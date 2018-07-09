Program Guide 07-09-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Quire Cleveland - The Land of Harmony

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Isaac Albéniz: Catalonia Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona Nacional de Catalunya Jaime Martin

Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite for 2 Guitars Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21 Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Spanish Radio & TV Orchestra Carlos Kalmar

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Ese viril con pan Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Tono triste para oración Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik

Anonymous 17th c. Ecuador: Canción de una pastorita al Niño Dios Ensemble Villancico Peter Pontvik

Manuel de Falla: Cuatro piezas españolas Judith Jáuregui, piano;

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Minor Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen

Sebastian de Tradier: La Paloma Angel Romero, guitar

Ernesto Cordero: Pregunta y Mapeye Angel Romero, guitar

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919)

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)

Jacques Ibert: Flute Concerto (1934)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Aria (1923)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 2 (1888)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 (c.1710)

Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet (1900)

Zoltán Kodály: Hßry Jßnos: Intermezzo (1927)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka française "Figaro" (1868)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Prelude & Fugue (1708)

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)

Ottorino Respighi: The Sea and the Gulls (1930)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture (1866)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 (1768)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 30 'Alleluja' (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (c.1784)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 In E major Yefim Bronfman, piano

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite 3, for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Michael Jackson (arr. Jeremy Cohen): Michael Jackson Medley Quartet San Francisco Marthas Vineyard Chamber Music Society, The Old Whaling Church, Edgartown MA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37: Movements 2-3 Yefim Bronfman, piano; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana, Op. 16 III. Sehr aufgeregt Jonathan Biss, piano

Paul Dukas: La Peri Texas Festival Orchestra; Perry So, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Robert Schumann: Fairy Tales Gregory Raden, clarinet; Brant Bayless, viola; Scott Holshouser, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Victor Yampolsky, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

Michael Torke: Green (1986)

Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie (1961)

Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen'' (1920)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Balletto (1917)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orch (1900)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings (1901)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 a 'Les adieux' (1810)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue (1707)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 (1821)

Richard Strauss: Sinfonia domestica (1903)

Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 1 (1875)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (1924)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mosque (1894)

Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 'Forest' (1869)

Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance (1877)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)