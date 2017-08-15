Program Guide 08-15-2017
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:33:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058
00:39:00 00:16:01 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Petite Suite de Concert Op 77 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516
00:55:00 00:39:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Sony 86793
01:38:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
01:57:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C major Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
02:34:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in G minor Op 34 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857
03:19:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits New Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
04:07:00 00:24:08 Jean Françaix Flute Concerto Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529
04:34:00 00:45:25 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor Franz Welser-Möst Camerata Salzburg EMI 56813
05:22:00 00:15:05 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns' Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490
05:40:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013
05:53:00 00:04:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:02:57 Isaac Albéniz Suite Española: Castilla Op 47 Enrique Bátiz State of Mexico Symphony ASV 888
06:12:00 00:07:44 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc 80350
06:20:00 00:03:11 Claude Debussy Images, Book 1: Mouvement Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113
06:24:00 00:05:50 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in C major Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096
06:30:00 00:04:55 Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' Op 134 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 431628
06:40:00 00:07:56 Jacques Ibert Finale from Flute Concerto Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57563
06:50:00 00:03:57 Reinhold Glière The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance Zdenek Mácal New Jersey Symphony Delos 3178
06:54:00 00:02:37 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018
06:55:00 00:02:39 Joseph J. Richards March 'Shield of Liberty' Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139
07:03:00 00:05:00 John Lennon/Paul McCartney Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218
07:10:00 00:10:01 Alan Hovhaness Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755
07:20:00 00:03:14 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071
07:28:00 00:09:56 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Sirènes Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 417488
07:40:00 00:09:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Kurt Sanderling Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018
07:55:00 00:03:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Les Petits riens: Overture Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
07:57:00 00:02:09 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310
08:07:00 00:06:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in C major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 426263
08:15:00 00:08:36 Jean Joseph Mouret First Suite of Symphonies Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet EMI 64100
08:28:00 00:07:06 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222
08:40:00 00:02:34 Jean-Baptiste Barrière Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 cellos Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice Sony 48177
08:42:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230
08:52:00 00:03:08 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 7 in C minor Op 46 Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony DeutGram 4793449
08:55:00 00:04:41 John Williams Schindler's List: Main Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023
09:05:00 00:16:59 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55 Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
09:27:00 00:03:42 Donald Fraser Friends: I'll Be There for You Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Grant Gershon Sidney Weiss, violin Delos 3222
09:35:00 00:04:12 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Andrew Joy, horn; Charles Putnam, horn Archiv 427619
09:47:00 00:03:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933
09:52:00 00:05:49 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Lorin Maazel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:04:19 Sir Arnold Bax Mediterranean Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI 49933
10:06:00 00:03:11 Clive Richardson Beachcomber Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968
10:11:00 00:11:00 Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn Philips 416815
10:23:00 00:02:59 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529
10:27:00 00:05:11 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Deep River Op 59 Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207
10:35:00 00:04:09 Anonymous Spiritual 'Steal Away' Voces8 Matthew Sharp, cello Decca 4785703
10:41:00 00:05:50 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564
10:52:00 00:22:25 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 4795448
11:15:00 00:04:34 John Field Nocturne No. 12 in E major Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672
11:22:00 00:08:17 George Frideric Handel Selections from 'Terpsichore' Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002
11:32:00 00:09:08 Carl Nielsen Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623
11:44:00 00:11:19 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Hiawatha Overture Op 30 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516
12:07:00 00:07:33 Lukas Foss Salomon Rossi Suite Lukas Foss Brooklyn Philharmonic New World 375
12:17:00 00:08:40 Ferenc Farkas 8th Century Dances from Old Hungary Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479
12:27:00 00:03:28 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036
12:31:00 00:04:29 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
12:41:00 00:18:52 David Diamond Symphony No. 4 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594
THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:03:00 00:27:13 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 25 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382
13:31:00 00:28:22 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4792437
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:48 George Gershwin Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202
14:02:00 00:04:11 Percy Grainger Walking Tune Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
14:06:00 00:13:04 Jacques Ibert Suite symphonique "Paris" Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 440332
14:20:00 00:09:19 Joseph Joachim Notturno in A major Op 12 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312
14:29:00 00:10:02 Arcangelo Corelli St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia in D minor Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371
15:00:00 00:16:01 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Petite Suite de Concert Op 77 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516
15:16:00 00:10:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166
15:26:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone 1
15:29:00 00:05:39 Francis Poulenc Scherzo from Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
15:58:00 00:04:36 Jacques Ibert Homage to Mozart Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 440332
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Leon Theremin's Good Vibrations
16:06:00 00:03:03 Jacques Ibert Waltz from 'Divertissement' Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
16:13:00 00:09:55 Federico Moreno Tórroba Andante from Homage to the Seguidilla Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503
16:27:00 00:05:40 Bernard Herrmann The Day the Earth Stood Still: Suite Nic Raine City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1093
16:36:00 00:03:37 Alessandro Marcello Andante from Oboe Concerto in D minor American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108
16:41:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
16:52:00 00:03:13 George Gershwin Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391
16:56:00 00:02:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6 Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos 3408
17:04:00 00:05:51 Frederick Delius Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
17:13:00 00:10:35 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Othello Suite Op 79 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516
17:26:00 00:08:48 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in F major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
17:40:00 00:04:29 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns Don Sebesky London Symphony EMI 54285
17:47:00 00:02:26 Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods: Agony Symphony Orchestra Paul Gemignani Chuck Wagner, baritone; Robert Westenberg, baritone RCA 6796
17:52:00 00:02:48 Marguerite Monnot Les amants d'un jour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
17:56:00 00:03:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from String Quartet No. 30 Op 33 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695
BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:13:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116
18:24:00 00:05:50 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Chandos 9227
18:32:00 00:04:21 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80683
18:39:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet Cleveland Octet Sony 62655
18:54:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:20 Alexander Glazunov Chopiniana Suite Op 46 Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048
19:23:00 00:31:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421
19:57:00 00:02:32 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:08:38 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790
20:12:00 00:07:46 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532
20:22:00 00:34:19 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Gaston Litaize, organ DeutGram 4796018
20:57:00 00:02:14 Jean-Philippe Rameau Tambourins from Concert No. 3 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845
NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Leon Theremin's Good Vibrations
21:03:00 00:16:58 Peter Rasmussen Wind Quintet in F major Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849
21:21:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
21:27:00 00:12:10 Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
21:41:00 00:08:07 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102
21:51:00 00:30:27 Federico Moreno Tórroba Homage to the Seguidilla Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Pepe Romero, guitar Naxos 573503
22:24:00 00:22:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
22:49:00 00:09:53 Alec Wilder Suite No. 2 for Tenor Saxophone Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Gary Louie, saxophone Newport 85570
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:04:41 Alec Wilder Slow Dance Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85570
23:06:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
23:17:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891
23:23:00 00:05:45 Wilhelm Stenhammar Interlude from 'The Song' Op 44 Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Naxos 553115
23:28:00 00:05:18 Robert Farnon Intermezzo for Harp & Strings Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Aline Brewer, harp Reference 47
23:36:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
23:45:00 00:09:15 George W. Chadwick Suite Symphonique: Romanza José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104
23:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
23:56:00 00:03:26 Robert Schumann Abendlied Op 107 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227