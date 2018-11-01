WCLV Program Guide 11-01-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Modest Mussorgsky: In the Village Vovka Ashkenazy, piano Album: Mussorgsky Songs, Vol. 4 Conifer 51274 Music: 4:28

Antonin Dvorak: The Noonday Witch Montreal Symphony Orchestra; Kent Nagano, conductor Album: Danse Macabre Decca 4830396 Music: 14:48

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters Royal Philharmonic Pops; Elmer Bernstein, conductor Album: Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 Music: 2:47

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet: Movement 2 Graceful Ghost Escher String Quartet UGA and CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 3:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sarah Painting from South Hadley, Massachusetts Music: 9:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein": Movement 1 Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2 Chandos 10798 Music: 10:23

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY Music: 10:51

Camille Saint-Saens: Carnival of the Animals I. Introduction and March of the Lion 5. The Elephant 6. Kangaroos Renaud Capuçon, violin; Esther Hoppe, violin; Beatrice Muthelet, viola; Gautier Capucon, cello; Frank Braley, piano; Emmanuel Pahud, flute Album: Le Carnaval Des Animaux Virgin 45603 Music: 4:35

Camille Saint-Saens: Danse Macabre, Op. 40 Osip Nikiforov, piano San Antonio International Piano Competition, Ruth Taylor Concert Hall, Trinity University, San Antonio, TX Music: 9:15

David Bruce: Gumboots Owen Dalby and Geoff Nuttall, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Todd Palmer, clarinet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:32

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major, "Titan", Movement 4. Sturmisch bewegt Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 19:47

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:37 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4796018 34:29

02:37:58 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060 19:52

03:02:07 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 19:21

03:23:25 Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 Dawn Upshaw, soprano (Am. 1950-) London Sinfonietta David Zinman Nonesuch 79282 53:30

04:19:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 K 493 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 27:30

04:48:37 Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54858 27:36

05:19:03 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

05:44:25 Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

05:53:12 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 'Heroic' Olga Kern, piano (Russ.1975- Gold 11th Cliburn Comp.) Harm Mundi 907402 6:45

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:24 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

06:18:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 K 593 Sarah Kapustin, violin (Amer. 1981-) Marlboro 80001 10:02

06:30:56 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne 7792 3:48

06:40:23 Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite Slovak Radio Symphony Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223444 9:16

06:52:14 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 3:04

06:57:22 Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus (fd.1991) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:09

07:04:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: March from Symphony No. 2 Orch de la Suisse Romande Ernest Ansermet Decca 4785437 5:38

07:12:14 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 5:35

07:18:13 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 3:43

07:23:53 Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 2:32

07:28:15 Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:13

07:31:56 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 2:50

07:41:08 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10 Olivier Brault, violin (Canadian) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:46

07:54:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 3:56

08:07:44 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings Meliora String Quartet (need info.) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80142 5:48

08:16:21 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 10:35

08:29:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture 43 Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 4:48

08:39:18 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 102 Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 10:18

08:50:56 Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More Thomas Hampson, baritone (Amer. 1955-) THM 5432 4:30

08:56:07 John Williams: Far and Away: Themes Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 5:33

09:07:45 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:30

09:28:47 Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668 6:14

09:36:29 Percy Grainger: Mock Morris Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 3:37

09:42:06 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria Quire Cleveland (fd.2008 P.Bennett) Ross Duffin Quire 106 5:41

09:56:04 Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 1:46

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:56 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

10:07:24 Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo Toronto Symphony Orchestra Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finlandia 14911 3:00

10:12:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669 13:16

10:26:19 John Field: Nocturne No. 10 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano (Amer. Juilliard grad.) Decca 4789672 6:22

10:34:29 Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella Itzhak Perlman, violin (Isr.-Am.1945-) Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster EMI 55475 4:31

10:43:23 Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella S 162/3 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255 9:06

10:54:46 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

11:20:01 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:46

11:32:13 Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 8:31

11:43:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Jennifer Koh, violin (Amer. Oberlin grad.) Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:37

11:55:30 William Grant Still: Blues from 'Lenox Avenue' Denver Oldham, piano (Amer. 1936-) Koch Intl 7084 3:03

12:07:01 César Franck: Symphonic Variations Leon Fleisher, piano (Amer. 1928- "FLY" sher) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 37812 14:32

12:23:11 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' S 565/2 Jorge Bolet, piano (Cuban-born Amer. 1914-1990 boh LETT) DeutGram 4779525 6:06

12:30:50 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo John Leach, cimbalom (Eng. 1932-2014) London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

12:38:07 Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 7:07

12:51:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone K 190 Shlomo Mintz, violin (Israeli 1957-) English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Avie 2058 9:11

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:19 Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 49769 35:05

13:40:10 Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Ole Kristian Ruud Simax 1085 11:52

13:53:40 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Per Tengstrand, piano (Swedish-Amer. Gold 1997 CIPC) Azica 71207 6:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 1 in F, Hob.II: 33: Menuet and Trio; Scherzando Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin Hansjorg Schellenberger, conductor Album: Emmanuel Pahud: Haydn Scherzandi EMI 56577 Music: 04:30

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, 'The Joke' St. Lawrence String Quartet Bank of America and The ETV Endowment of South Carolina, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 18:06

Emily Cooley: Street Haunting: Movement 4 Everlasting Tide Shannon Lee, violin; Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong, viola; Jean Kim, cello Field Concert Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA Music: 04:07

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 44. Allegro Miro String Quartet Album: Op. 18 Vanguard 1655 Vanguard 1655 Music: 4:20

Richard Wagner: Faust Overture Danish National Symphony Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen Music: 11:20

Georg Philipp Telemann: Fantasia No. 12 for solo violin in A minor, TWV, 40:25 Yura Lee, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 04:49

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135 New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, Florida Music: 25:52

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:15 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 4:21

16:05:06 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:40

16:12:40 Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations Gidon Kremer, violin (Latvian-born 1947-) Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 79657 11:31

16:28:11 Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight Itzhak Perlman, violin (Isr.-Am.1945-) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Sony 60773 5:09

16:38:26 Benjamin Britten: Boisterous Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 3:22

16:44:50 Roger Quilter: Three English Dances Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:19

16:55:00 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow' Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:50

17:04:07 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 S 244/15 Roberto Szidon, piano (Braz. 1941- ) DeutGram 4779525 5:57

17:21:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 18 # 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 11:10

17:38:56 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán 165 # 5 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

17:43:42 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz Jason Vieaux, guitar (Amer. 1973- ) Azica 71224 4:42

17:51:25 Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 7:27

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:15 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 18:24

18:28:59 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Saleem Ashkar, piano (Isr.-Palestinian 1976- ) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:54

18:36:15 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 4:46

18:42:36 Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 10:02

18:53:38 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:28 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 21:27

19:25:30 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 John Williams, guitar (Australian 1941- ) Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Sony 63385 29:48

19:57:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Capriccio BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano (Amer. ) Sony 798943 2:59

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:42 Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578 16:09

20:19:22 Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55348 19:20

20:40:30 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

21:03:26 Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 15:07

21:20:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Herman Krebbers, violin Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 6:37

21:29:14 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 Wendy Warner, cello (Amer. ) Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 8:06

21:41:14 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

21:55:21 Ernest Chausson: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings Lorin Maazel, violin (Amer. 1930-2014) Cleveland Orch String Quartet Telarc 80046 40:11

22:37:10 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

22:52:25 Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods Royal Philharmonic Douglas Gamley Reference 47 9:57

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:32 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 2:35

23:07:59 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 Op 62 # 2 Rafal Blechacz, piano (Polish 1985- RAH faw BLEK ahsh) DeutGram 10870 5:33

23:13:32 Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:47

23:19:46 Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon Kenneth Pasmanick, bassoon (Amer. 1924-2013) Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:39

23:25:26 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 10:35

23:37:00 Felix Mendelssohn: Jagdlied Op 59 # 6 Cleveland State Univ. Chorale Brian Bailey WCLV 32211 3:18

23:44:02 Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' Jenny Lin, piano (Taiwan-born Amer. ) Steinway 30011 5:17

23:49:19 Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento Alexandre Emard, English horn Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 7:43

23:57:35 Traditional: The Star of County Down Julian Lloyd Webber, cello (Eng. 1951-) Philips 434917 2:22