Program Guide 04-15-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to Nabucco

Giuseppe Verdi: Gli arredi festivi from Nabucco

Giuseppe Verdi: Va, pensiero from Nabucco

Giuseppe Verdi: Vedi! Le fosche notturne (Anvil Chorus) from Il trovatore

Giuseppe Verdi: Patria oppressa from Macbeth

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to I vespri siciliani

Giacomo Puccini: Intermezzo to Act 3 from Manon Lescaut

Pietro Mascagni: Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana

Arrigo Boito: Prologue to Mefistofele

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3-- Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Richard Wagner: Immolation Scene-- Montserrat Caballé, soprano; Zubin Mehta, conductor

Pietro Mascagni: Cherry Duet-- Plácido Domingo, tenor; Adrianna Morelli, soprano; Zubin Mehta, conductor

Bela Bartok: Duke Bluebeard’s Castle-- Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano; Sigmund Nimsgern, baritone; Rafael Kubelik, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Yet Three More from Hyperion - David Skinner’s “De Profundis” Ensemble, the latest from the Westminster Cathedral Choir, and a look at English motets by the ensemble The Gesualdo Six

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:00 00:04:00 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: But as for his people English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 432110

06:08:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

06:23:47 00:04:54 Giusseppe Verdi Ave Maria Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Telarc 80225

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Houston AGO 2016 (II) - More performances from the 2016 national convention of the American Guild of Organists in Houston, TX.

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Prelude & Fugue, Op. 37, no. 1 Crista Miller, organ

RICHARD PROULX (arr. Gregory Hamilton): Fanfare on Castlewood. ROBERT BUCKLEY FARLEY (arr. Joyce Kull): Telos/By gracious powers Chase Loomer, organ

KATHLEEN THOMERSON (arr. Robert T. Adams): Chorale-prelude, I want to walk as a child of the light. PETER CUTTS (arr. Joyce Moon Strobel): Prelude on Shillingford Jeong-Suk Bae, organ

SUSAN TOOLAN (arr. Thomas Fielding): Bread of life. MARTY HAUGEN (arr. Aaron David Miller): Chorale-prelude, Rejoice, rejoice! Madeleine Woodworth, organ

WALTER PELZ (arr. Brenda Portman): Toccata on Meadville/Come let us. DAVID HURD (arr. Matthew Corl): Contemplation on Julion Tyler Boehmer, organ

ERIK ROUTLEY (arr. Matthew Corl): Paean on Augustine. BERNADETTE FARRELL (arr. Benjamin Cornelius-Bates): O God, you search me Jeremy Jelinek, organ

CESÁREO GABARÁIN (arr. Michael Emmerich): Pescador de Hombres. MARTY HAUGEN (arr. Don VerKuilen): Toccata on Gather us in Monica Czausz, organ

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Spring has Sprung - On this edition of With Heart and Voice we’ll listen to music celebrating creation, and the beauty of the world around us. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Folk Inspired

Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances – Queensland Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Penny (Naxos 553526 CD) 7:50

Georges Enesco: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 – RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (RCA 61503 CD) 11:33

Manuel de Falla: “Jota” from “Seven Popular Spanish Songs” – Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Gerald Moore, piano (Testament 1087 CD) 2:59

Roy Harris: Symphony No.4 “Folk Song Symphony” – The Girl I Left Behind Me” – Colorado Symphony Chorus; Colorado Symphony/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 3:50

Traditional: Three Hungarian Folk Songs; Czardas – Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Ars Musicoe de Barcelona (Testament 1087 CD) 6:42

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 – Hungarian National Folk Ensemble/Imre Czenski (Bruno 50011 LP) 11:23

09:55:00 00:01:51 Jean-François Dandrieu Rondeau Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:05:12 Henry Purcell The Indian Queen: Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 49240

10:07:00 00:11:10 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro- Adrian Shepherd Cantilena Chandos 8448

10:22:00 00:11:20 Alessandro Marcello Guitar Concerto in D minor Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Philips 446002

10:35:00 00:13:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1 in E minor Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250

10:49:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

10:58:00 00:11:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in D minor Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

11:13:00 00:20:12 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 6 'As pants the The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

11:34:00 00:04:05 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto alla rustica in G major Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371

11:40:36 00:17:17 Georg Philip Telemann Don Quixote: Suite Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch 7576

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Kryzsztof Urbanski, conductor; Ray Chen, violin

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Overture to Egmont

MAX BRUCH: Violin Concerto No. 1

DIMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Movement 2 Oiseaux tristes Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Beautiful Starry Night: Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Ravel Decca 448618 Music: 4:27

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for solo violin No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001 Inmo Yang, violin Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:41

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 7:42

Paul Hindemith: Sonata for violin solo Op. 31 No. 2

Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 1 Performance Today Young Artist in Residence; Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:25

Leos Janacek: Romance for Violin & Piano Petr Messieurer, violin; Radoslav Kvapil, piano Album: Leos Janacek: solo piano, violin & piano, cello & piano Adda 581136 Music: 4:20

Boris Blacher: Variations on a Theme by Paganini Orchestre National de France; Emmanuel Krivine, conductor Auditorium, Maison de la Radio, Paris, France Music: 14:03

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata for violin solo No. 2 "Obsession" Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo In Mo Yang, violin Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 26:22

Leos Janacek: Jealousy (original prelude to 'Jenufa') Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 05:37

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – Vienna 2017 Tour Concert

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Nocturnes: Nuages and Fetes

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 6

17:42:00 00:12:33 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 13, 2017 - From a studio in Bridge Recording in Los Angeles, California, this week’s From the Top has a decidedly more intimate feel. Featuring an all-California lineup, we enjoy two exciting performances by a young, award-winning violinist, a teenage pianist shares how he found joy while performing when he learned to just let go, and an outstanding violist performs a heartfelt interpretation Brahms’s Sonata for Viola and Piano

14-year-old violinist Keven Miura from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro assai from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Ophir Horovitz from Los Angeles, California performs Nocturne, Op.48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and Etude No.13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923-2006)

18-year-old violist Cara Pogossian from Los Angeles, California performs I. Allegro amabile from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

14-year-old cellist Mei Hotta from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano and “Orbit” for Solo Cello by Philip Glass (b.1937)

14-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arr. Kreisler, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

18:59:00 00:23:43 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano DeutGram 4796018

19:25:00 00:40:27 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89649

20:07:00 00:44:23 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D major Op 60 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

20:54:00 00:02:22 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Air Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Prospero on the Beach (from the ballet Caliban Ascendant) (2013) Assembly (Albany 1676) 9:17

Tom Lopez: The Death of the Moth (2003) Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond. (Centaur 2938) 14:00

Jeffrey Quick: Trois Pièces de Salon Robert Sharpe, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 8:51

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 11-18-12) 17:38

21:51:00 00:04:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Building Bridges in Our Community and in Our World with The Most Reverend Nelson J. Perez, Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland - Bishop Perez was appointed the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland by Pope Francis on September 5, 2017. In his first months of his episcopacy, Bishop Perez has been embraced and warmly welcomed by the Catholic community in Northeast Ohio. Since his arrival, he has made a concerted effort to meet the people and visit the places that make up his diocese.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:00 00:06:20 Mauro Giuliani Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar PentaTone 202

23:07:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:18:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:28:00 00:06:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Julia Fischer, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin Decca 12490

23:35:00 00:16:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin Decca 414595

23:52:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564