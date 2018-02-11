Program Guide 02-11-2018

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton: The Shakespeare Trilogy

00:00:00 00:02:17 Sir William Walton Henry V: Agincourt Song James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

00:02:00 00:16:22 Sir William Walton Henry V: Suite James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

00:20:00 00:01:57 Sir William Walton Hamlet: The Play Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Chandos 8842

00:22:00 00:14:02 Sir William Walton Hamlet: Suite Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner John Gielgud, narrator Chandos 8842

00:37:00 00:03:17 Sir William Walton Richard III: Nightmare Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Chandos 8841

00:40:00 00:19:20 Sir William Walton Richard III: Suite Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner John Gielgud, narrator Chandos 8841

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Neeme Jarvi; Robert Chen, violin

Arvo Part: Fratres

Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Christoph Eschenbach; Leonard Bernstein; Pinchas Zuckerman, violin

Matthias Pintscher: Towards Osiris

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto

Johannes Brahms (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Norwegian Baroque - The Bergen Baroque continue their series celebrating Ludvig Holberg with his Copenhagen years, plus suites in particular keys; and the Norwegian Baroque Orchestra gives us world-premiere music of Johann Berlin. Once again, we turn back to a collaboration with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in the presentation of some recent remarkable works in the field of early music with Norwegian composers and performers

MUSICA SACRA

06:03:00 00:04:43 Anton Bruckner Motet 'Os justi' Voces8 Decca 4785703

06:09:00 00:05:23 Gioacchino Rossini Petite Messe Solennelle: Domine Deus Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 14875

06:16:00 00:10:39 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627

06:28:00 00:02:16 Hans Leo Hassler Dixit Maria John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Eastman Kids at Sacred Heart Cathedral - More exceptional student performances from a Pipedreams Live! Weekend at the Eastman School in Rochester, New York

MAURICE DURUFLÉ: Variations on Veni Creator Spiritus Chase Loomer

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Magnificat primi toni, BuxWV 203 Brian Schoettler

HERBERT HOWELLS: Psalm Prelude No. 1, Lo, the poor crieth, fr Op. 32 Owen Reid

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Variations on a Noël, Op. 20 Madeleine Woodworth

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Dieu parmi nous, fr La Nativité du Seigneur Meg Cutting All performances featured the 2008 Fritts pipe organ at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Rochester, NY

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Transfiguration and Ash Wednesday - In some Protestant traditions, The Feast of the Transfiguration brings the season after Epiphany to a close, and precedes Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the season of Lent. Tune in to this program, as we listen to music of brilliance, and introspection

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Valentine’s Day 2018

COMEDIAN HARMONISTS: “Whispering” (Master Music 0224 CD) 4:35

EARTHA KITT: “C’est Ci Bon” (RCA 20001 “45”) 3:40

CARL ORFF: Carmina Burana: “In trutina” - Evelyn Mandac, soprano; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa (RCA 63590 CD) 3:14

FRANZ LISZT: Liebestraum #3 - Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 61860 CD) 6:05

FRANZ LEHAR: “Dein ist mein ganzes Herz” from Land of Smiles - Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Graunke Symphony Orchestra/Carl Michalski (Seraphim 60043 LP) 4:33

GUSTAV MAHLER: Fifth Symphony – Adagietto - Junge Deutsche Philharmonie/ Rudolf Barshai (Laurel 905 CD) 9:15

ROBERT SCHUMANN: “Widmung” - Karl Schmitt-Walter, baritone; Adolph Stauch, piano (EMI 1547003 LP) 3:08

ROBERT SCHUMANN: “Widmung” - Arlene Auger, soprano; Dalton Baldwin, piano (Delos 3029 CD) 2:46

JOSEPH LANNER: Die Romantiker (The romantics) Waltz – Alexander Schneider, Felix Galimir, Paul Wolfe, violins; Walter Trampler, viola; Julius Levine, double bass (Columbia 6316 LP) 6:01

GIACOMO PUCCINI: La Boheme: “O soave fanciulla” - Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; RCA Victor Orchestra & Chorus/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 556236 CD) 5:26

IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:06:18 George Frideric Handel Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Crispian Steele-Perkins, tr; The Sixteen Collins 70382

10:11:00 00:12:03 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in D minor Ars Antigua Rachel Barton Pine, viola; Hopkinson Smith, lute Cedille 159

10:26:00 00:12:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Italian Concerto in F major Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188

10:41:00 00:13:30 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Violin Concerto in B flat major I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Bettina Mussumeli, violin Erato 88172

10:55:00 00:04:43 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Wallace Collection Nimbus 5017

11:01:00 00:04:46 Jean-Philippe Rameau Pygmalion: Overture William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901381

11:08:00 00:18:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.106 "Actus tragicus" English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Nancy Argenta, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Stephen Varcoe, baritone; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 429782

11:31:00 00:15:55 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80344

11:49:00 00:04:53 Francesco Corradini Baile de las máscaras: Excerpts Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

11:55:00 00:04:41 Giovanni Gabrieli Sonata pian' e forte National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Dmitri Shostakovich - Playlist for Parts 1 and 2:

Symphony No.1 in f Op 10 (1924-25)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Symphony No.5 in d Op 47 (1937)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Symphony No.7 in C Op 60 "Leningrad" (1941)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DeutGram 427632 CD)

Symphony No.8 in C Op 60 "Stalingrad" (1943)--London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (LSO 0527 CD)

Symphony No.9 in E-Flat Op 70 (1971)--New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 61841 CD)

Symphony No.15 in A Op 141 (1945)--Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 427616 CD)

Five Preludes for Piano Op 2d (1920-21)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Three Fantastic Dances for Piano Op 5 (1922)--Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano (Telarc 80042 CD)

Piano Concerto No.2 in F Op 102 (1957)--Michael Houstoun, piano; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/Christopher Lyndon-Gee (Naxos 553126 CD)

Festive Overture Op 96 (1954)--Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Järvi (Chandos 10088 CD)

Sonata for Cello and Piano in d Op 40 (1934)--Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Monitor Records MCS 2021 CD)

Waltz No.1 Op 99 (1956)--Moscow Chamber Orchestra/Constantine Orbelian (Naxos DE3257 CD)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan Op 57 "The Tsarinain a Barrel at Sea" (1899-1900)--Philharmonia Orchestra/Vladimir Ashkenazy (Decca 417301 CD)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, "Scottish" Movement 2 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, conductor Album: Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos 1 - 5 EuroDisc 69237 Music: 4:27

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-flat Major, Op. 20 Jasper String Quartet; Jupiter String Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival; WSKG Public Media, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY Music: 26:10

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chuck Romportl from Hopkins, MN Music: 7:21

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Shadowlines Honens 201501 Music: 3:26

Miles Davis: Milestones, arr. for string quartet Ebene Quartet Schwetzingen Festival, Mozart Hall, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 2:37

***Black History Series Hazel Scott *** Music: 3:00

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet and Piano: Movement 3 Todd Levy, clarinet; Elena Abend, piano Album: Brahms and Schumann Avie 2098 Music: 4:31

Joaquin Turina: La Procession del Rocio, Op. 9 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 8:24

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 47 Renata Arado, violin; Espen Lilleslatten, viola; Darrett Adkins, cello; Rita Sloan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 27:06

Naji Hakim: Alaiki'ssalaam - Variations on a Lebanese Theme Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra and WDR Radio Orchestra; Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 6:50

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:06:00 00:16:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Suite

16:26:00 00:31:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 in E flat major

17:01:00 00:20:00 Christoph Willibald Gluck Don Juan: Suite

17:24:00 00:31:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 13, 2016 - From St. Paul, Minnesota, this week’s program features all Minnesota performers. We’ll enjoy a virtuosic performance of Ernesto Cavallini’s Adagio and Tarantella by 17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson, a teenage pianist shares the story of how he handpicked his stepfather when he was four years old, and and a brother and sister piano duo perform a raucous four-hands arrangement of Schubert’s Der Erlkönig.

17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson from Northfield, Minnesota performs Adagio e Tarantella by Ernesto Cavallini with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violinist Emma Richman from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs the fourth movement, Allegretto poco mosso, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Interlude II by Leon Kirchner

The brother and sister piano duo, Taggart Squared, is comprised of 10-year-old Jacob Taggart and 14-year-old Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota. They performed Der Erlkönig by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arranged for piano four-hands by Greg Anderson.

The Stillwater Area High School Concert Choir from Stillwater, Minnesota performs “Tykus Tykus” by Vaclovas Augustinas and “Alleluia” by Fredrick Sixten

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:00 00:30:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

19:37:00 00:21:58 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 9 "Hungaria" Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490

20:01:00 00:55:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

20:59:00 00:02:00 Francisco Tárrega Lágrima Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Kevin Krumenauer: Quintet No. 1 Winds “Fnermalog” — Krumenauer Quintet (private CD) 13:27

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings — Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia Concertante (2010) — Kent/Blossom Chamber Ensemble/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom CD) 23:40

Rudolph Bubalo: Valence II for Clarinet, Bassoon and Tape (1977) — Lawrence McDonald, clarinet; Kenneth Moore, bassoon (New World 80446) 7:00

21:58:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Reinventing America’s Schools: Creating a 21st Century Education System with David Osborne, Director, Reinventing America’s Schools Project, Progressive Policy Institute

When The Cleveland Plan was implemented in 2012, it brought various education changes, including an increased relationship between the charter school and public school systems. The Cleveland Plan wanted to emphasize excellence in education, regardless of the type of school. The plan has led to an increased third grade reading proficiency, enrollment, attendance, and graduation rates. Though some remain skeptical of charter schools, many cities are embracing innovative ways to improve student’s success, including New Orleans, Denver, and Washington D.C.

In David Osborne’s new book, Reinventing America's Schools: Creating a 21st Century Education System, he shares the stories of these communities to reflect upon the history and future of public education. After years of extensive research, he argues that charter schools provide necessary autonomy, accountability, diversity of school designs, and parental choice that could be executed in public schools.

Osborne has been a figure in the public sector for decades, including serving as senior advisor to Vice President Gore in 1993, and running the National Performance Review. He is the co-author of six books on public sector reform, including the New York Times bestseller, Reinventing Government. Currently, he is the director of the Progressive Policy Institute’s project on Reinventing America’s Schools.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:05:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

23:09:00 00:09:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4791033

23:20:00 00:17:01 Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

23:38:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

23:44:00 00:11:48 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony Naxos 503293

23:56:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867