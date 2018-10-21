WCLV Program Guide 10-21-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 1

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Giovanni Antonini; Soloist: Avi Avital, mandolin

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in D Minor, G. 506, Op. 12, No. 4 (La casa del diavolo)

Antonio Vivaldi: Mandolin Concerto in C Major, RV 425

J.S. Bach: Mandolin Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1052

Traditional Bulgarian, arr. Avital: Bucimis (ENCORE)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flautino Concerto in C Major, RV 443

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-flat Major (Drumroll)

J.S. Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 582 ( arr. Crees) Chicago Symphony Orchestra Brass/Mark Ridenour

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein; Dmitri Mitropoulos; Pierre Boulez; Soloists: Isaac Stern, violin; Mack Harrell, baritone; Eileen Farrell, soprano

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite Pierre Boulez

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto Isaac Stern, violin; Leonard Bernstein

Alban Berg: Act III from Wozzeck Mack Harrell; Eileen Farrell; Dmitri Mitropoulos

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass Pilarczyk, Martin, Gedda, Gaynes, Bernstein

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Bailar Cantando - Jordi Savall is back, this time with another revelation: 18th century mestizo culture and music in Peru

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

William Byrd: Haec dicit Dominus (1591)

John Taverner: O splendor gloriae (c.1540)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 9th tone à 12 (1597)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: 500 Years of Italian Organ Music - An overview of organ repertoire from the cradle of classical music, Italy

MARCO ANTONIO CAVAZZONI: Salve Virgo Fabio Antonio Falcone (Anonymous 17th c./St. Giuseppe, Montevecchio)

MICHELANGELO ROSSI: Toccata No. 7 Ricardo Castignetti (1564 Antegnati/St. Barbara, Mantua)

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI: Toccatas in F (2 Robert Loreggian (Anonymous 18th c./Church of the Annunciation, Casatico di Marcaria)

GIOVANNI GABRIELI: Canzon del duodecimo tono Liuwe Tamminga (1475 de Prato) & Luigi Ferdinando Tagliavini (1586 Malamini/San Petronio Basilica, Bologna)

BERNARDO PASQUINI: Sonata No. 1 in D for Two Organs Luca Scandali (1757 Nacchini) & Hadrian Jourdan (1785 Callido/Basilica Santa Maria della Misericordia, Fermo)

IGNAZO CIRRI: Sonata No. 2 in F Massimo Gabba (San Bononio, Pozzengo)

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto in F for Violin, Organ and Strings, RV 542 L’Arte dell’Arco/ Federico Guglielmo, violin; Robert Loreggian (Anonymous 17th c./Oratorio de San Bovo, Padua)

PADRE DAVIDE da BERGAMO: Sinfonia in D Marco Ruggeri (1855 Gudici/Parish church, Villa de Serio, Bergamo)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Choral Evensong - Evensong is perhaps the loveliest service in the Anglican tradition, centered on prayers, psalms and canticles. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to choral and organ music that comes from that tradition

Theme Music: Trumpet Tune in D "Peter DuBois, organ" David N. Johnson Private Recording Private Recording n/a

Rhapsody in D-flat major, Op. 17" "Owain Park, organ" Herbert Howells HYPERION Herbert Howells:Collegium Regale CDA68105

O gracious Light "Choir of St John's Church, Lafayette Sq" William Bradley Roberts Benjamin Hutto GOTHIC William Bradley Roberts G-49286

"Christ, mighty Savior" "Choir of St. Paul's Parish, K Street" Richard Wayne Dirksen Jeffrey Smith PRO ORGANO The Day of Resurrection CD 7100

The Invitatory "Choir of Palmer Memorial Epis Ch, Houston" David Ashley White Brady Knapp GOTHIC So the Night Fall G-49299

Psalm 121 Memphis Boychoir & Memphis Chamber Choir Henry Walford Davies John Ayer PRO ORGANO A Memphis Choral Tour CD 7053

Psalm 8 "Choir of St. Paul's Cathedral, London" Joseph Corfe John Scott HYPERION "Psalms from St. Paul's, vol 1" CDS44101

Magnificat & Nunc dimittis in F "Choir of Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta" Harold Friedell Dale Adelmann GOTHIC American Canticle G-49302

The Prayers "Choir of Palmer Memorial Epis Ch, Houston" David Ashley White Brady Knapp GOTHIC So the Night Fall G-49299

Abide with me "Choir of St. John's Church, Elora" W H Monk Noel Edison NAXOS Faire is the Heaven 8. 557037

Now that the sun hath veiled his light Chanticleer Henry Purcell Joseph Jennings TELDEC Evening Prayer 2564 60290-2

"The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended" University of Texas Chamber Singers Clement Scholefield James Morrow KOCH Great Hymns of Faith KIC-CD-7750

Postlude pour l'office de Complies "Marie-Claire Alain, organ" Jehan Alain ERATO Alain Works for Organ vol 2 8573-85773-2

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: City Music Cleveland 2018-19 Preview

Johannes Brahms: Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra: Third Movement Wolfgang Schneiderhan, violin; Janos Starker, cello; Radio LP) Symphony Orchestra of Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (DG 138753 LP) 9:08

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto: Finale Lothar Koch, oboe; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DG2530439 LP) 7:25

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta : Molto Vivace Orchestre de Paris/George Prêtre (Angel 36519 LP) 5:42

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Agnus Dei Maria Stader, soprano; Marianna Radev, mezzo-soprano; RIAS Chamber Choir; RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (DG 447442 CD) 4:22

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta: selections Philharmomia Hungarica Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 134472 CD) 6:04

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (c.1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue 'St. Anne' (1739)

Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite (1726)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1750)

Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto (1720)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quinti toni (1622)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso (1713)

René Duchiffre: Concerto for 2 Violas da gamba 'Tango' (2000)

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Conductor: Edo de Waart; Soloist: Phillipe Quint, violin

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato’s Symposium

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

John Adams: Hormonielehre

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3: Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano

Astor Piazzolla: Bordel 1900 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 "From the New World": Movement 2 Largo (excerpt) Minnesota Orchestra; Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Dvorak: Piano Quintets In A, Op.5 & Op.81; Borodin: Quartet Philips 412542

George Frideric Handel: Die ihr aus dunklen Gruften, HWV 208 Louise Pellerin, oboe; Dom Andre Laberge, organ; Helene Plouffe, violin

In-studio performance by Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano David Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Billy Childs: Incident on Larpenteur Avenue Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

George Frederick Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 3 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

In-studio performance with Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Strut Chinquinha Gonzaga: Balada William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Movement 1 African Dancer Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin; A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE (Concert Date: 1/11/2014)

JOHANESS BRAHMS: “Tragic” Overture, Op. 81

JOHANESS BRAHMS: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 77

JOHANESS BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From Las Vegas this week’s episode features a teenage piano performing a bombastic piece for two pianos by Lutoslawski, a young guitarist shares his moving story about fleeing Iran to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with Paul Nero’s whimsical show piece “Hot Canary.”

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 (1915)

Jean Sibelius: Four Kalevala Legends (1897)

Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses (1905)

Duke Ellington: Melancholia (1953)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights. - Adam Winkler, Professor of Law: UCLA .

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 (1831)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1876)

Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano (1973)

Franz Schubert: Allegretto (1827)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto: Second movement (1987)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 (1838)

Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano (1888)

Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)