Program Guide 07-06-2016
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:36:30 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca 4785437
00:42:00 00:24:42 Johannes Brahms Trio in A minor Op 114 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
01:10:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 99 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921
01:49:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43 Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
02:35:00 00:28:07 Henri Sauguet Les forains Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC 5152
03:05:00 00:23:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313
03:33:00 00:28:17 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc 80350
04:03:00 00:22:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Sonata No. 2 for Solo Violin in A minor Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479
04:28:00 00:55:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58 Vladimir Ashkenazy Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437
05:25:00 00:15:44 Gioacchino Rossini String Sonata No. 6 in D major Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi 901847
05:44:00 00:06:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 5 in F major Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
05:52:00 00:06:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:25 Sigfrid Karg-Elert Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101 Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Paul Riedo, organ Reference 58
06:13:00 00:03:01 Rev. Robert Lowry Shall We Gather at the River? Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, vocal Harm Mundi 807549
06:18:00 00:07:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795448
06:27:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891
06:40:00 00:07:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348
06:51:00 00:03:14 Carl Maria von Weber Momento capriccioso Op 12 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584
06:52:00 00:02:12 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Celebration Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
06:55:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March 'The Washington Post' Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
07:05:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
07:10:00 00:06:44 Johann Christian Bach Adriano in Siria: Overture Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos 540
07:20:00 00:03:20 Peter Schickele Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from Verdehr Trio Crystal 745
07:23:00 00:02:13 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Gavotte Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162
07:27:00 00:06:54 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
07:40:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288
07:51:00 00:04:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Non più andrai Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Christian Van Horn, bass Sony 370926
07:55:00 00:02:57 Traditional The Peacock István Kertész Men of; London Symphony Chorus Decca 4785437
07:58:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
08:07:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793
08:15:00 00:08:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagietto from Concierto en modo galante London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz Robert Cohen, cello EMI 67435
08:28:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15 St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262
08:40:00 00:06:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegro from Symphony No. 31 Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
08:48:00 00:02:41 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 12 in C minor Op 10 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4785437
08:51:00 00:03:10 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601
08:55:00 00:04:45 Johann Strauss Jr Artists Quadrille Op 201 Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80314
09:05:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779
09:28:00 00:04:31 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 4810778
09:35:00 00:04:19 Gabriela Lena Frank Three Latin American Dances: Jungle Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105
09:55:00 00:02:58 Kenneth J. Alford Colonel Bogey March John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
09:57:00 00:01:30 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Three little maids from Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Marie McLaughlin, soprano; Anne Howells, mezzo-soprano; Janice Watson, soprano Telarc 80284
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:01:46 Joseph Lanner Whirlwind Galop Op 142 Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
10:02:00 00:02:27 John C. Heed March "In Storm and Sunshine" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7504
10:06:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291
10:21:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515
10:31:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846
10:36:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
10:47:00 00:02:06 Huang Zi Plum Blossoms in the Snow Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
10:51:00 00:27:44 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 68 in B flat Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 8
11:20:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' Op 7 Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9862
11:33:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
11:45:00 00:08:05 Wilhelm Stenhammar Finale from Serenade in F major Op 31 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857
11:55:00 00:04:32 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Cuckoo John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 4
12:07:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417184
12:18:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite' Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
12:30:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863
12:37:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
12:46:00 00:12:10 Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:30:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 6 in D minor Op 104 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157
13:33:00 00:23:14 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G major JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034
13:57:00 00:02:10 David Diamond Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
14:02:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695
14:07:00 00:15:36 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430413
14:25:00 00:09:56 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Sirènes Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 417488
14:38:00 00:13:58 Gabriel Fauré Ballade in F sharp major Op 19 BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Kathryn Stott, piano Chandos 9416
14:54:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435
15:00:00 00:17:50 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D major Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello DHM 7867
15:20:00 00:08:23 Gioacchino Rossini Sigismondo: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
15:30:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca 4782564
15:38:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141 Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094
15:45:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Noteworthy Boulanger and Zwilich
15:58:00 00:04:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348
16:06:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249
16:13:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca 417488
16:27:00 00:03:15 John Barry On Her Majesty's Secret Service: We Have Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra Carl Davis 21
16:31:00 00:03:16 John Barry Moonraker: Theme Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra Carl Davis 21
16:36:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
16:41:00 00:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 5 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348
16:52:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313
16:56:00 00:03:07 Gabriela Lena Frank Three Latin American Dances: The Mestizo Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105
17:05:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Concerto Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224
17:13:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca 430201
17:24:00 00:10:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779
17:41:00 00:06:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348
17:49:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 7716
17:52:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
17:56:00 00:03:38 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 421718
18:31:00 00:04:41 Johann Joseph Fux Rondeau à 7 in C Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Challenge 72032
18:38:00 00:04:17 Robert Fuchs Romanze from Serenade No. 3 Op 21 Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572607
18:45:00 00:10:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 1 Op 18 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348
18:56:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329
19:12:00 00:43:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
19:57:00 00:02:09 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CSU Faculty Recital, recorded at Drinko Hall at Cleveland State University, May 2, 2016
Shuai Wang, piano; Sean Gabriel, flute; David McGuire, oboe; Ellen Breakfield Glick clarinet; David Brockett, horn; Mark DeMio, bassoon
20:04:00 00:24:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major
20:43:00 00:30:33 Ludwig Thuille Sextet for Piano & Winds in B flat major Op 6
22:16:00 22:56:00 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in e Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4795448
22:57:00 00:02:38 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F major
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by conductor Paul Freeman
From Cedille 61
Ulysses Kay: Overture to Theater Set
George Walker: Lyric for Strings
Jayne Cardeno Eight Miniatures
Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a man who dreamed
Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call
Hale Smith: Ritual and Incantations
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
23:10:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7 Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176
23:19:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
23:27:00 00:08:26 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2008
23:37:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 93019
23:44:00 00:09:16 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
23:54:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139
23:58:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728