Program Guide 05-21-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Les Délices – Highlights from two recent concerts

Intoxicating, recorded in January

A new Medieval program focused on sounds, scents, and substances that entrance, elevate, and excite our senses. Elena Mullins (soprano), Jason McStoots (tenor), Scott Metcalfe (vielle, harp), Charlie Weaver (lute), and Debra Nagy (voice, and medieval winds).

Dido’s Lament recorded in March

Soprano Margot Rood and the Irish harpist Maria Cleary in a program that imagines Dido, Queen of Carthage, (famously deserted by Aeneas) from three emotional and musical perspectives: Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, Cavalli’s Didone, and Montéclair’s La Mort de Didon.

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457

02:07:58 Francisco Tarrega: Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI Classics 56418

02:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

02:17:26 Franz Léhar: Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

02:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

02:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420800

03:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera: The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

03:24:38 Deodat De Severac: Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó Naxos 555855

03:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga: Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 8.557207

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 18 (1869)

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto (1945)

Albéric Magnard: Quintet for Piano & Winds (1895)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto 'La Notte' Op 10/2 (1728)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme (1901)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 'Heroic' (1842)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo (1938)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Jack Gallagher: Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue (1707)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso (1734)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the aka Dance of the Knights (1936)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (c.1670)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák (Czech 1851-1904): Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie (1903)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto /2 (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 13 (1742)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony (1781)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 'Singulière' (1845)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois Joshua Bell, violin; Paul Coker, piano

Thomas Arne: Overture (Symphony) No. 1 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

Fritz Kreisler: Quartet in A minor Benjamin Beilman, Danbi Um, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Gabriel Faure: Elegie, Op. 24 Tim Petrin, cello; George Fu, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano

Elliot Cole: Postlude No. 8 GTMF Chamber Musicians: Richard Brown, Riely Francis, Craig Hausschildt, Tom Sherwood, bowed vibraphone Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 in A major Opus 90 "Italian" Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 "Razumovsky No. 3": Movement 1 Dover Quartet Album: APM Recording Young Artists 11

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Michael Kamen: Edge of Darkness: Nuclear Train (1988)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie (1836)

May Aufderheide: The Thriller! (1906)

William Sterndale Bennett: Romanza from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1834)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)

Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 /3 (1828)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Finale (1839)

Robert Schumann: Romance (1839)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Waltz (1878

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 (1806)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)

Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn a (1873)

Wayne Barlow: Night Song (1956)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet (1879)

John Field: Nocturne No. 9 (1821)