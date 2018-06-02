Program Guide 06-02-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12: Movement 3 Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano

Renee Baker: Third Threnody for Viola and Orchestra Ashleigh Gordon, viola; GWS Orchestra; Orlando Cela, conductor The Governor's School of North Carolina, Winston Salem, NC

David Maslanka: Recitation Book: Movement 5 Kenari Quartet PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, concert master & director River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin No 2 in F major, Op. 50 Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: Movement 4 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC

Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-flat major, Op. 53 Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Ludwig Spohr: Nonet (1813)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 (1892)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2 for Orchestra "Indian" (1896)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Manuel Blasco de Nebra: Piano Sonata No. 6 in E Pedro Casals, piano Naxos 8572150

06:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 001345802

06:22:25 Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802

06:27:13 Leonard Bernstein: Mambo, from West Side Story Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 47774457

06:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov: Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried St. Lawrence String Quartet EMI Classics 57356

06:39:12 Alberto Ginastera: Milonga Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2202

06:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli: Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields Philips 426263

07:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter: The Baker's Dawn Suite Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid Jose Ramon Encinar Naxos 557623

07:17:16 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande Suite Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 686

07:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68538

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27/2: Movement 1 Murray Perahia, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 12: Movement 3 Frank Huang, violin; Rohan De Silva, piano

Renee Baker: Third Threnody for Viola and Orchestra Ashleigh Gordon, viola; GWS Orchestra; Orlando Cela, conductor The Governor's School of North Carolina, Winston Salem, NC

David Maslanka: Recitation Book: Movement 5 Kenari Quartet PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, concert master & director River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin No 2 in F major, Op. 50 Simone Porter, violin; Meng-Chieh Liu, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

Brian Dykstra: The National Pastime (2006)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2018 - From the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, this week’s episode of From the Top features a teenage composer’s beautiful piece that was inspired by Andrew Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece Fallingwater, a young violinist shares how she hasn’t missed a single day of practicing yet, and a classical guitarist performs Bach

17-year-old violinist Hannah Duncan from Belle Plaine, Iowa performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs the third movement, Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere, from Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 29 by Sergei Prokofiev.

15-year-old violist Sophia Valenti from Santa Rosa, California performs Rhapsodie from Suite Hébraïque by Ernest Bloch, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanhaban from Paolo Alto, California performs Prelude and Gigue - Double from Suite in C minor, BWV 997 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Images from Fallingwater” composed by Alistair Coleman, 19, from Bethesda, Maryland performed by students from San Francisco Conservatory of Music

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs Concert Etude no. 2 in F minor, "La Leggierezza" by Franz Liszt

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Dream Children (1902)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth" (1955)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet (1878)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto (1919)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 a (1806)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue (1707)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to George Abbott - The dean of Broadway directors—from “Pal Joey” to “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”—in an interview with Bill Rudman taped one month before his 100th birthday

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:08 00:01:19 Stephen Sondheim Overture from A Funny Thing… Orchestra A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:02:21 00:01:28 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Over and Over Again Orchestra Jumbo -- Film Soundtrack Columbia OS-2260

18:03:47 00:02:05 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Little Girl Blue Gloria Grafton Rodgers and Hart: 1925-42 JJA JJA19734

18:07:40 00:01:20 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue Orchestra On Your Toes -- 1983 B'way revival TER TER1063

18:09:46 00:01:16 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Overture from The Boys From Syracuse Orchestra The Boys From Syracuse -- 1954 Studio Cast Columbia LP1504

18:11:56 00:03:19 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Falling in Love With Love Rebecca Luker The Boys From Syracuse -- 1997 Encores DRG DRG94767

18:16:20 00:01:53 Richard Rodgers Overture from Pal Joey Orchestra Pal Joey -- 1952 Studio Cast Columbia ML4364

18:18:13 00:03:07 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Bewitched Vivienna Segal Pal Joey -- 1952 Studio Cast Columbia ML4364

18:22:40 00:01:14 Hugh Martin-Ralph Blane Just a Little Joint With a Juke Box Nancy Walker Selections from Best Foot Forward Bluebird B-11385

18:25:32 00:02:59 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green New York, New York Adolph Green, John Reardon On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:28:29 00:01:30 Leonard Bernstein The Imaginary Coney Island Orchestra On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:30:58 00:01:49 Frank Loesser Once in Love With Amy Ray Bolger Front Row Center: The B'way Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353

18:33:17 00:01:03 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Ohio Rosalind Russell, Edie Adams Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014602

18:34:20 00:00:47 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Steam Heat Carol Haney, Buzz Miller The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

18:36:54 00:01:57 Richard Ader-Jerry Ross Hey, There John Raitt The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

18:38:47 00:01:25 Richard Ader-Jerry Ross Heart Jean Stapleton Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

18:41:48 00:01:22 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Shy Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10768

18:43:54 00:02:25 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick The Names LaGuardia Tom Bosley Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Capitol ZDM-7-65023

18:46:22 00:02:52 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight Zero Mostel A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64770

18:50:08 00:01:23 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue Orchestra On Your Toes -- 1983 B'way revival TER TER1063

18:51:48 00:01:12 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:54 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Filler: Heart Russ Brown Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3948-2-RG

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto Wq 168 (1753)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

JOHANNES MARIA STAUD: Stromab (commission)

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 9

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A scholarly interview with Dr. Sholem Stein on the influence of Hebrew music on the Caribbean culture. (A special from KPFK, Pacifica Radio in Frisco.)... Stand Up Opera from B.J. Ward including the plots and music from Korngold’s “Die Tote Stat” and Mozart’s “Cosi fan Tutte”… Richard Howland-Bolton on “DCED.” I don’t know what it’s all about either… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape (1954)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)