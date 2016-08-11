© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-11-2016

Published August 11, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00    00:30:07    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 19    Cleveland Orchestra    Vladimir Ashkenazy    Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano    Decca     421718
00:34:00    00:17:55    Sir Edward Elgar    The Wand of Youth Suite No.  1 Op 1        Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     1014
00:51:00    00:16:26    Sir Edward Elgar    The Wand of Youth Suite No.  2 Op 1        Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     1014
01:10:00    00:30:20    Ludwig van Beethoven    Serenade for String Trio in D major  Op 8            Leopold String Trio    Hyperion     67253
01:42:00    01:01:04    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Symphony No. 1 'A Sea Symphony'    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Spano    Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80588
02:45:00    00:33:11    Max Bruch    Violin Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 58    Bamberg Symphony    Gilbert Varga    Isabelle van Keulen, violin    Koch Intl     6522
03:20:00    00:27:12    Maurice Ravel    Mother Goose Ballet        Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     20604
03:49:00    00:40:09    Alexander Zemlinsky    Die Seejungfrau        Riccardo Chailly    Deutsches Symphonie Berlin    Decca     417450
04:31:00    00:27:06    Ludwig van Beethoven    Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major  Op 16            Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon    Decca     414291
05:00:00    00:21:04    Johannes Brahms    Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35            Alessio Bax, piano    Signum     309
05:23:00    00:12:37    Frederic Hand    Odyssey            Frederic Hand, guitar; David Leisner, guitar    Willow     1036
05:38:00    00:07:01    Tomaso Albinoni    Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major  Op 9    Collegium Musicum 90    Simon Standage    Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe    Chandos     610
05:50:00    00:08:20    Ferdinand Hérold    Zampa: Overture        Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     573418

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00    00:03:46    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Ave verum corpus    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra    Ton Koopman    Amsterdam Baroque Choir    Erato     10705
06:15:00    00:08:19    Maurice Ravel    Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan        Kent Nagano    Lyon Opera Orchestra    Erato     14331
06:23:00    00:05:17    Enrique Granados    Goyescas: Intermezzo        Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos    London Symphony Orchestra    MCA     25887
06:30:00    00:05:10    Antonio Vivaldi    Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto in F major     Academy St. Martin in Fields    Joshua Bell    Joshua Bell, violin    Sony     11013
06:40:00    00:02:09    Johann Sebastian Bach    Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée            Paramount Brass    Centaur     2355
06:42:00    00:08:16    Sergei Prokofiev    Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace        Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     550968
06:52:00    00:03:44    Antonín Dvorák    Legend No.  8 in F major  Op 59        Sir Charles Mackerras    Czech Philharmonic Orchestra    Supraphon     3533
06:55:00    00:03:16    Kenneth J. Alford    March "On the Quarterdeck"        Frederick Fennell    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     85
07:05:00    00:04:59    William Byrd    Mass for Five Voices: Gloria        Suzi Digby    Ora    Harm Mundi     906102
07:10:00    00:05:56    Franz Liszt    Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The            Daniel Barenboim, piano    DeutGram     4779525
07:17:00    00:05:06    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Finale from Flute Concerto in A major     Württemberg Chamber Orch    Jörg Faerber    Sir James Galway, flute    RCA     60244
07:23:00    00:03:05    William Byrd    Earl of Oxford's March        Robert Moody    Canadian Brass Ensemble    OpeningDay     7347
07:30:00    00:03:56    Samuel Barber    Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28        Yoel Levi    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80441
07:32:00    00:02:04    Sir Thomas Beecham    The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte        Yehudi Menuhin    Royal Philharmonic    MCA     6231
07:40:00    00:07:31    Modest Mussorgsky    Intermezzo 'In modo classico' in B minor         Claudio Abbado    Berlin Philharmonic    Sony     62034
07:46:00    00:04:45    Philip Glass    Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III    West Side Chamber Orchestra    Kevin Mallon    Christopher D. Lewis, hc    Naxos     573146
07:51:00    00:03:07    Ludwig van Beethoven    Minuet in G major             Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano    DeutGram     457619
07:58:00    00:02:05    Anatoly Liadov    The Musical Snuff Box Op 32        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80657

BBC NEWS

08:07:00    00:06:26    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo in C major     English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Peter-Lukas Graf, flute    Brilliant     93290
08:15:00    00:09:08    Franz Joseph Haydn    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83        Bruno Weil    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra    Sony     66295
08:25:00    00:05:04    Sir Edward Elgar    The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March        Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Capriccio     49241
08:30:00    00:03:06    Percy Grainger    Mock Morris            Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     66884
08:40:00    00:08:35    Joachim Raff    Allegro from Octet for Strings Op 176            Academy Chamber Ensemble    Chandos     8790
08:48:00    00:03:09    William Boyce    Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2        Christopher Hogwood    Academy of Ancient Music    l'Oiseau     436761
08:55:00    00:05:26    Hans Zimmer    Gladiator: Suite        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80600
09:05:00    00:18:36    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major     Emerson String Quartet        Carol Wincenc, flute    DeutGram     431770
09:35:00    00:04:06    Franz Joseph Haydn    The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80119
09:55:00    00:04:25    Carl Stamitz    Rondeau from Viola Concerto No. 1    Baltimore Chamber Orchestra    Markand Thakar    Victoria Chiang, viola    Naxos     572162

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JOHN SIMNA

10:01:00    00:02:48    Johann Sebastian Bach    Chorale Prelude 'To God Alone on High        Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     3303
10:04:00    00:03:32    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Rondo from Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet    Sony     60804
10:09:00    00:11:46    Gabriel Pierné    Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme        Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10633
10:23:00    00:06:08    Johann Sebastian Bach    Partita No. 2: Allemande            Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Sony     798943
10:30:00    00:03:22    Igor Stravinsky    Circus Polka        Michael Tilson Thomas    London Symphony Orchestra    RCA     68865
10:38:00    00:05:43    Erik Satie    Jack in the Box            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano    Decca     470290
10:45:00    00:05:14    Eugène Bozza    Children's Overture        Timothy Reynish    Royal NCM Wind Orchestra    Chandos     9897
10:53:00    00:22:31    Franz Joseph Haydn    Symphony No. 52 in C minor         Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia    Signum     434
11:17:00    00:07:06    Engelbert Humperdinck    Sleeping Beauty: Prelude        Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Bamberg Symphony    VirginClas     61128
11:27:00    00:07:57    Alessandro Scarlatti    Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 in E minor     I Musici        William Bennett, flute; Hans Elhorst, oboe    Philips     400017
11:37:00    00:07:00    Manuel de Falla    La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance        Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony    Telarc     80149
11:46:00    00:08:32    Johann David Heinichen    Concerto Grosso in F major         Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     437549

BBC NEWS

12:07:00    00:08:38    Hector Berlioz    Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21        Sir Colin Davis    Dresden State Orchestra    RCA     68790
12:18:00    00:08:44    Franz Liszt    Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor         Willi Boskovsky    Philharmonia Hungarica    EMI     64627
12:29:00    00:05:19    Christoph Willibald Gluck    Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed            Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036
12:39:00    00:05:58    Hector Berlioz    The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032
12:47:00    00:09:10    Sir William Walton    Coronation Te Deum    Philharmonia Orchestra    Sir David Willcocks    John Scott, organ; Bach Choir    Chandos     8760
12:58:00    00:01:35    Ludwig van Beethoven    The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113        Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     7716

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:01:00    00:46:50    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music    English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers    EMI     65732
13:50:00    00:09:00    Antonio Vivaldi    Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8    Chamber Orchestra of Europe        Daniel Hope, violin    DeutGram     4777463
14:00:00    00:01:30    Claudio Monteverdi    L'Orfeo: Toccata        Myung-Whun Chung    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    DeutGram     471566
14:02:00    00:04:36    Girolamo Frescobaldi    Toccata    Camerata Salzburg        Jian Wang, cello    DeutGram     474236
14:08:00    00:15:04    Aaron Copland    Music for Movies        Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     61699
14:25:00    00:05:10    Frédéric Chopin    Waltz No. 3 in A minor  Op 34            Emanuel Ax, piano    Sony     60771
14:44:00    00:11:29    Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov    Overture on Russian Themes Op 28        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572788
14:57:00    00:02:02    Manuel Ponce    Prelude in the Baroque style            Christopher Parkening, guitar    EMI     54853
15:00:00    00:17:55    Sir Edward Elgar    The Wand of Youth Suite No.  1 Op 1        Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     1014
15:20:00    00:07:48    Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann    The Raven: Overture        Ole Schmidt    Odense Symphony    DaCapo     226047
15:29:00    00:03:31    John Stanley    Trumpet Voluntary    English Chamber Orchestra    Anthony Newman    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet    Sony     66244
15:37:00    00:06:09    Johann Friedrich Fasch    Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major     English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet    Sony     57497
15:46:00    00:09:36    William Alwyn    Overture to a Masque        David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Naxos     570704
15:56:00    00:01:34    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Dance of the Little        Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Decca     10104
15:59:00    00:04:21    John Williams    Olympic Fanfare & Theme        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

16:06:00    00:03:16    Jacques Offenbach    The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle    BBC Philharmonic    Yan Pascal Tortelier    Liverpool Philharmonic Choir    Chandos     9765
16:12:00    00:10:08    Sir Edward Elgar    Coronation March Op 65        Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10570
16:29:00    00:04:31    Max Steiner    In This Our Life: Suite        Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     81272
16:35:00    00:04:29    Antonín Dvorák    Rusalka: Polonaise        Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     71
16:41:00    00:06:18    George Frideric Handel    Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim    Sym of Harmony & Invention    Harry Christophers    Lynne Dawson, soprano; Crispian Steele-Perkins, tr; The Sixteen    Collins     70382
16:50:00    00:06:26    Franz Schreker    Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8        James Conlon    Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne    EMI     56784
17:06:00    00:03:06    Scott Joplin    The Ragtime Dance            Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano    Philips     462948
17:18:00    00:08:39    Jacques Offenbach    La belle Hélène: Overture        Yan Pascal Tortelier    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9765
17:29:00    00:04:19    Frederic Hand    For Julian            Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036
17:40:00    00:05:11    Frédéric Chopin    Mazurka No. 32 in C sharp minor  Op 50            Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9289
17:47:00    00:03:56    Frederick Delius    Koanga: La Calinda        Raymond Leppard    Indianapolis Symphony    Koss Class     3303
17:52:00    00:06:22    Anatoly Liadov    Polonaise No. 1 in C major  Op 49        Enrique Bátiz    Mexico City Philharmonic    ASV     657

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH MARK SATOLA

18:08:00    00:13:05    Franz Schubert    Rondo in A major             Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano    DeutGram     4795096
18:21:00    00:03:59    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte            Andrés Díaz, cello    Azica     71252
18:25:00    00:03:12    Astor Piazzolla    Escualo            Salut Salon    Warner     554295
18:28:00    00:12:22    Richard Wagner    Rienzi: Overture        Fabio Luisi    Philharmonia Zürich    Accentus     102
18:48:00    00:11:19    Jenö Takács    Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz Op 83            Quintett.Wien    Nimbus     5479

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:05:08    Mikhail Glinka    Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
19:09:00    00:14:32    Franz Joseph Haydn    Trumpet Concerto in E flat major     English Chamber Orchestra    Raymond Leppard    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet    Sony     57497
19:26:00    00:06:05    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 14    Chamber Players of Canada        Janina Fialkowska, piano    Atma     2532

19:30 SPECIAL: CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA AT HOME IN HOUGH CONCERT
The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2016 Neighborhood Residency Program, live from East Professional Center in Cleveland
Brett Mitchell, conductor; Hough Community Chorus, William Henry Caldwell, director; Judge Patricia Ann Blackmon, narrator

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts

Richard Smallwood (arr Panion): Total Praise

Richard Smallwood (arr Panion): Oh Happy Day

George Gershwin: American in Paris

Aaron Copland: Lincoln Portrait

J. Rosamond Johnson (arr Hale Smith): Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

20:53:00    00:04:58    George Frideric Handel    The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment:        Catherine Mackintosh    Orch of Age of Enlightenment    BBC     201


21:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: James Gaffigan, conductor; Gabriela Montero, piano

Mason Bates: White Lies for Lomax

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Encore: Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on ‘Sweet Georgia Brown’

Richard Wagner: Good Friday Spell from Parsifal

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D ‘Reformation’

Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on ‘Mister Rogers’ Theme

Bonus: Richard Wagner: Parsifal Prelude—William Steinberg, conductor


SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH JOHN SIMNA

23:02:00    00:06:21    Enrique Granados    Spanish Dance No.  2 in C minor  Op 5            Milos Karadaglic, guitar    DeutGram     15579
23:08:00    00:07:54    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  16 in A flat major  Op 72        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     430171
23:16:00    00:05:19    Christoph Willibald Gluck    Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed            Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036
23:24:00    00:06:31    Ludwig van Beethoven    Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130            Cypress String Quartet    Cypress     2012
23:30:00    00:07:11    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21    Camerata Salzburg    Géza Anda    Géza Anda, piano    DeutGram     4793449
23:40:00    00:05:01    Bill Douglas    Earth Prayer    Chamber Ensemble        Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Bill Douglas, keyboard    RCA     68416
23:45:00    00:04:11    Frederic Hand    Prayer            Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036
23:49:00    00:05:37    Alan Hovhaness    Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62    I Fiamminghi    Rudolf Werthen    Benny Wiame, trumpet    Telarc     80392
23:56:00    00:03:11    Máximo Diego Pujol    Preludio No. 2 "Tristón"            Jason Vieaux, guitar    Naxos     553449
23:57:00    00:02:05    Edward MacDowell    Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51        Ronald Corp    New London Orchestra    Hyperion     67067
 