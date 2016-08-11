Program Guide 08-11-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

00:02:00 00:30:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 19 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

00:34:00 00:17:55 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1 Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

00:51:00 00:16:26 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1 Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

01:10:00 00:30:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Serenade for String Trio in D major Op 8 Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

01:42:00 01:01:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 1 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Christine Goerke, soprano; Brett Polegato, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80588

02:45:00 00:33:11 Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 58 Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Isabelle van Keulen, violin Koch Intl 6522

03:20:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

03:49:00 00:40:09 Alexander Zemlinsky Die Seejungfrau Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 417450

04:31:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major Op 16 Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

05:00:00 00:21:04 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309

05:23:00 00:12:37 Frederic Hand Odyssey Frederic Hand, guitar; David Leisner, guitar Willow 1036

05:38:00 00:07:01 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in D major Op 9 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

05:50:00 00:08:20 Ferdinand Hérold Zampa: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

06:07:00 00:03:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Ave verum corpus Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 10705

06:15:00 00:08:19 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 14331

06:23:00 00:05:17 Enrique Granados Goyescas: Intermezzo Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos London Symphony Orchestra MCA 25887

06:30:00 00:05:10 Antonio Vivaldi Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto in F major Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

06:40:00 00:02:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée Paramount Brass Centaur 2355

06:42:00 00:08:16 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Cinderella at the Palace Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 550968

06:52:00 00:03:44 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 8 in F major Op 59 Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

06:55:00 00:03:16 Kenneth J. Alford March "On the Quarterdeck" Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

07:05:00 00:04:59 William Byrd Mass for Five Voices: Gloria Suzi Digby Ora Harm Mundi 906102

07:10:00 00:05:56 Franz Liszt Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525

07:17:00 00:05:06 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto in A major Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Sir James Galway, flute RCA 60244

07:23:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

07:30:00 00:03:56 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28 Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

07:32:00 00:02:04 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

07:40:00 00:07:31 Modest Mussorgsky Intermezzo 'In modo classico' in B minor Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

07:46:00 00:04:45 Philip Glass Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

07:51:00 00:03:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Minuet in G major Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 457619

07:58:00 00:02:05 Anatoly Liadov The Musical Snuff Box Op 32 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

08:07:00 00:06:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in C major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

08:15:00 00:09:08 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 83 Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66295

08:25:00 00:05:04 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 49241

08:30:00 00:03:06 Percy Grainger Mock Morris Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

08:40:00 00:08:35 Joachim Raff Allegro from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

08:48:00 00:03:09 William Boyce Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

08:55:00 00:05:26 Hans Zimmer Gladiator: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80600

09:05:00 00:18:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute DeutGram 431770

09:35:00 00:04:06 Franz Joseph Haydn The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

09:55:00 00:04:25 Carl Stamitz Rondeau from Viola Concerto No. 1 Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Victoria Chiang, viola Naxos 572162

10:01:00 00:02:48 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'To God Alone on High Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

10:04:00 00:03:32 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Rondo from Trumpet Concerto in E flat major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 60804

10:09:00 00:11:46 Gabriel Pierné Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

10:23:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Allemande Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

10:30:00 00:03:22 Igor Stravinsky Circus Polka Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Orchestra RCA 68865

10:38:00 00:05:43 Erik Satie Jack in the Box Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

10:45:00 00:05:14 Eugène Bozza Children's Overture Timothy Reynish Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Chandos 9897

10:53:00 00:22:31 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 52 in C minor Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia Signum 434

11:17:00 00:07:06 Engelbert Humperdinck Sleeping Beauty: Prelude Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony VirginClas 61128

11:27:00 00:07:57 Alessandro Scarlatti Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 in E minor I Musici William Bennett, flute; Hans Elhorst, oboe Philips 400017

11:37:00 00:07:00 Manuel de Falla La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80149

11:46:00 00:08:32 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

12:07:00 00:08:38 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

12:18:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627

12:29:00 00:05:19 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

12:39:00 00:05:58 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

12:47:00 00:09:10 Sir William Walton Coronation Te Deum Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks John Scott, organ; Bach Choir Chandos 8760

12:58:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 7716

13:01:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

13:50:00 00:09:00 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E flat Op 8 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4777463

14:00:00 00:01:30 Claudio Monteverdi L'Orfeo: Toccata Myung-Whun Chung St Cecilia Academy Orchestra DeutGram 471566

14:02:00 00:04:36 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata Camerata Salzburg Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 474236

14:08:00 00:15:04 Aaron Copland Music for Movies Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

14:25:00 00:05:10 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 3 in A minor Op 34 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 60771

14:44:00 00:11:29 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Overture on Russian Themes Op 28 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

14:57:00 00:02:02 Manuel Ponce Prelude in the Baroque style Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853

15:20:00 00:07:48 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann The Raven: Overture Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

15:29:00 00:03:31 John Stanley Trumpet Voluntary English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244

15:37:00 00:06:09 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings in D major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

15:46:00 00:09:36 William Alwyn Overture to a Masque David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570704

15:56:00 00:01:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Little Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

15:59:00 00:04:21 John Williams Olympic Fanfare & Theme John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

16:06:00 00:03:16 Jacques Offenbach The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Chandos 9765

16:12:00 00:10:08 Sir Edward Elgar Coronation March Op 65 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10570

16:29:00 00:04:31 Max Steiner In This Our Life: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81272

16:35:00 00:04:29 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka: Polonaise Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

16:41:00 00:06:18 George Frideric Handel Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Crispian Steele-Perkins, tr; The Sixteen Collins 70382

16:50:00 00:06:26 Franz Schreker Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8 James Conlon Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne EMI 56784

17:06:00 00:03:06 Scott Joplin The Ragtime Dance Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

17:18:00 00:08:39 Jacques Offenbach La belle Hélène: Overture Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

17:29:00 00:04:19 Frederic Hand For Julian Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

17:40:00 00:05:11 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 32 in C sharp minor Op 50 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289

17:47:00 00:03:56 Frederick Delius Koanga: La Calinda Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

17:52:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

18:08:00 00:13:05 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795096

18:21:00 00:03:59 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

18:25:00 00:03:12 Astor Piazzolla Escualo Salut Salon Warner 554295

18:28:00 00:12:22 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

18:48:00 00:11:19 Jenö Takács Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz Op 83 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

19:02:00 00:05:08 Mikhail Glinka Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:09:00 00:14:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 57497

19:26:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 14 Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

19:30 SPECIAL: CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA AT HOME IN HOUGH CONCERT

The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2016 Neighborhood Residency Program, live from East Professional Center in Cleveland

Brett Mitchell, conductor; Hough Community Chorus, William Henry Caldwell, director; Judge Patricia Ann Blackmon, narrator

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts

Richard Smallwood (arr Panion): Total Praise

Richard Smallwood (arr Panion): Oh Happy Day

George Gershwin: American in Paris

Aaron Copland: Lincoln Portrait

J. Rosamond Johnson (arr Hale Smith): Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

20:53:00 00:04:58 George Frideric Handel The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Catherine Mackintosh Orch of Age of Enlightenment BBC 201



21:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: James Gaffigan, conductor; Gabriela Montero, piano

Mason Bates: White Lies for Lomax

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Encore: Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on ‘Sweet Georgia Brown’

Richard Wagner: Good Friday Spell from Parsifal

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D ‘Reformation’

Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on ‘Mister Rogers’ Theme

Bonus: Richard Wagner: Parsifal Prelude—William Steinberg, conductor



23:02:00 00:06:21 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 2 in C minor Op 5 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:08:00 00:07:54 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 16 in A flat major Op 72 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

23:16:00 00:05:19 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

23:24:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:30:00 00:07:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:40:00 00:05:01 Bill Douglas Earth Prayer Chamber Ensemble Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Bill Douglas, keyboard RCA 68416

23:45:00 00:04:11 Frederic Hand Prayer Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

23:49:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

23:56:00 00:03:11 Máximo Diego Pujol Preludio No. 2 "Tristón" Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

23:57:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

