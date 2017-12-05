Program Guide 12-05-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:29:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor
Josef Krips Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
00:34:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
01:23:00 00:33:13 Francesco Geminiani The Enchanted Forest
CBC Radio Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Elizabeth Wilcock, violin; Stanley Ritchie, violin; Janet See, flute; Barbara Kallaur, flute; Susie Napper, cello CBC 5163
01:59:00 00:29:13 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
02:31:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010
03:09:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra
Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
03:37:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat major
Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572217
04:03:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432
04:58:00 00:23:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 43 in E flat major
Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530
05:24:00 00:15:08 Franz Liszt Totentanz Boston Symphony Orchestra
Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448
05:42:00 00:07:01 William Boyce Symphony No. 4 in F major Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
05:55:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair
Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:04:00 00:03:13 Leigh Harline Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star
London Symphony Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792
06:12:00 00:05:35 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66
Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518
06:23:00 00:06:23 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'
André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125
06:35:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau
Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583
06:44:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587
06:57:00 00:02:08 Henry Fillmore March 'His Excellency'
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
07:02:00 00:03:49 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004
07:12:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715
07:23:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
07:35:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle
Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
07:44:00 00:05:13 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World
Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778
07:50:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
08:04:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37
Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257
08:12:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air
Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783
08:23:00 00:05:46 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118
Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
08:29:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4
New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101
08:35:00 00:04:09 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
08:44:00 00:07:24 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C major
Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka 2010
09:03:00 00:04:05 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11
Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
09:12:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
09:35:00 00:03:54 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Waltz
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542
09:44:00 00:07:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F
Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:05:28 Alexander Glazunov Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 48
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236
10:11:00 00:04:52 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40
Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883
10:22:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677
10:33:00 00:03:10 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Temple Univ. Concert Choir Sony 87771
10:39:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major
Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261
11:00:00 00:05:55 Antonín Kraft Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C major Op 4
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello DHM 7757
11:11:00 00:05:11 Édouard Lalo Scherzo for Orchestra
Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600
11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:25:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
11:26:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002
11:34:00 00:02:16 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:42:00 00:02:42 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014
11:44:00 00:03:30 John Rutter Angels' Carol Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2014
11:48:00 00:02:56 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus TCO 651204
11:51:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999
12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:04:00 00:01:59 Heinrich Schütz The Christmas Story: The Hosts of Angels
Musica Fiata Frieder Bernius Stuttgart Chamber Choir Sony 87771
12:11:00 00:04:54 Carl Nielsen Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude Op 25
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 53276
12:21:00 00:05:50 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now
San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931
12:32:00 00:02:53 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor
Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285
12:43:00 00:08:55 Jean Françaix Concertino for Piano & Orchestra
Montreal Symphony Charles Dutoit Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:07:00 00:20:44 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795448
13:38:00 00:04:55 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032
13:48:00 00:09:21 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia Op 5
Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus
Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60
14:12:00 00:04:52 Carl Teike March 'Old Comrades'
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502
14:22:00 00:05:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse-Scherzo Op 34
Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Ilya Kaler, violin Naxos 503293
14:33:00 00:03:26 Traditional O Sanctissima
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771
14:42:00 00:08:36 Maurice Ravel Allegramente from Piano Concerto in G major
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213
15:00:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C major Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Supraphon 3533
15:12:00 00:04:54 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor
Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350
15:22:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
15:34:00 00:03:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771
15:43:00 00:08:52 William Boyce Symphony No. 7 in B flat major Op 2
Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Libby Larsen for Strings
16:04:00 00:06:00 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432
16:16:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225
16:28:00 00:05:40 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars
Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33
16:41:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay
Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225
16:50:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818
17:04:00 00:04:09 William Mathias Bell Carol
John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310
17:15:00 00:05:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful'
Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet CBS 44651
17:27:00 00:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea
Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Gächinger Kantorei Sony 87771
17:30:00 00:02:35 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City
Valentin Radu Ama Deus Ensemble; Wesley Parrott, organ Sony 87771
17:40:00 00:01:12 Lowell Mason Joy to the World
Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony 87771
17:48:00 00:05:53 Gustav Holst Brook Green Suite
Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:05:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley 'Season's Greetings'
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004
18:18:00 00:06:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21
Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181
18:29:00 00:03:18 Traditional Wexford Carol
Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle Sony 87771
18:32:00 00:03:33 Traditional The First Nowell
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771
18:49:00 00:06:03 David Lovrien Minor Alterations
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Christmas Eve: Polonaise
Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014
19:09:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:21:33 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre
Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 4795448
20:26:00 00:02:49 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2
Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Cleveland Brass Ensemble Sony 87771
20:31:00 00:24:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Libby Larsen for Strings
21:03:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols
National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003
21:21:00 00:04:36 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 9 in B major Op 32
Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
21:28:00 00:12:03 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779
21:42:00 00:06:24 Alexander Scriabin Waltz in A flat Op 38
Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029
21:50:00 00:35:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448
22:28:00 00:20:55 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 25 in C major Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
22:51:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day'
Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:04:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31
Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937
23:06:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11
Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684
23:20:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
23:28:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium
Voces8 Decca 4785703
23:36:00 00:04:06 Jules Massenet Elégie Op 10
Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 48260
23:40:00 00:13:37 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Country
Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
23:55:00 00:02:44 Bob Chilcott The Shepherd's Carol
John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133
23:55:00 00:03:57 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930