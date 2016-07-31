© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-31-2016

Published July 31, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

11:40 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Mirga Gražynté-Tyla, conductor (Weinberg, Tchaikovsky); Lionel Bringuer, conductor (Mozart); Yuja Wang, piano               

Mieczysław Weinberg: Suite from The Golden Key Op 55

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 K 271

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

01:40:00            00:17:47            Benjamin Britten            A Simple Symphony Op 4                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         423624

02:00:00            00:28:39            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 1     Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   448219

02:29:00            01:03:00            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major                         Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430099

 

03:40 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

04:40 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Medieval Studies - The latest from Discantus, the superb Schola Gregoriana from Prague, and a breathtaking recording from the German/Iraqi ensemble Sanstierce
 

MUSICA SACRA

05:46:00            00:05:46            Thomas Crequillon         Andreas Christi famulus                         Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807595

05:52:00            00:14:27            Hugh Aston       Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe'                             Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      907419

 

06:10 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

06:40 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Many Moods - From humorous and whimsical to thoughtful, introspective and impressionistic, the classical organ’s repertoire covers it all

WILLIAM BOLCOM: Humoresk  Eastman Graduate Chamber Orchestra/Chaowen Ting, conductor; Nathan Laube (1952-1991 Austin/3rd Presbyterian Church, Rochester, NY) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/28/13)

GEORGE BAKER: Lamento (Prelude on Michael).

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue in g# (U.S. premiere).

FELIX MENDELSSOHN (trans. Best):  Overture to the Oratorio Saint Paul, Op. 36 –Stephen Tharp (2005 Rosales/Glatter-Götz, Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paulo, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/21/14)

MAX REGER: Canzona, fr Monologue, Op. 63, no. 3.

WOLFGANG RÜBSAM:  4 Chorale-preludes (Ah, Holy Jesus; O sacred head; Good Christians all; Rejoice now all Christians) Wolfgang Rübsam (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/12/15)

 

07:40 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Praise - Joyful and exuberant anthems, hymns, and organ music will fill the air on this edition of With Heart and Voice!  Join Peter DuBois for music of praise!  
 

08:40 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Strings from One to Six

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 for solo violin: Preludio – Yehudi Menuhin, violin (EMI 63035 CD) 3:50

Bohuslav Martinů: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola: No.1 Poco allegro – Jiři Novák, violin; Milan Škampa, viola (Supraphon 2049 CD) 3:53

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento K.563: Allegro – Albers Trio (Tre Sorelle Records) 6:10

Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet: Nos. 1, 3, 5 – Aviv Quartet (Naxos 570965 CD) 6:32

Franz Schubert: String Quintet: Allegro – Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet with Günther Weiss 2nd cello (Millenium Classics 80124 CD) 9:26

Johannes Brahms: Sextet No.1: Rondo – Isaac Stern & Alexander Schneider, violins; Milton Katims & Milton Thomas, violas; Pablo Casals & Madeline Foley, cellos (Sony 58994 CD) 11:09

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

09:37:00            00:10:18            Benedetto Marcello       Concerto a cinque in E minor  Op 1        Concerto Italiano            Rinaldo Alessandrini      Riccardo Minasi, violin; Luca Peverini, cello        Naïve    30301

09:48:00            00:10:36            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No.  2 in D major                    Nicholas Ward            Northern Chamber Orchestra      Naxos   553161

10:00:00            00:03:54            Morton Gould    Pavanne from American Symphonette No.  2                  David Alan Miller            Albany Symphony Orchestra      Albany  1174

10:05:00            00:09:58            Antonín Dvorák             Finale from Violin Concerto in a Op 53   Midori, violin; New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta          CBS 44923

10:14:00            00:12:18            Johann Joachim Quantz             Flute Concerto in G       Rachel Brown, flute; Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66927

 

10:30 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition - Semi-Final session No. 1, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art with WCLV’s Jacqueline Gerber

Intermission: 11:35:00    00:11:29            George Frideric Handel  Flute Sonata in a           William Bennett, flute Academy Chamber Ensemble       Philips 412606

12:57:00            00:02:45            Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  7: Homeward Op 62                          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano    EMI      57296

 

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gustav Holst

 

15:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition - Semi-Final session No. 2, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art with WCLV’s Mark Satola

Intermission: 16:03:00    00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                   William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall, an archival program in memory of Lorin Maazel from May 12, 1973, and in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Orchestra broadcasts

17:33:00            01:18:10            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Suite

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:12:00            00:17:47            Benjamin Britten            A Simple Symphony Op 4                                 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         423624

19:31:00            00:28:39            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  1 in F sharp minor  Op 1     Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   448219

20:02:00            01:03:00            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major                         Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430099

22:02:00            00:05:26            Ola Gjeilo          Tota pulchra es             Charles Bruffy   Phoenix Chorale            Chandos            5100

 

21:10 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
 

22:10 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Musical Mythology - Seth talks with composer Stacy Garrop about the new recording of her Mythology Symphony and plays other pieces by composers inspired by ancient myths  
 

QUIET HOUR

23:09:00            00:06:33            Francis Poulenc            Mélancolie                                Paul Crossley, piano     CBS     44921

23:15:00            00:08:13            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Two Hymn-Tune Preludes                       Bryden Thomson            London Symphony Orchestra     Chandos           9262

23:26:00            00:06:48            William Grant Still          Land of Romance from 'Africa'                          Lara Downes, piano            Steinway           30016

23:32:00            00:09:12            Charles Ives      Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2             Ludovic Morlot  Seattle Symphony        SeattleSM         1003

23:44:00            00:06:31            Ludwig van Beethoven   Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130                               Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

23:50:00            00:10:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Sinfonia Concertante        Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi            Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola       Decca   443175

24:03:00            00:03:03            Sergei Rachmaninoff     All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37               Sigvards Klava            Latvian Radio Choir       Ondine  1206


 