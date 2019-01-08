WCLV Program Guide 01-08-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edward Elgar: Chanson de Nuit, Op. 15, No. 1 English Sinfonia; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: English Sinfonia -- Sir Charles Groves MCA 25885 Music: 4:35

György Ranki: Don Quijote y Dulcinea Nicholas Daniel, oboe; Molly Morkoski, piano Adrian Spence, Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library, San Marino, CA Music: 6:20

Courtney Bryan: Blooming Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 5:34

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-flat major: Movement 2-4 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 30:53

Erich Korngold: Caprice fantastique (Wichtelmannchen) Sonja van Beek, violin; Andreas Frolich, piano Album: Korngold; Complete Works for Violin and Piano CPO 999709 Music: 4:37

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 7 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:41

Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite, Op 11 Danbi Um, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Rosarian Academy, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 13:03

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No.3 in C-sharp Minor, Op.39 Anna Han, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 7:41

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:04 Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46 David Oistrakh, violin London Symphony Jascha Horenstein Decca 4785437 31:08

02:33:42 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 25:15

03:02:07 Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2 S 171 Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222 16:15

03:21:58 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 WAB 107 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 67:35

04:32:37 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 H 16:52 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 11952 19:38

04:55:52 Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op 32 Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 22:55

05:21:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 25:50

05:48:51 William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9595 9:56

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:32 Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 4:18

06:14:26 Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 H 2:34 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin EMI 56577 7:15

06:22:36 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

06:29:58 Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 7:17

06:42:17 Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso S 213 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 8:29

06:52:25 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 3:48

06:57:14 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:33

07:04:12 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 3:57

07:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 7:31

07:19:37 Marie-Auguste Durand: Waltz No. 1 Op 83 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 3:42

07:25:12 Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:47

07:29:15 Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 4:56

07:42:16 Alan Hovhaness: Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 10:01

07:55:17 Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 2:50

08:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 373 Peter-Lukas Graf, flute English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Brilliant 93290 6:26

08:17:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:22

08:32:02 Blas Galindo: Sones de Mariachi Festival Orchestra of Mexico Enrique Bátiz Naxos 550838 7:02

08:45:56 Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 9:25

08:57:09 Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 6:47

09:09:05 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 18:21

09:30:18 Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

09:43:59 Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 Orchestra of St Luke's Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 7062 8:28

09:55:42 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow' Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:50

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:25 Moritz Moszkowski: By the Cradle Op 58 # 30 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 2:08

10:03:07 Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby Op 35 # 2 Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 2:28

10:07:30 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 10 Vladimir Feltsman, piano London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44818 15:36

10:25:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 4:38

10:31:26 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 Op 39 London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 5:01

10:40:32 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

10:52:00 Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 29:20

11:22:50 Aaron Copland: Music for Movies St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 15:04

11:40:01 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 10:54

11:52:09 Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2 Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 6:44

12:07:16 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 11:46

12:21:50 Camille Saint-Saëns: Phaëthon Op 39 Royal Philharmonic Christian Badea Telarc 80274 8:45

12:32:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 4:39

12:41:55 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

12:53:06 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:59 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Berlin Philharmonic Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4795448 35:39

13:38:22 Robert Schumann: Konzertstück Op 86 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 18:18

13:58:04 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901502 1:21

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP. 100 Judy Dines, flute; Hassan Anderson, oboe; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Joshua Hood, bassoon; Amanda Collins, French horn; Terrence Wilson, piano Gateways Music Festival, Hochstein School of Music & Dance, Rochester, NY Music: 18:53

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per Sua Altezza Reale di Sassonia, RV 576 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:20

Valerie Coleman: Rubispheres No. 1 Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, Chicago IL Music: 13:32

Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Album: Play Azica 71287 Music: 04:18

Antonin Dvorak: Mazurek Op. 49 Scott St. John, violin ROCO St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:55

Franz Schubert: Notturno in E-flat major, Op. 148, D. 897 Sasha Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Jeffrey Kahane, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Domo, Fishtail, MT Music: 9:27

Jonathan Leshnoff: Concerto for Guitar Jason Vieaux, guitar Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville TN Music: 24:58

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:47 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 4:48

16:07:28 Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 14 Cristina Ortiz, piano Fine Arts Quartet Naxos 572904 5:13

16:15:19 Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 13:04

16:30:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Berlin German Opera Orchestra Karl Böhm DeutGram 4796018 4:15

16:38:12 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 3:00

16:43:09 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 79 # 2 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 7:30

16:52:55 Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:00

16:58:03 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum: Prélude Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 1:52

17:04:25 Anton Arensky: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32 Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 53269 5:53

17:18:05 Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:40

17:24:55 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Netherlands Radio Chorus Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Igor Markevitch Philips 4788977 11:09

17:41:13 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38

17:47:24 Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne 7792 3:15

17:52:49 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:29 Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 19:55

18:32:07 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E-Flat Kk 403 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 5:02

18:39:20 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D Kk 29 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 5:04

18:46:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 K 318 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

18:55:54 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F Kk 445 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 2:38

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:58 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Atma 2617 25:08

19:30:19 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 26:54

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:32 Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in E-Flat Op 6 # 2 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9791 17:48

20:20:26 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 100 Vladimir Spivakov, violin Capriccio 71082 21:42

20:44:12 Einojuhani Rautavaara: Garden of Spaces Helsinki Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Ondine 1041 13:31

20:58:35 Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito Mirian Conti, piano (Argentine/Amer. based in NYC) Steinway 30010 1:15

21:02:56 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f Op 79 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

21:19:36 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 7:06

21:28:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 K 74 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

21:38:13 George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 HWV 302 Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553430 8:41

21:48:27 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 Op 141 Cleveland Orchestra Kurt Sanderling Erato 45815 50:35

22:39:51 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute S&W 1 9:45

22:51:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 8:09

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:17 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 6:15

23:09:33 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:18

23:14:52 Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 6:33

23:22:47 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 8:15

23:31:03 Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet Op 56 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202 9:38

23:41:41 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 6:33

23:48:14 Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:51:49 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 3:57

23:56:19 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:21