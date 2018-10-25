WCLV Program Guide 10-25-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 50, No. 2 Meccore String Quartet Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer in Des Moines, IA
Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale) Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35: Movements 2-3 Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway
Miklos Rózsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor
Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
Bernard Garfield: Quartet No. 1 for Bassoon and Strings Anthony Georgeson, bassoon; Justin Bruns, violin; Madeleine Sharp, viola; Thomas Carpenter, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA
Ida Gotkovsky: Quatuor de Saxophone The Ancia Saxophone Quartet Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, MN
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 (1875)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 (1851)
Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)
Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)
Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe (1690)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony (1781)
Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The High School Cadets' (1890)
Jack Gallagher: Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)
Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)
Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Forward with Valor!' (1888)
Johann Strauss Jr: Banditen Galop (1877)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)
Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (c.1730)
Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (c.1700)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 9 (1823)
Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra (1781)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Anonymous: Járbâ, Máré Járbâ
Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1875)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor Movement 2 Romanze Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor
Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Carter Brey, cello; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY
Bob James: Quadrille Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI
Johannes Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D major, K479 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano\
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93: Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX
Chris Rogerson: Shadows Lengthen Members of the Manhattan Chamber Players; Luke Fleming, Artistic Director (le) poisson rouge, New York, NY
Pablo de Sarasate (Nicolas Baldeyrou): Carmen Fantasy: Movements: 1, 2, 4, 5 Sang Yoon Kim, Clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Waltzes 'Du und Du' (1874)
Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Treu sein, das liegt mir nicht (1883)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Franz Waxman: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Overture (1939)
Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces: Cubana (1909)
Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)
Thomas Weelkes: The nightingale, the organ of delight (c.1610)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 8 (1802)
Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz (1888)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Strimpellata from Suite Concertino (1933)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 (1885)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)
Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' (1892)
Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)
César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata 'Elector No. 2' (c.1783)
Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Frank Martin: Concerto for 7 Wind Instruments, Percussion & Strings (1949)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 (1833)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)
Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)
Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004)