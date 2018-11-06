© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-06-2018

Published November 6, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Oiseaux tristes ("Sad birds") Marius Van Paassen, piano Album: The animal in the 20th century piano music Attacca Babel 8950 Music: 4:30

Maurice Ravel: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in G Francois Dumont, piano; Texas Festival Orchestra; Ransom Wilson, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 21:04

Bela Bartok: Contrasts for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Sz. 111 Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Huan Yang, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 17:27

Jeff Scott: Titilayo Imani Winds: Valerie Coleman, flute; Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe; Mark Dover, clarinet; Jeff Scott, French horn; Monica Ellis, bassoon UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 4:01

Jean Sibelius: Suite Mignonne: Movements 2, 3 Gerard Schaub, flute; Kenneth Wihlborg, flute; Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Sibelius: Spring Song, The Bard, etc DG 4764211 Music: 4:35

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Annelle K. Gregory, violin; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 16:27

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in Eb, WoO 38 Frank Huang, violin; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 13:20

Aaron Jay Kernis: Air Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:41

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:24  Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form     Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559004 29:31

02:33:33  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite     Boston Symphony Orchestra Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

03:00:47  Morton Gould: American Ballads     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

03:39:48  Mark O'Connor: Concerto No. 6 'Old Brass'    Mark O'Connor, violin (Amer. 1961-) Boston Pro Arte Orch Joel Smirnoff OMAC 12 34:55

04:17:04  David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie     Colorado Symphony David Amram Newport 85692 36:28

04:57:51  John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434319 26:56

05:27:41  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    Ivan Davis, piano (Amer. 1932-) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:54

05:45:06  William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:29

05:53:15  Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:36

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:02  John Philip Sousa: With Pleasure     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 2:53

06:14:03  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Sonata No. 28 Op 101   Maurizio Pollini, piano (Ital. 1942-  mowr EET syoh)   DeutGram 4796018 3:38

06:18:33  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40  K 550  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Josef Krips Philips 4788977 7:34

06:26:56  Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance     Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:43

06:29:20  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15  D 887  Takács Quartet  Decca 452854 6:55

06:41:08  George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America    Central State Univ. Chorus (Wilberforce OH) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

06:47:02  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55    Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 4:14

06:53:19  Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico'    Tanglewood Festival Chorus (fd.1970) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

06:58:22  John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:26

07:05:58  Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade     Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 46747 5:31

07:14:10  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds    Wolfgang Basch, trumpet (Ger.) Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:19

07:24:13  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River    Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 2:52

07:28:52  John Barry: Out of Africa: I Had a Farm in Africa    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:28

07:33:14  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 5:25

07:44:42  Victor Herbert: American Fantasy     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

07:57:17  Morton Gould: Boogie Woogie Etude    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4785334 2:00

08:08:19  Traditional: Red River Valley    Dale Warland Singers (fd.1972 Twin Cities  Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

08:15:55  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony Op 7 # 3  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00

08:29:04  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes     Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 3:12

08:32:45  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

08:44:08  Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March Op 40    Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 9:43

08:55:24  James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:55

09:03:56  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2  BWV 1042 Monica Huggett, violin (Eng. 1953- ) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gaudeamus 356 16:22

09:35:08  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 3:53

09:40:35  Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 7:03

09:49:48  Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47   Wu Han, piano (Chinese-Amer.)   DeutGram 22906 7:35

09:58:06  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird    Milos Karadaglic, guitar (Serb.1983-)   Mercury 24425 2:30

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:29  George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band    Fine Arts Brass (fd.1984, England) Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:14

10:04:10  George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen for     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:18

10:07:40  David Diamond: The Enormous Room     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

10:24:24  Aaron Copland: Letter from Home     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 6:23

10:32:32  Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More    Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-)   THM 5432 4:30

10:40:32  Morton Gould: American Salute     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 4:24

10:47:09  Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18   Yehudi Menuhin, violin (Amer.Swiss,Eng. 1916-1999)   Warner 1 3:00

10:52:49  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 11 Op 22   Peter Takács, piano (Amer. Oberlin faculty)   Cambria 1175 24:31

11:19:18  Johann Christian Bach: Piano Quintet Op 22 # 1  Aulos Ensemble  Centaur 3068 14:48

11:36:34  Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy     United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 14:48

11:51:53  Irving Fine: Diversions for Orchestra     Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Joel Spiegelman Delos 3139 8:30

12:07:03  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 11:36

12:20:45  Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music    Chorus London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 40 11:34

12:34:26  Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:24

12:43:24  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz     Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

12:53:06  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto  H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:41

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:49  William Schuman: Symphony No. 3     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 419780 32:26

13:36:11  Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

13:54:32  Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:09

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 and 8 Entrance and Festive Round The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:25

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello CMSLC and UGA, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani Qui la voce Elizabeth Zharoff, soprano; Milos Repicky, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:35

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 44: Movements 2-3 Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:40

Josef Suk: Summer Impressions: At Noon Margaret Fingerhut, piano Album: Suk: Piano Works Chandos 9026 Music: 4:20

Cesar Cui: Selections from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 13:54

Marco Pereira: Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 3:36

Josef Suk: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 27 'Asrael': Movements 4-5 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 24:37

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:02  Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture]     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel TCO 8221 4:17

16:04:24  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55   Leonard Pennario, piano (Amer. 1924-2008)   EMI 64667 5:30

16:13:28  James Hewitt: New Federal Overture     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 10:55

16:28:25  John Williams: Lincoln: Freedom's Call     City of Prague Philharmonic  Silva 1398 5:46

16:37:05  John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis'     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:39

16:42:40  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union Op 48   Cecile Licad, piano (Filipina 1961-  say SEEL  lee KAHD)   Naxos 559145 7:23

16:52:49  John Williams: Liberty Fanfare     Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

16:58:44  William Grant Still: Swanee River    Denver Oldham, piano (Amer. 1936-)   Koch Intl 7084 1:52

17:04:08  Charles Ives: Variations on 'America'     New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 6:49

17:14:00  Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

17:25:34  Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 9:03

17:39:14  Jack Gallagher: Berceuse     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 5:16

17:46:40  Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 2:59

17:52:57  Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle'    Nelson Rocha, trumpet Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:34  Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite Op 28    Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 19:11

18:30:24  Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner'    St Louis Symphony Chorus (fd.1976) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 6:09

18:38:36  Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02

18:43:17  Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song Op 20    Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 9:05

18:54:27  William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic    St Louis Symphony Chorus (fd.1976 J.Semkow) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:16  Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

19:23:50  Morton Gould: American Ballads     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:20  Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto  H 7:7e1 Alison Balsom, trumpet German Chamber Philharmonic  EMI 16213 14:33

20:18:06  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos Op 17   Emanuel Ax, piano (Ukr.born-Amer.1949-)   Sony 61767 23:25

20:44:13  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 14:10

21:03:31  Sir Granville Bantock: The Witch of Atlas     Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 14:43

21:19:25  Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso  S 231  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 6:48

21:27:43  Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo     European Baroque Soloists  Denon 9614 6:32

21:37:05  Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 10:14

21:50:10  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 Op 44    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 40:46

22:31:54  Charles Koechlin: Sonatine Op 59 # 5 Daniel Blumenthal, piano (Ger.born Amer. 1952-)   Cybelia 849 14:47

22:49:25  Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding'     National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 9:07

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:33  Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:40

23:07:13  Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47   Wu Han, piano (Chinese-Amer.)   DeutGram 22906 6:36

23:13:50  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

23:20:59  Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

23:25:44  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata  KK 147  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 501592 11:28

23:38:08  Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242   Catherine Tunnell, cello (Swiss  tuh NELL) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 6:55

23:45:04  Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains    Women of the  Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53

23:46:57  Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto    Wendy Warner, cello (Amer. (b.Chicago)) Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 7:10

23:54:50  Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'    Milos Karadaglic, guitar (Serb.1983- )   DeutGram 15579 2:20

23:57:28  William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 # 1  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 2:18

 

 