Program Guide 04-20-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Ernst von Dohnányi: Humoresques, Op. 17 Movement 2 Jenő Jandó, piano
Ernst von Dohnányi: Sextet for Piano, Strings, and Winds in C Major, Op. 37 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Beth Guterman, viola; Emily Bruskin, violin; Julia Bruskin, cello; Andrea Lam, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY
Joaquin Turina: Ante Las lanzas, de Velazquez, from Contemplacion, Op. 99 Liza Stepanova, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music & UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 1: Movements 2-3 The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in A minor, D. 385: Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano
Witold Lutoslawski: Paganini Variations for Solo Piano and Orchestra Stephen Hough, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO
Franz Schubert: Quartet in D Minor, D. 810, Death and the Maiden: Movement 4 Belcea Quartet: Corina Belcea, Axel Schacher, violins; Krzysztof Chorzelski, viola; Antoine Lederlin, cello Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY
Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, music director Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY
CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
02:02:00 00:10:36 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867
02:16:00 00:45:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Karl Böhm Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
03:05:00 00:27:09 Leopold Stokowski Love Night & Transfiguration from John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867
03:35:00 00:45:45 Reinhold Glière Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 25 Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
04:24:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057
05:24:00 00:13:11 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns in D major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Iona Brown, violin Philips 416815
05:40:00 00:10:07 Carl Nielsen Helios Overture Op 17 John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867
05:52:00 00:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 5 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:02:01 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: He spake the word English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110
06:10:00 00:03:52 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607
06:15:00 00:11:58 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B flat major Op 4 Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541
06:25:00 00:07:31 Randall Thompson Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
06:32:00 00:02:35 Traditional Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853
06:40:00 00:10:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715
06:50:00 00:03:04 Marguerite Monnot Hymne à l'amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
06:55:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March 'The High School Cadets' Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503
07:03:00 00:04:06 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony OMAC 12
07:10:00 00:07:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317
07:20:00 00:04:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Overture Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576
07:25:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song Canadian Brass RCA 68633
07:30:00 00:04:25 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Polka Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner NDR Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437506
07:40:00 00:09:42 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584
07:50:00 00:04:13 Benjamin Godard Suite: Waltz Op 116 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
07:55:00 00:02:21 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Minuet from String Symphony in F major Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 62720
08:07:00 00:06:35 Antonín Dvorák Allegretto from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65 Tempest Trio Naxos 503293
08:15:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Clouds Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
08:25:00 00:02:09 Marin Marais Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
08:28:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 8
08:40:00 00:10:17 Robert Schumann First movement from Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SFM 71
08:50:00 00:03:51 Arvo Pärt Agnus Dei from 'Berlin Mass' Chamber Ensemble Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Bill Douglas, bassoon RCA 68416
08:55:00 00:04:41 Scott Martin Playhouse Square Quicklime WCLV 1001
09:03:00 00:14:02 Sergei Prokofiev Russian Overture Op 72 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538
09:05:00 00:17:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805
09:28:00 00:03:11 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: I Feel Pretty Canadian Brass RCA 68633
09:35:00 00:06:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 19 in G minor Op 49 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
09:45:00 00:10:12 Franz Waxman Night Unto Night: Dusk John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:00 00:02:31 Henry Fillmore March "The Footlifter" Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85
10:05:00 00:02:37 Karl King March 'Sarasota' Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
10:09:00 00:12:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' in C major Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532
10:22:00 00:02:19 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
10:26:00 00:06:09 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
10:33:00 00:03:49 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660
10:41:00 00:06:24 Arnold Schoenberg Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 438867
10:51:00 00:23:55 Robert Schumann Symphony in D minor Op 120 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Archiv 457591
11:15:00 00:01:46 Joseph Lanner Whirlwind Galop Op 142 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
11:18:00 00:07:46 John Knowles Paine Prelude to 'Oedipus Tyrannus' Op 35 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748
11:28:00 00:07:54 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Lorin Maazel Berlin Radio Symphony DeutGram 4796018
11:40:00 00:08:26 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8 Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013
11:50:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D major Op 47 Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27
12:06:00 00:09:03 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433548
12:17:00 00:10:32 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525
12:30:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Valse fantastique José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939
12:37:00 00:05:50 Johann Strauss Jr Kiss Waltz Op 400 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
12:45:00 00:11:23 Igor Stravinsky Scherzo fantastique Op 3 Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 471197
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:31:43 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 2 in E minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006
13:34:00 00:13:25 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212
13:50:00 00:08:43 George Gershwin Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119 Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano
Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite Castellana for Guitar Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY
Christopher Rogerson: River Songs Esther Park, piano; Moni Simeonov, violin; Chang Pan, cello Lake George Music Festival, Zankel Hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 "Classical" IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN
Edvard Grieg: Once Upon a Time, Op. 71, No. 1 Es war einmal Andrei Gavrilov, piano
Joseph Zawinul: In a Silent Way Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
David Biedenbender: Red Vesper Wei-Han Wu, piano; Samuel Boutris, clarinet; Sarah Hadely-Yakir, violin; Kimberly Jeong, cello Lake George Music Festival, SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Javier Perianes, piano; Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:58:00 00:04:13 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
16:06:00 00:03:38 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Little Havana, late Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251
16:13:00 00:11:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429
16:29:00 00:05:54 Howard Shore The Two Towers: Gollum's Song City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Crouch End Festival Choir Silva 1160
16:36:00 00:03:53 Howard Shore The Two Towers: The Riders of Rohan Nic Raine City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1160
16:41:00 00:07:39 "PDQ Bach" Allegro con mucho brio from 'Howdy Peter Schickele New York Pick-Up Ensemble Vanguard 79443
16:52:00 00:03:41 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 1 in A flat major Op 29 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172
16:57:00 00:02:08 Vasili Solovyov-Sedoy Midnight in Moscow Osipov Russian Folk Orch Vitaly Gnutov Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca 4788305
17:04:00 00:05:59 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
17:13:00 00:10:04 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Suite Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 10131
17:26:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859
17:40:00 00:05:39 Randall Thompson Alleluia Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49
17:47:00 00:02:52 Ernst Toch Geographical Fugue Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 61
17:52:00 00:06:45 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony in D minor Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 421593
DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:27:09 Leopold Stokowski Love Night & Transfiguration from John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867
18:38:00 00:04:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Mazeppa: Gopak Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
18:44:00 00:03:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Goblet Dance Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
18:49:00 00:04:14 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61
18:55:00 00:03:43 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Russian Dance Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
19:27:00 00:28:04 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775
NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420
20:19:00 00:18:39 Percy Grainger Suite 'In a Nutshell' Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412
20:39:00 00:16:48 Johannes Brahms Four Piano Pieces Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
21:19:00 00:08:51 Nikolai Miaskovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 23 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 471655
21:30:00 00:10:36 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867
21:42:00 00:05:04 Martin Mailman Autumn Landscape Op 4 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347
21:50:00 00:33:13 Francesco Geminiani The Enchanted Forest CBC Radio Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Elizabeth Wilcock, violin; Stanley Ritchie, violin; Janet See, flute; Barbara Kallaur, flute; Susie Napper, cello CBC 5163
22:25:00 00:09:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 10 in B minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528
22:36:00 00:17:54 Howard Blake Flute Concerto Op 493 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Jaime Martin, flute PentaTone 506
22:56:00 00:03:11 Isaac Albéniz España: Tango Op 165 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:05:52 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067
23:07:00 00:03:50 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Morning Mood John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438867
23:11:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120
23:15:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Die schöne Müllerin: Morgengrüss Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
23:21:00 00:04:04 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258
23:25:00 00:08:05 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32 Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437
23:35:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
23:39:00 00:04:56 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Romance Op 39 Sir John Eliot Gardiner NDR Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437506
23:44:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Kenneth Johnston, violin Blue Water 2010
23:55:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:56:00 00:03:44 Sir Edward Elgar Sospiri Op 70 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409