Program Guide 12-05-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:29:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor

Josef Krips Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

00:34:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

01:23:00 00:33:13 Francesco Geminiani The Enchanted Forest

CBC Radio Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Elizabeth Wilcock, violin; Stanley Ritchie, violin; Janet See, flute; Barbara Kallaur, flute; Susie Napper, cello CBC 5163

01:59:00 00:29:13 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

02:31:00 00:35:12 Osvaldo Golijov The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Diana Cohen, violin; Isabel Trautwein, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Tanya Ell, cello F&D Cohen 2010

03:09:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra

Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

03:37:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat major

Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572217

04:03:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

04:58:00 00:23:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 43 in E flat major

Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

05:24:00 00:15:08 Franz Liszt Totentanz Boston Symphony Orchestra

Seiji Ozawa Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448

05:42:00 00:07:01 William Boyce Symphony No. 4 in F major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

05:55:00 00:02:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair

Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:04:00 00:03:13 Leigh Harline Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star

London Symphony Keith Lockhart Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne 7792

06:12:00 00:05:35 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66

Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

06:23:00 00:06:23 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Crown Imperial'

André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125

06:35:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau

Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

06:44:00 00:06:26 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

06:57:00 00:02:08 Henry Fillmore March 'His Excellency'

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:02:00 00:03:49 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

07:12:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

07:23:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

07:35:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

07:44:00 00:05:13 Carl Orff Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World

Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Tölz Boys Choir; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4778778

07:50:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

08:04:00 00:02:30 Dmitri Shostakovich The Human Comedy: Waltz Op 37

Constantine Orbelian Moscow Chamber Orchestra Delos 3257

08:12:00 00:05:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air

Pinchas Zukerman National Arts Centre Orchestra Analekta 8783

08:23:00 00:05:46 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A major Op 118

Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

08:29:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4

New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

08:35:00 00:04:09 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

08:44:00 00:07:24 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C major

Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka 2010

09:03:00 00:04:05 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11

Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

09:12:00 00:06:29 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

09:35:00 00:03:54 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Waltz

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

09:44:00 00:07:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after Vivaldi in F

Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:05:28 Alexander Glazunov Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 48

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

10:11:00 00:04:52 Frédéric Chopin Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40

Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883

10:22:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677

10:33:00 00:03:10 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Temple Univ. Concert Choir Sony 87771

10:39:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major

Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

11:00:00 00:05:55 Antonín Kraft Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C major Op 4

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello DHM 7757

11:11:00 00:05:11 Édouard Lalo Scherzo for Orchestra

Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:25:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:26:00 00:08:03 Robert Russell Bennett The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:34:00 00:02:16 William J. Kirkpatrick Away in a Manger

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:42:00 00:02:42 Traditional Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2014

11:44:00 00:03:30 John Rutter Angels' Carol Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2014

11:48:00 00:02:56 George Frideric Handel Messiah: And the glory of the Lord

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Cleveland Orchestra Chorus TCO 651204

11:51:00 00:02:18 Traditional Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:04:00 00:01:59 Heinrich Schütz The Christmas Story: The Hosts of Angels

Musica Fiata Frieder Bernius Stuttgart Chamber Choir Sony 87771

12:11:00 00:04:54 Carl Nielsen Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude Op 25

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony Sony 53276

12:21:00 00:05:50 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

12:32:00 00:02:53 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 17 in F sharp minor

Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

12:43:00 00:08:55 Jean Françaix Concertino for Piano & Orchestra

Montreal Symphony Charles Dutoit Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:07:00 00:20:44 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795448

13:38:00 00:04:55 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

13:48:00 00:09:21 Johann Adolph Hasse Sinfonia Op 5

Pablo Heras-Casado Concerto Cologne Archiv 4792050

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

14:12:00 00:04:52 Carl Teike March 'Old Comrades'

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502

14:22:00 00:05:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse-Scherzo Op 34

Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Ilya Kaler, violin Naxos 503293

14:33:00 00:03:26 Traditional O Sanctissima

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771

14:42:00 00:08:36 Maurice Ravel Allegramente from Piano Concerto in G major

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213

15:00:00 00:05:43 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 4 in C major Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Supraphon 3533

15:12:00 00:04:54 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 6 in A minor

Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

15:22:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

15:34:00 00:03:18 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771

15:43:00 00:08:52 William Boyce Symphony No. 7 in B flat major Op 2

Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Libby Larsen for Strings

16:04:00 00:06:00 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

16:16:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds'

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

16:28:00 00:05:40 John Williams Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars

Paul Bateman Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

16:41:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay

Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

16:50:00 00:04:41 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Ballet Music

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

17:04:00 00:04:09 William Mathias Bell Carol

John Hugh Thomas BBC National Chorus of Wales; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Nimbus 5310

17:15:00 00:05:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful'

Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet CBS 44651

17:27:00 00:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea

Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Gächinger Kantorei Sony 87771

17:30:00 00:02:35 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City

Valentin Radu Ama Deus Ensemble; Wesley Parrott, organ Sony 87771

17:40:00 00:01:12 Lowell Mason Joy to the World

Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony 87771

17:48:00 00:05:53 Gustav Holst Brook Green Suite

Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:05:00 00:05:05 Dean Sorenson Medley 'Season's Greetings'

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

18:18:00 00:06:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21

Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

18:29:00 00:03:18 Traditional Wexford Carol

Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle Sony 87771

18:32:00 00:03:33 Traditional The First Nowell

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771

18:49:00 00:06:03 David Lovrien Minor Alterations

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:04:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Christmas Eve: Polonaise

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2014

19:09:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

19:58:00 00:01:21 Mikola Leontovich Carol of the Bells

Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:21:33 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre

Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Narciso Yepes, guitar DeutGram 4795448

20:26:00 00:02:49 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2

Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Cleveland Brass Ensemble Sony 87771

20:31:00 00:24:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F major Op 93

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Révolutionaire et Romantique Soli Deo 721

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Libby Larsen for Strings

21:03:00 00:16:25 Randol Alan Bass A Feast of Carols

National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Tallis Chamber Choir Kodanja 2003

21:21:00 00:04:36 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 9 in B major Op 32

Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

21:28:00 00:12:03 Hector Berlioz Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 4787779

21:42:00 00:06:24 Alexander Scriabin Waltz in A flat Op 38

Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029

21:50:00 00:35:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

Rafael Kubelik Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

22:28:00 00:20:55 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 25 in C major Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

22:51:00 00:06:41 Gustav Holst Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day'

Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel John Fenstermaker, organ Gothic 49120

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31

Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

23:06:00 00:12:32 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11

Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

23:20:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

23:28:00 00:05:44 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium

Voces8 Decca 4785703

23:36:00 00:04:06 Jules Massenet Elégie Op 10

Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 48260

23:40:00 00:13:37 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Country

Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

23:55:00 00:02:44 Bob Chilcott The Shepherd's Carol

John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 133

23:55:00 00:03:57 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930