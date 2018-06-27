Program Guide 06-27-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major Movement 4 Allegro Alban Gerhardt, cello; Markus Groh, piano
Johann Baptist Vanhal: Vanhal Double Bass Concerto in D: Movement 1 Allegro Moderato Chi-chi Nwanoku, double bass; Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Paul Goodwin, conductor
Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 Jonathan Vinocour, viola: Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall Seattle, WA
Albert Roussel: Concert pour petit Orchestra IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN
Camille Saint-Saens: Algerian Suite: French Military March Boston Pops; Arthur Fiedler, conductor
Elena Kats-Chernin: River's Lament: III. Diminished The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Traditional French (arr. Goff Richards): Le Baylere The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Ernest Chausson: Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet, Op.21 Movements 1, 2, & 4 Ian Swensen, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Parker Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY
Camille Saint-Saens: Africa in G Minor for Piano, Op. 89 Gilles Vonsattel, piano University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)
Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for String Orchestra (2007)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)
Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)
Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)
Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)
Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)
Jack Gallagher: Intermezzo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (c.1740)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1708)
Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball (1951)
Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Eric Whitacre: Her Sacred Spirit Soars (2002)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)
Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 (1772)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 5 (1903)
James Scott: Ragtime Oriole (1911)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
John Bull: Galliard (c.1600)
Samuel Scheidt: Galliard Battaglia (1621)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot' (1901)
François Joseph Gossec: Offrande à la liberté (1792)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)
Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for String Orchestra (2007)
George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 a (1740)
George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture (1879)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)
Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 (1821)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
Francesco Manfredini (Ital. 1684-1762): Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite (1953)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto (1948)
Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Irene Britton Smith: Sonata Movement 2 Andante Gregory Walker, violin; Helen Walker-Hill, piano
Brad Richter and Viktor Uzur: Bitter the Laughter, Sweet the Tears Richter Uzur Duo: Brad Richter, guitar; Viktor Uzur, cello UC Davis, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, Davis, CA
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Rafal Blechacz, piano
George Walker: Lyric for Strings Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Staples Family Concert Hall, Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, MI
George Walker: Violin Sonata No. 1 Gregory Walker, violin; Irina Lupines, piano George Walker's 95th year Celebration, Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY
Franz Schubert: Allegretto in C, D. 346 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
Frederic Chopin: Polonaise Fantasy Op. 61 Ray Ushikubo, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Franz Schubert: String Trio in B-flat Major, D. 471 Benny Kim, violin; Carla Maria Rodrigues, viola; Eric Kim, cello Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 In C Major, Op. 105 River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano (1973)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra (1781)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute (1720)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 (1820)
Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto (1790)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody (1879)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: All God's Children Got Wings (1959)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1785)
Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 (1770)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 (1785)
19:30 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland, live from Mixon Hall, CIM - Escape, Survival, Remembrance
Artists: Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Noah Geller, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Julie Albers, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano; Roman Rabinovich, piano
SERGEI PROKOFIEV Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34
MIECZYSLAW WEINBERG Clarinet Sonata, Op. 28
OSVALDO GOLIJOV Yiddishbbuk for String Quartet
FELIX MENDELSSOHN Piano Trio No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 66
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by birthday composer George Walker
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (c.1620)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)
Horatio Parker: Reverie from "Six Lyrics" (1891)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Bruyères (1913)