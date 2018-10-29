WCLV Program Guide 10-29-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, recorded September 14 th at Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music - CIM Orchestra, Mélisse Brunet, conductor; Mingyao Zhao, cello, student artist, cello
Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme op. 33
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat ‘Eroica’
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin
Mario Lavista: Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Plácido Domingo
Juan del Encina: "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort
Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadelphia Peter Richard Conte
Julian Menendez: Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano
Julian Menendez: Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano
Astor Piazzolla: La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar
Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 (1738)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1844)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 (1808)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)
Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)
Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto (1716)
Luigi Boccherini: Finale from String Quartet (1761)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)
Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly (1904)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré (1921)
Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue (1714)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi (1717)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 (1773)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue (1944)
William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)
Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)
Henryk Wieniawski: Polonaise No. 1 (1852)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1815)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 (c.1800)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from "Liebesfruhling” Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Adam Schoenberg: Scatter for Flute, Cello, Double Bass and Orchestra (2015) PROJECT Trio: Greg Pattillo, flute; Eric Stephenson, cello; Peter Seymour, double bass IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Movement 2 The Old Castle Conrad Tao, piano
Giovanni Battista Viotti: Duetto for Solo Violin Adam Barnett-Hart, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA
Michel-Richard Delalande: Chaconne Les Fontaines de Versailles Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY
George Gershwin: Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra Conrad Tao, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria (1787)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Fugue No. 7 (1951)
Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)
Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' (1830)
Frédéric Chopin: Rondo (1828)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G (c.1780)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)
Antonio de Salazar: Salve Regina (1700)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow'
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 (1842)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto (1787)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 'Little Russian' (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Fantasy (1828)
Antonio Rosetti: Symphony (1785)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Act 4 (1876)
Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale (1735)
Max Reger: Fugue from Variations on a Theme of Hiller Op 100 (1907)
Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (1915)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1888)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle (1846)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto (1995)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 'Paysage' (1851)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio (1776)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)