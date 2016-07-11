Program Guide 07-11-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:16:54 William Schuman New England Triptych
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
00:21:00 00:37:42 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 2 in E Op 48
Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042
01:01:00 01:02:00 Carl Orff Carmina burana
Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Judith Blegen, soprano; Kenneth Riegel, tenor; Peter Binder, baritone; Cleve Orch Children's Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus CBS 33172
02:05:00 00:36:08 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda: Suite Op 57
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61939
02:43:00 00:16:06 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D major
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
03:01:00 00:36:11 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 2 in F major
Andrew Penny Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553469
03:39:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
04:18:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner operas
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
04:56:00 00:25:05 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata No. 1 in F major Op 5
Zuill Bailey, cello; Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80740
05:23:00 00:14:48 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy
Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121
05:40:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A major Op 5
Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663
05:49:00 00:07:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Sony 372068
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll
Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122
06:15:00 00:06:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian
Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366
06:20:00 00:05:27 Sergei Prokofiev Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 25
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
06:29:00 00:02:36 Antonio Lauro Vals venezolano No. 3
Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287
06:30:00 00:05:20 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1024
06:40:00 00:08:52 Johannes Brahms Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005
06:50:00 00:02:55 John Dowland Say, love, if ever thou didst find
La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650
06:55:00 00:02:36 Frank Panella March 'On the Square'
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:05:59 William Schuman New England Triptych: Chester
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
07:10:00 00:08:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Two Minuets from Divertimento No.2
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
07:20:00 00:03:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Contredanse
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
07:25:00 00:02:51 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane
Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
07:30:00 00:04:38 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61
Ernest Ansermet Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4825281
07:40:00 00:09:31 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 1 in G minor Op 23
Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448
07:51:00 00:02:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231
07:55:00 00:03:15 Fritz Kreisler Miniature Viennese March
Gidon Kremer, violin; Oleg Maisenberg, piano DeutGram 453440
08:07:00 00:07:14 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839
08:15:00 00:09:04 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 7
Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624
08:25:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860
08:33:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
08:40:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 4795448
08:45:00 00:05:39 Francis Poulenc Scherzo from Sinfonietta
Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
08:53:00 00:03:05 Giovanni Palestrina Super flumina Babylonis
Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300
08:58:00 00:06:36 Richard Rodgers The Sound of Music: Entr'acte
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 434932
09:08:00 00:16:41 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511
09:28:00 00:03:22 Franz Waxman Peyton Place: Main Title
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 2792
09:35:00 00:07:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Pirates of Penzance: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916
09:45:00 00:07:48 Johann Strauss Jr Fledermaus Quadrille Op 363
Willi Boskovsky Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437
09:55:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:47 Darius Milhaud Romance Op 78
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
10:02:00 00:03:25 Francis Poulenc Les chemins de l'amour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
10:08:00 00:11:45 Richard Strauss Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
10:22:00 00:05:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Sorcerer: Overture
Alexander Faris Scottish Chamber Orchestra Nimbus 5066
10:29:00 00:03:50 Gabriel Fauré Barcarolle No. 13 in C Op 116
Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240
10:37:00 00:05:38 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37
Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758
10:43:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52
Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347
10:50:00 00:28:55 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F
Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304
11:21:00 00:09:38 Camille Saint-Saëns Havanaise Op 83
Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011
11:32:00 00:08:22 Tomaso Albinoni Sinfonia for 2 Oboes in G major
London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Anthony Camden, oboe; Alison Alty, oboe Naxos 553002
11:44:00 00:08:44 Franz Schubert Fierrabras: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
11:54:00 00:04:23 Scott Joplin The Chrysanthemum
Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340
12:06:00 00:08:16 George Frederick Bristow Rip Van Winkle: Overture
Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia New World 80768
12:16:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699
12:27:00 00:03:01 Leroy Anderson A Trumpeter's Lullaby
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Catherine Moore, trumpet Naxos 559357
12:31:00 00:04:20 John Williams For 'The President's Own'
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
12:39:00 00:03:56 John Philip Sousa Presidential Polonaise
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
12:45:00 00:10:02 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Almería
Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427
12:56:00 00:03:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Die Forelle'
Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125
13:35:00 00:25:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Suite Op 20
Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:02:00 00:04:15 Carl Nielsen Maskarade: Overture
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
14:07:00 00:05:30 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade: Holberg Overture
Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584
14:14:00 00:14:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major
English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Richard Berry, horn Avie 35
14:32:00 00:11:02 Igor Stravinsky Serenade in A major
Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028
14:45:00 00:11:29 Gabriel Pierné Fantasie-Ballet in B flat major Op 6
Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134
15:00:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786
15:20:00 00:08:32 Anton Arensky Fantasia on Russian Folksongs Op 48
Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Dmitry Yablonsky Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Naxos 570526
15:31:00 00:04:53 David Del Tredici Farewell
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103
15:39:00 00:07:47 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Farewell to America'
Johannes Wildner Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223247
15:49:00 00:05:34 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90
Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hollywood Anniversaries
15:58:00 00:03:44 George Gershwin Love is Here to Stay
London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659
16:06:00 00:04:38 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
16:13:00 00:09:42 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901
16:27:00 00:03:21 Jerry Goldsmith The Omen: Main Title
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425
16:31:00 00:03:13 John Williams Jurassic Park: Main Themes
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Los Angeles Master Chorale Philips 442425
16:35:00 00:04:08 John Barry Body Heat: Main Title
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 442425
16:41:00 00:05:31 Gerald Finzi Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18
Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Amy Dickson, saxophone Decca 4825281
16:47:00 00:02:10 Sir William Walton Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part
Andrew Litton Bournemouth Symphony Decca 4825281
16:52:00 00:02:42 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
16:58:00 00:01:00 Thomas Weelkes The nightingale, the organ of delight
King's Singers EMI 63052
17:05:00 00:05:02 Jeannette Sorrell Sugarloaf Mountain
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Ensemble Singers Avie 2329
17:26:00 00:08:49 Gerard Schwarz Above and Beyond
Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121
17:41:00 00:05:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4825281
17:47:00 00:03:41 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme
Symphony Orchestra André Rieu André Rieu, violin Decca 4825281
17:53:00 00:02:50 Richard M & Robert B Sherman Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree
Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra BostonPops 4
17:57:00 00:02:03 John Bull Galliard
Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel'
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
18:27:00 00:07:54 Richard Strauss Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'
Herbert Blomstedt Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4645
18:37:00 00:02:18 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier: Di rigori armato
Vienna Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Luciano Pavarotti, tenor Decca 417011
18:42:00 00:11:23 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 6 in E flat major
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 553161
18:55:00 00:03:33 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:59 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 Op 55
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
19:21:00 00:35:50 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Symphony of the Air Josef Krips Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:14:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for 2 Violins in D minor
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin; Margaret Batjer, violin DeutGram 4795448
20:18:00 00:36:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C major
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 6506
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin
Bernard Haitink, conductor; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Women of the New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, director; Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Dianne Berkun, director
21:06:00 01:50:05 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 3 in D minor
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:04:53 Ron Nelson Sarabande 'For Katharine in April'
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347
23:06:00 00:07:42 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11
Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9888
23:16:00 00:05:34 William Schuman New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept
Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
23:21:00 00:07:48 Henry Purcell The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever
English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano Decca 4825281
23:29:00 00:04:01 Antonio Vivaldi Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia
Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006
23:35:00 00:05:09 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Act 3 Prelude 'Ase's Death'
Herbert Blomstedt San Francisco Symphony Decca 425857
23:40:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
23:46:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46
Horst Stein Orch de la Suisse Romande Decca 4785437
23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576
23:56:00 00:03:28 Ludwig van Beethoven Entrata from Serenade Op 25
Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094