What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 02-04--2018

Published February 4, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema

00:00:00 00:01:17 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Bombay March  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  35607

00:01:00 00:16:31 Maurice Jarre Georges Franju Suite  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  35607

00:19:00 00:02:10 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme  John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO  86

00:20:00 00:12:47 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Suite  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  10131

00:34:00 00:04:59 Maurice Jarre Witness: Building the Barn  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  35607

00:39:00 00:05:09 Maurice Jarre Fatal Attraction: Theme  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  35607

00:45:00 00:05:13 Maurice Jarre Dead Poet's Society: Themes  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  35607

00:51:00 00:04:11 Maurice Jarre Ghost: Love Theme  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  35607

00:55:00 00:02:36 Maurice Jarre Gorillas in the Mist  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  35607

00:57:00 00:01:17 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Bombay March  Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan  35607

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E Major

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin Conductor: Jeffrey Kahane; Alan Gilbert (symphony)

Jeffrey Kahane, piano

Mozart: Keyboard Concerto in B-flat Major, K.238

Mozart: Piano Concerto in C minor, K.491

Mozart: Piano Concerto in C major, K.503 

Mozart: Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter” Alan Gilbert, cond

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: 400 Years - Cistercian chant, music of Venice in the middle ages, and dances from Spain in the 1400s.

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:00 00:03:03 Sir Edward Elgar Agnus Dei  Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf  3215

06:07:00 00:06:34 Giovanni Palestrina Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass  Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv  415517

06:16:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei  Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc  80406

06:27:00 00:02:35 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc  80152

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Candlemas -  February 2 is celebrated each year as both the Feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Presentation of Jesus in the Temple.  On this edition of With Heart and Voice with Peter DuBois, we’ll explore music for these observances

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Composers Part 1

Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet  Aviv Quartet (Naxos 570965 CD) 13:57

Erwin Schulhoff: Piano Concerto No.2: 3rd movement “Allegro alla jazz”   Franz-Immo Zichner, piano; Deutsches Symphonie Orchester/Roland Klutig (Capriccio 5179 CD) 6:28

Pavel Haas: String Quartet No.2: Finale   Pavel Haas Quartet; Colin Currie, percussion (Supraphon 3077 CD) 8:44

Pavel Haas: Quintet for Winds   Ensemble Aventure/Christian Hommel (Ars Musica 79117 CD) 13:45

 

09:58:00 00:02:38 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the  Jun Märkl Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  503293

 

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Angela Mitchell

10:03:00 00:13:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No.  2: Chaconne   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca  4830255

10:19:00 00:14:49 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 5 in G major   Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin  92163

10:37:00 00:07:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Der Geist hilft' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo  716

10:46:00 00:09:29 Jean-Philippe Rameau Gavotte et Six Doubles   David Greilsammer, piano Sony  792969

11:01:00 00:13:47 Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Recorder & Flute in E minor  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, flute Koch Intl  7576

11:17:00 00:08:00 Dieterich Buxtehude Magnificat La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium  134

11:23:00 00:07:05 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Suite  Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Reference  2101

11:31:00 00:15:17 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3 in G minor    Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC  96523

11:47:00 00:12:58 George Frideric Handel Trio Sonata in G major  Op 5  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram  4795448

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Play list for Parts 1 & 2:

Symphony No.40 in g K.550 (1788)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (Naxos 8.110996 CD)

Sonata No.8 in a K.310 (1778)—Murray Perahia, piano (Sony 191256 CD)

Piano Concerto No.22 in E-Flat K.482 (1785)--Malcom Bilson, fortepiano; English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner (Archiv 447 283-2 CD)

Piano Concerto No.15 in B-Flat K.450 (1784)—Murray Perahia, piano; English Chamber Orchestra/Murray Perahia (Sony 1914112 CD)

Piano Concerto No.27 in B-Flat K.595 (1791)—Emil Gilels, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Karl Bohm (DeutGram E4776373 CD)

Piano Concerto No.21 in C K 467 (1785)--Friedrich Gulda, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 415842 CD)

Piano Concerto No.20 in d K 466 (1785)--Friedrich Gulda, piano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 453079 CD)

Violin and Piano Sonata No.35 in A K 526" (1787)--Daniel Barenboim, piano; Itzhak Perlman (DDD 463 7492 4 GB 4 CD)

Piano Concerto No.26 in D “Coronation” K.537 (1788)—Alfred Brendel, piano; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 0289 478 2695 8 DB 12 CD)

Overture to “The Magic Flute” K.620 (1791)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426276 CD)

Symphony No.1 in E-Flat K.16 (1764)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 674374 CD)

Requiem K.626 (1791)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Decca 0289 417 7462 0 CD)

Symphony No.41 in C “Jupiter” (1788)—Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Naxos 9.80253 CD)

Overture to The Marriage of Figaro K.492 (1786)—Wiener Haydn Orchestra/István Kertész (Decca 0289 443 7622 7 CD)

Overture to Don Giovanni K.527 (1787)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Angel R134267 CD)

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Pablo de Sarasate: Danzas Espanolas, Op. 22 No. 3 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Album: Julia Fischer: Sarasate Decca 4785950 Music: 4:17

Michael Daugherty: Trail of Tears Amy Porter, flute; Billings Symphony Orchestra; Anne Harrigan, conductor Billings Symphony Orchestra, Alberta Bair Theater, Billings, MT Music: 21:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ray Lancaster, Columbia Hill, SC Music: 8:35

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude, Op. 34 No. 8 Allegretto Tatiana Nikolayeva, piano Album: Shostakovich Preludes Hyperion 66620 Music: 1:19

Pablo de Sarasate (arr. Nicolas Baldeyrou): Carmen Fantasy  Sang Yoon Kim, Clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:40

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo a la russe Russian National Orchestra; Mikhail Pletnev, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Symphony in E-flat, Op. 1/"Firebird" Suite/Scherzo a la russe DG 453434 Music: 4:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro assai, from Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 (encore) Gil Shaham, violin Gstaad Musical Summits, Church, Rougemont, Switzerland Music: 3:29

Tatsunosuke Koshitani (arr. Takeshi Moriuchi): Hatsukoi Mari Moriya, soprano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Duncan Ward, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 3:52

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella, suite from the ballet Czech Philharmonic; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic Music: 22:52

Zaid Jabri: Song without Words 1 for Cello and Symphony Orchestra (2005) Athil Hamdan, cello; Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra and WDR Radio Orchestra; Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne Music: 7:54

**BHS series: Joseph Douglass** Music: 3:00

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – Archival program from 1/25/1966 and 12/26/1965 - recorded live in Severance Hall

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Franz Schubert (arr George Szell): Octet in F D 803 (1824)

 

17:30:00 00:29:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony  86793

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - With all new music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode features a From the Topper who's now performing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, two alumni who are married and both have exciting careers and a brilliant new work by  an award  composer who performed his first composition on From the Top over 10 years ago

28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.

25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.

24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement,  Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.

31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.

33-year-old composer Erin Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.

 

18:58:00 00:01:11 François Casadesus London Sketches: Children Play  Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 16 in D major  Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Daniel Barenboim, piano Teldec  16827

19:27:00 00:27:45 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin  Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV  809

19:58:00 00:01:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71   Per Tengstrand, piano Azica  71207

 

20:00 Special: A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood (Celebrating Black History Month)

 

20:58:00 00:01:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in C major    Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway  30034

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002)   Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet in A and String Quartet (2005)   Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999)  Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Edwin London: Gypsy Heirs (1997)   Laura Martin, violin; Mark George, piano (Albany 595) 20:06

 

21:56:00 00:03:45 Lou Harrison Three Waltzes   Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl  7465

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Being Black and Biracial in America,

Julie Lythcott-Haims, Author, “Real American: A Memoir”

Growing up the daughter of an African-American father and a white mother, in Palisades, New York and Madison, Wisconsin, Julie Lythcott-Haims had to navigate a white world. Her newest novel, Real American: A Memoir, details her journey in that world - from being a mixed-race teen to her years as a Stanford undergraduate and Harvard Law School, and traveling to Ghana in 2015 to see where her father proposed to her mother.

American demographics have changed significantly since Lythcott-Haims' childhood in the 70’s – in fact between 2000 and 2010, the number of white and black biracial Americans more than doubled. However, Lythcott-Haims acknowledges that “we black folks are seen as the other or far, far worse” and hopes her book invites compassion for those who have a different life experience.

Prior to writing this novel, Lythcott-Haims published How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success. She also served as Dean of Freshmen and Undergraduate Advising at Stanford University for over a decade. Her work has appeared on TEDx talks, Forbes, and the Chicago Tribune.

Julie Lythcott-Haims, in conversation with Bakari Kitwana, Senior Media Fellow at The Jamestown Project and author of The Hip-Hop Generation

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:04:04 Sir Edward Elgar In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50  Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi  907258

23:07:00 00:11:04 Jean Sibelius Rakastava Op 14  Mario Bernardi CBC Radio Orchestra CBC  5157

23:19:00 00:04:06 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  4 in F major  Op 15   Nelson Freire, piano Decca  14053

23:23:00 00:11:06 Johannes Brahms Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere  8005

23:35:00 00:04:08 Lü Wencheng Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake   Lang Lang, piano DeutGram  8233

23:39:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz  Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos  572770

23:53:00 00:03:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 12 in F sharp minor  Op 30   Sergei Babayan, piano Discover  920155

23:57:00        00:02:16        Cyril Scott       Pastoral Suite:  Courante     Jack Richard Crossan, piano      Cambria 1086