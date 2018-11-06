WCLV Program Guide 11-06-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Maurice Ravel: Oiseaux tristes ("Sad birds") Marius Van Paassen, piano Album: The animal in the 20th century piano music Attacca Babel 8950 Music: 4:30
Maurice Ravel: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in G Francois Dumont, piano; Texas Festival Orchestra; Ransom Wilson, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 21:04
Bela Bartok: Contrasts for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Sz. 111 Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Huan Yang, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 17:27
Jeff Scott: Titilayo Imani Winds: Valerie Coleman, flute; Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe; Mark Dover, clarinet; Jeff Scott, French horn; Monica Ellis, bassoon UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 4:01
Jean Sibelius: Suite Mignonne: Movements 2, 3 Gerard Schaub, flute; Kenneth Wihlborg, flute; Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Sibelius: Spring Song, The Bard, etc DG 4764211 Music: 4:35
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Annelle K. Gregory, violin; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 16:27
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in Eb, WoO 38 Frank Huang, violin; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 13:20
Aaron Jay Kernis: Air Lorna McGhee, flute; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:41
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
02:02:24 Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559004 29:31
02:33:33 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Boston Symphony Orchestra Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23
03:00:47 Morton Gould: American Ballads National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27
03:39:48 Mark O'Connor: Concerto No. 6 'Old Brass' Mark O'Connor, violin (Amer. 1961-) Boston Pro Arte Orch Joel Smirnoff OMAC 12 34:55
04:17:04 David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie Colorado Symphony David Amram Newport 85692 36:28
04:57:51 John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434319 26:56
05:27:41 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Ivan Davis, piano (Amer. 1932-) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:54
05:45:06 William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:29
05:53:15 Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:36
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:08:02 John Philip Sousa: With Pleasure Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 2:53
06:14:03 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Sonata No. 28 Op 101 Maurizio Pollini, piano (Ital. 1942- mowr EET syoh) DeutGram 4796018 3:38
06:18:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Josef Krips Philips 4788977 7:34
06:26:56 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:43
06:29:20 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 D 887 Takács Quartet Decca 452854 6:55
06:41:08 George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America Central State Univ. Chorus (Wilberforce OH) Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21
06:47:02 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 4:14
06:53:19 Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' Tanglewood Festival Chorus (fd.1970) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 62592 3:41
06:58:22 John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:26
07:05:58 Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 46747 5:31
07:14:10 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds Wolfgang Basch, trumpet (Ger.) Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:19
07:24:13 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 2:52
07:28:52 John Barry: Out of Africa: I Had a Farm in Africa Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:28
07:33:14 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 5:25
07:44:42 Victor Herbert: American Fantasy St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58
07:57:17 Morton Gould: Boogie Woogie Etude Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:00
08:08:19 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers (fd.1972 Twin Cities Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30
08:15:55 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony Op 7 # 3 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00
08:29:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 3:12
08:32:45 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43
08:44:08 Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March Op 40 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 9:43
08:55:24 James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:55
09:03:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Monica Huggett, violin (Eng. 1953- ) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gaudeamus 356 16:22
09:35:08 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 3:53
09:40:35 Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 7:03
09:49:48 Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano (Chinese-Amer.) DeutGram 22906 7:35
09:58:06 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Blackbird Milos Karadaglic, guitar (Serb.1983-) Mercury 24425 2:30
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:29 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band Fine Arts Brass (fd.1984, England) Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:14
10:04:10 George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen for BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:18
10:07:40 David Diamond: The Enormous Room Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25
10:24:24 Aaron Copland: Letter from Home Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 6:23
10:32:32 Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-) THM 5432 4:30
10:40:32 Morton Gould: American Salute National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 4:24
10:47:09 Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 Yehudi Menuhin, violin (Amer.Swiss,Eng. 1916-1999) Warner 1 3:00
10:52:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 11 Op 22 Peter Takács, piano (Amer. Oberlin faculty) Cambria 1175 24:31
11:19:18 Johann Christian Bach: Piano Quintet Op 22 # 1 Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 14:48
11:36:34 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 14:48
11:51:53 Irving Fine: Diversions for Orchestra Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Joel Spiegelman Delos 3139 8:30
12:07:03 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 11:36
12:20:45 Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music Chorus London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 40 11:34
12:34:26 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:24
12:43:24 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47
12:53:06 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:41
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:49 William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 419780 32:26
13:36:11 Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10
13:54:32 Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:09
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 and 8 Entrance and Festive Round The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:25
Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello CMSLC and UGA, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15
Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani Qui la voce Elizabeth Zharoff, soprano; Milos Repicky, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:35
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 44: Movements 2-3 Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:40
Josef Suk: Summer Impressions: At Noon Margaret Fingerhut, piano Album: Suk: Piano Works Chandos 9026 Music: 4:20
Cesar Cui: Selections from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 13:54
Marco Pereira: Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 3:36
Josef Suk: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 27 'Asrael': Movements 4-5 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 24:37
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:56:02 Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel TCO 8221 4:17
16:04:24 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55 Leonard Pennario, piano (Amer. 1924-2008) EMI 64667 5:30
16:13:28 James Hewitt: New Federal Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 10:55
16:28:25 John Williams: Lincoln: Freedom's Call City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398 5:46
16:37:05 John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:39
16:42:40 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union Op 48 Cecile Licad, piano (Filipina 1961- say SEEL lee KAHD) Naxos 559145 7:23
16:52:49 John Williams: Liberty Fanfare Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 420178 4:12
16:58:44 William Grant Still: Swanee River Denver Oldham, piano (Amer. 1936-) Koch Intl 7084 1:52
17:04:08 Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 6:49
17:14:00 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59
17:25:34 Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 9:03
17:39:14 Jack Gallagher: Berceuse London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 5:16
17:46:40 Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 2:59
17:52:57 Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' Nelson Rocha, trumpet Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:34 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite Op 28 Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 19:11
18:30:24 Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' St Louis Symphony Chorus (fd.1976) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 6:09
18:38:36 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02
18:43:17 Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song Op 20 Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 9:05
18:54:27 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic St Louis Symphony Chorus (fd.1976 J.Semkow) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:03:16 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15
19:23:50 Morton Gould: American Ballads National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:20 Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto H 7:7e1 Alison Balsom, trumpet German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 14:33
20:18:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos Op 17 Emanuel Ax, piano (Ukr.born-Amer.1949-) Sony 61767 23:25
20:44:13 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 14:10
21:03:31 Sir Granville Bantock: The Witch of Atlas Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 14:43
21:19:25 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso S 231 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 6:48
21:27:43 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614 6:32
21:37:05 Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 10:14
21:50:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 40:46
22:31:54 Charles Koechlin: Sonatine Op 59 # 5 Daniel Blumenthal, piano (Ger.born Amer. 1952-) Cybelia 849 14:47
22:49:25 Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 9:07
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:33 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:40
23:07:13 Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano (Chinese-Amer.) DeutGram 22906 6:36
23:13:50 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24
23:20:59 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44
23:25:44 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata KK 147 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 11:28
23:38:08 Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242 Catherine Tunnell, cello (Swiss tuh NELL) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 6:55
23:45:04 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains Women of the Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53
23:46:57 Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto Wendy Warner, cello (Amer. (b.Chicago)) Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 7:10
23:54:50 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia' Milos Karadaglic, guitar (Serb.1983- ) DeutGram 15579 2:20
23:57:28 William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 2:18