What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 07-17-2016

Published July 17, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Renaud Capuçon, violin

00:04:00            00:27:44            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64

00:33:00            00:52:26            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64      

01:26:00            00:29:41            Robert Schumann          Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor  Op 121 

 Renaud Capuçon, violin (EMI 67051)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00            00:16:46            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes'               Sir Georg Solti  London Philharmonic     DeutGram         4779525

02:21:00            00:35:07            Felix Draeseke  Symphony No. 1 in G major  Op 12                    Jörg-Peter Weigle            North German Radio Symphony CPO     999746

02:49:00            00:10:10            Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music               José Serebrier   Bournemouth Symphony            Naxos   572818

02:57:00            00:01:59            Charles Tomlinson Griffes          The Night Winds Op 5                            Jenny Lin, piano            Hänssler           98037

 

03:00 SPECIAL: Highlights from ChamberFest Cleveland 2016, ‘A Soldier’s Tale’ recorded Saturday 7/2 At the Maltz Performing Arts Center – Julie Albers, cello; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Alexander Cohen, percussion; Diana Cohen, violin; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Nathan Farrington, bass; Benjamin Jaber, horn; Michael Klotz, viola; Yura Lee, viola; Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Fernando Traba, bassoon; Charles Vernon, trombone; Itamar Zorman, violin 2378 (9:00) 2379 (38:00)

Eric Ewazen: Philharmonic Fanfare for Trumpet, Horn and Bass Trombone

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Brandon Ridenour): Agnus Dei from the Mass in B minor, BWV 232

Antonín Dvorák: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Violas & 2 Cellos in A major Op 48

 

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiac… once more  Martha Baldwin, cello (CCG 04-27-14) 10:05

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp  Emma Shook, violin; Shelly Du, harp (CCG 04-27-14) 4:50

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Piano Quartet (2012) No Exit Ensemble: Cara Tweed, violin; Tom Bowling, viola; Nick Diodore, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 18:00

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 2 for bassoon and winds  Barrick Stees, bassoon; Michigan State University Wind Ensemble/John Whitwell, cond. (private CD) 16:16

04:52:00            00:06:52            Béla Bartók       Romanian Folk Dances  New Century Chamber Orch                   Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn            NSS Music        8

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Back to Germany - Lute repertoire inspired by Martin Luther; the Dresden Passion; and haunting music of the Thirty Years’ War  
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:07:26            Guillaume Dufay            Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of               Alexander Blachly            Pomerium         Archiv   453477

06:13:00            00:12:47            John Taverner   O splendor gloriae                                 Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807572

06:56:00            00:03:51            Hildegard von Bingen    O virdissima virga, Ave              Barbara Thornton           Sequentia            DHM     77320

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What’s New? - A selective summary of some intriguing and unusual albums of organ music issued on CD

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 541  Robert Quinney (1976 Metzler/Trinity College Chapel, Cambridge, United Kingdom) Coro 16132

J. S. BACH: 4 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 633; Wer nur den lieben Gott, BWV 642; Durch Adams Fall, BWV 637; Es ist das Heil, BWV 638)  Joan Lippincott (2000 Fritts/Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ) Gothic 49297

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Wer nur den lieben Gott  Ilona Kubiaczyk-Adler (1749 Hildebrandt St. Bartholomew Church, Paslek, Poland) Kubiaczyk 2015

DICK HYMAN: Thinking About Bix  Benjamin Saunders (2010 Klais/Leeds Cathedral, United Kingdom) Pro Organo 7269

JAMES WOODMAN: Basilica Triptych  Greig Schearer, flute; Christa Rakich (2014 Richards, Fowkes/Somers Congregational Church, Somers, CT) Loft 1146

RACHEL LAURIN: Petite Suite sur un Motet de Gerald Bales, Op. 41 Brenda Portman (1990 Casavant/Hyde Park United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, OH) Raven 975

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Evening - The services of Evensong and Compline have a rich repertoire that has developed over the centuries.  On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore some of those treasures.  Join Peter DuBois for this reflective program  
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Great Women Pianists II  

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No.53 in g; no.19 in b; no.53 op. post.  Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:13

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No1 in G-flat, op.76/1  Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 2:41

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No.9 in B flat  Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077  CD) 4:41

Robert Schumann: “Träumerei” Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 3:11

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op.90/3  Maryla Jonas, piano Pearl 0077 CD) 4:38

Franz Schubert (arr. Franz Liszt): Serenade  Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia ML 4624 LP) 4:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K.310  Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 13:07

Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude Op.104/1  Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka op.30/4  Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 2:42

Frédéric Chopin: Etudes Op.25/8; Op.25/4; Op.10/2  Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 1; Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7-- Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:20

Alexander Glazunov: Quatuor Pour Saxophones, Op. 109-- Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 22:04

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold from Morgantown, WV Music: 9:56

Puzzler Payoff: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, no 1 Andante con moto-- Itzhak Perlman, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 11 in D minor-- Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:16

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor-- Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:48

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46--Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Artosphere Festival, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 13:21

Gerald Cohen: Variously Blue--Vasko Dukovski, clarinet; Gerald Cohen, conductor le poisson rouge, New York, NY Music: 15:01

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue--Eldar Djangirov, piano Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre, Windham, NY Music: 14:07

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Van Cliburn

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00            00:01:45            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Etude-tableau in E flat major  Op 33                               Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano      Chandos           10391

14:01:00            00:03:01            Sir Hamilton Harty         The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony'               Keith Lockhart            Boston Pops Orchestra RCA     68901

14:04:00            00:16:15            Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

14:21:00            00:11:32            Sergei Prokofiev           War and Peace: The Ball                        Neeme Järvi      Philharmonia Orchestra          Chandos           10538

14:41:00            00:09:37            Ludwig van Beethoven   Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder                                    Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano            Telarc   80740

14:50:00            00:27:54            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3                  Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire     ApolloFire         2002

15:17:00            00:10:26            Franz Schubert  Rosamunde: Overture                Karl Münchinger            Vienna Philharmonic            Decca   4785437

15:28:00            00:08:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 32 in G major                 Ton Koopman            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

15:36:00            00:09:59            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35          Russian National Orchestra            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        95

15:50:00            00:03:59            Eric Coates       By the Sleepy Lagoon               Malcolm Nabarro           Sinfonia ViVa    ASV            2053

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall; Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen); Alan Held, bass-baritone (Forester); Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox); Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog) – Cleveland Orchestra debut; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus

16:07:00            01:37:07            Leos Janácek    The Cunning Little Vixen

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Water Music by Handel and Larsen

18:04:00            00:18:10            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No.  8 in C minor  Op 13                           Peter Takács, piano   Cambria            1175

18:24:00            00:11:45            Peter Schickele Eine kleine Nichtmusik   New York Pick-Up Ensemble     Peter Schickele            Peter Schickele, narrator            Vanguard          72015

18:38:00            00:14:23            Maurice Ravel   Rapsodie espagnole                 Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   430413

18:54:00            00:05:15            Ola Gjeilo          Ubi caritas        Voces8             Ola Gjeilo, piano           Decca   24646

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00            00:16:46            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes'               Sir Georg Solti  London Philharmonic     DeutGram         4779525

19:22:00            00:35:07            Felix Draeseke  Symphony No. 1 in G major  Op 12                    Jörg-Peter Weigle            North German Radio Symphony CPO     999746

 

20:48:00            00:11:39            Reynaldo Hahn  Sonatina in C                            Daniel Blumenthal, piano           Cybelia 849

20:53:00            00:06:51            Béla Bartók       Finale from Music for Strings,                Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   443173

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: What is Wandelweiser? - Originally a German musical creation, Wandelweiser is a kind of extreme minimalism that is fast becoming popular with composers around the world. We talk with two of its creators, Jürg Frey and Eva-Maria Houben, about the phenomenal growth of this movement
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:16:05            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132                                 Cypress String Quartet  Cypress            2012

23:20:00            00:06:42            Stephen Feigenbaum     Serenade for Strings                 Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80745

23:26:00            00:06:00            Maria Schneider            How Important It Must Be           Australian Chamber Orchestra                Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of            ArtistShar          121

23:32:00            00:05:32            Peter Boyer       Three Olympians: Aphrodite                   Peter Boyer       London Philharmonic     Naxos   559769

23:40:00            00:06:02            Giacomo Puccini           Chrysanthemums                                   Quartetto di Cremona            Klanglogo         1400

23:46:00            00:08:08            Alexander Glazunov       Mélodie Op 20  St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano            Han-Na Chang, cello      EMI      82390

23:56:00            00:02:31            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9                           Cypress String Quartet  Avie      2275

23:56:00            00:02:41            Sir Edward Elgar           Salut d'amour Op 12                              Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano       Sony    510316

 