WCLV Program Guide 12-05-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Sinfonia No. 9 and Three-Part Sinfonia No. 12 Jeffery Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jauchzet frohlocket, from 'Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Swedish Radio Chorus; Swedish Radio Orchestra; Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 08:10

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 8 Movement 2 and 3 (selected movements) JACK Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:46

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC Music: 23:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major Movement 2 Allegretto Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Album: Prokofiev: The Sonatas for Piano Bridge 9298 Music: 04:14

Johannes Brahms, arr Frederich Hermann: Hungarian Dances: No. 4, No. 2, No. 1 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Ruth Boden, cello; Jay and Sandy Mauchley, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 11:22

Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare (The Son of the Virgin) Los Romeros Album: Christmas With Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 02:26

William James Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Los Romeros Album: Christmas With Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 01:41

Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol Alex Bigney, harp Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 00:55

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op. 63 Gil Shaham, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic Lionel Bringuier, conductor The Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 26:20

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:03:17 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 33:54

02:38:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 22:22

03:03:31 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 Michel Schwalbé, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 46:27

03:54:47 Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 11:29

04:08:01 Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques' Berlin Symphony Orchestra Claus Peter Flor RCA 7805 30:43

04:41:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat BWV 243 Carolyn Sampson, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901781 33:56

05:18:54 José Serebrier: Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen' Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 33:05

05:52:44 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings RV 114 Israel Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz MusicMasters 67096 5:50

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:20 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 4:20

06:13:47 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

06:23:20 Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 64 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 419431 5:56

06:35:05 Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

06:44:14 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 6:26

06:57:05 Fritz Kreisler: Toy Soldier's March James Ehnes, violin Analekta 3159 1:39

07:02:11 Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:53

07:14:10 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26

07:24:07 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101 6:06

07:35:47 Ola Gjeilo: The Ground Tenebrae (London choir fd.2001 by Nigel Short) Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 24646 3:35

07:45:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:05

08:05:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Salut Salon Warner 554295 3:49

08:14:12 George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 6:28

08:25:42 Erik Satie: Jack in the Box Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 5:43

08:35:58 Alexandre Desplat: The King's Speech: Theme Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 3:39

08:45:38 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 7:19

09:02:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

09:12:04 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

09:26:01 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 Op 5 # 6 Sir Angel Romero, guitar Telarc 80216 4:22

09:36:38 Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 3:34

09:45:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 7:49

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:15 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 6:26

10:14:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

10:26:59 Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 6:38

10:42:32 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

10:54:47 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 3:34

11:01:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

11:18:42 Alan Hovhaness: Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40b I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 8:35

11:27:49 Jean Sibelius: Berceuse Op 79 # 6 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:25

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:31:25 Traditional: Wexford Carol Brian Keith Johnson, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:59

11:35:24 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:53

11:39:18 Anonymous: Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:01

11:44:10 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night Robert Sullivan, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 5:24

11:49:35 John Joubert: There is no Rose Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:12

11:51:48 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:16

11:54:05 Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:15

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:04:39 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

12:12:27 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

12:21:00 William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 5:34

12:30:55 Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

12:40:58 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

12:54:30 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:11 Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony: Gretchen Boston Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4796018 22:55

13:31:57 Pablo de Sarasate: Caprice basque Op 24 Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 5:18

13:42:21 Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo Hamburg Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999366 10:08

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Stevens

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D major Op. 51, No. 1, D733, No. 1 Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, D. 485 Houston Symphony; Matthew Halls, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 29:37

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve W. from Quakertown, PA Music: ~6:52

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow) Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:19 (short excerpt)

Christopher Aspaas: 'Tis Winter St. Olaf Chapel Choir; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:29

David Brunner: Winter Changes Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:36

Bedrich Smetana: Trio in G minor, Op. 15 Yehuda Hanani, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Soovin Kim, violin Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Theater, Great Barrington, MA Music: 27:53

Michael Praetorius: Lo How a Rose 'Er Blooming Canadian Brass USNYPR, The Green Space, New York, NY Music: 0:59

Franz Schubert (arr. Federico Moreno Torroba): Ave Maria Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero, guitars; Concerto Malaga; Massimo Paris, conductor Album: Christmas with Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 6:57

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 7:49

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSC with Bill O’Connell

16:01:48 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:03

16:10:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:17

16:27:20 Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:30

16:36:52 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:52

16:46:15 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

17:05:47 Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 2:40

17:13:59 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell IMG 75962 7:32

17:27:04 Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:02

17:40:25 Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 5:14

17:52:09 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:21 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 Krystian Zimerman, piano Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 4795448 21:51

18:33:53 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:13

18:40:16 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 3:50

18:45:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture Op 117 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:29

18:55:36 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45 Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 19:30

19:25:05 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 32:13

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Kathie Stewart, flute; Olivier Brault, violin; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Rene Schiffer, cello] Johanna Novom, violin; Debra Nagy, oboe - Three Duels and a Wedding, February 2018

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute and Violin

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 202 ‘Wedding Cantata’

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No 2: Prelude and Gigue

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Violin and Oboe

21:19:47 Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 17:42

21:38:38 Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 19:45

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Tami Lee Hughes, violinist

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:21 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 1:38

23:02:58 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 8:12

23:11:38 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 9:12

23:22:09 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1 S 541/1 Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525 6:11

23:28:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 7:49

23:37:10 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:15

23:42:26 Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus Lisa Cowan, violin WCC 1009 7:35

23:50:02 Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne Op 19 # 4 Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 4:49

23:55:27 William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 2:52