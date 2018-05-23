Program Guide 05-23-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82: Movement 2 Allegretto Ran Dank, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Semifinal round, Bass Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Samuel Dushkin (arr. Hazell): Sicilienne Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Members of the English Chamber Orchestra, Members of the Philharmonia Orchestra; Christopher Warren-Green, conductor St. George's Chapel, Windsor, England Concert Record Date: 5/19/2018

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 36 Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No 9 in E minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 3 & 4 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Francois Couperin: Les Rozeaux & L'Atalante Alexandre Tharaud, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K. 428 Tetzlaff Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Thomas Ades: Three Studies from Couperin (2006) Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Musikkitalo, Helsinki, Finland

Charlie Chaplin (arr. Bob James): Smile Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet (1789)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 1 (1847)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7 'Sinfonia Antartica' (1952)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 'Rosamunde' (1824)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 (1798)

Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Thomas Weelkes: Since Robin Hood (1608)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 a (1806)

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' /2 (1838)

Ignaz Moscheles: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 'British Grenadiers' (1823)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' (1830)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

Jerome Kern: Portrait for Orchestra 'Mark Twain' (1942)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)

Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898)

Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony (1815)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1834)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Assad/Barrueco): Verano Porteno (Summer in Buenos Aires) Manuel Barrueco, guitar

Bruce Adolphe: I Will Not Remain Silent Scott St. John, violin; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, Georgia

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R: Movement 3 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Bragato/Sybarite5): Milonga del Angel sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Russian Folk Songs 41-45 Viktoria Postnikova, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY

Tatev Amiryan: Ortus Tatev Amiryan, piano UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, Unversity of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, MO

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Sterndale Bennett: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1833)

William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 (1837)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Antonín Dvorák (Czech 1851-1904): Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

Henri Herz: Rondo espagnol from Piano Concerto No. 7 (1864)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto (c.1720)

Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te (2010)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Cantilena (1997)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1832)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian March (1887)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 (1785)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel (1861)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Music from the Western Reserve

Bobby Selvaggio Jazz Quartet

Selvaggio: “Times-a-Changin’”

Selvaggio: “Bella”

Selvaggio: “Giants Stepping”

Bill Carey/Carl Fischer: “You’ve Changed”

Selvaggio: “Hope”

Selvaggio: “Run Away”

Dana Brass Quintet

James M. Stephenson: “Overture for Brass”

Michael Tilson Thomas: “Street Song”

Victor Ewald: Brass Quintet #3 in D flat, Op.7 – 1st mvmt

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Slechta): Goldberg Variations - #30, #18

Charles Mingus (arr Noppe): “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”

Johann Strauss, Jr (arr Samson): “On the Beautiful Blue Danube”

Billy Joel (arr Damashek): “Lullaby” (“Goodnight My Angel”)

Camille Saint-Saens (arr Frackenpohl): Pas redouble, Op.86

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the iconic trumpeter Miles Davis

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto Wq 172 (1753)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (c.1780)

Antonín Dvorák (Czech 1851-1904): Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes (1913)