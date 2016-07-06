© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-06-2016

Published July 6, 2016 at 8:37 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:36:30 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56  Claudio Abbado London Symphony Orchestra Decca  4785437

00:42:00 00:24:42 Johannes Brahms Trio in A minor  Op 114   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  425839

01:10:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 99 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony  89921

01:49:00 00:44:55 Jean Sibelius Symphony No.  2 in D major  Op 43  Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca  436566

02:35:00 00:28:07 Henri Sauguet Les forains  Daniel Swift CBC Radio Orchestra CBC  5152

03:05:00 00:23:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major   Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec  46313

03:33:00 00:28:17 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Yoel Levi Peter Schickele, narrator; Ralph Markham, piano; Kenneth Broadway, piano Telarc  80350

04:03:00 00:22:28 Johann Sebastian Bach Sonata No. 2 for Solo Violin in A minor    Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram  4792479

04:28:00 00:55:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Manfred Symphony Op 58  Vladimir Ashkenazy Philharmonia Orchestra Decca  4785437

05:25:00 00:15:44 Gioacchino Rossini String Sonata No.  6 in D major    Ensemble Explorations Harm Mundi  901847

05:44:00 00:06:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No.  5 in F major    Martina Filjak, piano Naxos  572515

05:52:00 00:06:13 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio  Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram  457634

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:25 Sigfrid Karg-Elert Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101 Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Paul Riedo, organ Reference  58

06:13:00 00:03:01 Rev. Robert Lowry Shall We Gather at the River?   Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, vocal Harm Mundi  807549

06:18:00 00:07:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Lang Lang, piano DeutGram  4795448

06:27:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major   Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion  66891

06:40:00 00:07:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2348

06:51:00 00:03:14 Carl Maria von Weber Momento capriccioso Op 12   Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque  6584

06:52:00 00:02:12 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Celebration  Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec  77310

06:55:00 00:02:23 John Philip Sousa March 'The Washington Post'  Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA  40601

07:05:00 00:05:16 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet  Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram  2121

07:10:00 00:06:44 Johann Christian Bach Adriano in Siria: Overture  Simon Standage Academy of Ancient Music Chandos  540

07:20:00 00:03:20 Peter Schickele Variations on a Theme by PDQ Bach from   Verdehr Trio Crystal  745

07:23:00 00:02:13 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Gavotte  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  410162

07:27:00 00:06:54 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 22  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  433549

07:40:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite  Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon  75288

07:51:00 00:04:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Marriage of Figaro: Non più andrai Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Christian Van Horn, bass Sony  370926

07:55:00 00:02:57 Traditional The Peacock  István Kertész Men of; London Symphony Chorus Decca  4785437

07:58:00 00:01:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully Marche militaire   Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler  98623

08:07:00 00:05:43 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Waltz  Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA  68793

08:15:00 00:08:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagietto from Concierto en modo galante London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz Robert Cohen, cello EMI  67435

08:28:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15   St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos  3262

08:40:00 00:06:57 Franz Joseph Haydn Allegro from Symphony No. 31  Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc  80156

08:48:00 00:02:41 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 12 in C minor  Op 10   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  4785437

08:51:00 00:03:10 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden  Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc  80601

08:55:00 00:04:45 Johann Strauss Jr Artists Quadrille Op 201  Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc  80314

09:05:00 00:17:08 Claude Debussy Jeux  Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca  4787779

09:28:00 00:04:31 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61  Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca  4810778

09:35:00 00:04:19 Gabriela Lena Frank Three Latin American Dances: Jungle  Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference  105

09:55:00 00:02:58 Kenneth J. Alford Colonel Bogey March  John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony  46747

09:57:00 00:01:30 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Three little maids from Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Marie McLaughlin, soprano; Anne Howells, mezzo-soprano; Janice Watson, soprano Telarc  80284

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:01:46 Joseph Lanner Whirlwind Galop Op 142  Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram  463185

10:02:00 00:02:27 John C. Heed March "In Storm and Sunshine"  Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain  7504

10:06:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major   Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv  415291

10:21:00 00:07:01 Emmanuel Chabrier Impromptu   Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion  67515

10:31:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  1846

10:36:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34 Cleveland Orch String Quartet  Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  425839

10:47:00 00:02:06 Huang Zi Plum Blossoms in the Snow   Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI  6322

10:51:00 00:27:44 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 68 in B flat  Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque  8

11:20:00 00:10:23 Niels Gade Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' Op 7  Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos  9862

11:33:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No.  5 in F minor  Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion  67308

11:45:00 00:08:05 Wilhelm Stenhammar Finale from Serenade in F major  Op 31  Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram  445857

11:55:00 00:04:32 Ottorino Respighi The Birds: The Cuckoo  John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin  4

12:07:00 00:09:00 Richard Strauss Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  417184

12:18:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite'  Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos  553038

12:30:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo  Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca  433863

12:37:00 00:05:50 Alfredo Catalani Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs  Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos  10634

12:46:00 00:12:10 Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc  80218

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:30:09 Jean Sibelius Symphony No.  6 in D minor  Op 104  Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA  60157

13:33:00 00:23:14 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G major   JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos  573034

13:57:00 00:02:10 David Diamond Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse  Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos  3103

 

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3   Lara Downes, piano Steinway  30016

14:02:00 00:02:19 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance  Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos  572695

14:07:00 00:15:36 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  430413

14:25:00 00:09:56 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Sirènes Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca  417488

14:38:00 00:13:58 Gabriel Fauré Ballade in F sharp major  Op 19 BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Kathryn Stott, piano Chandos  9416

14:54:00 00:03:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Passepied  Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI  67435

15:00:00 00:17:50 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D major  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Anner Bylsma, cello DHM  7867

15:20:00 00:08:23 Gioacchino Rossini Sigismondo: Overture  Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos  570934

15:30:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Sicilienne Op 78 Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Decca  4782564

15:38:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141   Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo  4094

15:45:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque  David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos  557641

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Noteworthy Boulanger and Zwilich

15:58:00 00:04:38 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2348

16:06:00 00:03:15 Lili Boulanger Nocturne   Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca  15249

16:13:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca  417488

16:27:00 00:03:15 John Barry On Her Majesty's Secret Service: We Have  Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra Carl Davis  21

16:31:00 00:03:16 John Barry Moonraker: Theme  Carl Davis Philharmonia Orchestra Carl Davis  21

16:36:00 00:04:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61  Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos  8777

16:41:00 00:06:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 5 Op 18   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2348

16:52:00 00:03:37 Leroy Anderson Fiddle-Faddle  Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos  559313

16:56:00 00:03:07 Gabriela Lena Frank Three Latin American Dances: The Mestizo  Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference  105

17:05:00 00:05:03 Johann Sebastian Bach Siciliano from Concerto Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine  1224

17:13:00 00:08:48 Carl Maria von Weber Invitation to the Dance Op 65 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Stephen Geber, cello Decca  430201

17:24:00 00:10:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca  4787779

17:41:00 00:06:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 18   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2348

17:49:00 00:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113  Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA  7716

17:52:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2 Introduction  Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca  10104

17:56:00 00:03:38 Dmitri Kabalevsky Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO  777658

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor  Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca  421718

18:31:00 00:04:41 Johann Joseph Fux Rondeau à 7 in C  Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Challenge  72032

18:38:00 00:04:17 Robert Fuchs Romanze from Serenade No. 3 Op 21  Christian Ludwig Cologne Chamber Orchestra Naxos  572607

18:45:00 00:10:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 1 Op 18   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2348

18:56:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6   Cypress String Quartet Avie  2275

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:07:48 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in D major   Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos  570329

19:12:00 00:43:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  433549

19:57:00 00:02:09 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses   David Greilsammer, piano Sony  792969

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CSU Faculty Recital, recorded at Drinko Hall at Cleveland State University, May 2, 2016

Shuai Wang, piano; Sean Gabriel, flute; David McGuire, oboe; Ellen Breakfield Glick clarinet; David Brockett, horn; Mark DeMio, bassoon

20:04:00 00:24:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major    

20:43:00 00:30:33 Ludwig Thuille Sextet for Piano & Winds in B flat major  Op 6  

 

22:16:00        22:56:00        Johannes Brahms    Symphony No. 4 in e         Lorin Maazel         Cleveland Orchestra     Decca 4795448

22:57:00 00:02:38 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F major    

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by conductor Paul Freeman

From Cedille 61

Ulysses Kay: Overture to Theater Set

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Jayne Cardeno Eight Miniatures

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a man who dreamed

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call

Hale Smith: Ritual and Incantations

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca  425839

23:10:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7  Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips  412176

23:19:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine  1188

23:27:00 00:08:26 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of  Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA  2008

23:37:00 00:06:04 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62  George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony  93019

23:44:00 00:09:16 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73  Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca  433549

23:54:00 00:03:05 Mikhail Antsev Berceuse   Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille  139

23:58:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E   Nelson Freire, piano Decca  4782728

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 