WCLV Program Guide 10-12-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Prelude in C from the Well-Tempred Clavier Book I, BWV 846 Gabriela Montero, piano
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046 Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Andy Akiho: In Exchange, for string quartet and steel pan Friction Quartet; Andy Akiho, steel pan Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, The Chapel Performance Space at the Good Shepherd Center, Seattle, WA
Frank Bridge: Phantasy for Piano Quartet in F-sharp minor Stephen Rose, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Astrid Schween, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; No. 1 in A minor: Andante Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Martti Rousi, cello; Arto Satukangas, piano
Aaron Jay Kernis: String Quartet No. 1: Movement 2 musica celestis – adagio Ariel String Quartet Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT
Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Lily Maisky, piano; Mischa Maisky, cello CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 (1788)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Incidental Music (1823)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 (1936)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1782)
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk: Three Dances (1951)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Queen's Hall (1929)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)
Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)
Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)
Robert Schumann: Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet (1842)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Sonata No. 15 'Pastoral' (1801)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)
Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1786)
Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
John Novacek: Cockles Rag (1999)
Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag (2001)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)
Bedrich Smetana: Shakespeare Festival March (1864)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia (1778)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 (1804)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 (1834)
Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)
Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella (1859)
Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)
Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1786)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass Movements 1 and 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Rafael Kubelik, conductor, conductor
Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC
Leos Janacek: Mladi (Youth) Alexa Still, flute; Erin Hannigan, oboe; Jun Qian, clarinet; Alejandro Dergal, Bass Clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Michelle Baker, horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Gabriela Lena Frank: Tres Homenajes, Compadrazgo Movements 1 and 2 Ensemble Meme
Johann Sebastian Bach: Erbarm dich mein, o Herre Gott, BWV 721 Arranger: Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, guitar
Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY
Tielman Susato, arr: John Iveson: La Mourisque; Christopher Tyrone, arr. Verne Reynolds: Come Holy Ghost?; Thomas Weelkes, arr. Verne Reynolds: I Love and Have My Love Regarded Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL
Johann Sebastian Bach: Double Violin Concerto in D minor, BWV 1043: Movements 2 & 3 Aaron Boyd, Arnaud Sussmann, solo violins Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047 Kristin Lee, violin; Carol Wincenc, flute; Danbi Um, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Richard O'Neill, viola; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)
Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Dark-Eyed Sailor (1913)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1740)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)
"PDQ Bach": Safe Sextet
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1881)
Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings (1950)
Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet (1935)
Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 (1926)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony (1750)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite (1903)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1816)
20:00 CIM LIVE - Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor; Molly Wise, viola, student artist - live from Kulas Hall
JOSEPH SCHWANTER Chasing Light
KRZYSZTOF PENDERECKI Viola Concerto
BELA BARTOK Concerto for Orchestra
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 (1943)
Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song (1896)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 (1846)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude (1853)