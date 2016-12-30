Program Guide 12-31-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival Op 26 (1839)

E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)

Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto (2008)

Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Suite (1939)

Franz Schubert (arr Brian Newbould): Symphony No. 10 in D D 936a (1828)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Op 26 (1862)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 4 in g Op 167 (1871)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 in F BWV 809 (1723)

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat Op 15 (1876)

César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1751)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Breton: La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez

06:14:55 Traditional: Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de

06:17:45 Traditional: El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona

06:22:48 Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano

06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr.: The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim

06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

07:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri: Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche

07:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba: Es el piropo, piropo madrileño Placido Domingo Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa

07:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal: Don Manolito: Viva Madrid Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa

07:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo: Llegada Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco

07:15:15 Prudencio Giménez: Caturí Abente polca paraguaya Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass

07:19:04 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil

07:22:04 Amadeo Vives: Doña Francisquita: Fandango Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco

07:27:17 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American" Quartet de Barcelona

07:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona: "Siboney" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

07:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Der Schauspieldirektor

Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello

Music@Menlo, Menlo School, Atherton, CA

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alan Fletcher from Aspen, CO

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13: 1. Grave - Allegro molto

Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D, K. 133

Boston Symphony Orchestra; James Levine, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Gioacchino Rossini: La Gazza Ladra Overture

NBC Symphony Orchestra; Arturo Toscanini, conductor

Album: Rossini Overtures

Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Ben Folds: Concerto For Piano and Orchestra: Movements 2-3

Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' Op 443 (1892)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D (c.1700)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 (1858)

Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra: Caesar and Cleopatra (1963)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 12, 2015

From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to celebrate the young musicians who gather there to study and perform during the summer. A pianist who’s just twelve years old performs the music of Robert Schumann, we’ll experience a deeply emotional double bass performance by a young man from Seattle, and we’ll hear about a wonderful outreach program called “Back to Bach,” founded by a 15-year-old cellist on the program

16-year-old violinist Emily Shehi from Olathe, Kansas, performs the second movement, Appassionata, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935).

18-year-old double bassist William Langlie-Miletich from Seattle, Washington, performs the second movement, Andante, from the Concerto for Double Bass by Giovanni Bottesini (18211889), with pianist Christopher O'Riley.

12-year-old pianist Felicia He from Saddle River, New Jersey, performs the first movement, So rasch wie möglich, from the Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, by Robert Schumann (18101856).

18-year-old horn player Martin Mangrum from Montreal, Canada, performs the second movement, Poco lento maestoso, from the Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 101, by York Bowen (18841961).

Alumni feature: 15-year-old cellist Noah Lee from Oakland, New Jersey, performs "Julie-O" for Solo Cello by Mark Summer (b. 1958).

Alumni finale featuring participants in the Finckel-Wu Han Chamber Music Studio at Aspen: 17-year-old violinist Aubree Oliverson from Orem, Utah, 16-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung from Westborough, Massachusetts, and 17-year-old pianist Adria Ye from New York, New York, perform the first movement, Moderato assai, from the Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 15, by Bedřich Smetana (18241884)

12:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Antheil's "Joyous" Symphony; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ralph Vaughan Williams & Winter in Music

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gioachino Rossini: L’Italiana in Algeri

Conductor: James Levine

Production: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle

Isabella: Marianna Pizzolato

Lindoro: René Barbera

Taddeo: Nicola Alaimo

Mustafà: Ildar Abdrazakov

16:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: New Beginnings for the New Year - For some the New Year suggests a fresh start and making changes, some movies offer this, too. This week on The Score we celebrate New Beginnings with music from Bridget Jones's Diary, Pretty Woman, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

It's Only a Diary from Bridget Jones's Diary, 2001 Island 314 548 797-2 Music From The Motion Picture Patrick Doyle original soundtrack recording/James Shearman, cond.

Apotheosis and End Title from Shane, 1953 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1224 Music From The Motion Picture Victor Young original soundtrack recording/Victor Young, cond.

Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 Varese Sarabande A 25th Anniversary Celebration Clint Eastwood/Lennie Niehaus original soundtrack recording/Lennie Niehaus, cond.

Che fai?/Nulla from La Traviata used in Pretty Woman, 1990 Deutsche Grammophon 00289 477 5665 Verdi La Traviata Giuseppe Verdi Renata Scotto, soprano/Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala/Antonio Votto, Cond.

Attraversiamo from Eat Pray Love, 2010 Madison Gate Records 34793 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Dario Marianelli original soundtrack recording

It's A Wonderful Life Original Finale and Old Lang Syne/End Title from It's A Wonderful Life, 1946 Kritzerland On Demand Music From The Motion Picture Dimitri Tiomkin original soundtrack recording/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Forbidden Friendship from How to Train Your Dragon, 2010 Varese Sarabande 302 067 012 Music From The Motion Picture John Powell original soundtrack recording

Mother Nozipo used in Fearless, 1993 Elektra Nonesuch 9 79334-2 Music From The Origional Soundtrack Dumisani Maraire Dumisani Maraire, soprano/Kronis Quartet

Bramasole from Under the Tuscan Sun, 2003 Hollywood Records 2061-62407-2 Music From The Origional Soundtrack Christophe Beck original soundtrack recording/Mike Nowak, cond.

Finale from The Color Purple, 1985 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1182 Music From The Films of Steven Spielberg Quincy Jones City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

So Was Red and End Title from The Shawshank Redemption, 1994 epix soundtrax EK 66621 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Fearless from Fearless, 1993 Elektra Nonesuch 9 79334-2 Music From The Origional Soundtrack Maurice Jarre original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Follow the Flower and End Titles from Under the Tuscan Sun, 2003 Hollywood Records 2061-62407-2 Music From The Origional Soundtrack Christophe Beck original soundtrack recording/Mike Nowak, cond.

The Chimes at Midnight, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and What Happens Instead from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2011 Sony Classical 88691942912 Music From The Motion Picture Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Spotlight on Barbara Cook (Part 1)” -To mark the recent publication of her memoirs, here’s an interview Bill Rudman did with the great singer in 1986, with this installment focusing on such musicals as “She Loves Me,” “The Music Man” and “Candide.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin

18:00:54 00:00:53 Meredith Willson Overture from "The Music Man" Cyril Ornadel Opening Night

18:04:12 00:03:32 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Here's to Your Illusions Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland Flahooley Original B'way

18:09:02 00:02:00 R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall

18:11:25 00:02:56 Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt This Is All Very New to Me Barbara Cook Plain and Fancy Original B'way Cast

18:20:17 00:01:52 Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur Oh, Happy We! Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville Candide Original B'way Cast 18:23:53 00:02:46 Meredith Willson Till There Was You Barbara Cook, Robert Preston The Music Man Original B'way Cast

18:30:10 00:03:13 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Hello, Young Lovers Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years

18:35:06 00:04:07 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Magic Moment Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years

18:39:57 00:06:00 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Will He Like Me? Barbara Cook She Loves Me Original B'way Cast

18:47:39 00:03:12 Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie Chain of Love Barbara Cook Star Spangled Rhythm

18:51:18 00:01:42 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

18:53:03 00:03:56 Meredith Willson Filler: Lida Rose/Will I Ever Tell You? Barbara Cook The Music Man Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 (1782)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in d Op 107 'Reformation' (1832)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; New Year’s Gala by The Cleveland Orchestra with selections given at Severance Hall

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C , K. 200

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz, Op. 437

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D. 485

Johann Strauss Jr.: Express Polka Op. 311

Johann Strauss Jr.: Tales from the Vienna Woods , Op. 325

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Kuenstlerleben (Artist’s Life) Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen Polka

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Johann Strauss Jr.: Par Force Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Figaro Polka

Johann Strauss Jr.: Be Embraced, You Millions Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: The First Day of Happiness (Quadrille)

Johann Strauss Jr.: Thunder and Lightning Polka



23:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

