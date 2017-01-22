Program Guide 01-22-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2015 - From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week—The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering

Bronze Medal: The Alegrar Quartet from The Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway, performs Miniatures for String Quartet by Sulkhan Tsintsadze (1925–1991) [9. Shepherd’s Dance, 10. Source, 4. Sachidao, 13. Rustic Dance]

16-year-old violinist Inga Våga Gaustad from Nesoddtangen, Norway; 15-year-old violinist Oda Holt Günther from Kråkstad, Norway; 17-year-old violist Michael Andreas Grolid from Ås, Norway; 16-year-old cellist Brage Botn Seim from Oslo, Norway

Silver Medal: Trio Adonais from The New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston, Massachusetts, performs Soliloquy by Shulamit Ran (b. 1949).

17-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian from Lincoln, Massachusetts; 16-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover, Massachusetts; 18-year-old pianist John Gibson from Florence, South Carolina (?)

Gold Medal: The Incendium Quartet from The Colburn School and The Pasadena Conservatory performs the first movement, Allegro non troppo, from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2, by Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

16-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California; 17-year-old violinist Mei Zhan from Los Angeles, California; 16-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California; 17-year-old cellist Atticus Mellor-Goldman from Los Angeles, California

The Incendium Quartet performs the first movement, Allegro sostenuto, from String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - James Feddeck and Chris Martin, Conductors

Cesar Frank: Les Éolides

Franz Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major (Chris Martin, trumpet)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet--Mark Elder, conductor

02:58:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse" Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert: Conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major ‘Eroica’

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 2 in c-minor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Jordi Savall’s Latest - We will venture from a Baroque Psalm setting to a medieval collection of devotional songs

05:58:00 00:01:02 Francis Poulenc Improvisation No. 11 in G minor Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:02:54 Ola Gjeilo Prelude Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

06:09:00 00:03:35 Ola Gjeilo The Ground Chamber Orchestra of London Tenebrae; Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

06:14:00 00:12:36 Ola Gjeilo Dark Night of the Soul Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Alison Chaney, soprano; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

09:56:00 00:03:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude in D minor Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

06:57:00 00:02:52 Sir Edward Elgar Ave Maria Op 2 Harry Christophers The Sixteen; Huw Williams, organ Decca 10836

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: News for the New Year - An international sampler of recently released recordings of organ music

CHRISTIAN FRIEDRICK WITT: Sonata No. 10 in C.

GIOVANNI BATTISTA FERRINI: Passacaglia in C Kentucky Baroque Trumets & Friends; Steven Plank (1981 Brombaugh/Fairchild Chapel, Oberlin College, Oberlin, OH) Centaur 3492

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Der Tag der ist so freudenreich; Fugue in G; Gelobet seist du; Chaconne in G Jürgen Essl (1782 Stumm/St. Stephen’s Church, Simmern, Germany) cpo 777 557

FERNAND de TOMBELLE: Andantino Jean-Emmanuel Filet (1913 Casavant-1991 Guilbault-Therien/Saint-Viateur Church, Outremont, Quebec, CA) SMD 272

RICHARD PANTCHEFF: 2 Pieces (Fanfare for St. Boniface; A Prayer for St. Sebastian).

CHRISTOPHER TAMBLING: Fanfare (Shine, Jesus, shine!) –Alexander Eadon (1873 Hill-2006 Wells/Cathedral of Our Lady, Arundel, England) Willowhayne 043

REINHOLD GLIERE: Fugue on a Russian Christmas Carol.

NIKOLAI TCHEREPNIN (trans. Händschin): Chant des Cherubins Marina Tchebourkina (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris, France) Natives 02

DOMINIQUE JOUBERT: Improvisation on Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland Dominique Joubert (1962 Beckerath/Collegiale Saint-Croix, Montélimar, France) SMD 273

WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Prayer for Christian Unity



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Happy Music to soothe the savage breast

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 The English Consort/Trevor Pinnock (DG 419631 CD) 6:45

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata BWV 202: selections Edith Mathis, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant 993663 CD) 6:50

Franz Schubert: “Auf dem Wasser zu singen” Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Elizabeth Coleman, piano (Brilliant 205157 CD) 3:21

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Allegro Eroica Trio (EMI 56482 CD) 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 finale Munich Philharmonic Orchestra/Rudolph Kempe (EMI 29557 CD) 6:10

Franz Schubert: “Das Lied im Grünen” Karl Erb, tenor; with piano accompaniment (Brilliant 205156 CD) 3:13

Johann Strauss, Jr.: The Gypsy Baron “Open Road, Open Sky” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:47

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No.92 “Oxford”: Finale Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 125085 CD) 5:41

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Two Intermezzos, Op. 118, No. 1 and Op. 118. No. 4-- Lang Lang, piano Album: Haydn, Rachmaninov, Brahms, Tchaikovsky Telarc 80524 Music: 4:39

Thierry Escaich: Tango Virtuoso--Equus Saxophone Quartet Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 4:41

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lessa Virnya from Syracuse, NY Music: 7:37

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano--Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas Harmonia Mundi 907247 Music: 2:49

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C--Lang Lang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 27:30

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in F-minor, Op. 20 No. 5, Hob. III:35-- Parker Quartet Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 20:44

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo--Sergio & Odair Assad guitar duo Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:49

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21: Movements 2 & 3-- Orli Shaham, piano; Aspen Chamber Symphony; David Robertson, conductor Aspen Chamber Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:00

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

14:01:00 00:02:22 Domenico Cimarosa Il maestro di cappella: Overture Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

14:03:00 00:10:11 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D major Op 18 Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

14:14:00 00:22:04 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Keyboard Concerto in D major Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

14:36:00 00:04:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

14:50:00 00:19:49 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite Myung-Whun Chung Opera Bastille Orchestra DeutGram 431778

15:09:00 00:03:39 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda John Bradbury, clarinet Chandos 10511

15:13:00 00:14:08 Darius Milhaud Suite provençale Op 152 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 7031

15:27:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

15:39:00 00:11:51 Johannes Brahms Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 London Symphony George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca 4785437

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall - Brahms Cycle

16:05:00 00:15:53 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

16:20:00 00:13:03 Johannes Brahms Alto Rhapsody Op 53

16:33:00 00:45:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83

17:31:00 00:26:52 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 60803

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Bach's 2- and 3-Part Inventions

18:03:00 00:19:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

18:24:00 00:13:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A major Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

18:41:00 00:13:30 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

18:56:00 00:02:58 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No.13 in D flat major Op 70 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:36:05 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

19:40:00 00:22:54 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Winds in D minor Op 44 Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Members of DeutGram 471613

20:05:00 00:49:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

20:55:00 00:04:13 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in B minor Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiac… once more Martha Baldwin, cello (CCG 04-27-14) 10:05

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp Emma Shook, violin; Shelly Du, harp (CCG 04-27-14) 4:50

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Piano Quartet (2012) No Exit Ensemble: Cara Tweed, violin; Tom Bowling, viola; Nick Diodore, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 18:00

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 2 for bassoon and winds Barrick Stees, bassoon; Michigan State University Wind Ensemble/John Whitwell, cond. (private CD) 16:16

21:53:00 00:06:26 Arthur Honegger Pacific 231 Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 435438

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The First 100 Days, a Panel Discussion; at noon on January 20, Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. This event begins the pivotal first 100 days, the period where a President has the most power and influence. This City Club Forum features a panel discussion on the historical nature of the President's first 100 days. Panelists include Robert Alexander, Ph.D., Chair, Department of History, Politics, and Justice, Ohio Northern University; John R. Corlett, President and Executive Director, The Center for Community Solutions; Cyndra Miller Cole, Assistant Lecturer, Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics, The University of Akron. The moderator is ideastream’s Darrielle Snipes.

22:57:00 00:02:44 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:03:33 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 4 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:05:00 00:12:30 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005

23:20:00 00:04:08 Giuseppe Verdi La traviata: Act 1 Prelude Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

23:24:00 00:06:07 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F sharp major Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

23:30:00 00:06:55 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 6 in G minor Op 1 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761

23:39:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

23:43:00 00:10:52 Toru Takemitsu Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp Philips 442012

23:56:00 00:03:05 Mikis Theodorakis Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:56:00 00:03:42 George Frideric Handel Siciliana from Concerto Grosso Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733