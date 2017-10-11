Program Guide 10-11-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:01:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

00:29:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

01:17:00 00:37:34 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

01:57:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

02:29:00 00:34:22 Peter Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor Op 70 Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola; Colin Carr, cello Sony 547060

03:06:00 00:24:54 Leopold Kozeluch Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 68154

03:35:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

04:08:00 00:37:22 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F major Op 59 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448

04:49:00 00:33:14 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 5 Op 50 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Stanley Drucker, clarinet CBS 44708

05:23:00 00:12:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 14 for Winds in B flat major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669

05:40:00 00:07:00 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite in D minor David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

05:48:00 00:09:19 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds in C major Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen Wolfgang Basch, trumpet DHM 7976

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

06:15:00 00:11:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

06:30:00 00:05:13 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 430082

06:32:00 00:01:53 Samuel Barber Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

06:40:00 00:12:15 Alan Hovhaness Finale from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

06:50:00 00:02:20 Stephen Goss The Chinese Garden: Red Flowers Blooming Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

06:55:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March 'King Cotton' Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:03:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15 St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262

07:10:00 00:08:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

07:18:00 00:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 15 in D flat major Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

07:20:00 00:03:12 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34 Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

07:25:00 00:02:38 Stephen Sondheim Comedy Tonight! Don Sebesky London Symphony EMI 54285

07:30:00 00:05:54 Henry Purcell Trumpet Sonata No. 2 in D major Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka 2010

07:40:00 00:03:33 Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen Shine You No More Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

07:45:00 00:03:48 Gjermund Haugen Water Lily Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

07:50:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

07:55:00 00:03:30 Victor Béraud Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

07:56:00 00:02:15 Giuseppe Verdi Rigoletto: La donna è mobile Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 549204

08:07:00 00:05:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

08:15:00 00:09:19 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

08:25:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Caritas habundat in omnia Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

08:27:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

08:40:00 00:07:48 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann The Raven: Overture Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

08:50:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425

08:55:00 00:06:16 Howard Shore The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

09:05:00 00:16:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Idomeneo: Ballet Music Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

09:28:00 00:03:13 Merv Griffin Jeopardy: Think Music Malcolm Hamilton, harpsichord Delos 3222

09:35:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

09:50:00 00:03:52 Ludwig van Beethoven German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:41 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Hungarian Dance Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

10:04:00 00:02:43 Jenö Hubay Hejre Kati Op 32 London Festival Orchestra Josef Sakonov Josef Sakonov, violin Decca 444786

10:08:00 00:11:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 50 in D major Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

10:21:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677

10:30:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D major Op 32 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

10:37:00 00:06:13 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

10:45:00 00:04:02 Reynaldo Hahn À Chloris Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, English horn Decca 4782564

10:51:00 00:23:42 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes André Previn Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 437790

11:16:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336

11:23:00 00:11:17 Friedrich Kuhlau Elisa: Overture Op 29 Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

11:37:00 00:07:51 Hector Berlioz Reverie and Caprice Op 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin DeutGram 431680

11:47:00 00:10:19 Luigi Boccherini Quintettino in C major Op 30 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

12:06:00 00:06:52 Felix Mendelssohn The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10 Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum 9007

12:15:00 00:08:20 Karl Goldmark Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

12:26:00 00:06:30 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425694

12:34:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone 1

12:40:00 00:03:45 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: En bateau Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

12:40:00 00:12:31 Zdenek Fibich Toman and the Wood Nymph Op 49 Marek Stilec Czech National Symphony Naxos 573197

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

13:32:00 00:26:41 Zoltán Kodály Peacock Variations István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:03:14 Paul Hindemith Ragtime Michael Tilson Thomas New World Symphony RCA 68798

14:04:00 00:02:00 Morton Gould Boogie Woogie Etude Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

14:09:00 00:12:26 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

14:23:00 00:08:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

14:34:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C major Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

14:48:00 00:11:11 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6 Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201

15:02:00 00:15:51 Charles Gounod Faust: Ballet Music Sir Georg Solti Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

15:20:00 00:11:50 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420

15:33:00 00:04:16 Andrew York Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

15:41:00 00:05:53 Frederick Delius A Song Before Sunrise Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 65067

15:48:00 00:09:06 Vasily Kalinnikov Finale from Symphony No. 1 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

15:58:00 00:04:46 Traditional Unst Boat Song Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Prokofiev's Sixth and Seventh

16:07:00 00:02:37 Traditional Minuet No. 60 Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

16:12:00 00:11:12 Sergei Prokofiev Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 111 Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos 573518

16:27:00 00:05:46 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Devotion: Suite Richard Kaufman Brandenburg Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223608

16:35:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

16:41:00 00:08:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

16:52:00 00:02:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue à la gigue in G major Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

16:56:00 00:01:53 Antonio Veracini Vivace from Violin Concerto Op 3 Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

17:04:00 00:05:39 Alexander Glazunov Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

17:13:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

17:29:00 00:05:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Fantasia in C major Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100

17:40:00 00:03:59 Camillo Sivori Berceuse Op 30 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

17:46:00 00:03:45 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

17:52:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March 'The National Game' Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:28 Johann Christian Bach Piano Concerto in E flat major Op 7 Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

18:28:00 00:03:14 Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin Naja's Waltz Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

18:33:00 00:02:52 Traditional Now Found is the Fairest of Roses Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

18:38:00 00:14:16 Jerome Moross Variations on a Waltz JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Albany 1403

18:53:00 00:04:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:48 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

19:30:00 00:25:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98 in B flat major Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

19:57:00 00:01:39 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 4 in E minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra; Octavio Más-Arocas, Guest Conductor; Mark Kosower, cello; Ken Johnston, violin

Camille Saint-Saens: The Muse and the Poet

Franz Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A

21:44:00 00:13:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 25 in C Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5258

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by R. Nathaniel Dett

"In the bottom" Suite

Magnolia Suite

Listen to the lambs

There's a meeting here tonight

I couldn't hear nobody pray

Ride on, Jesus

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:08:08 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Flute Concerto CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

23:10:00 00:06:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:18:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

23:35:00 00:10:08 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171

23:45:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:53:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

23:56:00 00:03:28 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3