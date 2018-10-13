WCLV Program Guide 10-13-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass Movements 1 and 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Rafael Kubelik, conductor, conductor

Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC

Leos Janacek: Mladi (Youth) Alexa Still, flute; Erin Hannigan, oboe; Jun Qian, clarinet; Alejandro Dergal, Bass Clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Michelle Baker, horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Gabriela Lena Frank: Tres Homenajes, Compadrazgo Movements 1 and 2 Ensemble Meme

Johann Sebastian Bach: Erbarm dich mein, o Herre Gott, BWV 721 Arranger: Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, guitar

Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY

Tielman Susato, arr: John Iveson: La Mourisque; Christopher Tyrone, arr. Verne Reynolds: Come Holy Ghost?; Thomas Weelkes, arr. Verne Reynolds: I Love and Have My Love Regarded Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL

Johann Sebastian Bach: Double Violin Concerto in D minor, BWV 1043: Movements 2 & 3 Aaron Boyd, Arnaud Sussmann, solo violins Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047 Kristin Lee, violin; Carol Wincenc, flute; Danbi Um, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Richard O'Neill, viola; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 7 'Vito' (1878)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano

Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music

Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente

Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano

Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movement 3 Intermezzo Lisa-Beth Lambert, violin; Hiroko Yajima, violin; Annemarie Moorcroft, viola; Sophie Shao, cello

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote, Op. 35: Movement 3 Finale Johannes Moser, cello; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Trio for violin, cello, and piano in D minor, Op. 49 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Edward Arron, cello; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830: Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano

Jennifer Higdon: Autumn Music Marcia Kamper, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, horn Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA

Donald Lambert: Pilgrim's Chorus, after Wagner's opera 'Tannhauser' (encore) Jeremy Denk, piano Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4, Romantic: Movement 3, 4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite (1940)

George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 (1886)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz (1944)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinist Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 (1760)

Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff (1913)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony (1773)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

Francesco Manfredini (Ital. 1684-1762): Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Claude Debussy: String Quartet (1893)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto (1720)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture (1892)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony (1783)

Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “1948 On Screen “ - What a bountiful year for the movie musical! The pickings include Fred Astaire and Judy Garland in Easter Parade, Gene Kelly and Garland in The Pirate, Doris Day making heads turn in her movie debut, and Bing Crosby on The Road to Rio

18:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 Irving Berlin Happy Easter Fred Astaire Easter Parade -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960

18:04:04 Irving Berlin A Couple of Swells Fred Astaire, Judy Garland Easter Parade -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960

18:09:17 Elliot Danie-Larry Morey Lavender Blue Burl Ives The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:10:18 Harry Warren-Ralph Blane The Stanley Steamer Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27769

18:15:08 Harry Warren-Ralph Blane Afraid to Fall in Love Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27769

18:18:47 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn It's Magic Doris Day Doris Day: It's Magic Rhino R275543

18:22:10 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Put 'Em in a Box Doris Day Doris Day: It's Magic Rhino R275543

18:26:31 Cole Porter Mack the Black Judy Garland The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762

18:30:14 Cole Porter Be a Clown Gene Kelly, Judy Garland The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762

18:32:38 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke But Beautiful Bing Crosby The Classic Movie Musicals of James Van Heusen JJA JJA19862

18:35:17 Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burker You Don't Have to Know the Language Bing Crosby, Andrews Sisters The Classic Movie Musicals of James Van Heusen JJA JJA19862

18:38:43 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin Hooray for Love Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS32311

18:41:04 Harold Arlen-Leo Robin For Ev'ry Man There's a Woman Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS32311

18:44:05 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Wish I Were in Love Again Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:46:26 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

18:49:06 Irving Berlin Easter Parade Fred Astaire, Judy Garland Easter Parade -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271960

18:52:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:05 Cole Porter Filler: Nina Gene Kelly The Pirate -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27762

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 22 'Philosopher' (1764)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 (1885)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Lang Lang, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

MATTHIAS PINTSCHER: Idyl for Orchestra

FREDERIC CHOPIN: Andante spianato and Grand Polonaise brillante

STRAUSS, R.: Burleske

STRAUSS. R.: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – There be dragons here: Stan Freberg’s “St. George and the Dragonet,” Bob and Ray’s “The Komodo Dragon,” “The Green Eyed Dragon,” sung by John Charles Thomas, and “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter Paul and Mary, Ken Nordine and Alaistair Reed trade poems: “Looking at Numbers,” I Used to think My Right Hand was uglier than My Left and “Down the Drain,” (Nordine); “A Lesson in Handwriting,” “What’s What and “Names for Twins.” (Reed)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet (1789)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'