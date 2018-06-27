Program Guide 06-27-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 2 in F Major Movement 4 Allegro Alban Gerhardt, cello; Markus Groh, piano

Johann Baptist Vanhal: Vanhal Double Bass Concerto in D: Movement 1 Allegro Moderato Chi-chi Nwanoku, double bass; Swedish Chamber Orchestra; Paul Goodwin, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 Jonathan Vinocour, viola: Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall Seattle, WA

Albert Roussel: Concert pour petit Orchestra IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Camille Saint-Saens: Algerian Suite: French Military March Boston Pops; Arthur Fiedler, conductor

Elena Kats-Chernin: River's Lament: III. Diminished The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Traditional French (arr. Goff Richards): Le Baylere The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Ernest Chausson: Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet, Op.21 Movements 1, 2, & 4 Ian Swensen, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Parker Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Camille Saint-Saens: Africa in G Minor for Piano, Op. 89 Gilles Vonsattel, piano University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for String Orchestra (2007)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)

Jack Gallagher: Intermezzo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (c.1740)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1708)

Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball (1951)

Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Eric Whitacre: Her Sacred Spirit Soars (2002)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 (1772)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 5 (1903)

James Scott: Ragtime Oriole (1911)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Bull: Galliard (c.1600)

Samuel Scheidt: Galliard Battaglia (1621)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot' (1901)

François Joseph Gossec: Offrande à la liberté (1792)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)

Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta for String Orchestra (2007)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 a (1740)

George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture (1879)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 (1821)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Francesco Manfredini (Ital. 1684-1762): Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite (1953)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto (1948)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Irene Britton Smith: Sonata Movement 2 Andante Gregory Walker, violin; Helen Walker-Hill, piano

Brad Richter and Viktor Uzur: Bitter the Laughter, Sweet the Tears Richter Uzur Duo: Brad Richter, guitar; Viktor Uzur, cello UC Davis, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, Davis, CA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Rafal Blechacz, piano

George Walker: Lyric for Strings Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Staples Family Concert Hall, Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, MI

George Walker: Violin Sonata No. 1 Gregory Walker, violin; Irina Lupines, piano George Walker's 95th year Celebration, Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY

Franz Schubert: Allegretto in C, D. 346 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise Fantasy Op. 61 Ray Ushikubo, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B-flat Major, D. 471 Benny Kim, violin; Carla Maria Rodrigues, viola; Eric Kim, cello Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 In C Major, Op. 105 River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano (1973)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra (1781)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute (1720)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 (1820)

Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto (1790)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody (1879)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: All God's Children Got Wings (1959)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 'Hen' (1785)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 (1770)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 (1785)

19:30 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland, live from Mixon Hall, CIM - Escape, Survival, Remembrance

Artists: Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Noah Geller, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Julie Albers, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano; Roman Rabinovich, piano

SERGEI PROKOFIEV Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34

MIECZYSLAW WEINBERG Clarinet Sonata, Op. 28

OSVALDO GOLIJOV Yiddishbbuk for String Quartet

FELIX MENDELSSOHN Piano Trio No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 66

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by birthday composer George Walker

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (c.1620)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)

Horatio Parker: Reverie from "Six Lyrics" (1891)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Bruyères (1913)