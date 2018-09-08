WCLV Program Guide 09-08-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto (1876)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 (1900)

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 (1871)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar

Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl

Enrique Granados: Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano

Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Maurice Ravel: La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Time for Three

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Op. 29 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90, No. 3 D 899 Orli Shaham, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13: Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major, Op. 20, No. 2 Simone Porter, violin; Karen Gomyo, violin; David Harding, viola; Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Iva Bittova: Divna slecinka James Austin Smith, oboe; Matthew Lipman, viola Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Gold Room - The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL

Gabriel Faure: Suite from Pelleas and Melisande Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Joseph Lamb: Ragtime Nightingale (1915)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from 'Pétrouchka' (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 (1808)

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet 'Chi mi frena in tal momento' (1835)

Nino Rota: The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait (1974)

George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Leroy Anderson: The Girl in Satin (1953)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 15, 2018 - Recorded live on stage during From the Top’s Annual Gala in Boston, this episode features incredible young musicians and a special appearance by NPR’s All Things Considered Emeritus Host Robert Siegel. We hear a soprano sing a beautifully ethereal piece by Debussy, a teenage violinist shares how his love of hip-hop inspires him to communicate the power of music to his audiences, and a 10-year-old pianist from Missouri performs an exquisite piece by Chopin

Taggart Squared (Jacob and Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota) performing "Ragtime alla Turca" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) and Greg Anderson (b. 1981), arranged for four hands on one piano by Emma Taggart

18-year-old violinist Adrian Steele from Seattle, Washington performing I. Allegro con fuoco from Violin Sonata, FP 119 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

23-year-old soprano Tatum Robertson from New Orleans, Louisiana performing IV. Paysages belges. Chevaux de bois and V. Aquarelles I. Green from “Ariettes oubliées" by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

10-year-old pianist Jerry Chang from St Louis, Missouri performing Nocturne in F sharp Major Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and II. Presto agitato from 2 Klavierstücke by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

18-year-old violinist Adrian Steele from Seattle, Washington performing IV. Allegretto poco mosso from Violin Sonata by César Franck (1822-1890) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Four From the Top alums (Alice Ivy-Pemberton, violin, Nathan Meltzer, 17, violin, Mira Williams, viola, and Jonah Ellsworth, cello) join Host Christopher O'Riley in performing III. Scherzo from Piano Quintet No. 2 by Antonin Dvořák (1841-1904)

10-year-old pianist Jerry Chang from St Louis, Missouri performing II. Presto agitato from 2 Klavierstücke by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 1 'Song of the Crusaders' (1848)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings (1875)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 35 (1783)

Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, a Life in Movies

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: ​​​Spotlight on Donna McKechnie - She was her generation’s premier female dancer for Broadway, but Donna McKechnie was that rare triple threat who could also sing and act with great skill. McKechnie guides us through her career in this interview with Bill Rudman

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:17 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban The Music and the Mirror Donna McKechnie A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK33581

18:08:05 00:01:15 Frank Loesser Coffee Break Charles Nelson Reilly How to Succeed in Business… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60352-2-RG

18:09:26 00:01:03 John Philips Monday, Monday The Mamas and the Papas If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears MCA MCAD-31042

18:13:51 00:02:59 Burt Bacharach-Hal David Turkey Lurkey Time Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast Ryko 14431-07502

18:18:33 00:02:53 Stephen Sondheim You Could Drive a Person Crazy Donna McKechnie, Susan Browning, Pamela Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:23:54 00:02:35 Stephen Sondheim-David Shire Tick Tock Orchestra Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:27:51 00:02:02 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK33581

18:32:54 00:04:30 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban The Music and the Mirror Donna McKechnie A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK33581

18:39:10 00:01:01 Cy Coleman Charity's Theme Orchestra Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:41:22 00:01:46 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Never Had It So Good Donna McKechnie State Fair -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG94765

18:43:48 00:03:05 Stephen Sondheim In Buddy's Eyes Donna McKechnie Follies -- 1998 Paper Mill revival TVT TVT1030-2

18:47:36 00:01:46 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind Donna McKechnie Follies -- 1998 Paper Mill revival TVT TVT1030-2

18:50:13 00:01:45 Leonard Bernstein-Betty Comden-A. Green Lucky to Be Me Donna McKechnie Inside the Music -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley 0206-21242

18:52:07 00:00:53 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:48 Ann Callaway-Lindsay Robbins Filler: Astaire Donna McKechnie Inside the Music -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley 0206-21242

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 (1875)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - Brett Mitchell, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

MASON BATES: “Sea-Blue Circuitry”

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Three Nocturnes

FRANCIS POULENC Gloria

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Piano Quintet (1887)

Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 (1873)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)

Peter Warlock: Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' (1926)