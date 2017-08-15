© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-15-2017

Published August 15, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:33:44            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  1 in C major  Op 15 Mahler Chamber Orchestra          Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            Sony    542058

00:39:00            00:16:01            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Petite Suite de Concert Op 77                Adrian Leaper            RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin   MarcoPolo        223516

00:55:00            00:39:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No.  9 in D major        Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Bernard Adelstein, posthorn       Sony    86793

01:38:00            00:15:56            Jacques Ibert    Divertissement              Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis            630

01:57:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Serenade for Strings in C major  Op 48               Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

02:34:00            00:41:57            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Symphony No.  2 in G minor  Op 34                   Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         445857

03:19:00            00:45:18            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Tudor Portraits       New Philharmonia Orchestra            Sir David Willcocks       Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir            EMI      64722

04:07:00            00:24:08            Jean Françaix   Flute Concerto  Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute     Bis       529

04:34:00            00:45:25            Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor                         Franz Welser-Möst            Camerata Salzburg        EMI      56813

05:22:00            00:15:05            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the  Huns'              Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10490

05:40:00            00:05:30            Jean-Baptiste Lully        Psyché: Suite                            Les Délices       Délices 2013

05:53:00            00:04:03            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid'                              Olga Kern, piano       Harm Mundi      907336

 

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00            00:02:57            Isaac Albéniz    Suite Española: Castilla Op 47               Enrique Bátiz    State of Mexico Symphony         ASV     888

06:12:00            00:07:44            Camille Saint-Saëns      The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4           Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Yoel Levi           Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano            Telarc   80350

06:20:00            00:03:11            Claude Debussy           Images, Book 1: Mouvement                              Kotaro Fukuma, piano  Hortus  113

06:24:00            00:05:50            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Strings in C major              Shlomo Mintz    Israel Chamber Orchestra       MusicMast        67096

06:30:00            00:04:55            Eduard Strauss Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' Op 134                    Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         431628

06:40:00            00:07:56            Jacques Ibert    Finale from Flute Concerto         Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra          David Zinman Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI      57563

06:50:00            00:03:57            Reinhold Glière  The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance                 Zdenek Mácal   New Jersey Symphony         Delos   3178

06:54:00            00:02:37            Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Sanctus         Orchestra of La Scala    Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus    DeutGram         4796018

06:55:00            00:02:39            Joseph J. Richards        March 'Shield of Liberty'            Col. Lowell Graham       USAF Heritage of America Band          Klavier  11139

07:03:00            00:05:00            John Lennon/Paul McCartney     Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds                          Les Boréades de Montréal    Atma    2218

07:10:00            00:10:01            Alan Hovhaness            Andante from Symphony No. 48 Op 355             Gerard Schwarz            Eastern Music Festival Orch       Naxos   559755

07:20:00            00:03:14            Richard Wagner            Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude                        Franz Welser-Möst            Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    544071

07:28:00            00:09:56            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes: Sirènes          Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        Decca   417488

07:40:00            00:09:06            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36                    Kurt Sanderling        Leningrad Philharmonic DeutGram         4796018

07:55:00            00:03:10            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Les Petits riens: Overture                       Rinaldo Alessandrini      Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479

07:57:00            00:02:09            Aaron Copland  Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought St. Paul Chamber Orchestra            Hugh Wolff       Thomas Hampson, baritone       Teldec  77310

08:07:00            00:06:46            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo in C major          Academy St. Martin in Fields            Iona Brown       Pepe Romero, guitar     Philips  426263

08:15:00            00:08:36            Jean Joseph Mouret      First Suite of Symphonies          Paris Orchestral Ensemble            Jean-Pierre Wallez        Maurice André, trumpet; Bernard Soustrot, trumpet; Guy Touvron, trumpet; Jean-Pierre Leroy, trumpet   EMI      64100

08:28:00            00:07:06            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch                                 Roberto Plano, piano      Azica    71222

08:40:00            00:02:34            Jean-Baptiste Barrière    Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 cellos                           Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Bobby McFerrin, voice       Sony    48177

08:42:00            00:09:02            Paul Hindemith  Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler'                  Wolfgang Sawallisch            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55230

08:52:00            00:03:08            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  7 in C minor  Op 46                        Rafael Kubelik Bavarian Radio Symphony        DeutGram         4793449

08:55:00            00:04:41            John Williams    Schindler's List: Main Theme                              Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano        DeutGram         4795023

09:05:00            00:16:59            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55                  Herbert Blomstedt         San Francisco Symphony     Decca   425857

09:27:00            00:03:42            Donald Fraser   Friends: I'll Be There for You          Hollywood Chamber Orchestra          Grant Gershon  Sidney Weiss, violin      Delos   3222

09:35:00            00:04:12            Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns            Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel           Andrew Joy, horn; Charles Putnam, horn            Archiv   427619

09:47:00            00:03:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6                            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass   Nonesuch         558933

09:52:00            00:05:49            Felix Mendelssohn        Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90                    Lorin Maazel            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4795448

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00            00:04:19            Sir Arnold Bax   Mediterranean               Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia EMI            49933

10:06:00            00:03:11            Clive Richardson           Beachcomber                Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           66968

10:11:00            00:11:00            Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major        Academy St. Martin in Fields            Iona Brown       Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn         Philips  416815

10:23:00            00:02:59            Franz Liszt        Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major                                     Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4795529

10:27:00            00:05:11            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Deep River Op 59                                  Lara Downes, piano    Sono Lumin       92207

10:35:00            00:04:09            Anonymous      Spiritual 'Steal Away'     Voces8             Matthew Sharp, cello            Decca   4785703

10:41:00            00:05:50            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past           Academy St. Martin in Fields            Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

10:52:00            00:22:25            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes           Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        DeutGram         4795448

11:15:00            00:04:34            John Field         Nocturne No. 12 in E major                                Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Decca   4789672

11:22:00            00:08:17            George Frideric Handel  Selections from 'Terpsichore'                 Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire      ApolloFire         2002

11:32:00            00:09:08            Carl Nielsen      Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27  New York Philharmonic     Alan Gilbert       Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone  DaCapo            220623

11:44:00            00:11:19            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Hiawatha Overture Op 30                       Adrian Leaper            RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin   MarcoPolo        223516

12:07:00            00:07:33            Lukas Foss       Salomon Rossi Suite                 Lukas Foss       Brooklyn Philharmonic     New World        375

12:17:00            00:08:40            Ferenc Farkas   8th Century Dances from Old Hungary                            Quintett.Wien            Nimbus 5479

12:27:00            00:03:28            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance                                Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway           30036

12:31:00            00:04:29            Emmanuel Chabrier       Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse                          Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67515

12:41:00            00:18:52            David Diamond Symphony No. 4                        Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    60594

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:03:00            00:27:13            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Symphony No. 4 in D minor  Op 25                     Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

13:31:00            00:28:22            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120                  Yannick Nézet-Séguin     Chamber Orchestra of Europe   DeutGram         4792437

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:48            George Gershwin           Promenade 'Walking the Dog'                            Fazil Say, piano    Teldec  26202

14:02:00            00:04:11            Percy Grainger  Walking Tune         Marc-André Hamelin, piano            Hyperion           66884

14:06:00            00:13:04            Jacques Ibert    Suite symphonique "Paris"                     Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony        Decca   440332

14:20:00            00:09:19            Joseph Joachim            Notturno in A major  Op 12         Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Sakari Oramo    Daniel Hope, violin        DeutGram         15312

14:29:00            00:10:02            Arcangelo Corelli           St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia in D minor               Adrian Chandler           La Serenissima Avie      2371

15:00:00            00:16:01            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Petite Suite de Concert Op 77                Adrian Leaper            RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin   MarcoPolo        223516

15:16:00            00:10:37            Peter Tchaikovsky         Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42   Odense Symphony        Alexander Vedernikov   Jennifer Koh, violin        Cedille  166

15:26:00            00:03:00            Jacques Ibert    Entr'acte                                   Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar    GoldenTone      1

15:29:00            00:05:39            Francis Poulenc             Scherzo from Sinfonietta                       Paavo Järvi            Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis       630

15:58:00            00:04:36            Jacques Ibert    Homage to Mozart                     Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony            Decca   440332

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Leon Theremin's Good Vibrations

16:06:00            00:03:03            Jacques Ibert    Waltz from 'Divertissement'                    Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis       630

16:13:00            00:09:55            Federico Moreno Tórroba           Andante from Homage to the Seguidilla  Extremadura Symphony        Manuel Coves   Pepe Romero, guitar     Naxos   573503

16:27:00            00:05:40            Bernard Herrmann         The Day the Earth Stood Still: Suite                   Nic Raine            City of Prague Philharmonic       Silva     1093

16:36:00            00:03:37            Alessandro Marcello      Andante from Oboe Concerto in D minor             American Classical Orchestra        Thomas Crawford          Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

16:41:00            00:08:04            Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major                          Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9327

16:52:00            00:03:13            George Gershwin           Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'                               John O'Conor, piano  Telarc   80391

16:56:00            00:02:50            Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6                          Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord; Ann Marie Morgan, cello Delos   3408

17:04:00            00:05:51            Frederick Delius            Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda'             Sir Charles Mackerras         Welsh National Opera Orchestra            Argo     433704

17:13:00            00:10:35            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Othello Suite Op 79                   Adrian Leaper    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin          MarcoPolo        223516

17:26:00            00:08:48            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in F major           Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         437839

17:40:00            00:04:29            Stephen Sondheim        A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns             Don Sebesky            London Symphony        EMI      54285

17:47:00            00:02:26            Stephen Sondheim        Into the Woods: Agony  Symphony Orchestra     Paul Gemignani        Chuck Wagner, baritone; Robert Westenberg, baritone    RCA     6796

17:52:00            00:02:48            Marguerite Monnot        Les amants d'un jour                             Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Steinway           30015

17:56:00            00:03:19            Franz Joseph Haydn     Finale from String Quartet No. 30 Op 33                         Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

 

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00            00:13:04            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'                       Barry Wordsworth      New Queen's Hall Orchestra      Argo     440116

18:24:00            00:05:50            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Gadfly: Romance Op 97      Detroit Symphony            Neeme Järvi     Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin       Chandos           9227

18:32:00            00:04:21            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60                Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80683

18:39:00            00:13:25            Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet                                 Cleveland Octet Sony    62655

18:54:00            00:05:05            Henryk Wieniawski        Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22        London Symphony        Lawrence Foster           Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:20            Alexander Glazunov      Chopiniana Suite Op 46             Vladimir Ziva     Moscow Symphony        Naxos   555048

19:23:00            00:31:28            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 36 in C major                  Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436421

19:57:00            00:02:32            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22                  Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

 

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00            00:08:38            Hector Berlioz   Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21                   Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra RCA     68790

20:12:00            00:07:46            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past                                   Andrei Gavrilov, piano  DeutGram         437532

20:22:00            00:34:19            Camille Saint-Saëns      Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 78        Chicago Symphony Orchestra          Daniel Barenboim          Gaston Litaize, organ    DeutGram         4796018

20:57:00            00:02:14            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Tambourins from Concert No.  3 en sextuor                  Christophe Rousset            Les Talens Lyriques      Decca   1845

 

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Leon Theremin's Good Vibrations

21:03:00            00:16:58            Peter Rasmussen          Wind Quintet in F major                         Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos           9849

21:21:00            00:03:34            John Field         Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3      Scottish Chamber Orchestra            Sir Charles Mackerras   John O'Conor, piano      Telarc   80370

21:27:00            00:12:10            Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise    Empire Brass    Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ   Telarc   80218

21:41:00            00:08:07            Richard Wagner            Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral                Fabio Luisi            Philharmonia Zürich       Accentus          102

21:51:00            00:30:27            Federico Moreno Tórroba           Homage to the Seguidilla           Extremadura Symphony        Manuel Coves   Pepe Romero, guitar     Naxos   573503

22:24:00            00:22:15            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 94 in G               Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre         Naïve    5176

22:49:00            00:09:53            Alec Wilder       Suite No.  2 for Tenor Saxophone        Manhattan Chamber Orchestra          Richard Auldon Clark     Gary Louie, saxophone Newport            85570

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:41            Alec Wilder       Slow Dance                  Richard Auldon Clark     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra          Newport            85570

23:06:00            00:08:50            Maurice Ravel   Très lent from String Quartet in F major                          Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus       1304

23:17:00            00:06:06            Vilém Blodek    In the Well: Intermezzo               Václav Neumann           Czech Philharmonic     Orfeo    180891

23:23:00            00:05:45            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Interlude from 'The Song' Op 44             Okko Kamu            Helsingborg Symphony Naxos   553115

23:28:00            00:05:18            Robert Farnon   Intermezzo for Harp & Strings    Royal Philharmonic        Robert Farnon  Aline Brewer, harp         Reference         47

23:36:00            00:09:12            Charles Ives      Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2              Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1003

23:45:00            00:09:15            George W. Chadwick     Suite Symphonique: Romanza                José Serebrier            Czech State Philharmonic Brno  Reference         2104

23:56:00            00:02:31            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2275

23:56:00            00:03:26            Robert Schumann          Abendlied Op 107                      Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9227

 

 