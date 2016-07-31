Program Guide 07-31-2016

11:40 LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Mirga Gražynté-Tyla, conductor (Weinberg, Tchaikovsky); Lionel Bringuer, conductor (Mozart); Yuja Wang, piano

Mieczysław Weinberg: Suite from The Golden Key Op 55

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 K 271

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

01:40:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

02:00:00 00:28:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 1 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 448219

02:29:00 01:03:00 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430099

03:40 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



04:40 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three Medieval Studies - The latest from Discantus, the superb Schola Gregoriana from Prague, and a breathtaking recording from the German/Iraqi ensemble Sanstierce



MUSICA SACRA

05:46:00 00:05:46 Thomas Crequillon Andreas Christi famulus Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

05:52:00 00:14:27 Hugh Aston Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

06:10 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



06:40 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Many Moods - From humorous and whimsical to thoughtful, introspective and impressionistic, the classical organ’s repertoire covers it all

WILLIAM BOLCOM: Humoresk Eastman Graduate Chamber Orchestra/Chaowen Ting, conductor; Nathan Laube (1952-1991 Austin/3rd Presbyterian Church, Rochester, NY) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/28/13)

GEORGE BAKER: Lamento (Prelude on Michael).

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue in g# (U.S. premiere).

FELIX MENDELSSOHN (trans. Best): Overture to the Oratorio Saint Paul, Op. 36 –Stephen Tharp (2005 Rosales/Glatter-Götz, Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paulo, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/21/14)

MAX REGER: Canzona, fr Monologue, Op. 63, no. 3.

WOLFGANG RÜBSAM: 4 Chorale-preludes (Ah, Holy Jesus; O sacred head; Good Christians all; Rejoice now all Christians) Wolfgang Rübsam (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 4/12/15)

07:40 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Praise - Joyful and exuberant anthems, hymns, and organ music will fill the air on this edition of With Heart and Voice! Join Peter DuBois for music of praise!



08:40 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Strings from One to Six

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 for solo violin: Preludio – Yehudi Menuhin, violin (EMI 63035 CD) 3:50

Bohuslav Martinů: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola: No.1 Poco allegro – Jiři Novák, violin; Milan Škampa, viola (Supraphon 2049 CD) 3:53

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento K.563: Allegro – Albers Trio (Tre Sorelle Records) 6:10

Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet: Nos. 1, 3, 5 – Aviv Quartet (Naxos 570965 CD) 6:32

Franz Schubert: String Quintet: Allegro – Vienna Konzerthaus Quartet with Günther Weiss 2nd cello (Millenium Classics 80124 CD) 9:26

Johannes Brahms: Sextet No.1: Rondo – Isaac Stern & Alexander Schneider, violins; Milton Katims & Milton Thomas, violas; Pablo Casals & Madeline Foley, cellos (Sony 58994 CD) 11:09

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

09:37:00 00:10:18 Benedetto Marcello Concerto a cinque in E minor Op 1 Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Riccardo Minasi, violin; Luca Peverini, cello Naïve 30301

09:48:00 00:10:36 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 2 in D major Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

10:00:00 00:03:54 Morton Gould Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 David Alan Miller Albany Symphony Orchestra Albany 1174

10:05:00 00:09:58 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Violin Concerto in a Op 53 Midori, violin; New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44923

10:14:00 00:12:18 Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto in G Rachel Brown, flute; Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66927

10:30 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition - Semi-Final session No. 1, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art with WCLV’s Jacqueline Gerber

Intermission: 11:35:00 00:11:29 George Frideric Handel Flute Sonata in a William Bennett, flute Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 412606

12:57:00 00:02:45 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gustav Holst

15:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland International Piano Competition - Semi-Final session No. 2, live from Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art with WCLV’s Mark Satola

Intermission: 16:03:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall, an archival program in memory of Lorin Maazel from May 12, 1973, and in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Orchestra broadcasts

17:33:00 01:18:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

22:02:00 00:05:26 Ola Gjeilo Tota pulchra es Charles Bruffy Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

21:10 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild



22:10 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Musical Mythology - Seth talks with composer Stacy Garrop about the new recording of her Mythology Symphony and plays other pieces by composers inspired by ancient myths



QUIET HOUR

23:09:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:15:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262

23:26:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from 'Africa' Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

23:32:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

23:44:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:50:00 00:10:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175

24:03:00 00:03:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206



