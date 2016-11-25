Program Guide 11-25-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

00:41:00 00:23:50 Virgil Thomson The River: Suite Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

01:07:00 00:38:05 Sergei Taneyev Piano Trio in D major Op 22 Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Lynn Harrell, cello DeutGram 4775419

01:47:00 00:57:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 440315

02:46:00 00:30:39 Ottorino Respighi String Quartet in D major Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

03:19:00 00:26:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Ray Chen, violin Sony 544775

03:48:00 00:25:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Serenade in D major Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

04:15:00 00:37:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75 Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Bernd Glemser, piano Naxos 550819

04:55:00 00:25:40 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 1 in D major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

05:23:00 00:15:29 Victor Herbert Five Pieces for Cello & Strings Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672

05:40:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

05:54:00 00:03:27 Franz Schubert Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

05:54:00 00:01:26 Robert Planquette March 'Sambre et Meuse' Dr. Jon R. Woods Ohio State Marching Band Coronet 411

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:03 Claude Debussy Petite Suite: Cortège Jun Märkl National Orchestra of Lyon Naxos 572583

06:15:00 00:08:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Andantino from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 70901

06:24:00 00:03:06 Umberto Giordano Andrea Chénier: Come un bel dì di maggio Verdi Symphony Milan Roberto Rizzi Brignoli Salvatore Licitra, tenor Sony 78852

06:28:00 00:06:05 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

06:40:00 00:11:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 4 in A major Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

06:58:00 00:03:13 Johann Strauss Jr The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

07:05:00 00:05:02 Scott Joplin The Entertainer Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

07:13:00 00:08:02 Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 2 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68545

07:20:00 00:03:19 Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti London Brass Teldec 46069

07:25:00 00:01:38 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Dragons d'Alcala Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

07:30:00 00:03:59 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 4 in G major Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

07:40:00 00:06:15 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

07:51:00 00:02:27 George Gershwin Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm London Symphony Gregor Bühl Sharon Kam, clarinet Teldec 88482

07:55:00 00:03:23 Vince Guaraldi What Child is This? Canadian Brass Steinway 30027

08:07:00 00:05:52 Antonio Vivaldi Trumpet Concerto in A flat Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Maurice André, trumpet EMI 56260

08:15:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E major John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

08:27:00 00:04:41 Johann Joseph Fux Rondeau à 7 in C Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Challenge 72032

08:37:00 00:07:13 George Gershwin Finale from Piano Concerto in F major Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

08:47:00 00:09:19 Gustav Holst A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21 Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9420

08:58:00 00:03:55 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80708

09:05:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

09:28:00 00:05:51 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Decca 4785437

09:35:00 00:03:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324

09:40:00 00:09:17 Julius Fucik Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

09:50:00 00:04:23 William Byrd Vigilate King's Singers Naxos 572987

09:57:00 00:02:27 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:04:32 Anton Arensky Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 Ying Quartet Sono Lumin 92143

10:06:00 00:02:11 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

10:11:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

10:24:00 00:03:13 Anonymous Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet CBS 42137

10:27:00 00:03:04 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D major Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

10:32:00 00:03:30 Victor Béraud Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

10:39:00 00:06:19 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi 901308

10:50:00 00:25:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Serenade in D major Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

11:19:00 00:08:52 Gioacchino Rossini La gazza ladra: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Decca 4785437

11:29:00 00:09:32 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

11:40:00 00:09:58 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Vienna Symphony Heinrich Hollreiser Adam Harasiewicz, piano Philips 4788977

11:51:00 00:05:02 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula Two Ciacconas Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Members of Tafelmusik 1001

11:57:00 00:02:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams Wassail Song Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 105

12:06:00 00:07:29 Sir Arthur Sullivan Iolanthe: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

12:16:00 00:13:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

12:31:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

12:37:00 00:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Aralee Dorough, flute; Scott Holshouser, piano Dorough 2016

12:43:00 00:12:58 François Joseph Gossec Symphony in E flat major Op 5 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9661

12:58:00 00:01:32 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians: Galop Op 26 Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00 00:57:55 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 4 in G major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Judith Raskin, soprano Sony 46535

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:02:33 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

14:04:00 00:03:22 Gabriel Fauré Impromptu No. 2 in F minor Op 31 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

14:10:00 00:13:49 Ralph Vaughan Williams In the Fen Country Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

14:26:00 00:11:06 Lorenzo Zavateri Concerto Grosso in D major Op 1 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz Gottfried von der Goltz, vn DHM 77352

14:39:00 00:12:33 Johannes Brahms Tragic Overture Op 81 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:52:00 00:06:10 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: Overture John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

15:00:00 00:17:24 Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

15:17:00 00:09:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

15:27:00 00:03:48 John Novacek Fourth Street Drag Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

15:31:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tailor-Made Music by Walter Piston

15:58:00 00:04:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

16:05:00 00:03:43 Ludwig van Beethoven Entrata from Serenade Op 25 Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

16:12:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

16:27:00 00:04:29 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

16:34:00 00:04:05 Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

16:41:00 00:07:51 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

16:52:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

16:56:00 00:03:03 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

17:03:00 00:05:15 Ola Gjeilo Ubi caritas Voces8 Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

17:10:00 00:11:02 George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major Op 11 Lawrence Foster Monte Carlo Philharmonic Erato 75179

17:23:00 00:07:51 Giles Farnaby Suite of Six Dances Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807

17:32:00 00:03:52 Alexander Glazunov Song of the Minstrel Op 71 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Warner 67946

17:38:00 00:04:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

17:46:00 00:03:35 Thomas Arne The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning' Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

17:52:00 00:02:29 Carlos Guastavino Arroz con leche Anton Armstrong St. Olaf Choir St.Olaf 3215

17:55:00 00:04:07 Georges Bizet Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance 'Les voici, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:14:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D major Houston Symphony Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of Dorough 2016

18:25:00 00:03:43 Johann Mattheson Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572050

18:31:00 00:03:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Solitude Op 73 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557645

18:36:00 00:16:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Sir John Barbirolli Sinfonia of London EMI 67264

18:53:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:34 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

19:20:00 00:34:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37 Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

19:55:00 00:04:06 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 4 in F major Op 15 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 46533

20:10:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

20:27:00 00:30:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436421

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Brandenburgs

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046--Daniel Phillips, solo violino piccolo; Paul Huang, Erin Keefe, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; Joseph Conyers, bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Stephen Taylor, Randall Ellis, James Austin Smith, oboes; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; Jennifer Montone, Julie Landsman, horns

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050--Erin Keefe, violin solo; Demarre McGill, flute; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Daniel Phillips, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Inbal Segev, cello; Joseph Conyers, bass

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048--Erin Keefe, Chad Hoopes, Paul Huang, violins; Richard O'Neill, Paul Neubauer, Daniel Phillips, violas; Daniel McDonough, Inbal Segev, Jakob Koranyi, cellos; Joseph Conyers, bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord



22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Building Bridges Between Islam and the West with Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf, Founder/Chairman of the Cordoba House.



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:52 John Field Nocturne No. 13 in C major Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

23:07:00 00:08:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in E major English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Joshua Bell, violin Decca 436376

23:19:00 00:05:04 Martin Mailman Autumn Landscape Op 4 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:24:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:30:00 00:05:16 Jack Gallagher Berceuse JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Naxos 559652

23:37:00 00:07:13 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

23:44:00 00:09:47 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

23:56:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075