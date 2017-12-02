© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-02-2017

Published December 2, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:36:21            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  1 in D minor  Op 43                Sir Neville Marriner            Stuttgart Radio Symphony         Capriccio          10227

00:41:00            00:36:31            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90                    Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557430

01:21:00            00:38:20            Aram Khachaturian        Flute Concerto  Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra          David Zinman            Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI      57563

02:02:00            00:38:22            Sir Edward Elgar           Piano Quintet in A minor  Op 84             Kenneth Woods            English Symphony Orchestra     Avie      2362

02:43:00            00:42:08            Franz Schmidt  Symphony No.  3 in A major                   Neeme Järvi     Chicago Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9000

03:28:00            00:20:28            Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F major                            Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67451

03:52:00            00:24:20            Joachim Raff    Octet for Strings in C major  Op 176                               Academy Chamber Ensemble       Chandos           8790

04:20:00            00:27:02            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  3 in C major  Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic            Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4795448

04:50:00            00:34:03            Claude Debussy           La boîte à joujoux                      Michael Tilson Thomas            London Symphony        Sony    48231

05:27:00            00:14:04            Don Gillis          Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for                Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           67067

05:45:00            00:07:04            Anatoly Liadov  Kikimora Op 63             Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra            DeutGram         447084

05:51:00            00:07:23            Sir Arnold Bax   Symphonic Scherzo                   Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic            Chandos           8464

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4  Odense Symphony Orchestra  Jan Wagner  Bridge 9129                           

06:24:27 Carlos Chávez: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano  Southwest Chamber Music  Cambria 8853              

06:56:10 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare  Lars Hannibal, guitar  Dacapo 8226901                                       

07:00:50 Franz Liszt: Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos"  Alberto Reyes, piano  Connoisseur Society 4187      

07:08:50 Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 31  Jacob Heringman, lute  Avie 0011                        

07:13:01 Luis de Milan: Pavana No. 1 in a  Jacob Heringman, lute  Avie  0011                       

07:15:19 Juan García de Zéspedes: "Hermoso amor" The Rose Ensemble  Jordan Sramek  The Rose Ensemble 6  

07:21:09 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente: String Quartet No. 1 in G  Brodsky Quartet  Autor 0701

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images pour Orchestre - Le Matin d'un jour de fete-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Album: Debussy: Images; Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune; La Mer Sony 62599 Music: 4:30

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:12

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold from Morgantown, West Virginia Music: 9:56

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, No. 1 Andante con moto Itzhak Perlman, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882 Music: 2:43

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b minor, Op. 74 "Pathétique": Movement 2 Allegro con grazia New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor David Geffen Hall, New York City, NY Album: Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 "Pathétique" DG 419604 Music: 8:36

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4 Adagietto New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Barber's Adagio - Romantic Favorites - Bernstein Sony 38484 Music: 11:05

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue-- Leonard Bernstein, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 16:42

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture-- New York Philharmonic David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York Music: 4:26

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:09            Roman Hoffstetter         Serenade from String Quartet in F major  Op 3                            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

10:08:00            00:05:05            Claude Debussy           Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune                                   Hot Club of San Francisco   Azica    72241

10:21:00            00:05:53            Josef Suk         Toward a New Life Op 35                       John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Sony    62592

10:31:00            00:03:33            Traditional         The First Nowell                        Eugene Ormandy          Philadelphia Orchestra          Sony    87771

10:34:00            00:03:05            Agustín Barrios Villancico de Navidad                            John Williams, guitar     Sony            87771

10:42:00            00:07:21            Greg Anderson  Three Disney Waltzes                            The Five Browns, pianos            E1 Music          2041

10:49:00            00:04:25            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  1 in C major  Op 46                        Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony        Oberlin  61

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 10, 2017 - From the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada, this week’s From the Top features a local 18-year-old violinist who’s had an asteroid named after him, a young pianist thrills the audience with a piece by Ginastera, and the winners of the junior division of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition performs Bartok

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

15-year-old pianist Nita Qui from Woodbury, Minnesota, performs first movement, Allegro marcato, from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op.22 by Alberto Ginastera.

16-year-old percussionist Griffin Miller from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs "Scirocco" by Michael Burritt

17-year-old flutist Lindsey Wong from Cincinnati, Ohio performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quartet Bellezza, violinists Masha Lakisova (15) and Robert Sanders (18), 18-year-old violist Peter Dudek, and 18-year-old cellist David Caplan, performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz.91 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the final movement, Perpetuum mobile. Allegro, from Violin Sonata No.2 by Maurice Ravel with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Burleigh and Copland; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Georges Bizet

12:09:00            00:02:20            Georges Bizet   Chants du Rhin: Depart                         Kotaro Fukuma, piano   EDP            2

12:18:00            00:03:32            Traditional         O Come, O Come, Emmanuel    Philadelphia Orchestra   Eugene Ormandy           Members of      Sony    87771

12:21:00            00:02:19            John Jacob Niles           I Wonder As I Wander                            Emily Van Evera, soprano            Sony    87771

12:29:00            00:07:10            Camille Saint-Saëns      Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale                Daniel Barenboim            Orchestra of Paris         DeutGram         4796018

12:43:00            00:11:00            Cyril J. Mockridge         Miracle on 34th Street: Suite                  David Newman  Royal Philharmonic     Telarc   88801

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK live - Launched in 1931, the Met’s Saturday matinee broadcasts are the longest-running continuous classical radio series in American broadcast history. This is the 87th season of Saturday broadcasts.

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem (dedicated to the memory of Dmitri Hvorostovsky)

Conductor: James Levine

Krassimira Stoyanova: soprano 

Ekaterina Semenchuk: mezzo-soprano  

Aleksandrs Antonenko: tenor

Ferruccio Furlanetto: bass  

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:46:00            00:04:12            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Marriage of Figaro: Porgi, amor       Philharmonia Orchestra          Sir John Pritchard          Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI      18459

14:52:00            00:03:07            Giacomo Puccini           Tosca: E lucevan le stelle          Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma   Pier Giorgio Morandi      Vittorio Grigolo, tenor    Sony    775257            

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:02:00            00:04:23            Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses                    Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Capriccio          10569

15:11:00            00:07:15            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: Overture                      Karl Böhm            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

15:18:00            00:04:24            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's  Philharmonia Orchestra          Warwick Braithwaite       Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI      18459

15:28:00            00:05:50            Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Overture                 Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    68468

15:39:00            00:04:50            Franz Lehár       The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied       Philharmonia Orchestra  Lovro von Matacic Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus    EMI      18459

15:48:00            00:06:13            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene  Bavarian Radio Symphony            Jeffrey Tate       Barbara Bonney, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Hanna Schwarz, contralto; Andreas Schmidt, bass; Tölz Boys Choir  EMI      54022

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:04:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono        Philharmonia Orchestra          Sir John Pritchard          Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI      18459

16:11:00            00:11:50            Gioacchino Rossini        Semiramide: Overture                Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe      DeutGram         431653

16:29:00            00:05:11            Gaetano Donizetti         L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima        Orch of Valencian Community       Daniel Oren       Juan Diego Flórez, tenor            Decca   4780135

16:39:00            00:05:32            Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation          London Symphony        Daniel Harding            Nicola Benedetti, violin  DeutGram         6154

16:49:00            00:04:44            Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio     Philharmonia Orchestra  Herbert von Karajan Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Teresa Stich-Randall, soprano EMI      18459

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Franz Waxman, from Berlin to Hollywood

17:02:00            00:07:20            Franz Waxman  Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of                      Charles Gerhardt            National Philharmonic    RCA     81265

17:10:00            00:05:37            Franz Waxman  Captains Courageous: Suite                   Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80682

17:17:00            00:10:10            Franz Waxman  Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale      Philips  442425

17:28:00            00:02:16            Franz Waxman  Objective, Burma!: Parachute Drop                    Charles Gerhardt            National Philharmonic    RCA     912

17:31:00            00:10:39            Franz Waxman  Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und          London Symphony            Andrew Litton    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Leslie Stifelman, piano   Nonesuch         79464

17:44:00            00:13:45            Franz Waxman  Sunset Boulevard: Sonata for Orchestra             John Mauceri            Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  442425

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Burton Lane, Pt II

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:54            00:02:28            Burton Lane      Overture from On a Clear Day    Orchestra          On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-60820

18:04:21            00:02:39            Burton Lane      Overture from Finian's Rainbow  Orchestra          Finian's Rainbow -- 1960 City Center Cast   RCA     7863-51057

18:06:55            00:03:15            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           How Are Things in Glocca Morra?          Ella Logan            Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast  Columbia          SK89208

18:11:00            00:03:04            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Old Devil Moon Michael Feinstein, Burton Lane            Michael Feinstein Sings the Burton Lane Songbook        Nonesuch         979243-2

18:14:36            00:01:58            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love          David Wayne            Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast  Columbia          SK89208

18:17:59            00:03:36            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Look to the Rainbow      Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson            Finian's Rainbow -- 2010 B'way Revival  PS Classics      PS-1088

18:22:37            00:02:04            Burton Lane-Dorothy Fields       Have Feet, Will Dance   Maxine Sullivan The Lady's in Love With You: Maxine Sullivan Sings the Music of Burton Lane  Harbinger          HCD1

18:26:05            00:02:34            Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin           Applause, Applause      Ira Gershwin, Burton Lane            Ira Gershwin Loves to Rhyme    Mark 56            Mark56-721

18:29:30            00:01:48            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Poor You          Philip Officer     Phillip Officer: Many a New Day           Original Cast     OC9542

18:33:03            00:03:56            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Come Back to Me          John Cullum      On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-60820

18:37:49            00:04:25            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner What Did I Have That I Don't Have?       Barbara Harris   On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast         RCA     09026-60820

18:42:46            00:03:22            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner One More Walk Around the Garden        The Men            Carmelina -- Studio Cast Recording       THT      THT-9224

18:46:08            00:05:50            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Where Have I See Your Face Before?    Burton Lane      The Songs of Burton Lane    Chappell           BL-1

18:52:03            00:00:57            Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Tosy and Cosh  Burton Lane      Michael Feinstein Sings the Burton Lane Songbook Nonesuch         979243-2

18:53:35            00:03:20            Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Filler: When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love Frank Sinatra            Finian's Rainbow -- 1963 Studio Cast     Reprise FS-2015

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:14:23            Robert Schumann          Introduction & Allegro appassionato in G major  Op 92    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra        Antonio Pappano          Jan Lisiecki, piano         DeutGram         4795327

19:18:00            00:36:31            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90                    Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557430

19:57:00            00:01:34            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 40 in F minor  Op 63                                  Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9289

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Vienna Muskiverein 10/29/09

20:05:00            00:06:13            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes: Clouds          

20:11:00            00:06:25            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes: Festivals

20:26:00            01:07:08            Franz Liszt        A Faust Symphony

21:38:00            00:22:03            Maurice Ravel   Piano Concerto in G major         Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         449213

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We have some Monty Python items that we may have never played before. This week we will change that with their “Word Association,” “Adventures of Ralph Melish,” “Crocodile,” and more... After we will share even more things we have never played, such as “Joe Ramsbottom Buys a Piano,” by Norman Evans and “What Can You Give a Nudist on His Birthday?” sung by Gracie Fields...  Richard Howland-Bolton gets into the Monty Python mood with “Spam, Spam, Spam”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:03:35            Duke Ellington  A Single Petal of a Rose                                    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca   460811

23:05:00            00:04:02            Michael Praetorius         Lo, how a rose e'er blooming                 André Previn            Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus        Sony    87771

23:09:00            00:06:13            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

23:18:00            00:05:41            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12                                   Grigory Sokolov, piano  DeutGram         4794342

23:23:00            00:07:10            Josef Myslivecek          Grave from Cello Concerto in C major    Camerata Chicago            Drostan Hall      Wendy Warner, cello     Cedille  142

23:33:00            00:07:39            Richard Wagner            Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude                        Sir Adrian Boult    London Philharmonic     EMI      62539

23:40:00            00:05:46            Camille Saint-Saëns      Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta           SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Elina Garanca, mezzo    DeutGram         4777177

23:46:00            00:08:10            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet                  Yoel Levi            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80089

23:56:00            00:02:49            Traditional         The Infant King             John Rutter       Caroline Ashton, soprano; Cambridge Singers        Collegium         512

 

 