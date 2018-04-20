Program Guide 04-20-2018

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

02:02:00 00:10:36 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867

02:16:00 00:45:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68 Karl Böhm Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

03:05:00 00:27:09 Leopold Stokowski Love Night & Transfiguration from John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867

03:35:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor  Op 25 Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178

04:24:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

05:24:00 00:13:11 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns in D major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Iona Brown, violin Philips 416815

05:40:00 00:10:07 Carl Nielsen Helios Overture Op 17 John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867

05:52:00 00:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 5 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He spake the word English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

06:10:00 00:03:52 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

06:15:00 00:11:58 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B flat major  Op 4 Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

06:25:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

06:32:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

06:40:00 00:10:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

06:50:00 00:03:04 Marguerite Monnot Hymne à l'amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

06:55:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March 'The High School Cadets' Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503

07:03:00 00:04:06 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony OMAC 12

07:10:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

07:20:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

07:25:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song Canadian Brass RCA 68633

07:30:00 00:04:25 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner NDR Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437506

07:40:00 00:09:42 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584

07:50:00 00:04:13 Benjamin Godard Suite: Waltz Op 116 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

07:55:00 00:02:21 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Minuet from String Symphony in F major Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62720

08:07:00 00:06:35 Antonín Dvorák Allegretto from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65 Tempest Trio Naxos 503293

08:15:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Clouds Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

08:25:00 00:02:09 Marin Marais Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

08:28:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 8

08:40:00 00:10:17 Robert Schumann First movement from Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71

08:50:00 00:03:51 Arvo Pärt Agnus Dei from 'Berlin Mass' Chamber Ensemble Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Bill Douglas, bassoon RCA 68416

08:55:00 00:04:41 Scott Martin Playhouse Square Quicklime WCLV 1001

09:03:00 00:14:02 Sergei Prokofiev Russian Overture Op 72 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

09:05:00 00:17:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

09:28:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty Canadian Brass RCA 68633

09:35:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 19 in G minor  Op 49 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

09:45:00 00:10:12 Franz Waxman Night Unto Night: Dusk John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:31 Henry Fillmore March "The Footlifter" Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

10:05:00 00:02:37 Karl King March 'Sarasota' Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

10:09:00 00:12:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' in C major Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

10:22:00 00:02:19 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

10:26:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

10:33:00 00:03:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

10:41:00 00:06:24 Arnold Schoenberg Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 438867

10:51:00 00:23:55 Robert Schumann Symphony in D minor  Op 120 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591

11:15:00 00:01:46 Joseph Lanner Whirlwind Galop Op 142 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

11:18:00 00:07:46 John Knowles Paine Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

11:28:00 00:07:54 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Lorin Maazel Berlin Radio Symphony DeutGram 4796018

11:40:00 00:08:26 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor  Op 8 Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

11:50:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No.  1 in D major  Op 47 Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27

12:06:00 00:09:03 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433548

12:17:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

12:30:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Valse fantastique José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

12:37:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:45:00 00:11:23 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo fantastique Op 3 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 471197

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No.  2 in E minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006

13:34:00 00:13:25 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

13:50:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

 

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119 Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano 

Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite Castellana for Guitar Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY 

Christopher Rogerson: River Songs Esther Park, piano; Moni Simeonov, violin; Chang Pan, cello Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 "Classical" IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN 

Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1 Es war einmal Andrei Gavrilov, piano 

Joseph Zawinul: In a Silent Way Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA 

David Biedenbender: Red Vesper Wei-Han Wu, piano; Samuel Boutris, clarinet; Sarah Hadely-Yakir, violin; Kimberly Jeong, cello Lake George Music Festival, SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY 

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Javier Perianes, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:00 00:04:13 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

16:06:00 00:03:38 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Little Havana, late Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

16:13:00 00:11:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

16:29:00 00:05:54 Howard Shore The Two Towers: Gollum's Song City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Crouch End Festival Choir Silva 1160

16:36:00 00:03:53 Howard Shore The Two Towers: The Riders of Rohan Nic Raine City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1160

16:41:00 00:07:39 "PDQ Bach" Allegro con mucho brio from 'Howdy Peter Schickele New York Pick-Up Ensemble Vanguard 79443

16:52:00 00:03:41 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No.  1 in A flat major  Op 29 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172

16:57:00 00:02:08 Vasili Solovyov-Sedoy Midnight in Moscow Osipov Russian Folk Orch Vitaly Gnutov Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca 4788305

17:04:00 00:05:59 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

17:13:00 00:10:04 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Suite Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 10131

17:26:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859

17:40:00 00:05:39 Randall Thompson Alleluia Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

17:47:00 00:02:52 Ernst Toch Geographical Fugue Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 61

17:52:00 00:06:45 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony in D minor Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:27:09 Leopold Stokowski Love Night & Transfiguration from John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867

18:38:00 00:04:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Mazeppa: Gopak Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

18:44:00 00:03:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Goblet Dance Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

18:49:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

18:55:00 00:03:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Russian Dance Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

19:27:00 00:28:04 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor  Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

 

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

20:19:00 00:18:39 Percy Grainger Suite 'In a Nutshell' Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

20:39:00 00:16:48 Johannes Brahms Four Piano Pieces Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

21:19:00 00:08:51 Nikolai Miaskovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 23 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 471655

21:30:00 00:10:36 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867

21:42:00 00:05:04 Martin Mailman Autumn Landscape Op 4 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

21:50:00 00:33:13 Francesco Geminiani The Enchanted Forest CBC Radio Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Elizabeth Wilcock, violin; Stanley Ritchie, violin; Janet See, flute; Barbara Kallaur, flute; Susie Napper, cello CBC 5163

22:25:00 00:09:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 10 in B minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528

22:36:00 00:17:54 Howard Blake Flute Concerto Op 493 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Jaime Martin, flute PentaTone 506

22:56:00 00:03:11 Isaac Albéniz España: Tango Op 165 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224

 

QUIET HOUR 

23:02:00 00:05:52 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067

23:07:00 00:03:50 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Morning Mood John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867

23:11:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

23:15:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Morgengrüss Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

23:21:00 00:04:04 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:25:00 00:08:05 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32 Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

23:35:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

23:39:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner NDR Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437506

23:44:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Kenneth Johnston, violin Blue Water 2010

23:55:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:56:00 00:03:44 Sir Edward Elgar Sospiri Op 70 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409