WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-05-2017

Published December 5, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00    00:29:02    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 40 in G minor         
Josef Krips    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977

00:34:00    00:45:50    Frédéric Chopin    Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11    
Polish Festival Orchestra    Krystian Zimerman    Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram     459684

01:23:00    00:33:13    Francesco Geminiani    The Enchanted Forest    
CBC Radio Orchestra    Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Elizabeth Wilcock, violin; Stanley Ritchie, violin; Janet See, flute; Barbara Kallaur, flute; Susie Napper, cello    CBC     5163

01:59:00    00:29:13    Maurice Ravel    String Quartet in F            
Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80111

02:31:00    00:35:12    Osvaldo Golijov    The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind            
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello    F&D Cohen     2010

03:09:00    00:25:00    Claude Debussy    Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra    
Orchestre National de France    Marek Janowski    Barry Douglas, piano    RCA     68127

03:37:00    00:22:31    Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach    Symphony No. 20 in B flat major         
Morten Schuldt-Jensen    Leipzig Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     572217

04:03:00    00:52:23    Hector Berlioz    Symphonie fantastique Op 14        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     453432

04:58:00    00:23:32    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 43 in E flat major         
Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus     5530

05:24:00    00:15:08    Franz Liszt    Totentanz    Boston Symphony Orchestra    
Seiji Ozawa    Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram     4795448

05:42:00    00:07:01    William Boyce    Symphony No. 4 in F major  Op 2        
Christopher Hogwood    Academy of Ancient Music    l'Oiseau     436761

05:55:00    00:02:35    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair    
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Mathias Mönius    Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca     4782564

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:04:00    00:03:13    Leigh Harline    Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star    
London Symphony    Keith Lockhart    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin    eOne     7792

06:12:00    00:05:35    Frédéric Chopin    Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor  Op 66            
Daniil Trifonov, piano    DeutGram     4797518

06:23:00    00:06:23    Sir William Walton    Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'        
André Previn    Royal Philharmonic    Telarc     80125

06:35:00    00:03:45    Claude Debussy    Petite Suite: En bateau        
Jun Märkl    National Orchestra of Lyon    Naxos     572583

06:44:00    00:06:26    Igor Stravinsky    The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale        
Paavo Järvi    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80587

06:57:00    00:02:08    Henry Fillmore    March 'His Excellency'        
Loras John Schissel    Virginia Grand Military Band    WalkFrog     430

07:02:00    00:03:49    Gabriel Fauré    Sicilienne Op 78        
Ludovic Morlot    Seattle Symphony    SeattleSM     1004

07:12:00    00:06:10    Ludwig van Beethoven    Fidelio: Overture Op 72        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     373715

07:23:00    00:05:43    Franz Lehár    The Merry Widow: Waltz        
Arthur Fiedler    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68793

07:35:00    00:03:37    Leroy Anderson    Fiddle-Faddle        
Leonard Slatkin    BBC Concert Orchestra    Naxos     559313

07:44:00    00:05:13    Carl Orff    Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World
Bavarian Radio Symphony    Daniel Harding    Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus    DeutGram     4778778

07:50:00    00:03:12    Johann Strauss    Radetzky March Op 228        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Sony     544071

08:04:00    00:02:30    Dmitri Shostakovich    The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37        
Constantine Orbelian    Moscow Chamber Orchestra    Delos     3257

08:12:00    00:05:37    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air        
Pinchas Zukerman    National Arts Centre Orchestra    Analekta     8783

08:23:00    00:05:46    Johannes Brahms    Intermezzo in A major  Op 118            
Orli Shaham, piano    Canary     15

08:29:00    00:01:38    Michael Praetorius    Terpsichore: Volte à 4            
New London Consort    l'Oiseau     4759101

08:35:00    00:04:09    George Gershwin    Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'            
Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2013

08:44:00    00:07:24    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C major     
Chamber Ensemble    Genevieve Leclair    Josh Rzepka, trumpet    Rzepka     2010

09:03:00    00:04:05    Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11        
Lorin Maazel    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

09:12:00    00:06:29    Bedrich Smetana    The Bartered Bride: Overture        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     444867

09:35:00    00:03:54    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Waltz        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542

09:44:00    00:07:04    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto after Vivaldi in F            
Cyprien Katsaris, piano    Sony     66272

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:05:28    Alexander Glazunov    Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 48        
José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     63236

10:11:00    00:04:52    Frédéric Chopin    Polonaise No.  3 in A Op 40            
Rafal Blechacz, piano    DeutGram     18883

10:22:00    00:06:05    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andante in C major     
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        Susan Palma-Nidel, flute    DeutGram     427677

10:33:00    00:03:10    Felix Mendelssohn    Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    
Philadelphia Orchestra    Eugene Ormandy    Temple Univ. Concert Choir    Sony     87771

10:39:00    00:09:43    Francesco Geminiani    Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major         
Andrew Manze    Academy of Ancient Music    Harm Mundi     907261

11:00:00    00:05:55    Antonín Kraft    Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C major  Op 4    
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Jeanne Lamon    Anner Bylsma, cello    DHM     7757

11:11:00    00:05:11    Édouard Lalo    Scherzo for Orchestra        
Nikos Athinäos    Frankfurt State Orchestra    Signum     6600

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00    00:01:21    Mikola Leontovich    Carol of the Bells        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2005

11:26:00    00:08:03    Robert Russell Bennett    The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2002

11:34:00    00:02:16    William J. Kirkpatrick    Away in a Manger        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

11:42:00    00:02:42    Traditional    Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2014

11:44:00    00:03:30    John Rutter    Angels' Carol    Cleveland Orchestra    
Robert Porco    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus    MAA     2014

11:48:00    00:02:56    George Frideric Handel    Messiah: And the glory of the Lord    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    TCO     651204

11:51:00    00:02:18    Traditional    Deck the Halls    Cleveland Orchestra    
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     1999

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:04:00    00:01:59    Heinrich Schütz    The Christmas Story: The Hosts of Angels    
Musica Fiata    Frieder Bernius    Stuttgart Chamber Choir    Sony     87771

12:11:00    00:04:54    Carl Nielsen    Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude Op 25        
Esa-Pekka Salonen    Swedish Radio Symphony    Sony     53276

12:21:00    00:05:50    George Gershwin    Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now
San Francisco Symphony    Michael Tilson Thomas    Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar.    RCA     68931

12:32:00    00:02:53    Johannes Brahms    Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor             
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano    Sony     53285

12:43:00    00:08:55    Jean Françaix    Concertino for Piano & Orchestra    
Montreal Symphony    Charles Dutoit    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     452448

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:07:00    00:20:44    Felix Mendelssohn    Piano Concerto No.  1 in G minor  Op 25    
Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Daniel Barenboim    Lang Lang, piano    DeutGram     4795448

13:38:00    00:04:55    Hector Berlioz    The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032

13:48:00    00:09:21    Johann Adolph Hasse    Sinfonia Op 5        
Pablo Heras-Casado    Concerto Cologne    Archiv     4792050

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:05:39    Léo Delibes    Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus        
Michael Tilson Thomas    San Francisco Symphony    SF Sym     60

14:12:00    00:04:52    Carl Teike    March 'Old Comrades'        
Frederick Fennell    Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra    Brain     7502

14:22:00    00:05:41    Peter Tchaikovsky    Valse-Scherzo Op 34    
Russian Philharmonic    Dmitry Yablonsky    Ilya Kaler, violin    Naxos     503293

14:33:00    00:03:26    Traditional    O Sanctissima        
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     87771

14:42:00    00:08:36    Maurice Ravel    Allegramente from Piano Concerto in G major     
Cleveland Orchestra    Pierre Boulez    Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram     449213

15:00:00    00:05:43    Antonín Dvorák    Legend No.  4 in C major  Op 59        
Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic    Supraphon     3533

15:12:00    00:04:54    Franz Liszt    Paganini Etude No.  6 in A minor             
Gary Graffman, piano    RCA     300350

15:22:00    00:05:45    Bedrich Smetana    The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     444867

15:34:00    00:03:18    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's        
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     87771

15:43:00    00:08:52    William Boyce    Symphony No. 7 in B flat major  Op 2        
Christopher Hogwood    Academy of Ancient Music    l'Oiseau     436761

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Libby Larsen for Strings

16:04:00    00:06:00    Hector Berlioz    Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     453432

16:16:00    00:05:10    Hector Berlioz    L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ    Decca     4789225

16:28:00    00:05:40    John Williams    Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars        
Paul Bateman    Royal Philharmonic    Royal Phil     33

16:41:00    00:04:35    Philip Stopford    Lully, Lulla, Lullay        
Andrew Carwood    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir    Decca     4789225

16:50:00    00:04:41    Giuseppe Verdi    Aïda: Ballet Music        
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     572818

17:04:00    00:04:09    William Mathias    Bell Carol        
John Hugh Thomas    BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ    Nimbus     5310

17:15:00    00:05:59    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful'    
Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY    Richard Kapp    Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet    CBS     44651

17:27:00    00:03:04    Johann Sebastian Bach    Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea    
Bach-Collegium Stuttgart    Helmut Rilling    Gächinger Kantorei    Sony     87771

17:30:00    00:02:35    Henry J. Gauntlett    Once in Royal David's City        
Valentin Radu    Ama Deus Ensemble; Wesley Parrott, organ    Sony     87771

17:40:00    00:01:12    Lowell Mason    Joy to the World            
Philadelphia Brass Ensemble    Sony     87771

17:48:00    00:05:53    Gustav Holst    Brook Green Suite        
Howard Griffiths    English Sinfonia    Naxos     570339

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:05:00    00:05:05    Dean Sorenson    Medley 'Season's Greetings'            
Burning River Brass    BurnRiver     2004

18:18:00    00:06:45    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21    
Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     17181

18:29:00    00:03:18    Traditional    Wexford Carol            
Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle    Sony     87771

18:32:00    00:03:33    Traditional    The First Nowell        
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     87771

18:49:00    00:06:03    David Lovrien    Minor Alterations        
Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     126

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:04:50    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Christmas Eve: Polonaise        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2014

19:09:00    00:45:50    Frédéric Chopin    Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11    
Polish Festival Orchestra    Krystian Zimerman    Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram     459684

19:58:00    00:01:21    Mikola Leontovich    Carol of the Bells        
Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2005

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:21:33    Joaquín Rodrigo    Fantasía para un gentilhombre    
Philharmonia Orchestra    Luis García-Navarro    Narciso Yepes, guitar    DeutGram     4795448

20:26:00    00:02:49    Giovanni Gabrieli    Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2    
Philadelphia Brass Ensemble        Cleveland Brass Ensemble    Sony     87771

20:31:00    00:24:56    Ludwig van Beethoven    Symphony No.  8 in F major  Op 93        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Révolutionaire et Romantique    Soli Deo     721

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Libby Larsen for Strings

21:03:00    00:16:25    Randol Alan Bass    A Feast of Carols    
National Symphony Orchestra    Randol Alan Bass    Tallis Chamber Choir    Kodanja     2003

21:21:00    00:04:36    Frédéric Chopin    Nocturne No.  9 in B major  Op 32            
Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350

21:28:00    00:12:03    Hector Berlioz    Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum    
Cleveland Orchestra    Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    Decca     4787779

21:42:00    00:06:24    Alexander Scriabin    Waltz in A flat Op 38            
Sean Chen, piano    Steinway     30029

21:50:00    00:35:39    Antonín Dvorák    Symphony No.  8 in G major  Op 88        
Rafael Kubelik    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4795448

22:28:00    00:20:55    Franz Joseph Haydn    String Quartet No. 25 in C major  Op 20            
Daedalus Quartet    Bridge     9326

22:51:00    00:06:41    Gustav Holst    Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas    Day'
Bay Brass    A. David Krehbiel    John Fenstermaker, organ    Gothic     49120

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:04:00    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    English Baroque Soloists    Philips     420937

23:06:00    00:12:32    Frédéric Chopin    Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11    
Polish Festival Orchestra    Krystian Zimerman    Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram     459684

23:20:00    00:08:35    Ottorino Respighi    Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of    the Magi        
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437533

23:28:00    00:05:44    Morten Lauridsen    O magnum mysterium            
Voces8    Decca     4785703

23:36:00    00:04:06    Jules Massenet    Elégie Op 10        
Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     48260

23:40:00    00:13:37    Hector Berlioz    Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Country            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale     2020

23:55:00    00:02:44    Bob Chilcott    The Shepherd's Carol        
John Rutter    Cambridge Singers    Collegium     133

23:55:00    00:03:57    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  3: Erotik Op 43            
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     2930