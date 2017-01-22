© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 01-22-2017

Published January 22, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991) [9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao, 13. Rustic Dance]

16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway; 15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway; 17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway; 16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949).

17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts; 16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts; 18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California; 17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California; 16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California; 17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - James Feddeck and Chris Martin, Conductors

Cesar Frank: Les Éolides

Franz Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major (Chris Martin, trumpet)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet--Mark Elder, conductor

02:58:00            00:01:03            Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse"                                Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos   3132

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert: Conductor            

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major ‘Eroica’

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 2 in c-minor

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Jordi Savall’s Latest - We will venture from a Baroque Psalm setting to a medieval collection of devotional songs

05:58:00            00:01:02            Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 11 in G minor                         Paul Crossley, piano            CBS     44921

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:02:54            Ola Gjeilo          Prelude             Charles Bruffy  Phoenix Chorale            Chandos            5100

06:09:00            00:03:35            Ola Gjeilo          The Ground      Chamber Orchestra of London               Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano           Decca   24646

06:14:00            00:12:36            Ola Gjeilo          Dark Night of the Soul   Harrington String Quartet           Charles Bruffy   Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale        Chandos           5100

09:56:00            00:03:00            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Prelude in D minor                                 Lara Downes, piano            Steinway           30016

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00            00:02:52            Sir Edward Elgar           Ave Maria Op 2             Harry Christophers        The Sixteen; Huw Williams, organ      Decca   10836

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: News for the New Year -  An international sampler of recently released recordings of organ music

CHRISTIAN FRIEDRICK WITT:  Sonata No. 10 in C.

GIOVANNI BATTISTA FERRINI:  Passacaglia in C  Kentucky Baroque Trumets & Friends; Steven Plank (1981 Brombaugh/Fairchild Chapel, Oberlin College, Oberlin, OH) Centaur 3492

JOHANN PACHELBEL:  Der Tag der ist so freudenreich; Fugue in G; Gelobet seist du; Chaconne in G  Jürgen Essl (1782 Stumm/St. Stephen’s Church, Simmern, Germany) cpo 777 557

FERNAND de TOMBELLE:  Andantino  Jean-Emmanuel Filet (1913 Casavant-1991 Guilbault-Therien/Saint-Viateur Church, Outremont, Quebec, CA) SMD 272

RICHARD PANTCHEFF:  2 Pieces (Fanfare for St. Boniface; A Prayer for St. Sebastian).

CHRISTOPHER TAMBLING:  Fanfare (Shine, Jesus, shine!) –Alexander Eadon (1873 Hill-2006 Wells/Cathedral of Our Lady, Arundel, England) Willowhayne 043

REINHOLD GLIERE:  Fugue on a Russian Christmas Carol.

NIKOLAI TCHEREPNIN (trans. Händschin):  Chant des Cherubins   Marina Tchebourkina (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris, France) Natives 02

DOMINIQUE JOUBERT:  Improvisation on Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland   Dominique Joubert (1962 Beckerath/Collegiale Saint-Croix, Montélimar, France) SMD 273

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Prayer for Christian Unity - Join Peter DuBois for this edition of With Heart and Voice, as we listen to choral and organ music for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.   
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music to soothe the savage breast

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4   The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (DG 419631 CD) 6:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata BWV 202: selections   Edith Mathis, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant 993663 CD) 6:50

Franz Schubert: “Auf dem Wasser zu singen”  Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Elizabeth Coleman, piano (Brilliant 205157 CD) 3:21

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Allegro   Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1   finale   Munich Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolph Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:10

Franz Schubert: “Das Lied im Grünen”  Karl Erb, tenor; with piano accompaniment (Brilliant 205156 CD) 3:13

Johann Strauss, Jr.: The Gypsy Baron   “Open Road, Open Sky” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:47

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.92 “Oxford”: Finale   Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 125085 CD) 5:41

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Two Intermezzos, Op. 118, No. 1 and Op. 118. No. 4-- Lang Lang, piano Album: Haydn, Rachmaninov, Brahms, Tchaikovsky Telarc 80524 Music: 4:39

Thierry Escaich: Tango Virtuoso--Equus Saxophone Quartet Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:41

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lessa Virnya from Syracuse, NY Music: 7:37

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano--Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas Harmonia Mundi 907247 Music: 2:49

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C--Lang Lang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 27:30

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in F-minor, Op. 20 No. 5, Hob. III:35-- Parker Quartet Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA    Music: 20:44

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo--Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:49

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21: Movements 2 & 3-- Orli Shaham, piano; Aspen Chamber Symphony; David Robertson, conductor Aspen Chamber Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:00

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music 

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:30            Claudio Monteverdi       L'Orfeo: Toccata                        Myung-Whun Chung      St Cecilia Academy Orchestra        DeutGram         471566

14:01:00            00:02:22            Domenico Cimarosa      Il maestro di cappella: Overture              Myung-Whun Chung            St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram         471566

14:03:00            00:10:11            Johann Christian Bach   Symphony in D major  Op 18                  Anthony Halstead            Hanover Band   CPO     999752

14:14:00            00:22:04            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Keyboard Concerto in D major   Hamburg Camerata            Ralf Gothóni      Anastasia Injushina, piano         Ondine  1224

14:36:00            00:04:01            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air                     Monica Huggett            Ensemble Sonnerie       Avie      2171

14:50:00            00:19:49            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite                Myung-Whun Chung      Opera Bastille Orchestra          DeutGram         431778

15:09:00            00:03:39            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo        BBC Philharmonic            Gianandrea Noseda      John Bradbury, clarinet  Chandos           10511

15:13:00            00:14:08            Darius Milhaud  Suite provençale Op 152                        Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           7031

15:27:00            00:12:00            John Field         Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major  Op 1                         John O'Conor, piano  Telarc   80290

15:39:00            00:11:51            Johannes Brahms          Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15            London Symphony        George Szell     Sir Clifford Curzon, piano           Decca   4785437

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall - Brahms Cycle

16:05:00            00:15:53            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

16:20:00            00:13:03            Johannes Brahms          Alto Rhapsody Op 53

16:33:00            00:45:41            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 83

17:31:00            00:26:52            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  5 in B flat major             Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     60803

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Bach's 2- and 3-Part Inventions

18:03:00            00:19:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55                       Vladimir Jurowski          Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

18:24:00            00:13:36            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A major       Australian Chamber Orchestra          Richard Tognetti            Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67308

18:41:00            00:13:30            Hector Berlioz   The Damnation of Faust: Suite               Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

18:56:00            00:02:58            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.13 in D flat major  Op 70                                  Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6669

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:36:05            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  1 in E minor  Op 39                    Lorin Maazel            Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4785437

19:40:00            00:22:54            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor  Op 44    Vienna Philharmonic            Myung-Whun Chung      Members of      DeutGram         471613

20:05:00            00:49:30            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 55              Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         4776409

20:55:00            00:04:13            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in B minor  Op 119                           Orli Shaham, piano    Canary  15

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiac… once more   Martha Baldwin, cello (CCG 04-27-14) 10:05

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp   Emma Shook, violin; Shelly Du, harp (CCG 04-27-14) 4:50

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Piano Quartet (2012)  No Exit Ensemble: Cara Tweed, violin; Tom Bowling, viola; Nick Diodore, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 18:00

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 2 for bassoon and winds   Barrick Stees, bassoon; Michigan State University Wind Ensemble/John Whitwell, cond. (private CD) 16:16

21:53:00            00:06:26            Arthur Honegger            Pacific 231                    Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         435438

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The First 100 Days, a Panel Discussion; at noon on January 20, Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. This event begins the pivotal first 100 days, the period where a President has the most power and influence.  This City Club Forum features a panel discussion on the historical nature of the President's first 100 days. Panelists include Robert Alexander, Ph.D., Chair, Department of History, Politics, and Justice, Ohio Northern University; John R. Corlett, President and Executive Director, The Center for Community Solutions; Cyndra Miller Cole, Assistant Lecturer, Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, The University of Akron. The moderator is ideastream’s Darrielle Snipes.

22:57:00            00:02:44            Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major                           Till Fellner, piano           ECM     1853

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:03:33            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 4                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2275

23:05:00            00:12:30            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15            Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Yefim Bronfman, piano  Belvedere         8005

23:20:00            00:04:08            Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude                       Myung-Whun Chung      St Cecilia Academy Orchestra        DeutGram         471566

23:24:00            00:06:07            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in F sharp major                                     Yevgeny Sudbin, piano    Bis       2138

23:30:00            00:06:55            Nicolò Paganini Caprice No.  6 in G minor  Op 1                          Brodsky Quartet            Chandos           10761

23:39:00            00:04:02            Benjamin Britten            Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1                      Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         120

23:43:00            00:10:52            Toru Takemitsu Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp                          Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp         Philips  442012

23:56:00            00:03:05            Mikis Theodorakis         Epitáphios No.  3 'A Day in May'                         Milos Karadaglic, guitar          DeutGram         15579

23:56:00            00:03:42            George Frideric Handel  Siciliana from Concerto Grosso Op 6                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         447733

 

 

 