WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-25-2016

Published November 25, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00            00:37:10            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76                    Witold Rowicki            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

00:41:00            00:23:50            Virgil Thomson  The River: Suite            Sir Neville Marriner        Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra          EMI      6612

01:07:00            00:38:05            Sergei Taneyev Piano Trio in D major  Op 22                              Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Vadim Repin, violin; Lynn Harrell, cello     DeutGram         4775419

01:47:00            00:57:02            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  4 in G major      Cleveland Orchestra      Christoph von Dohnányi          Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Daniel Majeske, violin   Decca   440315

02:46:00            00:30:39            Ottorino Respighi          String Quartet in D major                                   Quartetto di Cremona           Klanglogo         1400

03:19:00            00:26:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Violin Concerto No.  3 in G major           Schleswig-Holstein Festival            Christoph Eschenbach   Ray Chen, violin            Sony    544775

03:48:00            00:25:29            Ludwig van Beethoven   Serenade in D major  Op 25       Houston Symphony                   Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of         Dorough           2016

04:15:00            00:37:36            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat major  Op 75       Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony           Antoni Wit         Bernd Glemser, piano    Naxos   550819

04:55:00            00:25:40            Charles Gounod            Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  462125

05:23:00            00:15:29            Victor Herbert    Five Pieces for Cello & Strings   Academy St. Martin in Fields      Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello         Decca   417672

05:40:00            00:06:30            Ferdinand Hérold          Le pré aux clercs: Overture                    Wolf-Dieter Hauschild            Swiss Italian Orch          Dynamic           282

05:54:00            00:03:27            Franz Schubert Minuet from Symphony No. 4                 Pablo Heras-Casado            Freiburg Baroque Orchestra       Harm Mundi      902154

05:54:00            00:01:26            Robert Planquette         March 'Sambre et Meuse'                      Dr. Jon R. Woods            Ohio State Marching Band         Coronet 411

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00            00:03:03            Claude Debussy           Petite Suite: Cortège                 Jun Märkl          National Orchestra of Lyon         Naxos   572583

06:15:00            00:08:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Andantino from Symphony No. 4 Op 36              Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     70901

06:24:00            00:03:06            Umberto Giordano         Andrea Chénier: Come un bel dì di maggio         Verdi Symphony Milan            Roberto Rizzi Brignoli    Salvatore Licitra, tenor   Sony    78852

06:28:00            00:06:05            Emmanuel Chabrier       Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux                                  Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67515

06:40:00            00:11:48            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Quartet No. 4 in A major    Houston Symphony                        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of         Dorough           2016

06:58:00            00:03:13            Johann Strauss Jr         The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March                     Daniel Barenboim        Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   12569

07:05:00            00:05:02            Scott Joplin      The Entertainer                          Joshua Rifkin, piano      Nonesuch            79159

07:13:00            00:08:02            Franz Schubert Finale from Symphony No. 2                  Sir Colin Davis  Dresden State Orchestra RCA     68545

07:20:00            00:03:19            Goff Richards   Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti                               London Brass            Teldec  46069

07:25:00            00:01:38            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 1: Dragons d'Alcala                Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80703

07:30:00            00:03:59            Padre Antonio Soler      Sonata No.  4 in G major                                   Martina Filjak, piano    Naxos   572515

07:40:00            00:06:15            Ludwig van Beethoven   Allegro from String Quartet No. 6 Op 18                          Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2348

07:51:00            00:02:27            George Gershwin           Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm            London Symphony            Gregor Bühl      Sharon Kam, clarinet     Teldec  88482

07:55:00            00:03:23            Vince Guaraldi   What Child is This?                                Canadian Brass Steinway            30027

08:07:00            00:05:52            Antonio Vivaldi  Trumpet Concerto in A flat         Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan Maurice André, trumpet EMI      56260

08:15:00            00:08:03            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         String Symphony in E major                   John Hsu            The Vivaldi Project        Centaur 3176

08:27:00            00:04:41            Johann Joseph Fux       Rondeau à 7 in C                      Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Challenge          72032

08:37:00            00:07:13            George Gershwin           Finale from Piano Concerto in F major    Buffalo Philharmonic            JoAnn Falletta   Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

08:47:00            00:09:19            Gustav Holst     A Somerset Rhapsody Op 21                 Richard Hickox London Symphony        Chandos           9420

08:58:00            00:03:55            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Adventures of Robin Hood: March               Erich Kunzel  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80708

09:05:00            00:16:50            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3                  Jesús López-Cobos  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc   80309

09:28:00            00:05:51            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song                     Oivin Fjeldstad  London Symphony        Decca   4785437

09:35:00            00:03:03            Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'                             Nikolai Demidenko, piano         Hyperion           67324

09:40:00            00:09:17            Julius Fucik       Winter Storms Waltz Op 184                  Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           5158

09:50:00            00:04:23            William Byrd     Vigilate                         King's Singers   Naxos   572987

09:57:00            00:02:27            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck                               Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   4785437

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00            00:04:32            Anton Arensky  Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11                           Ying Quartet            Sono Lumin       92143

10:06:00            00:02:11            Peter Tchaikovsky         Valse sentimentale Op 51                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

10:11:00            00:12:26            Virgil Thomson  The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite                 Sir Neville Marriner            Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra            EMI      6612

10:24:00            00:03:13            Anonymous      Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a           Eastman Wind Ensemble            Donald Hunsberger        Wynton Marsalis, cornet CBS     42137

10:27:00            00:03:04            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No.  6 in D major                    Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4795448

10:32:00            00:03:30            Victor Béraud    Petite Reine Berceuse Op 24                             Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano      Cedille  139

10:39:00            00:06:19            Henry Purcell    The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony                     William Christie Les Arts Florissants Harm Mundi      901308

10:50:00            00:25:29            Ludwig van Beethoven   Serenade in D major  Op 25       Houston Symphony                   Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of         Dorough           2016

11:19:00            00:08:52            Gioacchino Rossini        La gazza ladra: Overture                        Piero Gamba            London Symphony        Decca   4785437

11:29:00            00:09:32            Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major                                    Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips  4788977

11:40:00            00:09:58            Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11            Vienna Symphony            Heinrich Hollreiser         Adam Harasiewicz, piano          Philips  4788977

11:51:00            00:05:02            C. Monteverdi & T. Merula          Two Ciacconas Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra               Members of      Tafelmusik        1001

11:57:00            00:02:37            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Wassail Song                Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland          Quire    105

12:06:00            00:07:29            Sir Arthur Sullivan          Iolanthe: Overture                      Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  434916

12:16:00            00:13:04            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Prince and the Pauper: Suite                       André Previn   London Symphony        DeutGram         471347

12:31:00            00:03:12            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Castor and Pollux: Gavottes                  Frans Brüggen            Orchestra of the 18th Century     Philips  426714

12:37:00            00:03:04            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air                                 Aralee Dorough, flute; Scott Holshouser, piano  Dorough           2016

12:43:00            00:12:58            François Joseph Gossec           Symphony in E flat major  Op 5              Matthias Bamert  London Mozart Players  Chandos           9661

12:58:00            00:01:32            Dmitri Kabalevsky         The Comedians: Galop Op 26                Kirill Kondrashin            RCA Victor Symphony   RCA     300350

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:00            00:57:55            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  4 in G major      Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell            Judith Raskin, soprano  Sony    46535

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00            00:02:33            Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte               Horst Stein        Orch de la Suisse Romande           Decca   4785437

14:04:00            00:03:22            Gabriel Fauré    Impromptu No. 2 in F minor  Op 31                                 Kathryn Stott, piano    Hyperion           66911

14:10:00            00:13:49            Ralph Vaughan Williams            In the Fen Country                     Barry Wordsworth            New Queen's Hall Orchestra      Argo     440116

14:26:00            00:11:06            Lorenzo Zavateri           Concerto Grosso in D major  Op 1          Freiburg Baroque Orchestra          Gottfried von der Goltz   Gottfried von der Goltz, vn         DHM     77352

14:39:00            00:12:33            Johannes Brahms          Tragic Overture Op 81               Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

14:52:00            00:06:10            Cole Porter       Kiss Me, Kate: Overture             John McGlinn    London Sinfonietta            EMI      54300

15:00:00            00:17:24            Franz Schubert Fantasy in F minor         NDR Radio Philharmonic           Alun Francis            Michael Korstick, piano CPO     777658

15:17:00            00:09:54            Ludwig van Beethoven   Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la     Houston Symphony                        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of         Dorough           2016

15:27:00            00:03:48            John Novacek   Fourth Street Drag                                Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips  462948

15:31:00            00:05:36            Virgil Thomson  Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'                 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           RCA     60983

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tailor-Made Music by Walter Piston

15:58:00            00:04:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1          Houston Symphony                    Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of         Dorough           2016

16:05:00            00:03:43            Ludwig van Beethoven   Entrata from Serenade Op 25     Houston Symphony                   Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of         Dorough           2016

16:12:00            00:10:47            Virgil Thomson  Acadian Songs and Dances                   Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    63034

16:27:00            00:04:29            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance                  Leonard Bernstein            New York Philharmonic  Sony    90578

16:34:00            00:04:05            Jean Sibelius    Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11             Lorin Maazel      Vienna Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

16:41:00            00:07:51            George Frideric Handel  Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture              Martin Pearlman          Boston Baroque Telarc   80594

16:52:00            00:02:53            John Philip Sousa         With Pleasure                Keith Brion        Royal Artillery Band            Naxos   559092

16:56:00            00:03:03            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Secret of Susanna: Overture                        Lance Friedel            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Naxos   573418

17:03:00            00:05:15            Ola Gjeilo          Ubi caritas        Voces8             Ola Gjeilo, piano           Decca   24646

17:10:00            00:11:02            George Enescu Roumanian Rhapsody No. 2 in D major  Op 11               Lawrence Foster   Monte Carlo Philharmonic          Erato    75179

17:23:00            00:07:51            Giles Farnaby    Suite of Six Dances                               Philip Jones Brass Ensemble            Decca   807

17:32:00            00:03:52            Alexander Glazunov      Song of the Minstrel Op 71         Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Wen-Sinn Yang, cello    Warner  67946

17:38:00            00:04:43            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze                                 Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway           30033

17:46:00            00:03:35            Thomas Arne    The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning'                              Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano         Steinway           30006

17:52:00            00:02:29            Carlos Guastavino         Arroz con leche             Anton Armstrong           St. Olaf Choir            St.Olaf  3215

17:55:00            00:04:07            Georges Bizet   Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance 'Les voici, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80333

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00            00:14:04            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Quartet No. 1 in D major    Houston Symphony                        Aralee Dorough, flute; Members of         Dorough           2016

18:25:00            00:03:43            Johann Mattheson         Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5            José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Naxos   572050

18:31:00            00:03:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Solitude Op 73              José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony        Naxos   557645

18:36:00            00:16:10            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis               Sir John Barbirolli   Sinfonia of London        EMI      67264

18:53:00            00:06:52            Sir Arthur Sullivan          The Gondoliers: Overture                       Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  434916

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:34            Richard Wagner            Tannhäuser: Overture                Fabio Luisi        Philharmonia Zürich   Accentus          102

19:20:00            00:34:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  3 in C minor  Op 37 Tapiola Sinfonietta            Olli Mustonen    Olli Mustonen, piano      Ondine  1123

19:55:00            00:04:06            Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No.  4 in F major  Op 15                                  Nelson Freire, piano    Decca   14053

 

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00            00:06:10            Ludwig van Beethoven   Fidelio: Overture Op 72              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    46533

20:10:00            00:14:33            Franz Joseph Haydn     Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            German Chamber Philharmonic                 Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      16213

20:27:00            00:30:59            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 38 in D               Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436421

 

21:00 CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Brandenburgs

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046--Daniel Phillips, solo violino piccolo; Paul Huang, Erin Keefe, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; Joseph Conyers, bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Stephen Taylor, Randall Ellis, James Austin Smith, oboes; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; Jennifer Montone, Julie Landsman, horns

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050--Erin Keefe, violin solo; Demarre McGill, flute; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord; Daniel Phillips, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Inbal Segev, cello; Joseph Conyers, bass

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048--Erin Keefe, Chad Hoopes, Paul Huang, violins; Richard O'Neill, Paul Neubauer, Daniel Phillips, violas; Daniel McDonough, Inbal Segev, Jakob Koranyi, cellos; Joseph Conyers, bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord
 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Building Bridges Between Islam and the West with Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf, Founder/Chairman of the Cordoba House.
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:52            John Field         Nocturne No. 13 in C major                                Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Decca   4789672

23:07:00            00:08:48            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Adagio in E major          English Chamber Orchestra            Peter Maag       Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   436376

23:19:00            00:05:04            Martin Mailman  Autumn Landscape Op 4                       Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434347

23:24:00            00:06:07            Lou Harrison     Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"                        Dennis Russell Davies  Brooklyn Philharmonic   MusicMast        67089

23:30:00            00:05:16            Jack Gallagher  Berceuse                      JoAnn Falletta   London Symphony            Naxos   559652

23:37:00            00:07:13            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in D minor                                  Yevgeny Sudbin, piano    Bis       2138

23:44:00            00:09:47            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in G minor          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         437839

23:56:00            00:03:10            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42                     Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559075

 

 