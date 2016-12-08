Program Guide 12-07-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:34:39 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 546915

00:42:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

01:23:00 00:17:47 Béla Bartók Dance Suite Pierre Boulez New York Philharmonic Sony 64100

01:44:00 00:13:09 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 131 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075

01:59:00 01:18:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Goldberg Variations Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80692

03:20:00 00:16:14 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

03:40:00 00:32:29 Hermann Goetz Symphony in F Op 9 Werner Andreas Albert NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999939

04:15:00 00:19:54 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 7890

04:38:00 00:16:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 48 in C major Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

04:57:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

05:37:00 00:05:30 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade: Holberg Overture Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

05:43:00 00:08:41 Giacomo Puccini Preludio sinfonico in A Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

05:53:00 00:04:10 William Byrd The Bells Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:07 William Mathias A Babe is Born Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

06:15:00 00:08:42 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8 English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

06:25:00 00:02:20 Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9 Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

06:30:00 00:03:22 Albert Hague You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

06:40:00 00:06:25 Randall Thompson Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

06:51:00 00:04:07 Gabriel Fauré Berceuse Op 16 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot Alexander Velinzon, violin SeattleSM 1004

06:53:00 00:01:20 Traditional Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

06:55:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March 'On the Square' Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

07:10:00 00:10:04 George Gershwin Cuban Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

07:20:00 00:02:22 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Richard Westenburg Musica Sacra DeutGram 429732

07:25:00 00:02:10 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

07:30:00 00:04:09 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448

07:40:00 00:08:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Piano Concerto No. 24 Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

07:51:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079

07:55:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

08:10:00 00:04:56 Eric Coates London Suite: Covent Garden Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

08:18:00 00:08:02 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 4776409

08:30:00 00:03:03 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Pastoral Symphony Karl Richter London Philharmonic DeutGram 469376

08:32:00 00:03:39 Jule Styne Let it Snow Petri Juutilainen Northern Lights Orch WSchatz 5

08:40:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

08:50:00 00:03:47 Anonymous Riu, riu, chiu West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087

08:55:00 00:04:12 John Williams The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates London Symphony John Williams London Voices Sony 51333

09:05:00 00:17:34 Igor Stravinsky Suite Italienne Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

09:28:00 00:03:02 Paul Anka The Longest Day: March Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

09:35:00 00:03:12 Gloria Shayne Baker Do You Hear What I Hear? Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

09:50:00 00:03:17 Pierre Villette Hymne à la Vierge Op 24 Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge King'sColl 1

09:55:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:02:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

10:04:00 00:02:11 George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido: Allegro Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 419219

10:08:00 00:13:09 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 131 New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457075

10:23:00 00:05:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff Slava Op 11 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Emanuela Friscioni, piano Centaur 3062

10:30:00 00:04:09 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 in B flat minor Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

10:39:00 00:05:18 Frédéric Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in C sharp minor Op 66 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244

10:46:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

10:51:00 00:23:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 11 in F major English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Mitsuko Uchida, piano Philips 422458

11:18:00 00:05:05 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Voiles Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

11:25 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:26:00 00:02:50 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:29:00 00:07:16 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Christmas Carols Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Todd Boyce, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

11:36:00 00:03:34 Mel Tormé The Christmas Song Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1999

11:41:00 00:03:21 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

11:42:00 00:02:00 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Members of MAA 1996

11:44:00 00:04:39 Gustav Holst In the Bleak Midwinter Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

11:44:00 00:03:38 Bob Chilcott The Time of Snow Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleve Orch Children's Chorus MAA 2011

11:48:00 00:00:53 Anonymous Gaudete, Christus est natus Gareth Morrell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 1996

11:49:00 00:03:24 John Rutter Mary's Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2008

11:53:00 00:02:18 Traditional We Wish You a Merry Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

11:57:00 00:02:12 Edwin Franko Goldman March "Bugles and Drums" Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:07:00 00:08:05 Ambroise Thomas Raymond: Overture Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421527

12:17:00 00:06:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' Op 76 Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

12:25:00 00:03:32 Dmitri Shostakovich Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz André Kostelanetz André Kostelanetz Orchestra Sony 62642

12:31:00 00:04:29 Henry Purcell Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony Empire Brass Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

12:39:00 00:05:28 John Rutter All Bells in Paradise Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

12:47:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:37:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert Erin Morley, soprano; Joshua Hopkins, baritone DaCapo 220623

13:40:00 00:19:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff Caprice bohémien Op 12 Alexander Anissimov National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550806

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Saw Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

14:04:00 00:02:29 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Sabre Dance Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

14:08:00 00:14:33 Gabriel Fauré Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111 London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

14:26:00 00:11:11 Friedrich Kuhlau Overture to "Elf-Hill" Op 100 Michael Schonwandt Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9648

14:41:00 00:14:31 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Noëls for Instruments Bernard Labadie Les Violons du Roy Dorian 90180

14:57:00 00:02:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Tarpeja: Triumphal March John Storgards Tapiola Sinfonietta Ondine 1001

15:02:00 00:17:47 Béla Bartók Dance Suite Pierre Boulez New York Philharmonic Sony 64100

15:22:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

15:31:00 00:03:35 Samuel Barber Dance from Serenade for Strings Op 1 Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

15:39:00 00:05:52 David Diamond Allegretto from Symphony No. 4 Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 60594

15:58:00 00:04:35 Philip Stopford Lully, Lulla, Lullay Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Philharmonic Does Beethoven

16:07:00 00:03:23 Traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

16:13:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to 'As You Like It' Op 28 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

16:27:00 00:03:21 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56576

16:34:00 00:02:42 Pietro Mascagni Cavalleria rusticana: Brindisi 'Viva il St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; St Cecilia Academy Chorus Decca 15463

16:37:00 00:02:20 Daniel Pinkham Christmas Cantata: Gloria Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Boston Cecilia; James David Christie, organ Koch Intl 7180

16:41:00 00:07:23 Nigel Hess A Christmas Overture John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Collegium 133

16:52:00 00:03:10 Anonymous Angelus ad virginem Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

16:56:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony' Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

17:05:00 00:05:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo; Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

17:26:00 00:07:17 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2208

17:40:00 00:05:45 Hermann Goetz The Taming of the Shrew: Overture Werner Andreas Albert NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999939

17:48:00 00:02:17 Sir William Walton Henry V: Agincourt Song James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

17:52:00 00:02:58 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

17:57:00 00:01:53 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Decca 4789225

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:22:59 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919) Lorin Maazel New York Philharmonic DeutGram 9772

18:34:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085

18:40:00 00:03:02 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

18:45:00 00:07:25 Carl Nielsen Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 Op 16 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220623

18:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:22:22 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G Antal Doráti Philharmonia Hungarica Decca 4785437

19:26:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

19:57:00 00:02:17 Johannes Brahms Minnelied Op 71 Zuill Bailey, cello; Awadagin Pratt, piano Telarc 32664

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Blue Water Chamber Orchestra/Carlton R. Woods, conductor; Peter Otto, violin

George Bizet: Symphony No. 1 in C

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto in a Op 53

21:26:00 00:32:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 Emerson String Quartet Paul Neubauer, viola DeutGram 4778765

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by violinist Tami Lee Hughes

Francis Johnson: Bingham's Cotillion

George Morrison: Five violin solos

David N. Baker: Jazz Suite, movements 2-4

Ozick Colgile: Mixed Feelings

Chad Hughes: S.L.I.C.E.



23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony René Jacobs Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 2908304

23:10:00 00:05:10 Hector Berlioz L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Andrew Carwood St. Paul's Cathedral Choir; Simon Johnson, organ Decca 4789225

23:15:00 00:04:07 Edvard Grieg Lyric Suite: Shepherd Boy Op 54 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437524

23:22:00 00:12:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 439888

23:34:00 00:05:22 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

23:49:00 00:05:15 Wayne Barlow The Winter's Passed Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7187

23:56:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867