Program Guide 07-08-2016

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:20:37 Maurice Ravel Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

00:25:00 00:41:28 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 8 in A major Op 205 Urs Schneider Czecho-Slovak State Phil MarcoPolo 223362

01:08:00 00:18:39 Percy Grainger Suite 'In a Nutshell' Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

01:29:00 00:58:04 Anton Bruckner Mass No. 3 in F minor London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168

02:29:00 00:30:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major Camerata Salzburg Géza Anda Géza Anda, piano DeutGram 4793449

03:02:00 00:33:13 Francesco Geminiani The Enchanted Forest CBC Radio Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Elizabeth Wilcock, violin; Stanley Ritchie, violin; Janet See, flute; Barbara Kallaur, flute; Susie Napper, cello CBC 5163

03:37:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

04:21:00 00:28:17 Giovanni Battista Viotti Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Hyperion 66840

04:51:00 00:30:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 104 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157

05:23:00 00:15:32 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 39 in G Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Dorian 90164

05:41:00 00:06:05 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Rondo Mexicano Op 201 London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

05:49:00 00:07:06 Alexander Borodin Finale from Symphony No. 1 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:04:12 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Andrew Joy, horn; Charles Putnam, horn Archiv 427619

06:13:00 00:03:47 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 437535

06:18:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174

06:28:00 00:05:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from String Quintet No. 5 Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

06:33:00 00:02:51 André Campra Idoménée: Rigaudon Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

06:40:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Chandos 2419

06:55:00 00:02:33 John Philip Sousa March 'The High School Cadets' Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7503

07:04:00 00:04:35 Percy Grainger Scotch Strathspey & Reel Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

07:09:00 00:01:46 Percy Grainger Country Gardens Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

07:12:00 00:07:02 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3 Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Erato 94354

07:20:00 00:03:41 Johann Strauss Jr Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

07:25:00 00:01:32 Iosif Ivanovici Waltz 'Danube Waves' Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300

07:27:00 00:05:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535

07:40:00 00:04:24 Carl Busch Chippewa Lullaby Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

07:45:00 00:05:11 Horatio Parker Scherzo for Strings Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

07:50:00 00:03:22 Benjamin Britten Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

07:57:00 00:02:10 Maurice Jarre Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86

08:07:00 00:05:50 Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

08:15:00 00:09:01 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G major European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello Naxos 573374

08:27:00 00:06:53 Alan Hovhaness Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128 Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

08:40:00 00:08:49 Joseph Lanner Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

08:50:00 00:03:56 Thomas Morley Response Pavin Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

08:55:00 00:05:40 Gabriel Yared The English Patient: Theme Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

09:05:00 00:17:02 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488

09:28:00 00:02:14 Giacomo Puccini Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Nicole Cabell, soprano Decca 6590

09:35:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

09:45:00 00:08:39 Sir Malcolm Arnold English Dances Set 1 Op 27 Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

09:56:00 00:03:56 Sonny Kompanek Killer Tango Canadian Brass Steinway 30008

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:01:59 Percy Grainger Shepherd's Hey! Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

10:03:00 00:05:32 H. Balfour Gardiner Shepherd Fennel's Dance Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 3303

10:11:00 00:12:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 2 in F Op 22 Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

10:26:00 00:03:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Contredanse Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

10:30:00 00:03:32 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A minor Op 116 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449

10:38:00 00:06:12 Robert Schumann Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

10:46:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

10:52:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D major Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

11:22:00 00:10:19 Enrique Granados Valses poéticos Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

11:36:00 00:09:01 Georg Philipp Telemann Flute Concerto in G major Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul Emmanuel Pahud, flute EMI 57397

11:48:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 11 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus Teldec 25914

12:06:00 00:08:32 Carl Maria von Weber Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8 Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

12:16:00 00:07:27 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2

12:27:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik Entry of the Gladiators Op 68 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

12:30:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

12:38:00 00:04:11 Percy Grainger Walking Tune Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

12:44:00 00:09:07 John Ireland Epic March Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 8879

12:55:00 00:05:43 Jacques Offenbach Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains' Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5303

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:04:00 00:34:37 George Frederick Bristow Symphony No. 3 in F sharp minor Op 26 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9169

13:40:00 00:21:40 Louis Théodore Gouvy Fantaisie symphonique in G minor Op 59 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:03:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

14:07:00 00:02:25 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar Sony 64498

14:12:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

14:30:00 00:11:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 9 in E major Op 14 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

14:44:00 00:10:38 Gustav Holst The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39 André Previn London Symphony Orchestra EMI 66934

14:56:00 00:03:23 Franz Schubert Hungarian Melody in B minor Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 422229

15:03:00 00:18:31 Percy Grainger The Warriors City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Malcolm Wilson, piano; Roderick Elms, piano; Wayne Marshall, piano EMI 56412

15:24:00 00:07:56 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

15:34:00 00:03:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506

15:42:00 00:06:30 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Pastorale Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435

15:50:00 00:06:14 Franz von Suppé The Torments of Tantalus Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "The Composer Is Dead!"

15:58:00 00:04:20 Ludwig Bonvin Christmas Night's Dream Op 10 Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

16:06:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

16:13:00 00:09:56 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 4 in E major Op 54 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

16:27:00 00:04:44 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

16:35:00 00:04:06 Percy Grainger Spoon River Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

16:41:00 00:07:51 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10 José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

16:52:00 00:03:42 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke Canadian Brass RCA 68633

16:57:00 00:02:41 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

17:05:00 00:04:49 Henry Schoenefeld Characteristic Suite: Scherzo Op 15 Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

17:13:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

17:25:00 00:09:41 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major Op 8 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin DeutGram 4795448

17:40:00 00:04:27 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 1 in E major Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

17:46:00 00:02:41 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

17:52:00 00:03:05 Ernö Dohnányi Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 572303

17:56:00 00:02:55 Percy Grainger I'm Seventeen Come Sunday English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

18:40:00 00:02:50 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036

18:44:00 00:01:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Gigue in G major Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831

18:47:00 00:05:26 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Waltz Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

18:57:00 00:01:58 Igor Stravinsky Valse Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

19:24:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

19:58:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca 417488

20:14:00 00:41:43 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 14 in D minor Hagen Quartet DeutGram 4795448

20:56:00 00:03:05 William Byrd Earl of Oxford's March Robert Moody Canadian Brass Ensemble OpeningDay 7347

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: French IV: The Power of Two

21:03:00 00:12:56 Camille Saint-Saëns Fantaisie in A major Op 124

Kristin Lee, violin; Bridget Kibbey, harp

21:15:00 00:14:53 Claude Debussy Six épigraphes antiques Z

Soyeon Kate Lee, piano; Gilbert Kalish, piano

21:30:00 00:28:00 Léon Boëllmann Cello Sonata in A major Op 40

Gary Hoffman, cello; David Selig, piano



22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Dramatic Power: the Past, Present, and Future of Theater in Cleveland - A panel discussion featuring: Raymond Bobgan, Executive Artistic Director, Cleveland Public Theater; Laura Kepley, Artistic Director, Cleveland Play House; Tony Sias, Executive Director, Karamu House; Dorothy Silver, actor & recipient of the Cleveland Arts Prize, and moderated by ideastream’s Dee Perry



QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:50 Percy Grainger My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554

23:06:00 00:11:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

23:21:00 00:06:28 Maurice Ravel Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:27:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754

23:39:00 00:06:43 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

23:45:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

23:56:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:57:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479