WCLV Program Guide 10-12-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempred Clavier Book I, BWV 846 Gabriela Montero, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Andy Akiho: In Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Akiho, steel pan Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA

Frank Bridge: Phantasy for Piano Quartet in F-sharp minor Stephen Rose, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Astrid Schween, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in A minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano

Aaron Jay Kernis: String Quartet No. 1: Movement 2 musica celestis – adagio Ariel String Quartet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Incidental Music (1823)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 (1936)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1782)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Queen's Hall (1929)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Robert Schumann: Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet (1842)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Sonata No. 15 'Pastoral' (1801)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1786)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Novacek: Cockles Rag (1999)

Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag (2001)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

Bedrich Smetana: Shakespeare Festival March (1864)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia (1778)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 (1804)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 (1834)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella (1859)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass Movements 1 and 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Rafael Kubelik, conductor, conductor

Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC

Leos Janacek: Mladi (Youth) Alexa Still, flute; Erin Hannigan, oboe; Jun Qian, clarinet; Alejandro Dergal, Bass Clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Michelle Baker, horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Gabriela Lena Frank: Tres Homenajes, Compadrazgo Movements 1 and 2 Ensemble Meme

Johann Sebastian Bach: Erbarm dich mein, o Herre Gott, BWV 721 Arranger: Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, guitar

Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY

Tielman Susato, arr: John Iveson: La Mourisque; Christopher Tyrone, arr. Verne Reynolds: Come Holy Ghost?; Thomas Weelkes, arr. Verne Reynolds: I Love and Have My Love Regarded Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL

Johann Sebastian Bach: Double Violin Concerto in D minor, BWV 1043: Movements 2 & 3 Aaron Boyd, Arnaud Sussmann, solo violins Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047 Kristin Lee, violin; Carol Wincenc, flute; Danbi Um, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Richard O'Neill, viola; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Dark-Eyed Sailor (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1740)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

"PDQ Bach": Safe Sextet

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1881)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings (1950)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet (1935)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1926)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony (1750)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite (1903)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1816)

20:00 CIM LIVE - Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor; Molly Wise, viola, student artist - live from Kulas Hall

JOSEPH SCHWANTER Chasing Light

KRZYSZTOF PENDERECKI Viola Concerto

BELA BARTOK Concerto for Orchestra

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 (1943)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song (1896)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 (1846)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)