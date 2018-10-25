WCLV Program Guide 10-25-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 50, No. 2 Meccore String Quartet Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer in Des Moines, IA

Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale) Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35: Movements 2-3 Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway

Miklos Rózsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor

Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Bernard Garfield: Quartet No. 1 for Bassoon and Strings Anthony Georgeson, bassoon; Justin Bruns, violin; Madeleine Sharp, viola; Thomas Carpenter, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

Ida Gotkovsky: Quatuor de Saxophone The Ancia Saxophone Quartet Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, MN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 (1875)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 (1851)

Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe (1690)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony (1781)

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The High School Cadets' (1890)

Jack Gallagher: Rondo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Forward with Valor!' (1888)

Johann Strauss Jr: Banditen Galop (1877)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (c.1730)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (c.1700)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 9 (1823)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra (1781)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Anonymous: Járbâ, Máré Járbâ

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1875)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor Movement 2 Romanze Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Carter Brey, cello; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Bob James: Quadrille Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Johannes Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D major, K479 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano\

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93: Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Chris Rogerson: Shadows Lengthen Members of the Manhattan Chamber Players; Luke Fleming, Artistic Director (le) poisson rouge, New York, NY

Pablo de Sarasate (Nicolas Baldeyrou): Carmen Fantasy: Movements: 1, 2, 4, 5 Sang Yoon Kim, Clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Waltzes 'Du und Du' (1874)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Treu sein, das liegt mir nicht (1883)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Franz Waxman: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Overture (1939)

Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces: Cubana (1909)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Thomas Weelkes: The nightingale, the organ of delight (c.1610)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 8 (1802)

Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz (1888)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Strimpellata from Suite Concertino (1933)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 (1885)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)

Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' (1892)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)

César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata 'Elector No. 2' (c.1783)

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Frank Martin: Concerto for 7 Wind Instruments, Percussion & Strings (1949)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 (1833)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)

Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)

Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004)