9:45

22:51:59  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 8:09

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:17  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade'  S 560/7 Evgeny Kissin, piano   RCA 58420 6:15

23:09:33  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:18

23:14:52  Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie    Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 6:33

23:22:47  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 8:15

23:31:03  Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet Op 56    Daedalus Quartet  Bridge 9202 9:38

23:41:41  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93    Trio Parnassus  MDG 3307 6:33

23:48:14  Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:51:49  John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine'     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 907419 3:57

23:56:19  Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:21

 

 

 