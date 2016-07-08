© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-08-2016

Published July 8, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00            00:20:37            Maurice Ravel   Gaspard de la nuit                                 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano            Decca   16421

00:25:00            00:41:28            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  8 in A major  Op 205                 Urs Schneider   Czecho-Slovak State Phil           MarcoPolo        223362

01:08:00            00:18:39            Percy Grainger  Suite 'In a Nutshell'                    Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony        EMI      56412

01:29:00            00:58:04            Anton Bruckner Mass No.  3 in F minor London Philharmonic     Franz Welser-Möst         Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI      56168

02:29:00            00:30:40            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major          Camerata Salzburg            Géza Anda        Géza Anda, piano          DeutGram         4793449

03:02:00            00:33:13            Francesco Geminiani     The Enchanted Forest    CBC Radio Orchestra    Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Elizabeth Wilcock, violin; Stanley Ritchie, violin; Janet See, flute; Barbara Kallaur, flute; Susie Napper, cello            CBC     5163

03:37:00            00:41:47            Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16                       Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   425941

04:21:00            00:28:17            Giovanni Battista Viotti  Violin Concerto No. 22 in A minor           Brandenburg Orchestra  Roy Goodman         Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin          Hyperion           66840

04:51:00            00:30:09            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  6 in D minor  Op 104                 Jukka-Pekka Saraste            Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     60157

05:23:00            00:15:32            Franz Joseph Haydn      Piano Trio No. 39 in G                           Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello      Dorian  90164

05:41:00            00:06:05            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Rondo Mexicano Op 201           London Philharmonic            Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar      RCA     60355

05:49:00            00:07:06            Alexander Borodin         Finale from Symphony No. 1                 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572786

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00            00:04:12            Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns           Cologne Musica Antiqua            Reinhard Goebel           Andrew Joy, horn; Charles Putnam, horn            Archiv   427619

06:13:00            00:03:47            Franz Schubert  Five Minuets: Minuet No. 1 in C major     Chamber Orchestra of Europe                Gidon Kremer, violin      DeutGram         437535

06:18:00            00:08:06            Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major  Op 21                  Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss         CPO     999174

06:28:00            00:05:20            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Finale from String Quintet No. 5                         Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro           80001

06:33:00            00:02:51            André Campra   Idoménée: Rigaudon     Empire Brass    Robert Woods  Michael Murray, organ    Telarc   80218

06:40:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Serenade to Music                    Vernon Handley London Philharmonic     Chandos           2419

06:55:00            00:02:33            John Philip Sousa         March 'The High School Cadets'             Frederick Fennell            Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra      Brain     7503

07:04:00            00:04:35            Percy Grainger  Scotch Strathspey & Reel                                  Marc-André Hamelin, piano            Hyperion           66884

07:09:00            00:01:46            Percy Grainger  Country Gardens                                   Marc-André Hamelin, piano            Hyperion           66884

07:12:00            00:07:02            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in G major  Op 3                     Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Erato    94354

07:20:00            00:03:41            Johann Strauss Jr         Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301                   Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     2003

07:25:00            00:01:32            Iosif Ivanovici    Waltz 'Danube Waves'                           Daniell Revenaugh, piano            Seraphim          73300

07:27:00            00:05:20            Franz Joseph Haydn      Finale from Piano Trio No. 45                             Vienna Piano Trio            Nimbus 5535

07:40:00            00:04:24            Carl Busch        Chippewa Lullaby                      Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus        166

07:45:00            00:05:11            Horatio Parker   Scherzo for Strings                   Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus        166

07:50:00            00:03:22            Benjamin Britten            Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4                                   Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         423624

07:57:00            00:02:10            Maurice Jarre    Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme             John Mauceri    London Philharmonic     LPO      86

08:07:00            00:05:50            Giuseppe Verdi Luisa Miller: Overture                 Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic            Sony    68468

08:15:00            00:09:01            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G major          European Union Chamber Orch     Hans-Peter Hofmann     Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, cello    Naxos   573374

08:27:00            00:06:53            Alan Hovhaness            Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128                   Gerard Schwarz            Eastern Music Festival Orch       Naxos   559755

08:40:00            00:08:49            Joseph Lanner  Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200                      Franz Welser-Möst         Vienna Philharmonic     Decca   4782601

08:50:00            00:03:56            Thomas Morley Response Pavin                                    Los Angeles Guitar Quartet            Delos   3132

08:55:00            00:05:40            Gabriel Yared    The English Patient: Theme                    Carl Davis         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Naxos   572111

09:05:00            00:17:02            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1             George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS/Sony         488

09:28:00            00:02:14            Giacomo Puccini           Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro      London Philharmonic     Sir Andrew Davis    Nicole Cabell, soprano  Decca   6590

09:35:00            00:08:36            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Six Studies in English Folk Song                                   Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano         Chandos           2419

09:45:00            00:08:39            Sir Malcolm Arnold        English Dances Set 1 Op 27                  Bryden Thomson            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8867

09:56:00            00:03:56            Sonny Kompanek          Killer Tango                               Canadian Brass Steinway           30008

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00            00:01:59            Percy Grainger  Shepherd's Hey!                                    Marc-André Hamelin, piano            Hyperion           66884

10:03:00            00:05:32            H. Balfour Gardiner        Shepherd Fennel's Dance                      Raymond Leppard            Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class       3303

10:11:00            00:12:44            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Trio No.  2 in F Op 22                               Trio Parnassus         MD+G  3307

10:26:00            00:03:00            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Boréades: Contredanse                   Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4478

10:30:00            00:03:32            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in A minor  Op 116                            Emil Gilels, piano            DeutGram         4793449

10:38:00            00:06:12            Robert Schumann          Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13                       Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572770

10:46:00            00:04:14            Lyndol Mitchell  Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree                Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra      Mercury            434324

10:52:00            00:28:31            Alexander Borodin         String Quartet No. 2 in D major                          Cleveland Quartet            Telarc   80178

11:22:00            00:10:19            Enrique Granados         Valses poéticos                                    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano            Decca   4785334

11:36:00            00:09:01            Georg Philipp Telemann Flute Concerto in G major          Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul          Emmanuel Pahud, flute  EMI      57397

11:48:00            00:10:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 11 in D major                 Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        Teldec  25914

12:06:00            00:08:32            Carl Maria von Weber    Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8                 Roy Goodman  Hanover Band    Nimbus 5154

12:16:00            00:07:27            Gioacchino Rossini       The Barber of Seville: Overture               James Gaffigan            CityMusic Cleveland      CityMusic          2

12:27:00            00:02:31            Julius Fucik       Entry of the Gladiators Op 68                Neeme Järvi      Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Chandos           5158

12:30:00            00:02:51            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk              Yoav Talmi            Quebec Symphony Orchestra    Atma    2377

12:38:00            00:04:11            Percy Grainger  Walking Tune                            Marc-André Hamelin, piano        Hyperion            66884

12:44:00            00:09:07            John Ireland      Epic March                   Richard Hickox  London Symphony Orchestra            Chandos           8879

12:55:00            00:05:43            Jacques Offenbach       Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains'              Michel Swierczewski            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus 5303

 

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:04:00            00:34:37            George Frederick Bristow          Symphony No. 3 in F sharp minor  Op 26                       Neeme Järvi      Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9169

13:40:00            00:21:40            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Fantaisie symphonique in G minor  Op 59                       Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:03:00            00:02:55            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Berceuse                           Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano     Cedille  139

14:07:00            00:02:25            Aaron Copland  Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little                                   Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo; John Williams, guitar        Sony    64498

14:12:00            00:15:40            Georg Muffat    Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major                   Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   453418

14:30:00            00:11:57            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No.  9 in E major  Op 14                           HJ Lim, piano    EMI      64952

14:44:00            00:10:38            Gustav Holst     The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39                 André Previn     London Symphony Orchestra     EMI      66934

14:56:00            00:03:23            Franz Schubert  Hungarian Melody in B minor                             Alfred Brendel, piano            Philips  422229

15:03:00            00:18:31            Percy Grainger  The Warriors      City of Birmingham Symphony   Sir Simon Rattle            Malcolm Wilson, piano; Roderick Elms, piano; Wayne Marshall, piano     EMI      56412

15:24:00            00:07:56            Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                     Donald Runnicles          Dresden State Orchestra Teldec  17109

15:34:00            00:03:37            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in G                               Sergei Babayan, piano  ProPiano            224506

15:42:00            00:06:30            Joaquín Rodrigo           Soleriana: Pastorale                  Enrique Bátiz     Royal Philharmonic            EMI      67435

15:50:00            00:06:14            Franz von Suppé           The Torments of Tantalus                       Zubin Mehta      Vienna Philharmonic     CBS     44932

 

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "The Composer Is Dead!"

15:58:00            00:04:20            Ludwig Bonvin  Christmas Night's Dream Op 10             Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble  New Focus        166

16:06:00            00:02:55            Frederick S. Converse   Serenade                      Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble         New Focus        166

16:13:00            00:09:56            Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 4 in E major  Op 54                                    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

16:27:00            00:04:44            Percy Grainger  Irish Tune from County Derry                  Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony        Reference         117

16:35:00            00:04:06            Percy Grainger  Spoon River                  Jerry Junkin      Dallas Wind Symphony Reference            117

16:41:00            00:07:51            Antonín Dvorák Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 10                   José Serebrier            Bournemouth Symphony           Warner  65775

16:52:00            00:03:42            Leonard Bernstein         West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke                            Canadian Brass    RCA     68633

16:57:00            00:02:41            Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40                 Domenico Boyagian      Ohio Philharmonic     Centaur 3311

17:05:00            00:04:49            Henry Schoenefeld        Characteristic Suite: Scherzo Op 15                    Reuben Blundell            Gowanus Arts Ensemble            New Focus        166

17:13:00            00:08:40            Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude                        Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         4778773

17:25:00            00:09:41            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto in E major  Op 8          English Concert            Trevor Pinnock  Simon Standage, violin  DeutGram         4795448

17:40:00            00:04:27            Claude Debussy            Arabesque No.  1 in E major                              Simon Trpceski, piano    EMI      272

17:46:00            00:02:41            Claude Debussy            Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing                          Simon Trpceski, piano EMI      272

17:52:00            00:03:05            Ernö Dohnányi  Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25            Buffalo Philharmonic            JoAnn Falletta   Eldar Nebolsin, piano    Naxos   572303

17:56:00            00:02:55            Percy Grainger  I'm Seventeen Come Sunday     English Country Gardiner Orch   Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Monteverdi Choir           Philips  446657

 

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead  San Francisco Symphony          Edwin Outwater           Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym            2009

18:40:00            00:02:50            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance                           Vanessa Perez, piano    Steinway           30036

18:44:00            00:01:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Gigue in G major                                   Richard Goode, piano    Nonesuch         79831

18:47:00            00:05:26            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Waltz                      Valéry Gergiev  Mariinsky Theater Orchestra          Decca   10104

18:57:00            00:01:58            Igor Stravinsky  Valse                            Jenny Lin, piano            Steinway           30028

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:16            Peter Tchaikovsky         Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture                    Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

19:24:00            00:30:17            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 1 in C minor  Op 11                    Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98275

19:58:00            00:01:30            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale                                    Lazar Berman, piano   DeutGram         4779525

 

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00            00:10:05            Claude Debussy            Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun        Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jeffrey Khaner, flute      Decca   417488

20:14:00            00:41:43            Franz Schubert  String Quartet No. 14 in D minor                                     Hagen Quartet            DeutGram         4795448

20:56:00            00:03:05            William Byrd      Earl of Oxford's March              Robert Moody   Canadian Brass Ensemble            OpeningDay      7347

 

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: French IV: The Power of Two

21:03:00            00:12:56            Camille Saint-Saëns       Fantaisie in A major  Op 124                 

Kristin Lee, violin; Bridget Kibbey, harp

21:15:00            00:14:53            Claude Debussy            Six épigraphes antiques                                    Z

Soyeon Kate Lee, piano; Gilbert Kalish, piano

21:30:00            00:28:00            Léon Boëllmann            Cello Sonata in A major  Op 40             

Gary Hoffman, cello; David Selig, piano
 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Dramatic Power: the Past, Present, and Future of Theater in Cleveland - A panel discussion featuring: Raymond Bobgan, Executive Artistic Director, Cleveland Public Theater; Laura Kepley, Artistic Director, Cleveland Play House; Tony Sias, Executive Director, Karamu House; Dorothy Silver, actor & recipient of the Cleveland Arts Prize, and moderated by ideastream’s Dee Perry
 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:50            Percy Grainger  My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone                  Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia            Chandos           9554

23:06:00            00:11:53            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Romanza from Symphony No. 5                        Robert Spano  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

23:21:00            00:06:28            Maurice Ravel   Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit'                                    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

23:27:00            00:09:12            Erik Satie          Trois gymnopédies                                Anne Queffélec, piano   VirginClas            90754

23:39:00            00:06:43            Percy Grainger  Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss                                   Marc-André Hamelin, piano  Hyperion           66884

23:45:00            00:08:58            Thomas Canning           Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan                     Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80462

23:56:00            00:03:10            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42                     Takuo Yuasa   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559075

23:57:00            00:02:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: March of the Priests                 Rinaldo Alessandrini      Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479

 