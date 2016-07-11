Program Guide 07-11-2016

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:16:54 William Schuman New England Triptych

Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

00:21:00 00:37:42 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 2 in E Op 48

Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042

01:01:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana

Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172

02:05:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939

02:43:00 00:16:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D major

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

03:01:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major

Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469

03:39:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

04:18:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner operas

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

04:56:00 00:25:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major Op 5

Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740

05:23:00 00:14:48 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

05:40:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A major Op 5

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

05:49:00 00:07:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

06:15:00 00:06:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian

Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

06:20:00 00:05:27 Sergei Prokofiev Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

06:29:00 00:02:36 Antonio Lauro Vals venezolano No. 3

Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

06:30:00 00:05:20 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1024

06:40:00 00:08:52 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

06:50:00 00:02:55 John Dowland Say, love, if ever thou didst find

La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650

06:55:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March 'On the Square'

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

07:05:00 00:05:59 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester

Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

07:10:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

07:20:00 00:03:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Contredanse

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

07:25:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane

Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

07:30:00 00:04:38 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61

Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4825281

07:40:00 00:09:31 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23

Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448

07:51:00 00:02:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

07:55:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March

Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440

08:07:00 00:07:14 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

08:15:00 00:09:04 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 7

Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

08:25:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

08:33:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

08:40:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 4795448

08:45:00 00:05:39 Francis Poulenc Scherzo from Sinfonietta

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

08:53:00 00:03:05 Giovanni Palestrina Super flumina Babylonis

Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

08:58:00 00:06:36 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Entr'acte

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932

09:08:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

09:28:00 00:03:22 Franz Waxman Peyton Place: Main Title

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 2792

09:35:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

09:45:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363

Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

09:55:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:47 Darius Milhaud Romance Op 78

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

10:02:00 00:03:25 Francis Poulenc Les chemins de l'amour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

10:08:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

10:22:00 00:05:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Sorcerer: Overture

Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066

10:29:00 00:03:50 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 13 in C Op 116

Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240

10:37:00 00:05:38 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37

Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

10:43:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52

Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

10:50:00 00:28:55 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

11:21:00 00:09:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83

Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011

11:32:00 00:08:22 Tomaso Albinoni Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G major

London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002

11:44:00 00:08:44 Franz Schubert Fierrabras: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

11:54:00 00:04:23 Scott Joplin The Chrysanthemum

Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340

12:06:00 00:08:16 George Frederick Bristow Rip Van Winkle: Overture

Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768

12:16:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

12:27:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos 559357

12:31:00 00:04:20 John Williams For 'The President's Own'

Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

12:39:00 00:03:56 John Philip Sousa Presidential Polonaise

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

12:45:00 00:10:02 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Almería

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427

12:56:00 00:03:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Die Forelle'

Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

13:35:00 00:25:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20

Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:02:00 00:04:15 Carl Nielsen Maskarade: Overture

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

14:07:00 00:05:30 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade: Holberg Overture

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

14:14:00 00:14:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major

English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Richard Berry, horn Avie 35

14:32:00 00:11:02 Igor Stravinsky Serenade in A major

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

14:45:00 00:11:29 Gabriel Pierné Fantasie-Ballet in B flat major Op 6

Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

15:00:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

15:20:00 00:08:32 Anton Arensky Fantasia on Russian Folksongs Op 48

Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526

15:31:00 00:04:53 David Del Tredici Farewell

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

15:39:00 00:07:47 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Farewell to America'

Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247

15:49:00 00:05:34 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90

Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hollywood Anniversaries

15:58:00 00:03:44 George Gershwin Love is Here to Stay

London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

16:06:00 00:04:38 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

16:13:00 00:09:42 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

16:27:00 00:03:21 Jerry Goldsmith The Omen: Main Title

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

16:31:00 00:03:13 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425

16:35:00 00:04:08 John Barry Body Heat: Main Title

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 442425

16:41:00 00:05:31 Gerald Finzi Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18

Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Amy Dickson, saxophone Decca 4825281

16:47:00 00:02:10 Sir William Walton Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part

Andrew Litton Bournemouth Symphony Decca 4825281

16:52:00 00:02:42 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

16:58:00 00:01:00 Thomas Weelkes The nightingale, the organ of delight

King's Singers EMI 63052

17:05:00 00:05:02 Jeannette Sorrell Sugarloaf Mountain

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Ensemble Singers Avie 2329

17:26:00 00:08:49 Gerard Schwarz Above and Beyond

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

17:41:00 00:05:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4825281

17:47:00 00:03:41 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme

Symphony Orchestra André Rieu André Rieu, violin Decca 4825281

17:53:00 00:02:50 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree

Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4

17:57:00 00:02:03 John Bull Galliard

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel'

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

18:27:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'

Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645

18:37:00 00:02:18 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Di rigori armato

Vienna Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Luciano Pavarotti, tenor Decca 417011

18:42:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat major

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161

18:55:00 00:03:33 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:59 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

19:21:00 00:35:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:14:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, violin DeutGram 4795448

20:18:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Bernard Haitink, conductor; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Women of the New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, director; Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Dianne Berkun, director

21:06:00 01:50:05 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 3 in D minor

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:53 Ron Nelson Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

23:06:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11

Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888

23:16:00 00:05:34 William Schuman New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept

Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

23:21:00 00:07:48 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever

English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano Decca 4825281

23:29:00 00:04:01 Antonio Vivaldi Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia

Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

23:35:00 00:05:09 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude 'Ase's Death'

Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857

23:40:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:46:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46

Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:56:00 00:03:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Entrata from Serenade Op 25

Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094