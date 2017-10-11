© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-11-2017

Published October 11, 2017 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:01:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major   Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO  777104

00:29:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram  459684

01:17:00 00:37:34 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.  6 in E flat minor  Op 111  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  470528

01:57:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor  Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille  144

02:29:00 00:34:22 Peter Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor  Op 70 Emerson String Quartet  Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony  547060

03:06:00 00:24:54 Leopold Kozeluch Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major  London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion  68154

03:35:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.  7 in C sharp minor  Op 131  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  470528

04:08:00 00:37:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No.  7 in F major  Op 59   Amadeus Quartet DeutGram  4795448

04:49:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No.  5 Op 50 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS  44708

05:23:00 00:12:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 14 for Winds in B flat major    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram  415669

05:40:00 00:07:00 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite in D minor    David Greilsammer, piano Sony  792969

05:48:00 00:09:19 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C major  Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM  7976

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8   National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus  1504

06:15:00 00:11:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325  Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca  4785437

06:30:00 00:05:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28  Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau  430082

06:32:00 00:01:53 Samuel Barber Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening   Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos  3445

06:40:00 00:12:15 Alan Hovhaness Finale from Symphony No. 48 Op 355  Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos  559755

06:50:00 00:02:20 Stephen Goss The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming   Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI  6322

06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March 'King Cotton'  Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI  54130

07:03:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15   St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos  3262

07:10:00 00:08:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2   Fauré Quartet DeutGram  6609

07:18:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major  Op 28   Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4791728
07:20:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34  Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo  1506

07:25:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight!  Don Sebesky London Symphony EMI  54285

07:30:00 00:05:54 Henry Purcell Trumpet Sonata No. 2 in D major  Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka  2010

07:40:00 00:03:33 Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen Shine You No More   Danish String Quartet ECM  2550

07:45:00 00:03:48 Gjermund Haugen Water Lily   Danish String Quartet ECM  2550

07:50:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle  Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos  559313

07:55:00 00:03:30 Victor Béraud Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139

07:56:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony  549204

08:07:00 00:05:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55  Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram  16869

08:15:00 00:09:19 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73  Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI  67254

08:25:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Caritas habundat in omnia  Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM  77320

08:27:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.  2 Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram  4795448

08:40:00 00:07:48 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann The Raven: Overture  Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo  226047

08:50:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove  Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos  9425

08:55:00 00:06:16 Howard Shore The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80600

09:05:00 00:16:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music  Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie  2159

09:28:00 00:03:13 Merv Griffin Jeopardy: Think Music   Malcolm Hamilton, harpsichord Delos  3222

09:35:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips  420178

09:50:00 00:03:52 Ludwig van Beethoven German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130   Cypress String Quartet Cypress  2012

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Hungarian Dance  Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca  10104

10:04:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32 London Festival Orchestra Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca  444786

10:08:00 00:11:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 50 in D major    Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos  10668

10:21:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram  427677

10:30:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D major  Op 32 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner  67946

10:37:00 00:06:13 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille  144

10:45:00 00:04:02 Reynaldo Hahn À Chloris Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca  4782564

10:51:00 00:23:42 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes  André Previn Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  437790

11:16:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid'   Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi  907336

11:23:00 00:11:17 Friedrich Kuhlau Elisa: Overture Op 29  Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos  9648

11:37:00 00:07:51 Hector Berlioz Reverie and Caprice Op 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Guillermo Figueroa, violin DeutGram  431680

11:47:00 00:10:19 Luigi Boccherini Quintettino in C major  Op 30  Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram  4796018

12:06:00 00:06:52 Felix Mendelssohn The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10  Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum  9007

12:15:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26  Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos  550745

12:26:00 00:06:30 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for  Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca  425694

12:34:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte   Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone  1

12:40:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau  Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos  572583

12:40:00 00:12:31 Zdenek Fibich Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49  Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos  573197

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No.  7 in C sharp minor  Op 131  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  470528

13:32:00 00:26:41 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations  István Kertész London Symphony Decca  4785437

 

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:03:14 Paul Hindemith Ragtime  Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA  68798

14:04:00 00:02:00 Morton Gould Boogie Woogie Etude   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca  4785334

14:09:00 00:12:26 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus'  Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram  4779525

14:23:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille  144

14:34:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C major   Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV  803

14:48:00 00:11:11 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 6  Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC  201

15:02:00 00:15:51 Charles Gounod Faust: Ballet Music  Sir Georg Solti Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca  4785437

15:20:00 00:11:50 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No.  1   Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA  58420

15:33:00 00:04:16 Andrew York Sunburst   Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica  71287

15:41:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise  Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI  65067

15:48:00 00:09:06 Vasily Kalinnikov Finale from Symphony No. 1  Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos  553417

15:58:00 00:04:46 Traditional Unst Boat Song   Danish String Quartet ECM  2550

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Prokofiev's Sixth and Seventh

16:07:00 00:02:37 Traditional Minuet No. 60   Danish String Quartet ECM  2550

16:12:00 00:11:12 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 111  Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos  573518

16:27:00 00:05:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Devotion: Suite  Richard Kaufman Brandenburg Philharmonic MarcoPolo  223608

16:35:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61  Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos  8777

16:41:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie  2317

16:52:00 00:02:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue à la gigue in G major   Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos  9835

16:56:00 00:01:53 Antonio Veracini Vivace from Violin Concerto Op 3   Paramount Brass Centaur  2355

17:04:00 00:05:39 Alexander Glazunov Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner  67946

17:13:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite  Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico  158

17:29:00 00:05:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Fantasia in C major    Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov  100

17:40:00 00:03:59 Camillo Sivori Berceuse Op 30   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139

17:46:00 00:03:45 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139

17:52:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March 'The National Game'  Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos  559092

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:28 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in E flat major  Op 7 Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine  1224

18:28:00 00:03:14 Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin Naja's Waltz   Danish String Quartet ECM  2550

18:33:00 00:02:52 Traditional Now Found is the Fairest of Roses   Danish String Quartet ECM  2550

18:38:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz  JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Albany  1403

18:53:00 00:04:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2348

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:48 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille  144

19:30:00 00:25:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major   Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil  2009

19:57:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor  Op 28   Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram  4791728

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra; Octavio Más-Arocas, Guest Conductor; Mark Kosower, cello; Ken Johnston, violin

Camille Saint-Saens: The Muse and the Poet

Franz Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A

 

21:44:00 00:13:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 25 in C  Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus  5258

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by R. Nathaniel Dett

"In the bottom" Suite

Magnolia Suite

Listen to the lambs

There's a meeting here tonight

I couldn't hear nobody pray

Ride on, Jesus

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram  439895

23:10:00 00:06:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie  2317

23:18:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram  3026

23:35:00 00:10:08 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21   Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille  171

23:45:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille  144

23:53:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande  Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos  8867

23:56:00 00:03:28 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude  James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic  3