Program Guide 07-17-2016

LA PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen - Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Renaud Capuçon, violin

00:04:00 00:27:44 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

00:33:00 00:52:26 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

01:26:00 00:29:41 Robert Schumann Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor Op 121

Renaud Capuçon, violin (EMI 67051)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:16:46 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

02:21:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G major Op 12 Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746

02:49:00 00:10:10 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 572818

02:57:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

03:00 SPECIAL: Highlights from ChamberFest Cleveland 2016, ‘A Soldier’s Tale’ recorded Saturday 7/2 At the Maltz Performing Arts Center – Julie Albers, cello; Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Alexander Cohen, percussion; Diana Cohen, violin; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Nathan Farrington, bass; Benjamin Jaber, horn; Michael Klotz, viola; Yura Lee, viola; Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Fernando Traba, bassoon; Charles Vernon, trombone; Itamar Zorman, violin 2378 (9:00) 2379 (38:00)

Eric Ewazen: Philharmonic Fanfare for Trumpet, Horn and Bass Trombone

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Brandon Ridenour): Agnus Dei from the Mass in B minor, BWV 232

Antonín Dvorák: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Violas & 2 Cellos in A major Op 48

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: revisiting variazioni elegiac… once more Martha Baldwin, cello (CCG 04-27-14) 10:05

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp Emma Shook, violin; Shelly Du, harp (CCG 04-27-14) 4:50

Chris Auerbach-Brown: Piano Quartet (2012) No Exit Ensemble: Cara Tweed, violin; Tom Bowling, viola; Nick Diodore, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 18:00

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 2 for bassoon and winds Barrick Stees, bassoon; Michigan State University Wind Ensemble/John Whitwell, cond. (private CD) 16:16

04:52:00 00:06:52 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances New Century Chamber Orch Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn NSS Music 8

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Back to Germany - Lute repertoire inspired by Martin Luther; the Dresden Passion; and haunting music of the Thirty Years’ War



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:26 Guillaume Dufay Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Alexander Blachly Pomerium Archiv 453477

06:13:00 00:12:47 John Taverner O splendor gloriae Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

06:56:00 00:03:51 Hildegard von Bingen O virdissima virga, Ave Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What’s New? - A selective summary of some intriguing and unusual albums of organ music issued on CD

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 541 Robert Quinney (1976 Metzler/Trinity College Chapel, Cambridge, United Kingdom) Coro 16132

J. S. BACH: 4 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 633; Wer nur den lieben Gott, BWV 642; Durch Adams Fall, BWV 637; Es ist das Heil, BWV 638) Joan Lippincott (2000 Fritts/Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ) Gothic 49297

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Wer nur den lieben Gott Ilona Kubiaczyk-Adler (1749 Hildebrandt St. Bartholomew Church, Paslek, Poland) Kubiaczyk 2015

DICK HYMAN: Thinking About Bix Benjamin Saunders (2010 Klais/Leeds Cathedral, United Kingdom) Pro Organo 7269

JAMES WOODMAN: Basilica Triptych Greig Schearer, flute; Christa Rakich (2014 Richards, Fowkes/Somers Congregational Church, Somers, CT) Loft 1146

RACHEL LAURIN: Petite Suite sur un Motet de Gerald Bales, Op. 41 Brenda Portman (1990 Casavant/Hyde Park United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, OH) Raven 975

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Evening - The services of Evensong and Compline have a rich repertoire that has developed over the centuries. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore some of those treasures. Join Peter DuBois for this reflective program



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Forgotten Great Women Pianists II

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No.53 in g; no.19 in b; no.53 op. post. Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:13

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No1 in G-flat, op.76/1 Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 2:41

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise No.9 in B flat Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 4:41

Robert Schumann: “Träumerei” Maryla Jonas, piano (Pearl 0077 CD) 3:11

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op.90/3 Maryla Jonas, piano Pearl 0077 CD) 4:38

Franz Schubert (arr. Franz Liszt): Serenade Maryla Jonas, piano (Columbia ML 4624 LP) 4:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K.310 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 13:07

Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude Op.104/1 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka op.30/4 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 2:42

Frédéric Chopin: Etudes Op.25/8; Op.25/4; Op.10/2 Rosita Renard, piano (IPL 120-21 LP) 3:47

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 1; Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7-- Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:20

Alexander Glazunov: Quatuor Pour Saxophones, Op. 109-- Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 22:04

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold from Morgantown, WV Music: 9:56

Puzzler Payoff: Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, no 1 Andante con moto-- Itzhak Perlman, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 11 in D minor-- Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 4:16

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor-- Sinfonia Varsovia; Robert Trevino, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 2:48

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46--Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Artosphere Festival, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 13:21

Gerald Cohen: Variously Blue--Vasko Dukovski, clarinet; Gerald Cohen, conductor le poisson rouge, New York, NY Music: 15:01

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue--Eldar Djangirov, piano Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre, Windham, NY Music: 14:07

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Van Cliburn

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

14:00:00 00:01:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in E flat major Op 33 Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano Chandos 10391

14:01:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony' Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

14:04:00 00:16:15 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

14:21:00 00:11:32 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: The Ball Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 10538

14:41:00 00:09:37 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

14:50:00 00:27:54 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

15:17:00 00:10:26 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Overture Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

15:28:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 32 in G major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

15:36:00 00:09:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35 Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 95

15:50:00 00:03:59 Eric Coates By the Sleepy Lagoon Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall; Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen); Alan Held, bass-baritone (Forester); Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox); Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog) – Cleveland Orchestra debut; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus

16:07:00 01:37:07 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Water Music by Handel and Larsen

18:04:00 00:18:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor Op 13 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

18:24:00 00:11:45 Peter Schickele Eine kleine Nichtmusik New York Pick-Up Ensemble Peter Schickele Peter Schickele, narrator Vanguard 72015

18:38:00 00:14:23 Maurice Ravel Rapsodie espagnole Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413

18:54:00 00:05:15 Ola Gjeilo Ubi caritas Voces8 Ola Gjeilo, piano Decca 24646

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 00:16:46 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

19:22:00 00:35:07 Felix Draeseke Symphony No. 1 in G major Op 12 Jörg-Peter Weigle North German Radio Symphony CPO 999746

20:48:00 00:11:39 Reynaldo Hahn Sonatina in C Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849

20:53:00 00:06:51 Béla Bartók Finale from Music for Strings, Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443173

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: What is Wandelweiser? - Originally a German musical creation, Wandelweiser is a kind of extreme minimalism that is fast becoming popular with composers around the world. We talk with two of its creators, Jürg Frey and Eva-Maria Houben, about the phenomenal growth of this movement



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:16:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:20:00 00:06:42 Stephen Feigenbaum Serenade for Strings Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80745

23:26:00 00:06:00 Maria Schneider How Important It Must Be Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

23:32:00 00:05:32 Peter Boyer Three Olympians: Aphrodite Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769

23:40:00 00:06:02 Giacomo Puccini Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400

23:46:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:56:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 9 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

23:56:00 00:02:41 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316