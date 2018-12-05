© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 12-05-2018

Published December 5, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Sinfonia No. 9 and Three-Part Sinfonia No. 12 Jeffery Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jauchzet frohlocket, from 'Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Swedish Radio Chorus; Swedish Radio Orchestra; Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 08:10

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 8 Movement 2 and 3 (selected movements) JACK Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:46

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC Music: 23:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major Movement 2 Allegretto Anne-Marie McDermott, piano Album: Prokofiev: The Sonatas for Piano Bridge 9298 Music: 04:14

Johannes Brahms, arr Frederich Hermann: Hungarian Dances: No. 4, No. 2, No. 1 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Ruth Boden, cello; Jay and Sandy Mauchley, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 11:22

Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare (The Son of the Virgin) Los Romeros Album: Christmas With Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 02:26

William James Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Los Romeros Album: Christmas With Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 01:41

Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol Alex Bigney, harp Album: Mittens for Christmas Dorian 93236 Music: 00:55

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op. 63 Gil Shaham, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic Lionel Bringuier, conductor The Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 26:20

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:03:17  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31     Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 33:54

02:38:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4  K 218 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 22:22

03:03:31  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35   Michel Schwalbé, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 46:27

03:54:47  Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets    RIAS Chamber Chorus  Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 11:29

04:08:01  Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques'     Berlin Symphony Orchestra Claus Peter Flor RCA 7805 30:43

04:41:34  Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat  BWV 243 Carolyn Sampson, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901781 33:56

05:18:54  José Serebrier: Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen'     Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 33:05

05:52:44  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings  RV 114  Israel Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz MusicMasters 67096 5:50

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:20  Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 4:20

06:13:47  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

06:23:20  Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 64    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 419431 5:56

06:35:05  Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

06:44:14  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 6:26

06:57:05  Fritz Kreisler: Toy Soldier's March    James Ehnes, violin Analekta 3159 1:39

07:02:11  Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:53

07:14:10  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue    Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 5:26

07:24:07  Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'    Chicago Symphony Brass   CSO Res 9011101 6:06

07:35:47  Ola Gjeilo: The Ground    Tenebrae (London choir fd.2001 by Nigel Short) Chamber Orchestra of London  Decca 24646 3:35

07:45:23  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:05

08:05:17  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze     Salut Salon  Warner 554295 3:49

08:14:12  George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 6:28

08:25:42  Erik Satie: Jack in the Box    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 5:43

08:35:58  Alexandre Desplat: The King's Speech: Theme    Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet  Mercury 481217 3:39

08:45:38  Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84    Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 7:19

09:02:31  Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio  BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar   Telarc 80584 3:58

09:12:06  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 6  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

09:26:01  Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 Op 5 # 6 Sir Angel Romero, guitar Telarc 80216 4:22

09:36:38  Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte    Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 3:34

09:45:16  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3    Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 7:49

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:15  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 6:26

10:15:04  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

10:26:59  Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano     Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 6:38

10:42:32  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410    Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

10:54:47  Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 3:34

11:01:22  Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

11:18:42  Alan Hovhaness: Alleluia & Fugue for String Orchestra Op 40b    I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 8:35

11:27:49  Jean Sibelius: Berceuse Op 79 # 6 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 2:25

 

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:31:25  Traditional: Wexford Carol    Brian Keith Johnson, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:59

11:35:24  Franz Gruber: Silent Night    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:53

11:39:18  Anonymous: Personet hodie    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:01

11:44:10  Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night    Robert Sullivan, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 5:24

11:49:35  John Joubert: There is no Rose    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:12

11:51:48  William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:16

11:54:05  Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:15

 

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:04:39  George Walker: Lyric for Strings     Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

12:12:27  Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:02

12:21:00  William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept     United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 5:34

12:30:55  Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra     City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

12:40:58  Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ    Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

12:54:30  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:11  Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony: Gretchen     Boston Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4796018 22:55

13:31:57  Pablo de Sarasate: Caprice basque Op 24   Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 5:18

13:42:21  Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo     Hamburg Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999366 10:08

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Stevens

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D major Op. 51, No. 1, D733, No. 1 Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, D. 485 Houston Symphony; Matthew Halls, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 29:37

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve W. from Quakertown, PA Music: ~6:52

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow) Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:19 (short excerpt)

Christopher Aspaas: 'Tis Winter St. Olaf Chapel Choir; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:29

David Brunner: Winter Changes Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:36

Bedrich Smetana: Trio in G minor, Op. 15 Yehuda Hanani, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Soovin Kim, violin Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Theater, Great Barrington, MA Music: 27:53

Michael Praetorius: Lo How a Rose 'Er Blooming Canadian Brass USNYPR, The Green Space, New York, NY Music: 0:59

Franz Schubert (arr. Federico Moreno Torroba): Ave Maria Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero, guitars; Concerto Malaga; Massimo Paris, conductor Album: Christmas with Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 6:57

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 7:49

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSC with Bill O’Connell

16:01:48  Lowell Mason: Joy to the World     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:03

16:10:26  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:17

16:27:20  Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara     Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:30

16:36:52  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:52

16:46:15  Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse'     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

17:05:47  Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro    Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 2:40

17:13:59  Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell IMG 75962 7:32

17:27:04  Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City    Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:02

17:40:25  Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 5:14

17:52:09  Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:21  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2    Krystian Zimerman, piano Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 4795448 21:51

18:33:53  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:13

18:40:16  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 3:50

18:45:36  Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture Op 117    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:29

18:55:36  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll     Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45  Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 19:30

19:25:05  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 32:13

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Kathie Stewart, flute; Olivier Brault, violin; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Rene Schiffer, cello] Johanna Novom, violin; Debra Nagy, oboe - Three Duels and a Wedding, February 2018

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute and Violin

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 202 ‘Wedding Cantata’

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No 2: Prelude and Gigue

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Violin and Oboe

21:19:47  Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale     Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 17:42

21:38:38  Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite     Academy Ancient Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 901852 19:45

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Tami Lee Hughes, violinist

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:21  George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 1:38

23:02:58  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 8:12

23:11:38  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11    New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 10 9:12

23:22:09  Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 1  S 541/1 Jorge Bolet, piano   DeutGram 4779525 6:11

23:28:20  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto  K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 7:49

23:37:10  Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:15

23:42:26  Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus    Lisa Cowan, violin   WCC 1009 7:35

23:50:02  Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne Op 19 # 4 Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 4:49

23:55:27  William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries'    Denver Oldham, piano   Koch Intl 7084 2:52

 

 

 