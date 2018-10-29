WCLV Program Guide 10-29-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, recorded September 14 th at Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music - CIM Orchestra, Mélisse Brunet, conductor; Mingyao Zhao, cello, student artist, cello

Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme op. 33

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat ‘Eroica’

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin

Mario Lavista: Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Plácido Domingo

Juan del Encina: "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort

Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadelphia Peter Richard Conte

Julian Menendez: Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano

Julian Menendez: Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano

Astor Piazzolla: La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar

Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 (1738)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1844)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 (1808)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto (1716)

Luigi Boccherini: Finale from String Quartet (1761)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly (1904)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré (1921)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue (1714)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi (1717)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 (1773)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue (1944)

William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)

Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)

Henryk Wieniawski: Polonaise No. 1 (1852)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 (c.1800)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from "Liebesfruhling” Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Adam Schoenberg: Scatter for Flute, Cello, Double Bass and Orchestra (2015) PROJECT Trio: Greg Pattillo, flute; Eric Stephenson, cello; Peter Seymour, double bass IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Movement 2 The Old Castle Conrad Tao, piano

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Duetto for Solo Violin Adam Barnett-Hart, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Michel-Richard Delalande: Chaconne Les Fontaines de Versailles Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

George Gershwin: Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra Conrad Tao, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria (1787)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Fugue No. 7 (1951)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' (1830)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo (1828)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (c.1780)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Antonio de Salazar: Salve Regina (1700)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow'

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 (1842)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto (1787)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 'Little Russian' (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Fantasy (1828)

Antonio Rosetti: Symphony (1785)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Act 4 (1876)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale (1735)

Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Hiller Op 100 (1907)

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (1915)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle (1846)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 'Paysage' (1851)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio (1776)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)