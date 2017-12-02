Program Guide 12-02-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:36:21 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 1 in D minor Op 43 Sir Neville Marriner Stuttgart Radio Symphony Capriccio 10227

00:41:00 00:36:31 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557430

01:21:00 00:38:20 Aram Khachaturian Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563

02:02:00 00:38:22 Sir Edward Elgar Piano Quintet in A minor Op 84 Kenneth Woods English Symphony Orchestra Avie 2362

02:43:00 00:42:08 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 3 in A major Neeme Järvi Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9000

03:28:00 00:20:28 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 4 in F major Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451

03:52:00 00:24:20 Joachim Raff Octet for Strings in C major Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

04:20:00 00:27:02 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major Op 26 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795448

04:50:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La boîte à joujoux Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Sony 48231

05:27:00 00:14:04 Don Gillis Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

05:45:00 00:07:04 Anatoly Liadov Kikimora Op 63 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

05:51:00 00:07:23 Sir Arnold Bax Symphonic Scherzo Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Chandos 8464

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner Bridge 9129

06:24:27 Carlos Chávez: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:56:10 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226901

07:00:50 Franz Liszt: Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos" Alberto Reyes, piano Connoisseur Society 4187

07:08:50 Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:13:01 Luis de Milan: Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:15:19 Juan García de Zéspedes: "Hermoso amor" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

07:21:09 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente: String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet Autor 0701

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images pour Orchestre - Le Matin d'un jour de fete-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Album: Debussy: Images; Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune; La Mer Sony 62599 Music: 4:30

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:12

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold from Morgantown, West Virginia Music: 9:56

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, No. 1 Andante con moto Itzhak Perlman, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882 Music: 2:43

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b minor, Op. 74 "Pathétique": Movement 2 Allegro con grazia New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor David Geffen Hall, New York City, NY Album: Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 "Pathétique" DG 419604 Music: 8:36

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4 Adagietto New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Barber's Adagio - Romantic Favorites - Bernstein Sony 38484 Music: 11:05

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue-- Leonard Bernstein, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 16:42

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture-- New York Philharmonic David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York Music: 4:26

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:09 Roman Hoffstetter Serenade from String Quartet in F major Op 3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

10:08:00 00:05:05 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241

10:21:00 00:05:53 Josef Suk Toward a New Life Op 35 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

10:31:00 00:03:33 Traditional The First Nowell Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771

10:34:00 00:03:05 Agustín Barrios Villancico de Navidad John Williams, guitar Sony 87771

10:42:00 00:07:21 Greg Anderson Three Disney Waltzes The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

10:49:00 00:04:25 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46 Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 61

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 10, 2017 - From the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada, this week’s From the Top features a local 18-year-old violinist who’s had an asteroid named after him, a young pianist thrills the audience with a piece by Ginastera, and the winners of the junior division of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition performs Bartok

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

15-year-old pianist Nita Qui from Woodbury, Minnesota, performs first movement, Allegro marcato, from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op.22 by Alberto Ginastera.

16-year-old percussionist Griffin Miller from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs "Scirocco" by Michael Burritt

17-year-old flutist Lindsey Wong from Cincinnati, Ohio performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quartet Bellezza, violinists Masha Lakisova (15) and Robert Sanders (18), 18-year-old violist Peter Dudek, and 18-year-old cellist David Caplan, performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz.91 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the final movement, Perpetuum mobile. Allegro, from Violin Sonata No.2 by Maurice Ravel with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Burleigh and Copland; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Georges Bizet

12:09:00 00:02:20 Georges Bizet Chants du Rhin: Depart Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2

12:18:00 00:03:32 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Members of Sony 87771

12:21:00 00:02:19 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander Emily Van Evera, soprano Sony 87771

12:29:00 00:07:10 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4796018

12:43:00 00:11:00 Cyril J. Mockridge Miracle on 34th Street: Suite David Newman Royal Philharmonic Telarc 88801

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK live - Launched in 1931, the Met’s Saturday matinee broadcasts are the longest-running continuous classical radio series in American broadcast history. This is the 87th season of Saturday broadcasts.

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem (dedicated to the memory of Dmitri Hvorostovsky)

Conductor: James Levine

Krassimira Stoyanova: soprano

Ekaterina Semenchuk: mezzo-soprano

Aleksandrs Antonenko: tenor

Ferruccio Furlanetto: bass

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

14:46:00 00:04:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Porgi, amor Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Pritchard Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 18459

14:52:00 00:03:07 Giacomo Puccini Tosca: E lucevan le stelle Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Vittorio Grigolo, tenor Sony 775257

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:02:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

15:11:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

15:18:00 00:04:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's Philharmonia Orchestra Warwick Braithwaite Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 18459

15:28:00 00:05:50 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

15:39:00 00:04:50 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied Philharmonia Orchestra Lovro von Matacic Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Philharmonia Chorus EMI 18459

15:48:00 00:06:13 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate Barbara Bonney, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo; Hanna Schwarz, contralto; Andreas Schmidt, bass; Tölz Boys Choir EMI 54022

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:04:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Pritchard Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano EMI 18459

16:11:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

16:29:00 00:05:11 Gaetano Donizetti L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Decca 4780135

16:39:00 00:05:32 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation London Symphony Daniel Harding Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 6154

16:49:00 00:04:44 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio Philharmonia Orchestra Herbert von Karajan Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Teresa Stich-Randall, soprano EMI 18459

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Franz Waxman, from Berlin to Hollywood

17:02:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

17:10:00 00:05:37 Franz Waxman Captains Courageous: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

17:17:00 00:10:10 Franz Waxman Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

17:28:00 00:02:16 Franz Waxman Objective, Burma!: Parachute Drop Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

17:31:00 00:10:39 Franz Waxman Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und London Symphony Andrew Litton Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Leslie Stifelman, piano Nonesuch 79464

17:44:00 00:13:45 Franz Waxman Sunset Boulevard: Sonata for Orchestra John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 442425

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Burton Lane, Pt II

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:54 00:02:28 Burton Lane Overture from On a Clear Day Orchestra On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:04:21 00:02:39 Burton Lane Overture from Finian's Rainbow Orchestra Finian's Rainbow -- 1960 City Center Cast RCA 7863-51057

18:06:55 00:03:15 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg How Are Things in Glocca Morra? Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Columbia SK89208

18:11:00 00:03:04 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Old Devil Moon Michael Feinstein, Burton Lane Michael Feinstein Sings the Burton Lane Songbook Nonesuch 979243-2

18:14:36 00:01:58 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love David Wayne Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Columbia SK89208

18:17:59 00:03:36 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Look to the Rainbow Kate Baldwin, Cheyenne Jackson Finian's Rainbow -- 2010 B'way Revival PS Classics PS-1088

18:22:37 00:02:04 Burton Lane-Dorothy Fields Have Feet, Will Dance Maxine Sullivan The Lady's in Love With You: Maxine Sullivan Sings the Music of Burton Lane Harbinger HCD1

18:26:05 00:02:34 Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin Applause, Applause Ira Gershwin, Burton Lane Ira Gershwin Loves to Rhyme Mark 56 Mark56-721

18:29:30 00:01:48 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Poor You Philip Officer Phillip Officer: Many a New Day Original Cast OC9542

18:33:03 00:03:56 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Come Back to Me John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:37:49 00:04:25 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner What Did I Have That I Don't Have? Barbara Harris On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:42:46 00:03:22 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner One More Walk Around the Garden The Men Carmelina -- Studio Cast Recording THT THT-9224

18:46:08 00:05:50 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Where Have I See Your Face Before? Burton Lane The Songs of Burton Lane Chappell BL-1

18:52:03 00:00:57 Burton Lane-A.J. Lerner Tosy and Cosh Burton Lane Michael Feinstein Sings the Burton Lane Songbook Nonesuch 979243-2

18:53:35 00:03:20 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Filler: When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love Frank Sinatra Finian's Rainbow -- 1963 Studio Cast Reprise FS-2015

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:23 Robert Schumann Introduction & Allegro appassionato in G major Op 92 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4795327

19:18:00 00:36:31 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557430

19:57:00 00:01:34 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 40 in F minor Op 63 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Vienna Muskiverein 10/29/09

20:05:00 00:06:13 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Clouds

20:11:00 00:06:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Festivals

20:26:00 01:07:08 Franz Liszt A Faust Symphony

21:38:00 00:22:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We have some Monty Python items that we may have never played before. This week we will change that with their “Word Association,” “Adventures of Ralph Melish,” “Crocodile,” and more... After we will share even more things we have never played, such as “Joe Ramsbottom Buys a Piano,” by Norman Evans and “What Can You Give a Nudist on His Birthday?” sung by Gracie Fields... Richard Howland-Bolton gets into the Monty Python mood with “Spam, Spam, Spam”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:03:35 Duke Ellington A Single Petal of a Rose Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

23:05:00 00:04:02 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming André Previn Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus Sony 87771

23:09:00 00:06:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

23:18:00 00:05:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

23:23:00 00:07:10 Josef Myslivecek Grave from Cello Concerto in C major Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 142

23:33:00 00:07:39 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude Sir Adrian Boult London Philharmonic EMI 62539

23:40:00 00:05:46 Camille Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 4777177

23:46:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

23:56:00 00:02:49 Traditional The Infant King John Rutter Caroline Ashton, soprano; Cambridge Singers Collegium 512