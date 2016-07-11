© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-11-2016

Published July 11, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00    00:16:54    William Schuman    New England Triptych        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

00:21:00    00:37:42    Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann    Symphony No.  2 in E Op 48        
Thomas Dausgaard    Danish National Radio Sym    DaCapo     224042

01:01:00    01:02:00    Carl Orff    Carmina burana    
Cleveland Orchestra    Michael Tilson Thomas    Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    CBS     33172

02:05:00    00:36:08    Alexander Glazunov    Raymonda: Suite Op 57        
José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     61939

02:43:00    00:16:06    Johann Sebastian Bach    Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D major     
Australian Chamber Orchestra    Richard Tognetti    Angela Hewitt, piano    Hyperion     67308

03:01:00    00:36:11    Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry    Symphony No.  2 in F major         
Andrew Penny    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     553469

03:39:00    00:37:31    Antonín Dvorák    String Quartet No. 13 in G major  Op 106            
Cypress String Quartet    Avie     2275

04:18:00    00:36:25    Leopold Stokowski    Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner operas    
José Serebrier    Bournemouth Symphony    Naxos     570293

04:56:00    00:25:05    Ludwig van Beethoven    Cello Sonata No.  1 in F major  Op 5            
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano    Telarc     80740

05:23:00    00:14:48    Percy Grainger    Lincolnshire Posy        
Gerard Schwarz    United States Marine Band    Naxos     573121

05:40:00    00:05:31    Tomaso Albinoni    Concerto for Strings in A major  Op 5        
Simon Standage    Collegium Musicum 90    Chandos     663

05:49:00    00:07:47    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35        
Nikolaus Harnoncourt    Vienna Concentus Musicus    Sony     372068

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:04:00    Emmanuel Chabrier    Suite pastorale: Idyll        
Neeme Järvi    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Chandos     5122

06:15:00    00:06:29    Georg Philipp Telemann    Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian    
Philomel Baroque Orchestra        Elissa Berardi, recorder    Centaur     2366

06:20:00    00:05:27    Sergei Prokofiev    Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     423624

06:29:00    00:02:36    Antonio Lauro    Vals venezolano No. 3            
Jason Vieaux, guitar    Azica     71287

06:30:00    00:05:20    Ludwig van Beethoven    The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43        
Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    TCO     1024

06:40:00    00:08:52    Johannes Brahms    Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73        
Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    Belvedere     8005

06:50:00    00:02:55    John Dowland    Say, love, if ever thou didst find    
La Nef        Michael Slattery, tenor    Atma     2650

06:55:00    00:02:36    Frank Panella    March 'On the Square'        
Loras John Schissel    Blossom Festival Band    MAA     40601

07:05:00    00:05:59    William Schuman    New England Triptych: Chester        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

07:10:00    00:08:58    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     86793

07:20:00    00:03:00    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Boréades: Contredanse        
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Archiv     4478

07:25:00    00:02:51    Aaron Copland    Down a Country Lane        
Hugh Wolff    St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Teldec     77310

07:30:00    00:04:38    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61        
Ernest Ansermet    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Decca     4825281

07:40:00    00:09:31    Frédéric Chopin    Ballade No.  1 in G minor  Op 23            
Krystian Zimerman, piano    DeutGram     4795448

07:51:00    00:02:20    Sir Thomas Beecham    The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée        
Yehudi Menuhin    Royal Philharmonic    MCA     6231

07:55:00    00:03:15    Fritz Kreisler    Miniature Viennese March            
Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano    DeutGram     453440

08:07:00    00:07:14    Antonio Vivaldi    Flute Concerto in G major     
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra        Patrick Gallois, flute    DeutGram     437839

08:15:00    00:09:04    Carl Nielsen    Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 7        
Alan Gilbert    New York Philharmonic    DaCapo     220624

08:25:00    00:03:55    Maurice Ravel    Pantoum from Piano Trio            
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello    Decca     425860

08:33:00    00:04:45    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

08:40:00    00:03:51    Camille Saint-Saëns    The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan    
Orchestra of Paris    Semyon Bychkov    Mischa Maisky, cello    DeutGram     4795448

08:45:00    00:05:39    Francis Poulenc    Scherzo from Sinfonietta        
Paavo Järvi    Tapiola Sinfonietta    Bis     630

08:53:00    00:03:05    Giovanni Palestrina    Super flumina Babylonis        
Massimo Palombella    Sistine Chapel Choir    DeutGram     4795300

08:58:00    00:06:36    Richard Rodgers    The Sound of Music: Entr'acte        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     434932

09:08:00    00:16:41    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite        
Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10511

09:28:00    00:03:22    Franz Waxman    Peyton Place: Main Title        
Charles Gerhardt    National Philharmonic    RCA     2792

09:35:00    00:07:07    Sir Arthur Sullivan    The Pirates of Penzance: Overture        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Philips     434916

09:45:00    00:07:48    Johann Strauss Jr    Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363        
Willi Boskovsky    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4785437

09:55:00    00:02:52    Georges Bizet    Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22        
Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     131

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00    00:01:47    Darius Milhaud    Romance Op 78            
Lara Downes, piano    Steinway     30016

10:02:00    00:03:25    Francis Poulenc    Les chemins de l'amour            
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Steinway     30015

10:08:00    00:11:45    Richard Strauss    Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85        
Herbert Blomstedt    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     4645

10:22:00    00:05:07    Sir Arthur Sullivan    The Sorcerer: Overture        
Alexander Faris    Scottish Chamber Orchestra    Nimbus     5066

10:29:00    00:03:50    Gabriel Fauré    Barcarolle No. 13 in C Op 116            
Charles Owen, piano    Avie     2240

10:37:00    00:05:38    Peter Tchaikovsky    The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37            
Lang Lang, piano    Sony     511758

10:43:00    00:04:08    Alexander Glazunov    Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52        
Edo de Waart    Minnesota Orchestra    Telarc     80347

10:50:00    00:28:55    Maurice Ravel    String Quartet in F            
Jupiter String Quartet    OberlinMus     1304

11:21:00    00:09:38    Camille Saint-Saëns    Havanaise Op 83    
Royal Philharmonic    Barry Wordsworth    Janine Jansen, violin    Decca     475011

11:32:00    00:08:22    Tomaso Albinoni    Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G major     
London Virtuosi    John Georgiadis    Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe    Naxos     553002

11:44:00    00:08:44    Franz Schubert    Fierrabras: Overture        
Christian Benda    Prague Sinfonia    Naxos     570329

11:54:00    00:04:23    Scott Joplin    The Chrysanthemum            
Brian Dykstra, piano    Centaur     3340

12:06:00    00:08:16    George Frederick Bristow    Rip Van Winkle: Overture        
Rebecca Miller    Royal Northern Sinfonia    New World     80768

12:16:00    00:08:59    Aaron Copland    Our Town: Suite        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     61699

12:27:00    00:03:01    Leroy Anderson    A Trumpeter's Lullaby    
BBC Concert Orchestra    Leonard Slatkin    Catherine Moore, trumpet    Naxos     559357

12:31:00    00:04:20    John Williams    For 'The President's Own'        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

12:39:00    00:03:56    John Philip Sousa    Presidential Polonaise        
Timothy Foley    Nonpareil Wind Band    EMI     54130

12:45:00    00:10:02    Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: Almería            
Hélène Grimaud, piano    DeutGram     24427

12:56:00    00:03:06    Franz Liszt    Schubert Song 'Die Forelle'            
Daniil Trifonov, piano    Mariinsky     530

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:32:38    Léo Delibes    Coppélia: Suite        
Martin West    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra    Reference     125

13:35:00    00:25:13    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Suite Op 20        
Mstislav Rostropovich    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4795448

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:02:00    00:04:15    Carl Nielsen    Maskarade: Overture        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

14:07:00    00:05:30    Johan Halvorsen    Mascarade: Holberg Overture        
Neeme Järvi    Bergen Philharmonic    Chandos     10584

14:14:00    00:14:56    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major     
English Chamber Orchestra    Ralf Gothóni    Richard Berry, horn    Avie     35

14:32:00    00:11:02    Igor Stravinsky    Serenade in A major             
Jenny Lin, piano    Steinway     30028

14:45:00    00:11:29    Gabriel Pierné    Fantasie-Ballet in B flat major  Op 6    
Northwest Sinfonietta    Christophe Chagnard    Joel Fan, piano    Reference     134

15:00:00    00:17:34    Alexander Borodin    Symphony No.  3 in A minor         
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     572786

15:20:00    00:08:32    Anton Arensky    Fantasia on Russian Folksongs Op 48    
Russian Philharmonic Orchestra    Dmitry Yablonsky    Konstantin Scherbakov, piano    Naxos     570526

15:31:00    00:04:53    David Del Tredici    Farewell            
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano    DeutGram     19103

15:39:00    00:07:47    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Farewell to America'        
Johannes Wildner    Slovak Radio Symphony    MarcoPolo     223247

15:49:00    00:05:34    Felix Mendelssohn    Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90        
Herbert von Karajan    Berlin Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hollywood Anniversaries

15:58:00    00:03:44    George Gershwin    Love is Here to Stay    
London Symphony Orchestra    John Williams    Joshua Bell, violin    Sony     60659

16:06:00    00:04:38    Richard Strauss    Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     438685

16:13:00    00:09:42    Felix Mendelssohn    Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26        
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    RCA     68901

16:27:00    00:03:21    Jerry Goldsmith    The Omen: Main Title    
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    John Mauceri    Los Angeles Master Chorale    Philips     442425

16:31:00    00:03:13    John Williams    Jurassic Park: Main Themes    
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    John Mauceri    Los Angeles Master Chorale    Philips     442425

16:35:00    00:04:08    John Barry    Body Heat: Main Title        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     442425

16:41:00    00:05:31    Gerald Finzi    Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18    
Aurora Orchestra    Nicholas Collon    Amy Dickson, saxophone    Decca     4825281

16:47:00    00:02:10    Sir William Walton    Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part        
Andrew Litton    Bournemouth Symphony    Decca     4825281

16:52:00    00:02:42    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

16:58:00    00:01:00    Thomas Weelkes    The nightingale, the organ of delight            
King's Singers    EMI     63052

17:05:00    00:05:02    Jeannette Sorrell    Sugarloaf Mountain    
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire Ensemble Singers    Avie     2329

17:26:00    00:08:49    Gerard Schwarz    Above and Beyond        
Gerard Schwarz    United States Marine Band    Naxos     573121

17:41:00    00:05:06    Sergei Prokofiev    Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the    Capulets    
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4825281

17:47:00    00:03:41    Nino Rota    Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme    
Symphony Orchestra    André Rieu    André Rieu, violin    Decca     4825281

17:53:00    00:02:50    Richard M & Robert B Sherman    Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree        
Keith Lockhart    Boston Pops Orchestra    BostonPops     4

17:57:00    00:02:03    John Bull    Galliard            
Alan Feinberg, piano    Steinway     30019

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:15:58    Morton Gould    A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel'        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     446404

18:27:00    00:07:54    Richard Strauss    Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der    Rosenkavalier'    
Herbert Blomstedt    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     4645

18:37:00    00:02:18    Richard Strauss    Der Rosenkavalier: Di rigori armato    
Vienna Philharmonic    Sir Georg Solti    Luciano Pavarotti, tenor    Decca     417011

18:42:00    00:11:23    Felix Mendelssohn    String Symphony No.  6 in E flat major         
Nicholas Ward    Northern Chamber Orchestra    Naxos     553161

18:55:00    00:03:33    Sir Richard Rodney Bennett    Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz        
John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     438685

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:16:59    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

19:21:00    00:35:50    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Concerto No.  3 in C minor  Op 37    
Symphony of the Air    Josef Krips    Arthur Rubinstein, piano    RCA     300350

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:14:13    Johann Sebastian Bach    Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor     
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra    Jeffrey Kahane    Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, violin    DeutGram     4795448

20:18:00    00:36:54    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 41 in C major         
Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Archiv     6506

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Bernard Haitink, conductor; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Women of the New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, director; Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Dianne Berkun, director

21:06:00    01:50:05    Gustav Mahler    Symphony No.  3 in D minor     

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:04:53    Ron Nelson    Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'        
Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434347

23:06:00    00:07:42    Gerald Finzi    Romance in E flat major  Op 11        
Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9888

23:16:00    00:05:34    William Schuman    New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept        
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig    United States Marine Band    Altissimo     4032

23:21:00    00:07:48    Henry Purcell    The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever    
English Chamber Orchestra    Benjamin Britten    Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano    Decca     4825281

23:29:00    00:04:01    Antonio Vivaldi    Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia            
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Steinway     30006

23:35:00    00:05:09    Edvard Grieg    Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude 'Ase's Death'        
Herbert Blomstedt    San Francisco Symphony    Decca     425857

23:40:00    00:05:52    Maurice Ravel    Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane        
Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     2121

23:46:00    00:06:53    Jean Sibelius    Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46        
Horst Stein    Orch de la Suisse Romande    Decca     4785437

23:55:00    00:03:03    Manuel de Falla    Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana            
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano    EMI     54576

23:56:00    00:03:28    Ludwig van Beethoven    Entrata from Serenade Op 25            
Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola    Skarbo     4094

 